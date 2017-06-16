OffG is now on Patreon

Following the freezing of our PayPal account we have decided to move to Patreon. The URL is https://www.patreon.com/offguardian

Please note that even if we regain access to our PayPal account we won’t be opening it for donations again as we don’t think it’s a reasonable risk to take with our supporters’ money, since PayPal have made it clear they can at any time take possession of funds in any account without redress.

Unfortunately this does mean we are starting from scratch. So, if you were kind enough to set up a recurring donation with PayPal, as well as canceling that donation ASAP please consider pledging to us on Patreon instead. And for those who haven’t made that step yet, maybe this could be the moment to do so?

We aren’t currently offering incentives, because we think subscription-only content is counter to everything OffG stands for. We want the facts and analysis we share to get the widest audience possible.

So, the only “incentive” we can offer at this time is to tell you that if one in ten our regular visitors pledged just $1.00 a month OffG would be able to do far more than struggle and juggle to maintain current output as we do now; we could move to a dedicated server, increase our scope and reach, launch new sections, host video, and much else.

We would love to be in that position, and even the smallest amount of support in getting there would be hugely appreciated.