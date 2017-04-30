documentaries, empire watch, latest, United States
Published on April 30, 2017
Comments 3

Requiem for the suicided: Vince Foster

Who was Vince Foster? What was his relationship to Hillary Clinton at the Rose Law Firm in Arkansas? What was he working on in the Clinton White House? And what secrets did he take to his grave?

3 Comments

  1. Sheila Foster Anthony says

    Vince was my brother. Many of the “reports” cited here are false, made up by people who want to profit from his death. Specifically, I refer to Patrick Knowlton, Chris Ruddy, “cover-up” websites, tabloid papers, anti-Clinton political organizations, etc., who have been publishing sensationalist nonsense about Vince’s death since it happened nearly 25 years ago. Don’t be fooled. Read the official Starr report, the 4 House and Senate committee reports, the Justice Department report, and the Supreme Court case that involved Vince’s death. Depression is a mean disease. If you are so interested in his death, contribute to mental health and suicide prevention organizations with your time and money. Sheila Foster Anthony.

    Like

    Reply
  2. StAug says

    Great series! I hope you also do (in no particular order): 1) Mark Lombardi 2) Terry Yeakey 3) Gary Webb (obviously) 4) Aaron Swartz 5) Hunter S. Thompson and 6) David Kelly. Then perhaps something on Plane/ Car/ Motorcycle/ Canoe accidents? Then Cancer…

    Like

    Reply
  3. summitflyer says

    i followed this suicided event shortly after it happened also the murder of the 2 teenagers .This is when I discovered the psychopathy of the Clintons .Always smiling of course in public ,looking like the best American family all the while having the blackest hearts in the company of real evil.

    Like

    Reply

