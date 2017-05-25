ISIS Terrorist Attack in Manchester? 17 Days Before Crucial UK Elections

by Peter Koenig, from Global Research
British elections are planned for 8 June 2017.
At the end of a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, an enormous ‘controlled’ explosion killed at least 22 people and injured 59, as reported by British media. Many of them are children and adolescents, as most of the concert-goers were young people.
The singer is unharmed. The concert hall accommodates 21,000 people. After the blast, panic broke loose, resulting in a mass stampede. It is not clear whether people were also killed in the stampede.
Hours after the explosion, although BBC reported it was not evident what exactly happened, UK police and authorities talked immediately of an act of terror.
Early Tuesday morning, 23 May, British authorities said that the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins, stated investigators believe the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber “carrying” a homemade device. He was killed by the blast.
The IS-Propaganda agency Amak apparently issued the claim of IS’s responsibility for the deadly blast. Did an independent authority check whether this is indeed true?
The attacker, is now named by US officials (why US officials?) as Salman Abedi, 22, a British citizen, born in the UK. He is told having detonated the improvised explosive device.
Another 23-year-old suspect was apprehended in the south of Manchester. But so far, the Chief Police Officer refused to talk to the media about suspects.
Prime Minister, Theresa May raised the threat warning to the highest level, from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’, saying other attacks may follow. This is the highest security level in the UK. She also urged police to investigate whether the attacker was alone or may have acted as a member of a wider terror group.
The attack is the worst in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7 July London bombings in 2005.
Both, Theresa May and her election opponent, Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed their deep sorrow to the victims’ families. All campaign activities for the 8 June elections have been suspended.
Mr. Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, proclaiming on what the raised threat level means for the city, said,
there will be additional police officers on London’s streets over the coming days – including additional armed officers. You will also see some military personnel around London – they are there to help our police service to keep us safe and guard key sites.”
The head of Counter Terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Mr. Mark Rowley, informed that
there has been an arrest and there are currently multiple searches and other activity taking place as I speak. However, at this stage it is still not possible to be certain if there was a wider group involved in the attack; 24 hours in we have a number of investigative leads that we are pursuing to manage the ongoing threat.”
All of this points to a rapid militarization of the UK, akin to France. What EU country will be next?
Was it The ISIS, Who is Behind the ISIS?
Why would the Islamic State kill children in England, when they know exactly that this provokes further NATO – EU – US military aggression against them?
And why in England, just before elections?
Do they not know that they incite election results unfavorable to them, unfavorable to Muslim society, electing the candidate that promises even more discrimination against Muslims? A candidate even less eager to find a peaceful solution in the Middle East?
Of course, they know.
Known and documented ISIS- Daesh, Al-Qaeda and most other terror groups fighting in the Middle East proxy-wars for the West, are constructs of US intelligence. ISIS is financed by America’s staunched Middle East ally Saudi Arabia. This relationship has to be addressed. Who are the State sponsors of terrorism.
We, The People, should wake up to this reality.
Are these terror attacks being used to dupe the public into accepting more “protection”, like a gradual but ever accelerating militarization of the West. Even the installation of Martial Law is not far-fetched. Former French President Hollande tried to introduce it in France’s Constitution in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo terror attack; so far unsuccessfully.
See: Germany and NATO: Towards Martial Law, Preparing for a “Fascist Repression” in Europe? and French Election Fraud? Will Macron be Able to Form a Government?
This gives the Deep State-installed EU government, i.e. Brussels, the legitimacy to clamp down and if needed violently repress protests in European cities, as they may arise with increasing neoliberal financial domination of western economies, imposed austerities, privatization of public services, educations systems, health care – cuts in pensions, in brief, the imposition of a repressive economic system. We are almost there, just look at Greece.
***
As always, the question to ask is Cui Bono?
At first sight it looks like the tragic Manchester act of terror could benefit Theresa May and her conservative Tories. They propagate clamping down on terrorism, on immigration to keep ‘terrorists’ out. Snap-elections decided without much warning by PM Theresa May, are scheduled for 8 June, just 17 days away from the attack, but enough time to launch massive pro-conservative and anti-Labor propaganda.
Interestingly, Jeremy Corbyn has been making rapid gains lately in the polls. The supposed ‘terror’ attack, may set his gains back and advance the “pro-security” Tory leader, Theresa May. As if Jeremy Corbyn and Labor were against ‘security’ – This is the implied falsehood of the presstitute – foreseeable, like in The Theft of an Election Foretold.
Interestingly too, the recent French elections were also preceded by a terror attack. Just days ahead of the first round of elections, a gunman opened fire on a police car on Champs Élysées, killing one policeman and injuring two, the gunman was immediately killed by French police; the chief witness gone.
End of story.
ISIS = Israeli State of Iraq and as-Sham
LikeLike
Reblogged this on MUSO MUSINGS ON FATHERHOOD THEORY AND STUFF and commented:
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/05/manchester-terror-attack-reichstag-fire.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/05/terrorism-rape-politics-and-religion.html
LikeLike
The senseless loss of life in Manchester as in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen etc is tragic. The reasons provided are equally tragic as complicity is the only logical conclusion. How did US authorities know the suspects identity within hours? How was columnist/lobby correspondent, Andre Walker able to acquire photo’s of the bombed arena within minutes even though he falsely claims they are faked? Again an ID is found within hours, how is that possible? How did the level of surveillance and security fail given Britain is acknowledged as the most scrutinised country in the world? These few questions will remain, by and large unanswered. There will undoubtedly be more, but as time progresses these will be consigned to the ‘conspiracy’ bucket. In the meantime we are expected to keep quiet, accept any explanation provided officially and agree with their solutions. We are being led by the most untrustworthy down a very dark tunnel.
LikeLike
edit on previous post : “….It takes a special kind of determination to be this stupid, but apparently we have succeeded in perpetuating the continued proliferation of requisite numb nuts. Dyslexic fingers syndrome.
LikeLike
You offendeded all who suffer from dyslexic fingers syndrome, Mohandeer! Inadvertently, no doubt. As your fingered syndrome seems once again to have gooten the blatter of you. 😉
LikeLike
“….This gives the Deep State-installed EU government, i.e. Brussels, the legitimacy to clamp down and if needed violently repress protests in European cities, as they may arise with increasing neoliberal financial domination of western economies, imposed austerities, privatization of public services, educations systems, health care – cuts in pensions, in brief, the imposition of a repressive economic system. We are almost there, just look at Greece….”
Hit the nail right on the head.
Another intuitive and prescient article.
My own suspicion is that certain extremist recruiters found an easy patsy and cultivated his psychosis and helped him to realize his “destiny”. Who that might have been is up for debate but likely no answer will be forthcoming any time soon and all the usual suspects will have covered their tracks very well. MI5/MI6, Mossad, even with a bit of imagination Jihadist extremists, all will have erased any trace of their involvement.
It does of course play in to the hands of the Conservatives, because our MSM has painted Corbyn as “soft” on terrorism, wholly invented, naturally, after all, it was not Corbyn who negotiated not so “secretly” with the IRA. We in the UK seem to prefer a psychotic in charge of our nuclear “deterrent” rather than a sane head who would ask “what the consequences for us” might be. As in, how many fall out shelters for the masses, rather than the elites, do we actually have should the returning salvo of nukes make landfall?
It takes a special kind of determination to be this stupid, but apparently we have succeeded in perpetuating the continued proliferation of reqnumb nuts
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it will difficult to erase this rather obvious trace: Manchester Alleged Suicide Bomber Linked to Libya Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG), Known to British Security & Intelligence. LIFG was Supported by NATO against Gadaffi.
LikeLike
I’ll post this on the other article as well. I’m not going to say definitively that no one died – but I find this very suspicious. Manchester fire fighters were held at Phillips Square for over an hour. When they got there – the scene had already been cleaned up. (Courtesy of UK Column)
http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/firefighters-infuriated-after-were-stopped-13087703
LikeLike
People died, some of them 15 years old and others who have not come home leaving their parents terrified of what might have happened to them.
LikeLike
You are probably right, and I’d love to live in a world where truth was paramount, and fact was instantly verifiable; the source unquestionable. We, however, do not live in such a world – truth is manipulated; perception is managed. I don’t personally want to impinge on anyone’s grief; have to question whether children died; learn the symptoms of sarin poisoning; etc. It grieves to have to do so. I have nothing vested in being ‘right’; nor do I have a particular bias to confirm. That said, did you read the article? The fire fighters themselves are pretty pissed off at being held back, watching events unfold on TV.
Like this anonymous fire fighter, I want to know the truth. That’s all.
LikeLike
After all, it smells from “Gladio”!
Regards
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Did an independent authority check whether this is indeed true?”
My first reply to this is inspired by Admin – do a google search. We are not your researchers.
But I’m more helpful than Admin, so I won’t do that.
My questions are, do these “independent authorities” exist, who are they and why hasn’t Off Graun contacted them if they know who they are? If they don’t know who they are then why ask the public?
LikeLike
As the poster above hints, google ‘Gladio B’ for the start to an entertaining evening’s surfing!
LikeLike