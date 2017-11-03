Why is the US Air Force collecting samples of Russian DNA?

The US Air Force recently put out a request for samples of DNA and RNA from Russians and people of Russian descent. Their reasons are unclear. This story, fairly predictably, has got very little coverage in the MSM…none, in fact. Vladimir Putin mentioned it in a speech, and there have been articles in the alternative media (The Duran and Zero Hedge have mentioned it, and some international networks such as RT, teleSur etc.)…but mainstream news? Totally silent.

This is not some “crazy conspiracy theory”, the request (pictured above) is publicly available on US government websites.

The lack of coverage of this issue in the MSM, while predictable, still serves to highlight how little objectivity our notionally free press really have. Can you imagine the headlines if Russia, China or Iran’s military had started doing research on British or American DNA samples?

The hysteria would be deafening.

So the question becomes…why? The memo states that the samples “must be Caucasian and Russian”, and that they will “not consider” samples from Ukraine. Why would that be the case? People are theorizing it’s for bio-weapons research, and that’s possible, there are other possibilities too.

None of them are benign.

We were sent the following open letter from Alexander Korobko, the director of Russia’s DNA Project, by a third-party. In it Mr Korobko asks all the important questions. We will let you know if any of them ever receive official answers.