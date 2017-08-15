The Battle of Charlottesville?

by Jon Jeter, August 14, 2017
Mothafuckas just gonna have to be mad at me, I don’t give a fuck.
This right here be some bullshit.
Is Trump a neo-fascist? By any critical measure, indeed he is.
But for the life of me, I cannot come up with a single definition of fascism that would NOT also include Obama. I suppose that if we stick to Cobb’s narrow prescriptions of “Nazism” it’s true that we have never before seen a feebler response as Trump’s inaction this weekend, sort of like it’s true that Michael Jordan and John Paxson once combined to score 71 points in a single game.
But for those of us who are NOT sophists and understand Nazism as Germany’s particular expression of fascism, we recognize that there is a seamless continuity between Bush, Clinton, Baby Bush, Obama and the White House’s current occupant.
Was Obama’s failure to prosecute a single police officer for the murders of black and brown people that occurred on his watch some kind of testament to liberal democracy?
That wasn’t Obama who showered billions of dollars on the very bankers who defrauded black Americans of more wealth than at any time since the emancipation proclamation? Who declared the Palestinians “un-people” and campaigned aggressively against their sovereignty at the UN? Allowed Baby Doc to run for president but not Aristide? Installed, LITERALLY, Nazis as the rulers of Ukraine?
As for Trump’s singular moral failings, was it Trump who was told by his own state department that if he sold skin-melting white phosphorous to Saudi Arabia, they would use it on Yemeni women and children, and responded by saying, in effect; “And your point?”
Or what about that amusing little war he started in Africa’s most prosperous country at the behest of Goldman Sachs, in which “white” Africans lynched “black” Africans from light poles, like rednecks in the Jim Crow South?
The fuck outta here with this BULLSHIT! These soft, chicken-and-butter-biscuit Negroes be TRIPPING!!!
Behold, the two fascisms, two species, each the indispensable symbiont of the other: that of the ruling class, which is genuine and, for its disproportionate wealth in financial assets and property, wields real and effective power, commanding as it does the heights of all modern bureaucracies, both public and private; and that of the other barely existing kind in terms of absolute and relative numbers, mirroring that of the absolute masters, and that you find among the more gullible, ignorant and brainwashed of the masses, and that further divides into two subranks: on the one hand, into those layers among the bureaucratic technocrats, educated and competent and well remunerated for their obedient and unquestioning service to their fascist masters — the little Joseph Goebbels — and who, like their masters, congratulate themselves for their clear eyed Machiavellian insights into how the world really works; and, on the other hand, into those among the working calss, — the under-class, the rabble — who are the least educated and most prostrate in their condition of servility, but who espouse, in compensation for their economic misery and complete political impotence, the vaunted superiority of the genuine fascists, the ruling class, and who for the latter gladly offer themselves up as cannon fodder (in the military) or as thuggish enforcers of privilege (as freelancing muscle in the streets or as disciplined officers of the law).
Systemic corruption in every single aspect of our lives is leaving the West floundering in a morass of bigotry, racism, extreme greed and ultimately an unwinnable war waged purely for Corporate profit and the construction of a NWO thereafter, if we are not all obliterated by nuclear war first.
That it has come to this is a tragic indictment on humanity, we in the West have benefited from hundreds of years of imperialism, destroying large swathes of 3rd world countries to enrich the psychotically greedy elites who have dominated for centuries culminating now in a crisis of biblical proportions as empires fall and populations wait in vain for some form of leadership that will put their interests first. That will not happen, Western government have now gone beyond the point of no return, headed up by the likes of Trump, May and Macron whose only loyalty is to the Corporate state that fund them in a life beyond luxury, corrupted to its very core.
On top of the multiple crisis we face with NK, Syria, China, Yemen, US white supremacy to name just a few we are also on target to blast through the 2degree rise in global temperatures very soon with many esteemed climate scientists stating that we have passed 1.5 degrees recently and that we are now in runaway global warming with not too much time left, some say 10 to 15 yrs.
http://www.prfire.co.uk/europes-2017-heatwave-and-global-carbon-catastrophe/
And yet the compliant corrupted media say and do nothing, nothing at all apart from trying to manipulate press freedom and take down the truth tellers, the few who have some sense of duty,courage and integrity.
Integrity used to be seen as a noble and good attribute, now it is sneered at by the likes of the nature annihilating Trump and May in the UK.
What to do? I have tried in vain to raise awareness along with a handful of people in Bristol up until 3 yrs ago when I became ill directly from the stress of the constant uphill battle. I subsequently moved to Wales where I grow veg, paint and look after my dogs. Resigned now to the ultimate destruction coming our way unless Western populations begin a very real fightback against the deadly consensus we are labouring under. Peaceful revolution involving many millions is the only way to obtain a modicum of sanity, to turn the tide of fascism, general strikes, refusal to cooperate with our corrupted governments and an insistence that change is brought about both for our ailing planet and a monetary system that only works for criminal elite.
“Money trumps peace.” George Bush.
Straight from the horses mouth:
“In most cases, these six objectives are a synthesis or adaptation of past, current, and projected U.S. defense policy.6 There has been, after all, remarkable consistency in U.S. policy since the fall of the Soviet Union, regardless of which political party occupied the White House.”
At Our Own Peril: DoD Risk Assessment in a Post-Primacy World
https://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pubs/display.cfm?pubID=1358
This is yet another false-flag hoax. Please, please, please wake up. It’s just part of the old Roman Divide and Conquer, Problem/Reaction/Solution, fomenting of disharmony for greater control techniques that we’re being bombarded with of late.
From the very scary Weapons of Mass Surveillance (2017) by Nawal al-Mughafi
“The more terrorist incidents there are, the more people will start to see the benefits of favouring security over privacy.”
– Major-General Jonathan Shaw
“In individuals, insanity is rare; but in groups, parties, nations, and epochs it is the rule.”
– Friedrich Nietzsche
“Terrorism is the best political weapon for nothing drives people harder than a fear of sudden death”.
– Adolph Hitler
“Why of course the people don’t want war … But after all it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship … Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.”
– Hermann Goering, Nazi leader.
“The easiest way to gain control of a population is to carry out acts of terror. [The public] will clamor for such laws if their personal security is threatened”.
– Josef Stalin
You know what though? According to staged event analyst, Ole Dammegard, the power elite justify what they do by TELLING us what they’re up to and if we don’t pick up on it, it’s our own fault.
Also, according to analysts, there’s a huge amount of symbology and numerology in these events: 11, 22 and 33 are among the significant numbers. Supposedly, events on the 11th are the really massive events while events on 22nd are lesser events.
9/11
Norway – 22/7/2011
Lee Rigby – 22/5/2013
Peshawar – 22/9/2013
Brussels – 22/3/2016
Munich – 22/7/16
Westminster – 22/3/2017
Manchester – 22/5/2017 22yo Abedi / 22 dead / 119 injured / Time 22:33
What are the odds?
The number plates of mother and rampaging son at Charlottesville are GVF 1122 , GVF 1111
GVF – Satellite. Solutions. The World. https://gvf.org/
You can see my website for more information http://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/
False Nazi Quotations:
http://bytwerk.com/gpa/falsenaziquotations.htm
Can’t see where my two Nazi quotations are said to be false – but even if they’re falsely attributed or have no recognised source at all, they’re still TRUE.
Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Shrub, Obama, Trump and Thatcher, all symptoms of the disease.
The disease is capitalism.
And it’s gonna kill billions.
Did you know that your bad language detracts from your points rather than enhances them?
Only among people who are silly enough to let “bad language” (or their possible petite Racism) distract them… but any excuse will do, eh?
