conflict zones, latest, video
Published on March 16, 2018
Comments 3

Video: 15,000 people escape Syria’s rebel-held East Ghouta

written by

 

childrefugeeGhoutaOmarSaldiki reut

Photo Omar Saldiki/Reuters

3 Comments

  1. John Marks says

    Not according to the London Frauniad.
    The “régime bombardments” are causing thousands to “flee”.
    Not a word about rescue, escape nor liberation.
    Where is the Manchester Guardian when you need it?

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s