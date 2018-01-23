post your comments here on latest Graun article to banish readers’ opinions

Guardian Watch, latest
One of our regular readers just suggested we try the experiment of opening comments on here for a Guardian story that is shut down BTL. So – here it is…we’re not not sure if there’ll be any interest – let’s see

The article open for discussion here is this one from Jan 23 2018

if you have anything you want to say about it – comment is free… 🙂

  1. Fair dinkum says

    Without trying to sound self important, l think that folks who seek alternative news sources are generally more erudite, curious and passionate about the Truth.
    Drainstream media, like the Guardian, have an obvious agenda and never bite the hands that feed them.

  2. kevin morris says

    I don’t often comment on OffG articles but I do feel that there is generally a degree of respect for people’s viewpoints. I’m afraid that in the Grauniad and currently also the Independent much commentary has deteriorated into little more than trolling. Frankly, why would anyone wish to comment where the standard of commentary is so ill tempered? Is the Grauniad’s response about a deliberate diminishing of free speech or merely an acknowledgement that the standard of debate in this country has deteriorated to such an extent?

  3. archie1954 says

    Personally, I read only articles where I am allowed to comment and I can read the comments of other readers. I learn just as much from reading comments as I do from the article itself.

  4. Peter Schmidt says

    i have not and won’t even read the Guardian article. It’s a joke. BTW they have very very few articles to comment on. Mainly bashing Trump or decrying Brexit. The Guardian is fading into oblivion.

