Did BBC team responsible for faked footage of Syrian chemical attack travel under terrorist protection?

Most of our readers are now more than familiar with the bizarre events surrounding the BBC Panorama program Saving Syria’s Children. We’ve already returned to this story several times. The possibility that this program presented faked footage of a non-existent chemical attack by government troops on a school in Syria has been meticulously documented by independent researcher Robert Stuart over several years.
But a further twist to the story seems to show that the crew who filmed this questionable footage were being escorted and protected during their sojourn in Syria, by members of a jihadist terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda and ISIS.
The evidence, on the face of it, seems damning.
Ten minutes, 18 seconds into the program (which can be seen here) the film crew record a car journey, with the two British doctors featured in the program, to “see what medical care is available for children closer to where the fighting is”. At one point the journalist Ian Pannell can be heard in voice over saying:
Western journalists have been targeted in Syria, so I have to travel with my own security. The doctors are able to be more low key and take their own vehicles.
As he speaks we see Pannell himself, presumably filmed by his cameraman Darren Conway, in a car, part of a convoy, accompanied by armed men. We also see the hood of one of the cars in the convoy several times and pretty clearly. It has a logo on it. This is it:
The inset on the right is the logo of Ahrar-al-Sham.
In case you’re wondering, this is the same Ahrar-al-Sham identified by a Human Rights Watch report in October 2013 as participants in the killing of women and children (see “You Can Still See Their Blood” – Executions, Indiscriminate Shootings, and Hostage Taking by Opposition Forces in Latakia Countryside.). The report details the slaughter of nearly 200 civilians “including 57 women and at least 18 children and 14 elderly men” by opposition forces including Ahrar al-Sham on August 4 2013.
It was just 19 days after this massacre – on August 23 – that Ian Pannell and cameraman Darren Conway (now an OBE) apparently decided Ahrar-al-Sham were the go-to ’security’ guys for them. The documentary further shows Pannell, Conway and their chums being waved through ISIS road blocks without a hitch. This is the same ISIS who – allegedly – had declared war on all westerners and were prone to cutting off their heads (though in 2013 this hadn’t become the media meme it later became). Our boys are apparently welcome deep in ISIS territory, with no worries about repercussions.
This is probably explained by the fact Ahrar-al-Sham, according to Stanford University’s Mapping Militant Program, “worked with the Islamic State (IS) until January 2014″.
But maybe the contact with terrorists was fleeting and almost accidental? Well, below are two images that tell a story. The top one is a screencap from Saving Syria’s Children. The man outlined in red is the “Fixer/Translator” for the program, Mughira Al-Sharif, and he is shown driving Pannell’s convoy car (Pannell himself can be seen second from right next to the window in the back). Mughira is seen again in the bottom image in a photograph taken the same day and shared on Instagram. Also with him in this pic, and looking remarkably chummy, are two members of the Ahrar-al-Sham security detail who can be seen in Pannell’s car. Mughira described these men in his Instagram post as ‘friends’. That post was subsequently deleted.
Let’s be clear – these “friends’ of Mughira’s could well have taken part in the recent slaughter discussed above, and must, at very least, be assumed to support the mass murder of innocent people. And this man Mughira is employed by Pannell as his guide and helper in making their documentary.
Why are a supposedly distinguished and professional BBC journalist and his crew working with allies of ISIS? Why are they using them as their ‘security’? Why are they comfortable tooling round Syria in a car festooned with jihadist logos? Why did they end up producing a documentary using highly questionable footage to promote UK intervention against the elected government of Syria?
Did neither they nor their employers at the BBC realise what they were doing?
Or did they know and think it was just dandy?
When is the BBC – and Ian Pannell and Darren Conway(OBE) – going to answer these and the many other questions hanging over this program and their credibility?
I rarely if ever watch/listen to BBC news anymore. By chance this morning, driving without any CD in the car, the audio system was tuned to BB4. The 9 oclock news was all about the ‘spontaneous’ and widespread riots in Iran and Nikki Halley’s ridiculous UN security council gambit about Iran. Lord Haw Haw could get a job with the BBC these days.
I think the more important point is why the United States is at war with Syria.
It’s to steal oil. Genie Energy signed a deal with Israel in 2013 to mine the oil of the Golan Heights. The Golan Heights is Syrian land under Israel occupation. Genie Energy’s strategic board of directors is (see if you recognize any names):
Michael Steinhardt
Richard Cheney
Marry Landrieu
Rupert Murdoch
Bill Richardson
Jacob Rothschild
Dr. Lawrence Summers
R. James Woolsey
The US military is being used for personal, private gain, and so is the entire US government. See those people above? Consider if these people should be executed or not. They’re responsible for the death of plenty of people.
You may not consider the death penalty civilized – remember you’re not dealing with civilized people, these are a mafia.
The “all about oil” hypothesis has been widely challenged as simplistic or misleading. Deeper geopolitics and an assault on Russia/China are argued to be more probable factors.
You are correct in that oil is part of the reason for the war against Syria, but there is much, much more to it than just oil. The profits from the armaments sales, the installation of the proposed oil pipeline through Syria which was planned and which Bashir Assad blocked would have crippled Russia’s economy as a result of its falling oil exports to Europe. See George Webb’s Youtube videos regarding ‘Ratlines’ etc (video for Webb’s day 54 is a good place to start).
In addition there is the plan for a Greater Israel. The Israel flag contains a ‘Rothschild’ five pointed star positioned between two lines which some say represents the Euphrates and Nile rivers, others say the lines are from a traditional prayer Shawl. Interestingly there are said now to be only three countries without Rothschild controlled central bank; Iran, North Korea and Cuba, whereas in 2000 there were seven countries http://fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/government/banking_and_taxation_irs_and_insurance/social_security/news.php?q=1320062234
Lastly I do not find it surprising that BBC journalists would be travelling under terrorist protection in Syria, as the terrorists are supported, funded, armed and trained by Western security agencies whose mission is to overthrow Assad and when the BBC is producing the very propaganda designed to influence public opinion in the U.K. to support war in Syria and the overthrow of Assad. It just completes the circle.
In much the same way the BBC continues -relentlessly! – to pursue top news items concerning the recent Syrian-Russian offensive against the rebel enclave near Damascus and that against IS in Idlip. Once again we see the White Helmets rushing around and lots of crying children. These stories have taken top slot a few times in just the last 10 days on Radio 4. One recent headline highlighted the deaths of some 20 “civilians” near Damascus caused by Russian bombing – but no where was there anything about the 68 killed in bombing raids of two market places in Yemen on the same day. The BBC outdoes even the Guardian in its blatant bias towards Islamic militants. Presumably it’s because this is the message coming from the spooks? The BBC is their press office but are losing their old creditabilty and expertise at propaganda in the face of social media. The coverage of Aleppo and Mosul was not just shameful but only too obvious.
v important questions asked and i think answered – how this documentary was made is unravelling
