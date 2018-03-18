State-funded BBC lets Boris Johnson claim of Russia “stockpiling novichok” go unchallenged while UK govt’s Skripal “drama” continues to defy sense & reason

The Russian election is rolling on, so far with no major hitches, and maybe even less than the expected level of Western sniping. Ghouta continues to be liberated, and so far the predictions of a chemical weapons false flag to justify NATO cruise missile attacks on Damascus have not come about. For the sake of global survival we have to hope that continues.
Meanwhile the Skripal case is exposed more and more as a poorly executed, ragged and ridiculous piece of political theatre.
The name “novichok” was very possibly grabbed from a Sky TV drama aired earlier this year.
I found the episode and extracted the clip.
In the TV show novichok is presented as a secret and deadly and exclusively Russian nerve agent, and this is indeed the way May presented it in Parliament. Her research team possibly didn’t bother to look any further, and this is why, when the truth about real-life novichoks emerged, the government was left floundering.
Risible of course, but currently not completely impossible.
Rather than acknowledging the dismal and embarrassing failure of their narrative the UK government, in the person of Boris Johnson, is apparently doubling down and telling fresh and even more extraordinary stories. On the state-funded BBC’s Andrew Marr show today, Johnson talked parallel-universe nonsense for 20 minutes, completely unchallenged by state-funded Marr of course, who simply let him say whatever he felt like saying, in the grand tradition of state-funded BBC complicity in state-level deceit. Johnson’s brand of weasel-words and lies by omission and commission was in the best tradition of “perfidious Albion”, even going so far as to allege at one point:
We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purpose of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling novichok.
A claim that flies in the face of every known fact, including a) that Russia’s entire stockpile of chemical weapons was verified as destroyed last year by the OPCW, and that novichoks had never been considered viable or manufactured anywhere prior to an alleged OPCW-observed succesful atempt to do so by Iran in 2016.
The government’s rhetoric is currently so deranged, its conduct by turns so delusional and so furtive, while the basic facts of what happened to the Skripals remain so contradictory, it’s legitimate at this stage to wonder how real any of this “drama” actually is.
And what the endgame here can possibly be.
The longer it goes on, the more it looks like an orchestrated false flag operation designed to demonise Russia, Putin and any dissenters in he West.
The question is, to what end?
Syria and Iran?
I was driving to pick up some firewood at around 2 PM today (Sunday) and heard a local radio (sorry not sure of the station) news story that announced the novichok was delivered to the victims as a powder that had been introduced to the air conditioning unit of the Skripal’s BMW.
I got home and around 4-30 PM I looked for the story on line. BBC news, Guardian, Independent and RT were not running with this story.
It is doubtful local radio station would make this kind of thing up without somebody officially giving them the story.
I wonder why this announcement was only available on local radio?
Sky news is running the story.
https://news.sky.com/story/russia-stockpiling-deadly-nerve-agent-used-in-salisbury-11295463
“Russia ‘stockpiling’ deadly nerve agent used in Salisbury
The claim comes as Sky sources say it could have been administered through the ventilation system in Sergei Skripal’s car.”
So the car would have to have been undetectably broken into and the air con spiked with novichok the night before?
This scenario is nothing like the old days of the USSR with the assassination by poison pellet from a specially made air-gun disguised as an umbrella.
The poison pellet was highly targeted and discreet.
By contrast poisoning the BMW car would likely contaminate anyone recovering it which would cause massive public outrage towards Russia.
However a car makes such a convenient crime scene for investigators.
A closed environment unlikely to have been disturbed since the Skripals left the car.
Easy to move to a secure location.
Maybe the FSB left some convenient ID in the glove box?
I will be interested to see if the samples given to OPCW are taken directly from the Skripals spinal fluid or from the BMW’s pollen filter?
Badly maintained AC systems can also create their own toxins and make you violently ill. Having A/C on with exhaust leaks can even kill you.
Mike Whitney is always good-he seems to have been dropped by counterpunch-
https://russia-insider.com/en/will-deep-state-launch-false-flag-syria-russias-election-day/ri22817?
If that link doesn’t work go to Russian Insider.
As I said below, I get the feeling that the Novichko story was meant to be bumped out of the news agenda by something really big. It quickly served its primary purpose: to embarrass Corbyn and keep the Blairites blaring out their calls for war on the master’s behalf. Miniature Poodles just aren’t happy unless they are in bouncing around in daddy’s lap.
Whitney’s still available at Unz. com. Unfortunately, CounterPunch has ceased to be a reliable source. A lot of their better authors have been dropped, including Israel Shamir, Linh Dinh and Bouthaina Shabaan. The website’s illustrious founder, Alexander Cockburn, died a few years ago, and his successor, Jeffrey St. Clair, just isn’t the same.
It looks like a straight swap: Mike Whitney for Louis Proyect who sees the siege of East Ghoutta as another Leningrad. Mind you he probably sees himself as another Lenin.
The Tories were in desperate straights until the Cossak cavalry came riding over the horizon to save them, and I suspect desperate measures where deemed necessary.
Luke Harding basically makes a living writing crime fiction involving spies and Russians. It’s a fictional narrative tarted-up as journalism. The British press absolutely adore this kind of stuff and so do the public. I’m waiting for Inspector Barnaby to turn up in Salisbury dragging young Morse behind him.
The trouble for the opposition, or someone like Corbyn, is how alone and isolated he is in this kind of fantasy fiction landscape. It’s a dramatic stage, like the lower chamber, bursting with symbolism, role-playing and its own rules and rhetoric, and this all puts a non-actor like Corbyn at a tremendous disadvantage. How does one stand up to a baying lynch mob when their blood is up? It’s possible in fiction in movies, but in real life, it’s incredibly difficult. It requires extraordinary qualities to face down a mob and survive, let alone turn them around. Corbyn doesn’t have those qualities to spare at the best of times, so he’s at a terrible disadvantage, attempting to inject reality and rationality into a thrilling piece of high political drama which the British not only invented but excel at.
Of course he gets no help from the media who support the thrilling horror story ’cause it’s the kind of entertainment they prefer, prefer to real life where the welfare state and the economy are falling apart around our ears. Here the ‘story’ wins out against the ‘truth’ every time. That’s just the way the British press is configured and one cannot expect anything else or any change or reform to alter things.
Faced with the choice of publishing an exciting bit of fiction that could lead to war, instead of sober and careful analysis that might make people think and reflect, they’ll choose the former every single time.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/17/cranks-turned-world-upside-down-time-to-fight-back
What they are doing is smearing any dissent about events in Salisbury as a ‘conspiracy theory.’ This is very convenient and useful indeed. Corbyn’s on the ropes once more and a couple of years of steady progress wiped out in few days and the Tories are bouncing back once more like a coloured beachball on a sunlit strand.
Maybe not though. “First rule of propaganda is to make the free-thinking believe they are in a smaller minority than they really are”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/18/jeremy-corbyn-vladimir-putin-russia
Well, the Guardian/Observer from the liberal/left end of the UK’s free and independent media spectrum, wouldn’t agree with Catte’s observations for a second. They’d cry… conspiracy theorist crank! Everything, apparently, except conspiracies involving the Russians, is mere coincidence. The very idea that Downing Street would simply lift a lurid plot from a television series involving dastardly Russians and a secret nerve agent called Novichok has no significance at all and to even suggest otherwise must mean one is a Russian sowing discord and aiming to split the West!
We need a new Winston Churchill to lead us out of this unholy mess. No, not Boris: though he did his best to channel the Churchillean rhetoric and revive the spirit of “the Few” and our Dunkirkean “finest hour” (and perhaps suggest that a new Battle of Britain is about to take place?) …when he stood in front a WW2 Hurricane at the old RAF control centre at Uxbridge to declare that it was “overwhelmingly likely” Putin personally ordered the hit. If he was to further model himself on his idol: maybe he could have quoted: “But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States… […] will sink into the abyss of a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science”?
No, not that Churchill at all: but he eugenic Churchill who, in 1910-11 was in favour of the confinement, segregation, and forced sterilisation of a class of persons then described as the “feeble minded.” Had the 1913 Mental Deficiency Act, that Churchill helped draft, been targeted at the four classes of Idiots; Imbeciles; Feeble-minded persons; and Moral Imbeciles among the Aristocracy and Establishment of the day – he could have prevented the lunatics from breeding and taking over the asylum? Perhaps only the hope of a mass Sectioning of their progeny – plus the class-collaborationist politicians that represent their interests – under a revived Mental Deficiency Act 2018 can save us? Or as Churchill campaigned for: compulsory labour camps for “mental defectives” – especially ones who believe in Novichok?
[The OPCW are due in the UK tomorrow: perhaps they should stop off in Eastern Ghouta if they really want to investigate a chemical weapons lab?]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mental_Deficiency_Act_1913
Boris (or Bojo the Clown as he is now called, or the CIA stooge as he is also called) has I believe blown it. Too much hype, too many lies, manipulation and of course Theresa the exceptional stateswoman that she is high fiving it in Salisbury with a ridiculous expression on her diseased face have between them shown the unfortunate and long suffering people just what a motley crew of psychopaths they really are. Even Tories are somewhat taken aback by this treasonous behaviour.
I think the majority do not believe this story, it’s possible the majority no longer trust the MSM which in time will bring about the demise of many news outlets including the traitorous Guardian.
Day in, day out people are found collapsed and ill – drug taking etc. Do doctors start suspecting a nerve agent attack? In less than 24 hours that was being headlined. Bit strange?
News of the policeman becoming ‘ill’ isn’t heard of until 7th December. Two days after the ‘nerve agent’ news comes out. The impression people are getting is that he fell ill at the scene. But this isn’t true. Nor do we know what his symptoms were. Just that he also went to hospital. This could even be just a psychosomatic illness once he heard about the nerve agent. Or saw an opportunity for a nice retirement package or to be a hero. None of the other policemen there or the doctor suffered anything.
What strikes me here is what people in the “drama industry” would call “set” and “blocking.”
The NEWS set has been Americanized or rather, Fox-And-Friendsified — comfy chairs, cozy and close with each other offering easy intimacy and softball questions. It is hard to ask sharp follow-up questions in this sort of intimate arrangement.
It is the opposite of what BBC interview sets USED to be with reporter and interviewee at ends of a rather long table interrupting coziness and easy intimacy and imposing appropriate distance which prevents coziness and easy intimacy and promotes direct Q and A and, if needed, sharp follow-up questions.
I don’t have television and voted it off the island in 2011 during the horrific Barack Obama abomination scheme to destroy Social Security and Medicare; Medicaid and Food Stamps and the rest of the Social Contract because of HDD aka High Deficit Danger and, aisde from Keith Olbermann, the US news media did breathless hysterics, “oh woe is us” et cetera.
The deficit was then $15 trillion; it is now over $20 trillion and heading North. NONE of the US social programs have contributed to the deficit: it is ALL MILITARY and East German Police State spending what done it.
There has been no hysteria over HDD since 2011. Although the Trump tax cuts will baloon the deficit by several more trillions … and the war cry will again arise: HDD aka High Deficit Danger AGAIN so let’s CUT the social contract.
And the media and the DD aka Damned Democrats will go along with it.
Translation:
“What surprises me most about all this Skripal story? It seems that no one watched a TV series “Strike Back” till 5th season. It uses the exact same scenario. Even the gas is the same “Novichok”. Which was created by the chemist, who escaped from Russia.
And it seems that the British government does not have any ideas about what to do next, because the series has only 6 episodes out of 10 by now. Where the cliffhanger is that now the British intelligence got their hands on the Novichok…”
I found it on Quora.
Just read the Andrew Rawnsley article and was a little heartend to see that the majority of the comments are completely disbelieving of the blame Russia line. probably why so many of the other Guradian articles on the subject have no comments section.
John Helmer has some interesting ideas. He calls the May/Johnson claims a ‘blood libel’ and points out that under British law it is a criminal offence to accuse a nation of murder.
Also interesting is his revelation of Canada’s role in the UN in attempting to obscure the very clear rules under the Chemical Weapons Convention which the UK- taking its cue from Israel and the US- seems to believe does not apply to it.
I remain convinced that the Tory plan/script calls for something big to happen soon- if this nonsense is not rapidly displaced from the news agenda it is going to make May an international laughing stock.
http://johnhelmer.net/the-blood-libel-of-the-british-government-sic/#more-18877
I remain convinced that the Tory plan/script calls for something big to happen soon- if this nonsense is not rapidly displaced from the news agenda it is going to make May an international laughing stock.
My dread thoughts exactly. It would be the end of them, they are doubling down as if confident that such spuriousness will be insignificant the other side of ……………….
I must say when Boris said that, my alarms bells started to ring. Why would he compound the rather dodgy narrative with more of the same if it isn’t part of a larger narrative to paint the Russians with the possession and use of chemical weapons? Would the NeoCon crazies be mad enough to directly enter the civil war in Syria and directly fight the Russians? With talk of John Bolton entering the white house as Trump’s National security adviser, Trump’s pre-election rhetoric seems to have been nullified by the people he’s appointing. So is the plan to enter the Civil War and then attack Iran and Hezbollah in the process – a wider middle east conflict? I must say I am concerned and hope Boris is simply trying cover up one lie with another and digging himself a deeper hole to lie in.
By the way I was going to comment on Andrew Rawnsley’s article today in the Observer but it seems to be #ToryTrollFarm Sunday there.
US Ambassador Haley said not long ago
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday said the U.S. is willing to take military action to end the Syrian bombing of civilians if the U.N. is unable to do so.
“When the international community consistently fails to act, there are times when states are compelled to take their own action,” Haley told the Security Council, noting that this is one of those times.
“We warn any nation determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhuman suffering, but most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the United States remains prepared to act if we must,” Haley said. “It is not a path we prefer. But it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again.” http://thehill.com/policy/international/378007-nikki-haley-us-is-prepared-for-military-action-if-un-doesnt-stop-syrian
Since then Senior Russian politicians have warned the US that any aggression against places in Syria where Russian troops are embedded will be met by force and the source of the attack will be destroyed. I think the Russians are deadly serious.
This again is very concerning, I also notice the Russians have been very circumspect in the use of their latest military technology in Syria preferring to use the Cold War stuff. Their anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems, their hypersonic cruise missiles may surprise the West used to fighting a defenceless enemy.
LikeLike
I would say attacking a defenseless enemy rather than “fighting” one.
LikeLike
Yes that is a better form of words
I have read that when he is not in public he is very serious, he clown persona is just for show. He’s a narcissist and maybe even a psychopath, the same for Theresa May. They know the whole thing is a set up, and Russia is not guilty of anything. Russia has posed no threat to the West. Theresa and Boris know they are starting this war to gain control of the world’s resources, including Russia’s and China’s. They know this is evil, but they think they can get away with it.
They are doing this subserviently to the USA NeoCons.
Before interviewing Boris Johnson, Andrew Marr asserted that President Putin deals with opposition by killing them in the streets. I have complained to the BBC.
As foreign minister our Boris is the most pathetic thing in the world: a clown who’s not even funny.
