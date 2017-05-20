VIDEO: Prof Stephen Cohen: Media/Intelligence Assault on Trump is ‘Beyond Belief’

Stephen Cohen, Professor of Russian studies at Princeton and NYU, interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News
…You and I have to ask a subversive question, are there really three branches of government, or is there a 4th branch of government? These intel services….”
It’s amusing, after a grotesque fashion, that the corporate media is awash with the most outrageous and absurd stories and accusations about Trump and his administration, that actually define the term… conspiracy theory, yet you won’t find a single article that mentions this, which is odd considering how obsessed they normally are with debunking conspiracy theories and how loosely they employ the concept.
The only thing worse than Trump is the people trying to get rid of Trump. Here in Canada (and in the UK, EU) the media partake in the Trump bashing spectacle like its a local issue. It really shows how the faintest possibility of peace breaking out and the loss of a reliable fake enemy scares the establishment silly.
Meanwhile Trump, the Zionists and the Wahhabis are meeting in Riyadh to plot Iran’s destruction. Nothing of interest to see and hear there of course.
Prof. Cohen is calling it right. There is a concentrated effort, aided and abetted by most of the media by elements using the intel services. This could be the Democratic wing only, but there also seems to be the warmongers ( neocons) from both sides of the aisle involved also. Once the early assertions, groundless ones mind you…. about the WikiLeaks and the source of those DNC hacks being Russian and that was linked by innuendo and suppositions to Trump it took off. One thing I’ve noticed over the last 5 years or so, is the tactic used by our Govt. mostly in foreign events is to lie first, lie early and continue the false narrative, again and again. Most Americans don’t even realize what is going on , as our corporate owned media never reports the truth . just variations designed to obfuscate the reality.
There are such simple ways of saying it:
‘Sovereignty lies with the deep state. ‘
‘Islamic terror is the creation of the deep state.’
Come on America, push those brows together and think hard.
