“Does Skripal poisoning show the UK is just a Punch & Judy sideshow for US interests?”

So Rex Tillerson has been sacked. Maybe directly after expressing his support for tough actions on Russia yesterday in response to the UK Skripal poisoning, or maybe “on Friday” – claims are contradictory.
Trump has finally spoken out, saying the US will “condemn” Russia if the facts bear out. Which is nicely ambiguous.
What is going on? Imminent WW3? So much hysteria, and so much that doesn’t add up. Its a particularly strange situation.
The sane minority have been left agog at the huge influx of renewed and reinvented Russian hate in the UK over the last few days. Seemingly out of nowhere, this tidal wave of bile has struck – leaving us stunned, hearts in mouths – echoing, as it does, the lead up to Iraq, Libya and Syria….
The clock is ticking on Theresa May’s “ultimatum to Putin”, a 24hr deadline for a Russian “credible response” to the alleged Salisbury-poisoning using an alleged military-grade nerve agent. Russia have responded, nay, demanded! says the Guardian, that we act in “in accordance with the convention to ban chemical weapons” and provide samples. Putin has ‘smirked’ at a BBC journalist, when asked if Russia did it, reports the Daily Mail.
The tension seems to be ramping up. There’s that feeling that something is going to snap…
But what if we’re missing an angle here? And does this tie in with the House Intelligence Committee’s recent announcement that it is closing its investigation on Trump, having found “no evidence of [Russian] collusion”?
To all outward appearances, the UK’s chips are down. We HATE Putin and we HATE Russia! All eyes are turned to them. We fear them. We are outraged by everything they and their London Oligarchs stand for (are they Putin’s Olicharchs? Sometimes they are said to be, and not at others. No one can really make up their mind about who they serve, want they want).
But this manufactured rage is in stark contrast to the US MSM who have been philosophical, noncommittal and even restrained on the matter up till now.
Considering the fact 13 Russian “trolls” can fan their Russophobic flames for months on end and that their hysteria on the topic of “Russian interference” is a universal constant in world politics today, this sudden restraint is worthy of note.
The status of the UK on the world stage has tended to be increasingly mocked, usually through the context of criticising Foreign Minister Boris Johnson. Increasingly we are portrayed as a sycophantic servant to US interests. And indeed, when Johnson, referring to the Skripal poisoning, remarks “I’ve been encouraged by the willingness of our friends to show support and solidarity,” it becomes increasingly easy to make our own inference, and replace the word ‘encouraged’ with the word ‘instructed’.
I suggest we are indeed being instructed to put on this absurd performance of aggression purely to put Trump on the spot. Divert from the admitted lack of evidence for “collusion”. Force him to either condemn Russia and finally sign up on the new wave of sanctions or provide more fodder for neoliberals to describe him as “soft” on Putin.
I suggest this is why the US is happy to remain subdued for the moment. Because the UK is its proxy, now so irrelevant in world politics it can be used to promote US interests without the risks attached to a serious world power doing the same.
I suggest all the UK’s grandstanding and Falklandising basically amounts to a public statement of our client status and how little we really matter any more. Even our threats are simply an ineffectual distraction, used precisely because we won’t upset the Russian big boys too much, but still provide that handy excuse for some Russia-based Trump-bashing in the colonies.
I suggest the UK is an offshore sideshow, nowadays. A punch and Judy act, where Boris Jonson and Theresa May hit things with sticks and squawk and squawk and no one, except their tiny domestic audience really cares.
Perhaps when Marina Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, describes these goings on as a “circus” she was being a little more specific than we realise. Perhaps when Putin ‘smirks’ he is merely enjoying the show.
I think the UK government were deeply involved in the Obama administrations attempts, along with the Democrats and the Republican parties establishments, to stop Trump becoming president or surviving as president; because he was perceived by these groups as a maverick outsider who was ‘out of control.’
This affair doesn’t just put Russia under the hammer, it puts pressure on Trump to react too, or be seen as being soft on Russia and therefore ‘in league’ with them, ‘proving’ the true nature of his relationship with the Russians. It also diverts attention from the Tory government, which is collapsing, and at the same time it’s a gift to the Labour Party’s Blairite wing too. The media, of course, hate news platforms like Wikileaks and RT with a vengeance and would like nothing more than to see RT shut down as it’s a keyhole that isn’t under state/corporate control, even though, in reality, it’s of marginal importance. But even that ‘keyhole’ is too much these days, like any dissent seems to be. We’re living in really disturbing times.
Heaven only knows what’s going on, what this episode signifies, who’s behind it and for what purpose? None of that is particularly reassuring. Perhaps the Russian embassy should demand to see the two victims in Salisbury to ascertain their condition and whether they are being cared for properly? I think that’s what I’d do. See how that ‘plays’ in the UK media.
Is Salisbury part of a wider plot an excuse for an intervention in Syria to topple Assad from power and teach Putin a lesson? With RT silenced in London there would be no outlet at all for any kind of opposition or critical examination of what’s happening.
It seems like, actually I’m sure of it, that there are very powerful forces in the West that want a ‘low-scale’ confrontation with Russia… somewhere, that would give Russia a ‘bloody nose’ and a form of obvious military defeat that would signal that Putin’s foreign policy has serious consequences and lots of negatives for Russia, which might, it’s hoped, undermine his popularity inside Russia and weaken his grip on power and a military defeat would be the best way to ensure this outcome.
Is the West planning a direct military intervention in Syria based on some fabricated story about the use of chemical weapons by Assad/Russia and this thing in Syria, this ‘chemical attack’ is merely the opening gambit in this particular stage of the game?
Spot on.
I noticed the coordinated attacks from the Moderatly Labour Blairite front. Yvette Cooper writting to May demanding 14 cases of suspicious deaths (quotation from Buzz field, the well known publisher of Steeles discredited fairy tales) of Russian citizens living in U.K. There is also a connection to the late John Smith memorial fund and his wife Baroness Smith. So the Neocons and friends of Israel are ever more keen to isolate Corbyn. Who spoke of the Good bad Russian Oligarchs funding the Tories. And the need for examination and restraint.
If May declares a state of emergency we could see the formation of a government for national security. With the Tory “Brexiteers” HARD RIGHTand Corbyns mainstream social democracy HARD LEFT being decanted as extremists and traitors. Opening the doors to a Soros and Blair PM being appointed by the Queen in the National interest. http://www.stalkerzone.org/british-ambassador-laurie-bristow-was-caught-interfering-in-the-russian-elections/
“Does Skripal poisoning show the UK is just a Punch & Judy sideshow for US interests?”
Yes and it always has been.
whilst prime pumping Russophobia,this incident may also involve SS expecting another pay-off for holding his tongue over the dodgy Steele dossier to which he contributed and austerity prevailed- so this isnt about hanging Trump but another attempt to shore up Russiagate which has fallen apart since Nunes despite every attempt at distraction ; as awful as Trump is, beware of what you wish for,Pence imo being the ultimate Christian sociopath wanting so badly to kill for Jesus.
Spot on!
May is obviously doing the bidding of the Henry Jackson members in her cabinet. That’s the society named after an obscure and corrupt Senator from Washington-now long deceased- whose stupidity and venality is an inspiration to the British neo-cons.
These last would so much like to be Americans that, like cockneys on Coney Island, they ape their worst behaviour. .
But at least the Israeli Embassy-which longs for someone to wipe out Hezbollah for them- will thank them for insulting Russia at the small cost of disgracing the British people and making a mockery of every decent principle in our jurisprudence.
Theresa May and Boris Johnson are a comedy act. No evidence of Russia doing this, but they accuse Russia anyway.
Sergei Kripal helped to put together the Steele Dossier but the Trump – Putin allegations have just collapsed. Could Sergei Kripal have known too much and so the Western intelligence agencies tired to to take him out? Who benefits, asks, James O’Neil in Consortium News, certainly not the Russians?
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/13/the-strange-case-of-the-russian-spy-poisoning/
So this is the Dark State giving Trump another bit of rope on which to hang himself? If that were correct it would be a relief when you consider the alternative: that this is the next step into building a reason for an invasion of Syria and war with Iran. To get Assad, Russia needs to be frightened off. The new Secretary of State is a well embedded member of the Dark State himself; is he there to stab Trump in the back or drive forward with a like minded President against Iran and other Shi’a groups? It’s the start of the 2nd Syrian War and the West wants the pesky Russians at home, maybe in conflict with Kiev but at least reluctant to get further involved; they are not after all the world’s policeman. There are already signs Russia isn’t eager to fight a world war almost alone. Iran is unsurprisingly very worried.
Pompeo is a danger to humanity. The sooner he is out of any positions of influence the better…..
I feel helpless because I can’t inform people. I had two comments removed in CiF yesterday, and I try to be very careful what I write. All I said was that some moderate conservatives are very anti war. I told readers to look at the American Conservative site and check out Kevin Shipp, an ex CIA agent who is now a whistleblower. No links, but the Guardian removed my comments as not abiding by community standards.
You have joined an elite principled group, Kavy. Good on you.
