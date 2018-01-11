documentaries, featured, Ukraine
Published on January 11, 2018
Comments 2

Documentary: Ukraine on Fire (2016)

written by

The original English language version of the 2016 documentary Ukraine on Fire, covering the 2014 coup d’etat, which was all but denied exposure on its release, is now available for viewing in some regions. For those who still can’t access it, there is currently a version on Youtube which you can watch below, but we encourage everyone who can do so to purchase a legitimate copy in support of the filmmakers

2 Comments

  1. vierotchka says

    Thank you for this – I had given up hope of finding the original version in English online, and I cannot buy anything online (no credit card and an income that barely keeps me alive).

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s