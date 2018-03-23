Skripal case: DS Bailey leaves hospital; MSM still spinning casualty figures

DS Nick Bailey was allegedly released from hospital today, but questions about his story remain unanswered. Meanwhile the MSM continue claims of 30+ casualties in Salisbury despite unambiguous refutation of these figures from a senior physician on the case
It was announced today that Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey – allegedly the third victim of the alleged “nerve agent” poisoning in Salisbury, UK – has been released released from hospital.
Bailey did not speak to the press, and no photographs or film of him leaving the premises and going home have yet emerged. However Keir Pritchard, Chief Constable for Wiltshire, did appear to the press to read out statements allegedly made by Bailey and his alleged wife, Sarah. You can read Bailey’s statement at the end of this piece.
As things stand Bailey appears to have not only survived contamination with what has been described as a “military grade nerve agent”, but is, 18 days later, allegedly fit enough to return home.
Where Bailey was poisoned, and how he was poisoned is still not clear – which is puzzling of itself. Why have the authorities listed such contradictory statements about this very easy-to-verify fact, and why, 18 days later, do we still have no definitive statement about it?
Bailey knows where and how he became contaminated, and Bailey is alert enough as of March 22, to compose a long and detailed statement. Why has he not clarified this essential question? Or, if he has clarified it, why has his clarification not been made public?
News reports continue to be inconsistent beyond a level plausibly explained by government secrecy or the natural confusion that happens in any dramatic event. Even the numbers of casualties still can’t be agreed upon. The claim of “nearly 40” needing treatment that were made by Neil Basu, the national head of counterterrorism, and repeated in the Times and other outlets, were subsequently debunked by a senior physician at Salisbury hospital, who, in a letter to the Times, said unambiguously that only three people (presumably the two Skripals and Bailey) had ever needed treatment. A correction the Times itself published ATL the same day.
You would think that would be an end of the confusion over this particular question. A senior medic says three – count them – three people experienced symptoms of poisoning in Salisbury.
But no, that debunked number “40”, or variants of it, continues to show up in news stories (see the Independent March 22), as do other anomalies. For example today the BBC referred to ”another policeman who responded to the attack on 4 March [who] is being treated as an outpatient by Salisbury District Hospital, the BBC understands”.
We need to ask why the BBC “understands” this, and where they got their information from, since no such “other policeman” has, to the best of our knowledge, been mentioned by anyone before today.
Who is this newy-discovered mystery man? How do the BBC know about him but a doctor on the scene doesn’t? Are the Independent & the BBC unaware of Mr Davies’s statement? Do they believe he’s lying? Or are the UK press more interested in spraying dramatic claims around than in trying to do accurate reporting?
Alleged statement of DS Nick Bailey, as read to the press by Keir Pritchard, Chief Constable of Wiltshire
“People ask me how I am feeling – but there are really no words to explain how I feel right now. Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up – and it really has been completely surreal.
“I have been so very overwhelmed by the support, cards and messages I have received – everyone has been so incredible.
“Some days we’ve had about 300 messages from officers, the wider police family and the public. The level of support has been unbelievable and I’ve tried to respond to what I can, but I want to say I have really appreciated every single message.
“One thing that has lifted me throughout the last few weeks has been the public support the police service has received during this incident. All the stories of community spirit – from the local businesses providing food and hot drinks to the officers standing for endless hours on the cordons, to the members of the public just showing their support for our work – have been quite simply overwhelming to hear about.
“I want to pay tribute and give my absolute and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Salisbury District Hospital. The care I have received from the medical staff has been simply outstanding from day one – from the man that cleans the floor to the doctors giving the treatment – they have all been absolutely phenomenal. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough and just doesn’t convey the gratitude I feel for what they have done for me.
“I have spent all my time since the incident really focusing on trying to get better and trying not to think about anything else. But as I have begun to feel better, I have become aware of the widespread and enormous attention this whole incident has attracted. I find this really overwhelming – I am just a normal person with a normal life, and I don’t want my wife, children, family or I to be part of that attention. I do hope the public can understand that.
“I want people to focus on the investigation – not the police officer who was unfortunate enough to be caught up in it. I understand why there is attention on me, but all I have done is represent every police officer who goes out there every day and puts their life at risk.
“As for what happens now – we are just taking each day as it comes at the moment.
“I recognise that ‘normal’ life for me will probably never be the same – and Sarah and I now need to focus on finding a new normal for us and for our children.
“What I need now is time to re-group, recover and most importantly spend time with my loved ones. I do understand and appreciate the attention on this incident, but I would ask people to put themselves in my shoes. I want to respectfully ask the media for privacy for me and my family at this time and for no intrusion into my private life, so that my family and I can try to come to terms with what has happened.
“Thank you so much for all of your support.”
I regularly feel ‘kafkaesque’.
-But then again I can’t hold down a straight job.
What would be your odds of the Skripals ‘dying’ (with close up, 24/7 webcam action) on the eve of the council by-elections?
“I recognise that ‘normal’ life for me will probably never be the same – and Sarah and I now need to focus on finding a new normal for us and for our children.”
Yep, pay off, pension and non-disclosure agreement, maybe even a new identity ‘in case the evil Russkies want to finish him off’ perhaps? A win/win for him and the lying May government.
He’s got brain damage! That explains it. Who is this Sir Reel he’s on about? Or maybe it’s a girl he knows… Sue Real. His fancy women from Surrey?
This copper seems pretty cheery considering he’s been hovering at death’s door for days! Talk about the British stiff upper lip. How’s he feeling? Answer, I dunno, but it’s all been so… ‘surreal.’ ‘Surreal’?! Is that how people normally talk? I hear people answer with a ‘Oh, not too bad, considering…’ Then one gets a long list of their ailments. I’ve never heard anyone answer, if one enquires about their health, ‘How are you then, granny?’ with, ‘I’m feeling a little surreal, luv, still, mustn’t grumble.’
Street magicians might be more convincing.
The enormity of the lies, the obvious fabrications must be part of the plan to take our whole society into Room 101 of Nineteen Eighty-Four, where fear and trauma are the tools used to convince us that 2 + 2 = 5.
We had ‘2 planes = 3 buildings’ and we now have ‘3 patients equal 40’.
So what was the “treatment ” the policeman received.? Other news reports say it was quite an undertaking for the brave policeman to undergo.
Whereas the treatment the Skripals are receiving seems to be largely taken up with heavy sedation.
How can their mental status be ascertained if they are heavily sedated?
Another curious statement
” The hospital has not been approached by anyone known to the patients to inquire of their welfare.”
So Pablo Miller, known to Sergei, after all, his original recruiter and once a week dinner pal in Salisbury,
is a bit of a fair weather friend?
Pablo , who’s known him all these years according to several news reports, does not so much as bother to pick up the phone and enquire?
And what of Ross, who transported Yulia from the airport on Sunday?
And how the hell does anyone know who the Skripals knew?
If , as we have heard from another expat Russian known to Sergey, that Mr Skripal was in the habit of visiting the Russian Embassy in London every month, then he would most probably know the consul at the Embassy.
This man , in a total breach of international law has been denied access to , or knowledge of Yulia and her condition, or of Sergeys
The bastards are hoping that, if they just keep on talking, frenetically piling detail on detail, meandering off into side narratives and packs of shaggy dogs. And all the time, with the kind assistance of the media, deflecting questions so that we learn nothing except that DS Bailey’s dog was chuffed to see him home and wagged his tail so much that he knocked a vase off the coffee table, which has ruined the rug that his mother in law knitted him while watching Coronation Street through three pregnancies and using wool gathered on a lake district ramble with Felix, himself a retired copper, her husband of forty years, who, coincidentally -“it’s a small world” -speaks Russian and always wanted to be a chemist.
It’s sad really because ..
if they just keep talking never letting anyone get a word in edgewise-anyone that is bar the media who have been so good and patriotic and haven’t bothered anyone with carping questions- in the end we’ll just give up and file the whole story with The Marie Celeste and other curiosities.
And nobody will realise that their story makes less sense as every day passes.
(To be fair though it wasn’t Boris who came up with the Berlin Olympics angle it was bloody Ian Austin MP, Tony Blair’s biggest admirer.)
Bevin !
Just focus on the invest…….on the, er…
…..um….
…on the….
….oh what was I saying.?
It is madness that anyone at all should believe thisoffensively sloppy bullshit.
Craig Murray has another posting on yesterdays evidence in court 22nd March with the Skripal case “Evidence submitted by the British government in court today proves, beyond any doubt, that Boris Johnson has been point blank lying about the degree of certainty Porton Down scientists have about the Skripals being poisoned with a Russian “novichok” agent. https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
The more time passes the more distant and we get from March 2nd the more the lie gets spun. Goebbels has nothing on the anglo-zionist. The seed has been sown From Litvenko ,Osetia, MH-17 to Crimea ,Syria the Olympics. The sheeple are being primed . We have an established enemy of western values, whatever that means and let us not forget democracy .Again whatever that means.
Facts verifiable at that.
Punto Uno: Most European Banking institutions have all recently shown to be in the red.
Punto Due: All multi national corporations latest earnings demonstrate that productivity gains are inversely related to stockmarket highs . Hence all their earnings are due to their inflated stockmarket pricing and not from any productivity gains.
Punto TRE:The Uk regime is basically on free fall . About as popular as Blair and Cameron. NOW THAT SAYS SOMETHING. Also latest data from London Bobble heads show that the real-estate gains are all dis appearing . Industrial capacity is at 1990’s levels, and the grand daddy of them all Glenfell Towering Inferno puts full culpability straight onto the Torries lap. I smell some whopping lawsuits on the way.
Conclusion: What a better way to distract and obfuscate a sinking ship than false flags and gas lighting.
POST SCRIPTUM.: We may see the death of May and Johnson and possible fall of the Torries by end of summer un less the anglo-zionist get their war.
Docius In Fundem:They always got Ukraine to fall on if things don’t pan out . One thing is for sure they whole Skripal case is falling apart and I also noted Bobble mouth Johnson has lost hair of late.
Pretty much your standard, run of the mill, hit with nerve poison in perhaps the most important news story on Earth message coming from Sergeant Bailey. No biggie, nothing exciting … just another normal day on the job. One might suppose this as par for the course when it come to these “things” … Goodness.
