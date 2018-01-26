New statement by Kurdish officials in Afrin urging Syrian government to intervene

via syria.liveuamap.com
I wonder when (or indeed if) this statement will make it into MSM news?
I remember saying this before; if you sup with the devil, you will need to have a very long spoon indeed. I feel for those British and other volunteers who thought they were fighting for socialism and have ended up as NATO ground troops.
Copied and pasted from my post in Saker Vineyard on Jan25 (please delete if you object to copy/paste):
Very thoughtful, close knit assessment by US attorney Ziad Fadel in SyrPer. A long term plan is coming together, scripted at the very start of NATZO’s proxy invasion of Syria. Dr.Assad anticipated their Eretz Kurdistan oil state plan, and forestalled it by offering the Kurds autonomy within Syria. This agreement still stands, it is supported by Russia and Turkey, and the Israeli-flag waving “national home for the Kurds” faction haven’t a legal leg to stand on. So it will boil down to “Justice comes from the barrel of a gun” or guns. If Erdogan plays straight I imagine the confrontation will line up as the regular armies of Turkey, Syria, Hezb, Iraq, Iran, and Russia versus the rag-tag army of Erez Kurdistan led (or rather misled) by several thousand FUKZUSA black ops. The US will stay out of it, and throw the Kurds “under the bus” as they did (twice) in Iraq — once under Saddam Hussein and again just last month. Luckily this time the Kurdish Iraqis saw reason and gave up the Anglo-Zio-Capitalist dream of setting up an Eretz Kurdistan oil state in Iraq. That leaves the Kurdish Syrians who have listened to the siren voices from NATZO to carry the whole burden; but even now they still have a choice. Mild mannered Dr.Assad is famous for his magnanimous (and politically very shrewd) amnesty to all those poor misguided Syrian rebels who have been led astray by the tempting offer of fresh-baked cookies from the USA. But if the Kurdish Syrians, unlike their Kurdish Iraqi cousins, insist on dying for the A-Z-C dream of an Eretz Kurdistan owned by Rothschild and run by Israelis then, Ziad Fadel concludes, we are looking at a tragedy scripted by utter morons.
Hopefully Assad will respond. But Putin needs to have a serious conversation with Erdogan and tell him to get his troops out of Syria.
This comes a bit late. Allying themselves with the US made them, effectively, enemies of the Syrian government. The offer of autonomy and federalist structures have been on the table for some time: had the Kurds invited Syrian or Russian forces into the area the Turks would probably have been deterred from invading.
The fatal error was to throw in their lot with the US and Israel who, as the Kurds very well know are allied with the Saudis and al qaeda.
