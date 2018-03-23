Skripal case: “closely related agent” claim closely examined

The “Approved Judgement” issued yesterday by Mr Justice Williams ruling in the case of the Skripals in the High Court contains a disturbing admission of deception on the part of the May government
As Craig Murray has already observed, the wording in the Approved Judgement issued by Mr Justice May on March 22, makes it clear the UK government’s claim, first made on March 8, to have conclusively identified the alleged “nerve agent” as being an indicator of Russian state involvement, is a lie. This is what the Judgement says:
i) CC: Porton Down Chemical and Biological Analyst Blood samples from Sergei Skripal and Yulia Skripal were analysed and the findings indicated exposure to a nerve agent or related compound. The samples tested positive for the presence of a Novichok class nerve agent or closely related agent.
Murray correctly points out that the emphasised words (his emphasis) categorically show the UK has, at best, made only a very general identification of the agent involved as being “related” to what it terms “novichok.”
This sworn Court evidence direct from Porton Down is utterly incompatible with what Boris Johnson has been saying. The truth is that Porton Down have not even positively identified this as a “Novichok”, as opposed to “a closely related agent”. Even if it were a “Novichok” that would not prove manufacture in Russia, and a “closely related agent” could be manufactured by literally scores of state and non-state actors.
This constitutes irrefutable evidence that the government have been straight out lying – to Parliament, to the EU, to NATO, to the United Nations, and above all to the people – about their degree of certainty of the origin of the attack….As the government has sought to whip up jingoistic hysteria in advance of forthcoming local elections, the scale of the lie has daily increased.
This is absolutely true, as we’ll show below.
What do the words “closely related agent” actually mean?
Organophosphates?
In theory the words “closely related agent” could mean as little as the fact they have identified an organophosphate type of nerve agent, of which the alleged “novichoks” are a – heretofore theoretical – class.
The two main organophosphate nerve agents in common use, Sarin and VX and their cousins, are what is known as the “G-series”
and V-series
None of these are “novichoks”. They were NOT developed in Russia, but in Germany and the UK respectively.
The presence of G-series or V-series organophosphate nerve agents in the Skripals’ bodies would have zero implications of Russian involvement. In fact, given that Russia’s “declared chemical weapon stockpiles” were certified to have been eliminated by the OPCW in 2017, they should probably be seen as one of the less likely sources for a known nerve agent, behind countries such as the United States, who, unlike Russia, still have officially recognised stocks of organophosphate nerve agents.
If the words “closely related agent” refer merely to the presence of an organophosphate nerve agent in the Skripals’ bodies this is distortion of a truly criminal nature.
The only non-dishonest usage of the words “closely related agent” in this context would mean they have isolated some form of hitherto unknown compound that has a chemical structure more similar to “novichoks” than to Sarin, VX or their close relatives. But would even this truly point exclusively to Russia in the way claimed by Boris Johnson?
novichoks?
Novichoks, or the “N-series” are a “new” class of organophosphate nerve agents. Unlike the G-series and V-series, they were developed by the Soviet Union in the middle 20th century. Until they were synthesised by Iran in 2016 (under OPCW observation) these so-called “N-series” poisons were known as only as a theory and widely regarded as unpromising for future research.
Let’s assume the highly non-specific wording in the High Court ruling to indicate that “N-series” (novichok) type substances have been detected in the Skripals’ bodies.
This still does in no way determine Russian involvement. Since their alleged original development in the Soviet Union last century, the theoretical structure of these “novichoks” has been freely available information, obtainable through Amazon, and it’s therefore more than possible they have been synthesised in any number of facilities around the world beside Iran.
Some undeclared “marker”?
Even if we go one step further in the benefit of the doubt and accept there is some undeclared marker that permits scientists at Porton Down, at incredibly short notice, to perfectly identify this agent as being of Russian manufacture, even that unlikely eventuality would fall short of the kind of proof of Russian state involvement that Boris Johnson and others in the UK government have been proclaiming. Before being justified in accusing a sovereign government of direct involvement one would have to rule out the possibility that such an agent had been illegally acquired by non-state agencies. This would be a lengthy process involving the OPCW and other international bodies.
As we all know, the UK made no attempt to do even this basic amount of investigation, and certainly couldn’t have conducted and concluded such an investigation in less than four days.
In short, the ruling cited above, even if read in the most improbably forgiving way possible, shows the UK government does not have the information to warrant any of the claims it has so far made about Russian state involvement in the alleged poisoning of the Skripals. It shows the UK government is currently guilty of lying to Parliament, to the British people, and to the world.
And that isn’t even taking into consideration the statement of Stephen Davies, the Salisbury Hospital consultant who claimed in a letter to the Times that “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury.” If those words are literally true and not a result of careless writing, the lie is astronomically greater than anyone is yet suggesting
I hope both Skripals are kept 100% secure whilst in hospital.
According to Alexander Litvinenko’s father, Valter Litvinenko, his son was fatally poisoned whilst actually in hospital.
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201803201062741017-litvinenko-father-lugovoy-hug-murderer/
Regarding the ambiguity of some phrases in the High Court judgment, I submitted this comment on Craig Murray’s blog but since it directly pertains to the discussion here I am re-posting. I have found in my profession that in reading legal documents, one should always opt for the WEAKEST reading possible if there is ANY ambiguity in the language. Hence the following.
There are two non-identical sentences describing the Skripals’ test results in the high court judgment. How should we read them, individually and in combination? Here is my guess:
I think the truth behind the first sentence is that the Skripals tested positive not for “a nerve agent,” but for a “related compound.” (Otherwise this latter phrase would not have been included at all.) This could mean EITHER that they tested possible for everyday chemicals that in certain combinations could be used to produce a nerve agent, but in this case were not, OR that they tested possible for a poison that is not a nerve agent at all, but a “related compound”–i.e. a “compound” (and not a simple element) that causes effects “related” to (but not identical with) those of nerve agents.
The second sentence is designed to undermine my skeptical reading of the first sentence without actually doing so–i.e. without actually stating a lie, under conditions of plausible deniability. The second sentence states that they tested positive for “a Novichok class nerve agent” OR “a closely related agent.” The key to understanding the second sentence is that the adjective “nerve” need not be taken to modify the second use of the word “agent,” even though that is the most natural and plausible way to read the sentence for a native English speaker. Rather, a “closely related agent” could refer to a non-nerve agent–a different kind of poison–that is “closely related” to a “Novichok class nerve agent” in precisely the way that the “related compound” is related to “nerve agent” in the first sentence: i.e. it is an agent that produces or is intended to produce “closely related” (in the relevant sense) effects–sickness, poisoning, etc–to those of a nerve agent (Novichok class or otherwise).
So the two sentences are designed to obfuscate the truth without stating an outright lie under conditions of plausible deniability. And the lawyerly way to read them is to read them in the weakest way possible: the Skripals tested positive for a non-nerve-agent poison.
This reading would also seem to fit with the facts–about nerve agents, about the Skripals’ symptoms, about the timeline–as we now understand them. It also matches up with the much discussed Salisbury physician Davies’s letter to the editor, which differentiates “poison” from “nerve agent” in just this way.
On March 16 Steven Davies, “Consultant in Emergency Medicine” at Salisbury hospital, wrote the following letter to the Times in response to an article that had appeared there two days earlier.This is the text of the letter:
“Sir, Further to your report (“Poison Exposure Leaves Almost 40 Needing Treatment”, Mar 14), may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning. Several people have attended the emergency department concerned that they may have been exposed. None had symptoms of poisoning and none has needed treatment. Any blood tests performed have shown no abnormality. No member of the public has been contaminated by the agent involved.
STEPHEN DAVIES, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust”
The Valdai club has a very interesting article about this case and explains the different possibilities of what has happend and by who.
http://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-skripal-affair/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=64&utm_medium=email
Fromthe daily briefing of the MI 6 Bulletin (formerly known as The Graudian):
“…A developer of Soviet-era nerve agents related to the one used against former spy Serrgei Skripal and his daughter Yulia has told the Guardian that a similar poison was used in the murder of a Russian businessman in the 1990s.
” The remarks by Vladimir Uglev, a Soviet chemical weapons scientist, contradict official Russian denials that the country had any chemical weapons programme tied to the name novichok, with the formal codename foliant. ”
In other words another of MI6’s agents, working for those upstanding capitalists the oligarchs in exile refusing to pay taxes, confirms the Tory story.
No doubt for the right kind of reward he will tell you that he personally taught Putin how to make Novichok out of toothpaste and Round Up and happened to notice him in Salisbury, skulking around a pub, in early March. That will be $100, ‘squire.
“Crime once exposed has no refuge but in audacity.”
Tacitus
There are Russian newspaper articles from the 1990s confirming a scientist died from Novichok. Are you suggesting the Guardian went back in time to plant them?
Can you link to these Russian articles?
Humanity owes a debt of gratitude to Mr. Craig Murray and others around the Earth whose efforts are providing sanity and calm in a time of apparent warmongering madness.
And what should we make of this?
https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/news-and-latest-activity/news/2018/march/06/180306-toxic-storm-for-royal-marines-in-major-chemical-exercise
Purely by coincidence, there was a chemical weapons test going on in Salisbury at the time the Skripals were exposed to chemical weapons in Salisbury, and the two things are entirely unrelated?
It reminds me of this:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/7-7-mock-terror-drill-what-relationship-to-the-real-time-terror-attacks/821
I knew there was a mock drill going on for 9/11 but never heard about the 7/7 mock drill.
Does anyone know what the next mock drill is?
Salisbury Plain is often used for military exercises. That Porton Down, nearby, might take part and therefore add a chemical weapons aspect, is hardly surprising is it?
Read the link. It is the Royal Navy website. This was an unprecedented full scale chemical weapons exercise, according to the Navy, not a normal exercise with a bit of chem thrown in because Porton Down was nearby.
I can only agree BEVIN with you, that your foregoing arraignment of the current political leadership of the ‘ British Monarchy ‘ has proven to be lead by, a cabal of serial deceivers and they should face, no other than the current monarch for their gross mendacity upon the reputation of the State and the millions of it’s Peoples. !
Forget “London Calling.” It is “London LYING.”
It’s still, and increasingly disturbing, how little real interest there is in the British media to ask the relevant questions raised by this incident and the government’s bizarre narrative. What kind of system can get so many, to think so alike, about so much? I could understand if someone was pointing a gun at their necks, but that’s unlikely. It must be a system, a culture, of extraordinary sophistication and power. Almost like they’ve succeeded in convincing the slaves on a plantation that slavery benefits them too and not just the masters up at the big house.
The British education system churns out little robots – one big sausage machine (to mix my metaphors).
The only benefit of the doubt explanation for the “it was Russia” certainty is if there is other forensic evidence we’re not being told about at all or some other factor such as if Yulia Skipal is a UK spy and threats had been made. I can understand a government not publicising all they know but there seems to have been no attempt to suggest wider evidence and the precise wording of the scientists should have been emphasised promptly. Any clarification on the doctor’s letter to the Times?
The Saker understandably wouldnt even debate with clowns like Bojo
and writes
Skripal by nerve gas( “or related agent”)
Litvinenko by polonium
Kara-Murza poisoned not once, but TWICE, by an unknown poison, he survived!
Markov poisoned by ricin and the Bulgarians with “speculated KGB assistance”
Khattab by sarin or a sarin-derivative
Yushchenko by dioxin
Perepilichny by “a rare, toxic flower, gelsemium” (I kid you not, check the article!)
Moskalenko by mercury
Politkovskaya who was shot, but who once felt “ill after drinking some tea that she believed contained poison”
The only possible conclusion from this list is this: there is some kind of secret lab in Russia where completely incompetent chemists try every poison known to man, not on rats or on mice, but on high profile AngloZionist-supported political activists, preferably before an important political event.
Right.
Great clear summary, Thank you,
The phrase they have been using to denote the finding made by Porton Down “of a type known to be developed in Russia” makes clear to me that they have not managed to identify the chemical structure but only have mass spectrocopic readings on fractions of the molecule. For mass spectroscopy the chemical is bombarded with electrons which produces electrically charged fragments. One (more?) of these fragments probably matches with the structure reported for A234 (the ‘novichok’agent they say was used in Salisbury). Thus the full identification of the chemical seems not to have succeeded. To demonstrate from which country the chemical originates would require an original sample known to be manufactured in that country. It is of course unknown whether a Russian sample of the latter kind even exists.
The coming tests by the OPCW will most likely confirm what Porton Down has found. The level of evidence will then be completely unchanged (exact chemical structure unknown, molecule fragments matching reported structure of one of the chemicals denoted as ‘novichok’, country of origin of chemical unknown) but we can be sure that this will triumphantly be spun by the MSM as the final confirmation of Theresa May’s accusations against Russia. It’s all so damn easy when you have that Mighty Wurlitzer at your disposal….
The only known examples of novichoks actually being made is in Iran 2016, so stands to reason they can’t have any samples of Russian-made novichoks to test against.
Agreed. But it perhaps indicates that they have their own British-made novichoks to test against, which would, of course, mean that the argument that they’re exclusively Russian in origin falls flat on its face. In fact, it’s hard to understand how they could identify the agent so quickly without having something at hand to compare it to. Otherwise it would have been like looking for a needle in a haystack.
I agree with you that Porton Down itself likely is in possession of their own samples of novichoks. When examining the Salibury samples this will have been most helpful.
From the BBC-website (today): “The chief executive of Porton Down told Gary Aitkenhead said suggestions by Russia that the proximity of the labs to the incident Salisbury might be somehow suspicious were “frustrating” .
He said the laboratory had the “highest levels” of controls and security.”
Note that Aitkenhead does not say: we have no novichoks in our institute
Sorry, that should read: “Note that the chief executive does not say: we have no novichoks in our institute”
Shock horror: was Boris lying yet again when he said Porton Down had a sample:
According to Mark Ames:
If there was Novichok used in Salisbury: which seems highly unlikely …or if the Skripals test positive: which seems highly likely – Porton Down is surely implicated, not Russia.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/russian-scientists-explain-novichok-high-time-for-britain-to-come-clean.html
@Paul Is having the formula not enough to know if the product that has been used is the same of that of the formula? Why do you need “an original sample” ,
You need an original sample to compare the “footprint”, i.e . the distribution of impurities and traces. The impurity profile of the test sample is matched to that of the known source sample.
So even if you do know the exact chemical structure of the agent in question you still have no information about who manufactured it. That is a separate question that needs extra investigation
If you want further information, I found this: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ac202340u
Andrey Vadjra: About the Coma Patients at the Service of Her Majesty
Paul, at this point in the movie the guy playing the mighty Wurlitzer turns around only to discover that the hall is close to being completely empty and that the last in the crowd are moving quickly as they head for the exits.
They sense that the structure is about to collapse and the mighty Wurlitzer is probably contributing to the upcoming disaster.
As i said before, at the end they will have to admit it was simply Ziklon-B, so everyone will have to point fingers at Germany. Or Israel ? 🙂
” It shows the UK government is currently guilty of lying to Parliament, to the British people, and to the world.”
Just another day in office then.
