empire watch, latest, United States, USA, video
Published on November 18, 2017
Leave a Comment

Video: Sorting through the JFK file dump

written by
The Corbett Report interviews the Blind JFK Researcher about the massive data dump of JFK-related documents recently released from government archives

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s