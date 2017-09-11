Why I Don’t Speak of 9/11 Anymore

by Edward Curtin
Tuesday, September 11, 2001, was a non-teaching day for me. I was home when the phone rang at 9 A.M. It was my daughter, who was on a week’s vacation with her future husband. “Turn on the TV,” she said. “Why?” I asked. “Haven’t you heard? A plane hit the World Trade Tower.”
I turned the TV on and watched a plane crash into the Tower. I said, “They just showed a replay.” She quickly corrected me, “No, that’s another plane.” And we talked as we watched in horror, learning that it was the South Tower this time. Sitting next to my daughter was my future son-in-law; he had not had a day off from work in a year. He had finally taken a week’s vacation so they could go to Cape Cod. He worked on the 100th floor of the South Tower. By chance, he had escaped the death that claimed 176 of his co-workers.
That was my introduction to the attacks. Sixteen years have disappeared behind us, yet it seems like yesterday. And yet again, it seems like long, long ago.
Over the next few days, as the government and the media accused Osama bin Laden and 19 Arabs of being responsible for the attacks, I told a friend that what I was hearing wasn’t believable; the official story was full of holes. It was a reaction that I couldn’t fully explain, but it set me on a search for the truth. I proceeded in fits and starts, but by the fall of 2004, with the help of the extraordinary work of David Ray Griffin (see How Bush And Cheney Ruined America And The World) and other early skeptics, I could articulate the reasons for my initial intuition. I set about creating a college course on what had come to be called 9/11.
But I no longer refer to the events of that day by those numbers. Let me explain why.
By 2004 I was convinced that the U.S. government’s claims (and The 9/11 Commission Report) were fictitious. They seemed so blatantly false that I concluded the attacks were a deep-state intelligence operation whose purpose was to initiate a national state of emergency to justify wars of aggression, known euphemistically as “the war on terror.” The sophistication of the attacks, and the lack of any proffered evidence for the government’s claims, suggested that a great deal of planning had been involved.
Yet I was chagrined and amazed by so many people’s insouciant lack of interest in researching arguably the most important world event since the assassination of President Kennedy. I understood the various psychological dimensions of this denial, the fear, cognitive dissonance, etc., but I sensed something else as well. For so many people their minds seemed to have been “made up” from the start. I found that many young people were the exceptions, while most of their elders dared not question the official narrative. This included many prominent leftist critics of American foreign policy. Now that sixteen years have elapsed, this seems truer than ever.
So with the promptings of people like Graeme MacQueen, Lance deHaven-Smith, T.H. Meyer, et al., I have concluded that a process of linguistic mind-control was in place before, during, and after the attacks. As with all good propaganda, the language had to be insinuated over time and introduced through intermediaries. It had to seem “natural” and to flow out of events, not to precede them. And it had to be repeated over and over again.
In summary form, I will list the language I believe “made up the minds” of those who have refused to examine the government’s claims about the September 11 attacks and the subsequent anthrax attacks.
Pearl Harbor. As pointed out by David Ray Griffin and others, this term was used in September 2000 in The Project for the New American Century’s report, “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” (p.51). Its neo-con authors argued that the U.S. wouldn’t be able to attack Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. “absent some catastrophic event – like a new Pearl Harbor.” Coincidentally or not, the film Pearl Harbor, made with Pentagon assistance and a massive budget, was released on May 25, 2001 and was a box office hit. It was in the theatres throughout the summer. The thought of the attack on Pearl Harbor (not a surprise to the U.S. government, but presented as such) was in the air despite the fact that the 60th anniversary of that attack was not until December 7, 2001, a more likely release date. Once the September 11 attacks occurred, the Pearl Harbor comparison was “plucked out” of the social atmosphere and used innumerable times, beginning immediately. Even George W. Bush was widely reported to have had the time that night to allegedly use it in his diary. The examples of this comparison are manifold, but I am summarizing, so I will skip giving them. Any casual researcher can confirm this.
Homeland. This strange un-American term, another WW II word associated with another enemy – Nazi Germany – was also used many times by the neo-con authors of “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.” I doubt any average American referred to this country by that term before. Of course it became the moniker for The Department of Homeland Security, marrying home with security to form a comforting name that simultaneously and unconsciously suggests a defense against Hitler-like evil coming from the outside. Not coincidentally, Hitler introduced it into the Nazi propaganda vernacular at the 1934 Nuremberg rally. Both usages conjured up images of a home besieged by alien forces intent on its destruction; thus preemptive action was in order.
Ground Zero. This is a third WWII (“the good war”) term first used at 11:55 A.M. on September 11 by Mark Walsh (aka “the Harley Guy” because he was wearing a Harley-Davidson tee shirt) in an interview on the street by a Fox News reporter, Rick Leventhal. Identified as a Fox free-lancer, Walsh also explained the Twin Towers collapse in a precise, well-rehearsed manner that would be the same illogical and anti-scientific explanation later given by the government: “mostly due to structural failure because the fire was too intense.” Ground zero – a nuclear bomb term first used by U.S. scientists to refer to the spot where they exploded the first nuclear bomb in New Mexico in 1945 – became another meme adopted by the media that suggested a nuclear attack had occurred or might in the future if the U.S. didn’t act. The nuclear scare was raised again and again by George W. Bush and U.S. officials in the days and months following the attacks, although nuclear weapons were beside the point. But the conjoining of “nuclear” with “ground zero” served to raise the fear factor dramatically. Ironically, the project to develop the nuclear bomb was called the Manhattan Project and was headquartered at 270 Broadway, NYC, a few short blocks north of the World Trade Center.
The Unthinkable. This is another nuclear term whose usage as linguistic mind control and propaganda is analyzed by Graeme MacQueen in the penultimate chapter of the very important The 2001 Anthrax Deception. He notes the patterned use of this term before and after September 11, while saying “the pattern may not signify a grand plan …. It deserves investigation and contemplation.” He then presents a convincing case that the use of this term couldn’t be accidental. He notes how George W. Bush, in a major foreign policy speech on May 1, 2001, “gave informal public notice that the United States intended to withdraw unilaterally from the ABM Treaty”; Bush said the U.S. must be willing to “rethink the unthinkable.” This was necessary because of terrorism and rogue states with “weapons of mass destruction.” PNAC also argued that the U.S. should withdraw from the treaty. A signatory to the treaty could only withdraw after giving six months notice and because of “extraordinary events” that “jeopardized its supreme interests.” Once the September 11 attacks occurred, Bush rethought the unthinkable and officially gave formal notice on December 13 to withdraw the U.S. from the ABM Treaty. MacQueen specifies the many times different media used the term “unthinkable” in October 2001 in reference to the anthrax attacks. He explicates its usage in one of the anthrax letters – “The Unthinkabel” [sic]. He explains how the media that used the term so often were at the time unaware of its usage in the anthrax letter since that letter’s content had not yet been revealed, and how the letter writer had mailed the letter before the media started using the word. He makes a rock solid case showing the U.S. government’s complicity in the anthrax attacks and therefore in the Sept 11 attacks. While calling the use of the term “unthinkable” in all its iterations “problematic,” he writes, “The truth is that the employment of ‘the unthinkable’ in this letter, when weight is given both to the meaning of this term in U.S. strategic circles and to the other relevant uses of the term in 2001, points us in the direction of the U.S. military and intelligence communities.” I am reminded of Orwell’s point in 1984: “a heretical thought – that is, a thought diverging from the principles of Ingsoc – should be literally unthinkable, at least as far as thought is dependent on words.” Thus the government and media’s use of “unthinkable” becomes a classic case of “doublethink.” The unthinkable is unthinkable.
9/11. This is the key usage that has reverberated down the years around which the others revolve. It is an anomalous numerical designation applied to an historical event, and obviously also the emergency telephone number. Try to think of another numerical appellation for an important event in American history. The future editor of The New York Times and Iraq war promoter, Bill Keller, introduced this connection the following morning in a NY Times op-ed piece, “America’s Emergency Line: 911.” The linkage of the attacks to a permanent national emergency was thus subliminally introduced, as Keller mentioned Israel nine times and seven times compared the U.S. situation to that of Israel as a target for terrorists. His first sentence reads: “An Israeli response to America’s aptly dated wake-up call might well be, ‘Now you know.’” By referring to September 11 as 9/11, an endless national emergency became wedded to an endless war on terror aimed at preventing Hitler-like terrorists from obliterating us with nuclear weapons that could create another ground zero or holocaust. It is a term that pushes all the right buttons evoking unending social fear and anxiety. It is language as sorcery; it is propaganda at its best. Even well-respected critics of the U.S. government’s explanation use the term that has become a fixture of public consciousness through endless repetition. As George W. Bush would later put it as he connected Saddam Hussein to “9/11” and pushed for the Iraq war, “We don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud.” All the ingredients for a linguistic mind-control smoothie had been blended.
I have concluded – and this is impossible to prove definitively at this time because of the nature of such propagandistic techniques – that the use of all these words/numbers is part of a highly sophisticated linguistic mind-control campaign waged to create a narrative that has lodged in the minds of hundreds of millions of people and is very hard to dislodge. It is why I don’t speak of “9/11” any more. I refer to those events as the attacks of September 11, 2001, which is a mouth-full and not easily digested in the age of Twitter and texting. But I am not sure how to be more succinct or how to undo the damage.
Lance deHaven-Smith puts it well in Conspiracy Theory in America.
The rapidity with which the new language of the war on terror appeared and took hold; the synergy between terms and their mutual connections to WW II nomenclatures; and above all the connections between many terms and the emergency motif of “9/11” and “9-1-1” – any one of these factors alone, but certainly all of them together – raise the possibility that work on this linguistic construct began long before 9/11….It turns out that elite political crime, even treason, may actually be official policy.
Needless to say, his use of the words “possibility” and “may” are in order when one sticks to strict empiricism. However, when one reads his full text, it is apparent to me that he considers these “coincidences” part of a conspiracy. I have also reached that conclusion. As Thoreau put in his underappreciated humorous way, “Some circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk.”
The evidence for linguistic mind control, while the subject of this essay, does not stand alone, of course. It underpins the actual attacks of September 11 and the subsequent anthrax attacks that are linked. The official explanations for these events by themselves do not stand up to elementary logic and are patently false, as proven by thousands of well-respected professional researchers from all walks of life – i.e. engineers, pilots, architects, and scholars from many disciplines. To paraphrase the prescient Vince Salandria, who said it long ago concerning the assassination of President Kennedy, the attacks of 2001 are “a false mystery concealing state crimes.” If one objectively studies the 2001 attacks together with the language adopted to explain and preserve them in social memory, the “mystery” emerges from the realm of the unthinkable and becomes utterable. “There is no mystery.” How to communicate this when the corporate mainstream media serve the function of the government’s mockingbird (as in Operation Mockingbird), repeating and repeating and repeating the same narrative in the same language; that is the difficult task we are faced with, but there are signs today that breakthroughs are occurring.
Words have a power to enchant and mesmerize. Linguistic mind-control, especially when linked to traumatic events such as the September 11 and anthrax attacks, can strike people dumb and blind. It often makes some subjects “unthinkable” and “unspeakable” (to quote Jim Douglass quoting Thomas Merton in JFK and the Unspeakable: the unspeakable “is the void that contradicts everything that is spoken even before the words are said.”).
We need a new vocabulary to speak of these terrible things.
A couple of big questions I had at the time were the strange coincidences that occurred. One being the Secretary of Defense’s press conference the night before 9/11 where he discusses the $2.1 trillion missing within the Pentagon accounts. Secondly the destruction of a portion of the Pentagon that encompassed the accounting department and the records and accountants who were looking for the missing funds. Thirdly the destruction of WTC 7 which held the offices of government accounting and other agencies that were involved in various investigations which may have strayed where their political masters didn’t want them to go.
9/11 still was a seminal moment. Like the question “Where were you when you heard JFK had been assassinated?”, people will think about where they were on 9/11. I went for an early meeting at my son’s school. Stopped at a computer shop on way back. All the monitors were showing replays of the plane flying into the North tower.
I had a friend in New York that day. She was going to apply for a job at a modelling agency near by that morning but cancelled. Got through to her and let her family know she was OK.
Met and made many fine friends on the internet after that. That was the beginning of the real resistance movement, one that is anti-war.
Thanks for the post, and for giving the reader a bit of history about your son in law and how that relates to 9/11.
Here is another classic word, straight taken out of WWII vocabulary
Axis of evil=Country that ‘we’ would like to bomb back to the stone age, for that country’s own good.
I can’t speak for others but the reason why I ‘believed’ in 9/11 in 2001 was that I just didn’t care about the truth at the time. 9/11 was televised spectacle, it did not affect me and the video’s from Bin Laden et al, and the Extremist Muslim schools, etc seemed… as if they came from another planet. 9/11 was not part of my world.
That changed for me at 10/12 (Balibombings) where I was standing in one of the 2 discotheques that were bombed at the time and where I nearly got killed. That what was an experience that made me think about other people and other cultures and why people would try to kill me. It opened my eyes.
The reasons why honest people still believe in 9/11 can (I believe) be summed up as follows:
Gullibillity
Because they think it does not concern their life, so they don’t think about it (like pastor Niemoller’s verse ‘first they came…’)
Being flattered to be part of- or be an ally of- the indispensible nation who fights for ‘freedom and democracy’
Fear
For me 1 and 2 were much stronger reasons to believe in 9/11 than 3 and 4. But this may be different for others and I agree with the author that a lot of words (and images) have been spent to make 3 and 4 good reasons to believe the official 9/11 narrative. I once read a book from Benjamin Barber: Jihad vs McWorld, published in the 1990s that does precisely that: conditioning people for war against Muslims. Samuel Huntington with his ‘clash of civilizations’ (which I had to read and learn when I studied philosophy) did precisely the same thing and was also published long before 9/11.
As for Chomsky: I have no problem with his ‘who cares’ argument about who was behind 9/11. If history learns one something, then it is that these events happen all the time and that the culprits are never found. So better would be to put your energy in the consequences of events like 9/11. That is what Chomsky is saying and with which I agree…
Chomsky’s advice may be hard though for the direct victims and their relatives or others who can’t rest before they know the truth of who killed their loved ones and innocent people and for what reason. But for them there may be some consolation (it consoled me) in Vonnegut’s book: slaughterhouse 5, where the main character survived the bombing of Dresden and decides, years later, to ask the American Air Force why Dresden was bombed. Here is that conversation
‘I wrote the Air Force back then, asking for details about the raid on Dresden, who ordered it, how many planes did it, why they did it, what desirable results there had been and so on. I was answered by a man who, like myself, was in public relations. He said that he was sorry, but that information was top secret still
I read the letter out loud to my wife, and I said, ‘Secret?’ My God – from whom?’
The same conversation apllies to 9/11, MH17, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, and so on and so forth…
Sociologist Edward Curtin earns much respect for his relentless loyalty to the truth of 9/11, along with many highly credentialed and equally respected men and women across the Earth. With the recent formation of “Lawyers Committee for 9-11 Inquiry” (www.lcfor911.org), just as Towers 1, 2 and 7 on September 11, 2001 the criminals behind the greatest military false flag operation of the 21st century are about to crash to the ground.
https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/mobile/en/article.php?ModuleId=10007657
America’s Reichstag fire!
https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/mobile/en/article.php?ModuleId=10007657
It’s funny how they use the term Ground Zero, which refers to the point on the earth closest to detonation of a nuclear or other massive bomb, quite blatantly but they’re not so public about the FBI code name for the events of the day, PENTTBOM (Pentagon Twin Towers Bombing). In fact, the FBI lied to the Jersey Widows, in answer to their question of the significance of BOM, saying it was what they used in all their code names. However, the code name for the anthrax attacks was AMERITHRAX while the Oklahoma Bombing code name was OKBOM. Whether there were real planes or not (I believe there weren’t), the events of the day were bombings disguised as planes. As the staged event analyst, Ole Dammegard, says, the power elite feel they are justified in what perpetrate on us by the fact that they TELL us what they’re doing and if we’re too stupid to pick it up, it’s our own fault. Mark Walsh was just reciting a script that the language-control people gave him – “Ground Zero” was both the clue the power elite gave us and their little injoke at the same time.
what happened on Sept 11th 1973?
Chilean coup d’etat. It’s all in the numbers. Multiples of 11 are important ones (with 11 being the most important) so we have (US style) 11/22 JFK, 9/11 Chile, 9/11 US, 3/22 Brussels, 3/22 Westminster, 5/22 Manchester, etc.
Hi and thanks for the very clear rendering of the unspeakable. Certainly is unspeakable for most prominent so-called left opinion leaders.
One would have thought that there were opportunities to be grasped by the revolutionary class warrior leaders.
A lot of Marxists and peace warriors in Aotearoa New Zealand do not want to discuss the September 11 2001 attack on the planet’s inhabitants and noosphere.
I’m as much fascinated by various people’s responses to the 9/11 truth as to the rabbit hole of evidence itself.
One of my greatest disappointments in life was to see how Chomsky – a man I greatly admire on pretty much ANY other subject – blatantly denied having a problem with the “official story”, or, at least, basically refused to discuss it.
Not that I am sure I would have had the courage, in his prominent shoes, to do otherwise. What disappointed me is the fact that he has already shown great courage in speaking out on all sorts of topics, so I naturally asked myself, “Why not this one…?”
I suppose wherever great evil exists, the big question always arises: “Am I willing to sacrifice my life and career in order to say it like it is…?”
Even if it achieves nothing else, that is why a genuine Christ impulse has meaning for modern man. That impulse showed that it CAN be done, and the impulse behind the conscience and sacrifice of people like Snowden and Manning is essentially a truly Christian one.
This, of course, has nothing to do with any church denomination or the like. I am not a preacher, and I don’t bet on horses.
We should all be curious about this whole issue.
Gotcha on the Christ logos thing…. the logos = the word = the Law
And this post on the linguistics which is the whole of the study of the mind-language complex
The thing that the internet did for us was level the playing field a little in democratising some of the tools and intelligence in the functioning monopolist’s empire.
Opinion leaders are fine = where they remain true to the causal principle.
However they do seem to arrive at the nodal point in the network and thus are targets for corruption, for journalistic opinion leaders such as George Monbiot, it is about being maintained in the style he prefers in order to do his work on environmentalism – however that requires him to be a gatekeeper on the 9/11 question… he is over the top in his employment of the “conspiracy theorist” slur.
I love his stuff on the environment and rewilding.
On that Nafeez Ahmed got shot from the Guardian for a piece on Israel pushing into Palestinian mineral rights in July 2014 – earlier articles and blogs by Nafeez point to his disbelieving the Official 9/11 Conspiracy Theory:
http://www.medialens.org/index.php/alerts/alert-archive/2014/782-grievous-censorship-by-the-guardian-israel-gaza-and-the-termination-of-nafeez-ahmed-s-blog.html
it’s weird indeed. of course many of us have this regarding vaccines. it’s such a taboo and the slightest doubt gets you vilified. chomsky is maybe still sitting to pretty.
Evil triumphs when good people do nothing!
Given the dominance of US propaganda and the continual need to convert all to their culture, it isn’t surprising to read
“…arguably the most important world event since the assassination of President Kennedy…”
What they call 9/11 is akin to a religious cult, an American cult which those beyond their borders don’t necessarily see in the same light.
But 9/11 is part of a continuum that crosses the globe. There was Operation Gladio in Italy from post-war until supposedly the 90s, however, since 1997 there’s been Gladio B and however these operations are defined, they’re probably much more octopus-like than we can ever know. 9/11 involved at a minimum, the US, Israel, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but I’ve read Central Asian countries were also involved.
And now we’re being bombarded with false-flag hoaxes in the US, the UK, mainland Europe, Australia, Canada, Turkey and I believe there are false-flag hoaxes in Pakistan, India and the Middle East.
When I communicate with 9/11 researchers they simply do not respond when I mention these recent false-flag hoaxes – as if I’m some crazy person. I think the continuum aspect is very important. If people feel that 9/11 was some event “in the past”, it’s dangerous. The power elite just keep going. They love what they do.
Here’s their power – ability to bend the academy to do their bidding – suggesting that major holes in the bath-tub floor were from glacier activity in the past ice-age.
Whereas the WTC complex was sited on 8 blocks of the previous “Radio Row” – mixed manufacturing and retail businesses near the port.
http://www.vintag.es/2016/09/rare-photographs-from-1966-67-showing.html
The excavations for the WTC complex would have involved engineering checks to ensure the 500,000 tonne structures were on something solid – solid granite I thought.
Nuclear devices vapourise steel, concrete and basement rock.. not sure what else would.
And the illnesses do not add to asbestos – I’ve worked in an environment where we were sealing the underside of the wall cavity on Melbourne’s Blue Harris trains in the 1980/90s which had a fibrous asbestos insulation. Lots of learning on the risks of asbestosis and asbestos related cancers, usually took 20+ years to manifest.
http://www.911cancerfund.us/911-cancers-911-victims-compensation-fund/911-cancers-a-list/?gclid=CKH33PfuktYCFcGUvQodITALvQ
http://www.newsweek.com/2016/09/16/9-11-death-toll-rising-496214.html
Ionising radiation is associated with an increased prevalence to contract leukemia.
The 911 attack was not sufficent to implement the regime change plan. There were politicians who opposed the USPATRIOT Act. It took the (false flag) Anthrax Attack against key US politicians and key US media for them to change side and allow the passage of the Enabling Act. The Deep State operatives have no concern that people dabate the hows and whys of the 911 attack, but they clamped down on the Anthrax Attack and threw it down the memory hole.
9/11 was an Israeli masterminded False Flag with help from traitors in the WH, the Pentagon, CIA, FBI and NSA. With generous help from the Lying MSM.
http://www.911history.de/aaannxyz_ch11_en.html
Until the real perps behind 9/11 are indicted, arrested, tried and have their sentences carried out, there will be no peace, only endless wars, an ever increasing police state and the dissolution of what’s left of our rights and liberties.
With all the war mongering coming out about Iran–which Israel wants destroyed–it makes one wonder if ‘Lucky Larry’ Silverstein has any more asbestos-laced skyscrapers he wants remodeled.
I find it hard to believe that in a nation where patriotism is a religion for many that the attacks on September eleven could have been orchestrated by government agents or their proxy without one or two patriots spilling the beans
Well of course we DO have our patriots spilling the beans – people like Snowden and Manning.
Despite the media’s best attempts to sweep their research and results under the carpet, they have by no means been forgotten.
These, and others, are the terrifying nightmare of the real traitors to the American nation – as well as to world peace and to common decency worldwide.
Anyone worried at all that N Korea have gone from having no nuclear weapon or working rockets to intercontinental ballistic missiles, with nuclear bomb development from lab to working bomb to hydrogen bomb to miniaturised technology that can be delivered by an intercontinental missile in less than a year? I am. It took every other nation on earth decades to go through that cycle.
We are told there was a test of a hydrogen bomb in N Korea, that was detected around the world by seismologists, but none were brought forward to show their traces and explain how they showed a hydrogen bomb being tested in Korea. And so on.
We are being lead to WWIII. And I am very worried.
Attending a conference in the UK on unrelated matters in the days/weeks (?) following 11SEP – I was struck by the way in which the hired “celebrity thought leader” referred to the events as “9/11”, before this had become established by the media – this is not how we use dates in the UK (we prefer Day/Month) and yet it felt like we were being “taught” to do this – I wonder who briefed our speaker that day. A minor observation, but consistent with some kind of linguistic programming.
“The Pentagon courtyard is five acres of big trees and well-manicured lawns, a parklike setting that gives one the feeling of being in a town square. At the center is a snack bar, sometimes called the Ground Zero Cafe.” Washington Post , 1994
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1994/06/08/the-garden-at-ground-zero-a-post-nuclear-pentagon/d9efb012-50ba-4370-bd2e-de175ea2557f/?utm_term=.056d37a53cc9
