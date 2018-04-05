UK Govt rewords ambassador’s March 22 speech – makes it appear he DIDN’T say the novichok came from Russia – but he DID & there’s proof

British Ambassador to Russia Dr Laurie Bristow briefed the international diplomatic community in Moscow on the UK Government response to the Salisbury attack, March 22 2018. The tweets have been scrubbed, spokespeople are currently lying or weasel-wording, but here are his own words.

Here is the relevant section of Bristow’s words as they clearly appear in this footage and as the caption renders them:

“…There is also no doubt that the Novichok was produced in Russia by the Russian state.

This is how his words are being rendered on the UK government site – note the all-important missing “the”:

By removing that “the”, which is beyond doubt there in the original, they are morphing Bristow’s statement from a direct accusation about “the” novichok allegedly used to poison the Skripals, into a general statement about the generic origin of the novichok class of nerve agents

This looks like a flagrant lie. It looks like the real-life Minitrue in operation before out eyes, flushing reality down the Memory Hole, as we discussed earlier.

It also looks like an admission of guilt, or at least of overstepping the mark.

Read more about this at Moon of Alabama