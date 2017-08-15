The Battle of Charlottesville?

by Jon Jeter, August 14, 2017

Mothafuckas just gonna have to be mad at me, I don’t give a fuck.

This right here be some bullshit.

Is Trump a neo-fascist? By any critical measure, indeed he is.

But for the life of me, I cannot come up with a single definition of fascism that would NOT also include Obama. I suppose that if we stick to Cobb’s narrow prescriptions of “Nazism” it’s true that we have never before seen a feebler response as Trump’s inaction this weekend, sort of like it’s true that Michael Jordan and John Paxson once combined to score 71 points in a single game.

But for those of us who are NOT sophists and understand Nazism as Germany’s particular expression of fascism, we recognize that there is a seamless continuity between Bush, Clinton, Baby Bush, Obama and the White House’s current occupant.

Was Obama’s failure to prosecute a single police officer for the murders of black and brown people that occurred on his watch some kind of testament to liberal democracy?

That wasn’t Obama who showered billions of dollars on the very bankers who defrauded black Americans of more wealth than at any time since the emancipation proclamation? Who declared the Palestinians “un-people” and campaigned aggressively against their sovereignty at the UN? Allowed Baby Doc to run for president but not Aristide? Installed, LITERALLY, Nazis as the rulers of Ukraine?

As for Trump’s singular moral failings, was it Trump who was told by his own state department that if he sold skin-melting white phosphorous to Saudi Arabia, they would use it on Yemeni women and children, and responded by saying, in effect; “And your point?”

Or what about that amusing little war he started in Africa’s most prosperous country at the behest of Goldman Sachs, in which “white” Africans lynched “black” Africans from light poles, like rednecks in the Jim Crow South?

The fuck outta here with this BULLSHIT! These soft, chicken-and-butter-biscuit Negroes be TRIPPING!!!