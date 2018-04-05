UK Govt rewords ambassador’s March 22 speech – makes it appear he DIDN’T say the novichok came from Russia – but he DID & there’s proof

British Ambassador to Russia Dr Laurie Bristow briefed the international diplomatic community in Moscow on the UK Government response to the Salisbury attack, March 22 2018. The tweets have been scrubbed, spokespeople are currently lying or weasel-wording, but here are his own words.
Here is the relevant section of Bristow’s words as they clearly appear in this footage and as the caption renders them:
“…There is also no doubt that the Novichok was produced in Russia by the Russian state.
This is how his words are being rendered on the UK government site – note the all-important missing “the”:
By removing that “the”, which is beyond doubt there in the original, they are morphing Bristow’s statement from a direct accusation about “the” novichok allegedly used to poison the Skripals, into a general statement about the generic origin of the novichok class of nerve agents
This looks like a flagrant lie. It looks like the real-life Minitrue in operation before out eyes, flushing reality down the Memory Hole, as we discussed earlier.
It also looks like an admission of guilt, or at least of overstepping the mark.
They said it. They should relax with the lies.
LikeLike
I am sick to death of the foolish British Government. It makes me wonder how any Conservative Parliamentarian, from the Prime Minister on down ever got elected in the first place. Just how stupid and self defeating is it, to accuse another nation of attempted assassination when you don’t have all the facts in front of you. I just shake my head at the gross negligence of Whitehall!
LikeLike
I remember well my three sons fighting as children, aged between 2 to 6. They would insist very righteously that they were not responsible for a, b or c even though the evidence was sitting in plain sight. This is what children do , they think they can persuade you black is white . Fine for kids, we’ve all done it but the criminal entities now running the West are behaving in such a bizarre manner akin to literally 5yr olds with no obvious insight into their what looks like multiple personality disorders and a lack of any kind of judgment whatsoever. A psychological profile of these pathetic individuals should be mandatory before taking office however too late for that now. We must fight back in any way possible. I frequently phone the Readers Editor at the now ridiculous Guardian ( to wind them up) and have done so last week re the Skripal case. I spoke to a lightweight called Jonathan who was rude, defensive and told me my comments would be more appropriately sent in writing to letters for the Editor before saying “ naturally I do not agree with you” His arrogance was palpable, his refusal to listen to any form of reason a shock even to me as I have lost all faith in this current psychotic paradigm we ordinary people are literally forced to live in. The dissonance is damaging, and growing now under the increasingly authoritarian West. They are I believe determined to take us to war under the guise of even the most obvious lies, their reasoning and even the most tenuous grip on reality and truth now gone. They resemble a playgroup in chaos.
LikeLike
If these were grade school children lying shamelessly to each other on the playground we might sit them down and talk to them about “honesty” and “self-respect” and concepts like “personal integrity.” If they were teenagers we would consider them highly violence prone and anti-social and we’d probably send them to a juvenile detention facility to protect others from harm. Unfortunately none of these adult malignant narcissists, psychopaths and simple morons in positions of power in our Western governments and institiutions have even a shred of integrity so putting them in “time-out” to “think about it” just won’t work. So personally I favor aggressive criminal prosecution and punishment for the entirety of Western leadership from around the globe who have collectively been, and continue to be, complicit in ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity on a daily basis all while spinning their “Russia, Russia, Russia, Putin, Putin!” nonsense. How we they ever “learn to tell the truth” if there are never any consequences for their lies and their shameless promotion of the mass violence and murder that is war? Our “leaders” are criminals plain and simple.
LikeLike
Craig Murray meets people like Dr Bristow, so the rest of us don’t need to :
“……I have long held the opinion that Bristow is a deeply repulsive individual with no morals or scruples. When I was sacked as British Ambassador to Tashkent for criticising Uzbekistan’s human rights record and objecting to MI6 use of intelligence from the Uzbek torture chambers, Bristow went to Tashkent after my removal to assure the Uzbeks that the UK had no interest in human rights and wished to continue “intelligence cooperation”. That somebody like Bristow can become one of Britain’s most senior Ambassadors says all you need to know about the United Kingdom today.”
LikeLike
The Skwawkbox has this tonight:
https://skwawkbox.org/2018/04/05/excl-cornell-chemistry-professor-novichok-so-simple-many-labs-could-do-it/
“…Professor Collum’s dismissal of the ‘must be Russia’ line could not be more emphatic – but he was prepared to go even further when the SKWAWKBOX asked him to provide further information on what level of laboratory set-up would be required to manufacture a ‘Novichok or related agent’ – the description provided by the UK’s Porton Down facility.
“He told us:
“The compounds are simple as hell to make. Doing so without killing yourself would be more challenging but within the capabilities of many laboratories.
‘Simple as hell’.
Not only is it possible that a non-state facility could manufacture – many non-state laboratories could do it safely.
“Contrary to the claims of the government and its apologists, even just among ‘state actors’ Russia is far from the only known manufacturer of Novichok compounds. The following countries have produced them, are on record as having purchased/received them, or are linked to them by academic texts:…”
To continue to believe the government or the media involves acts of blind faith before which the story of Easter is very routine.
LikeLike
The UK is not even very good at lying–yet I suspect they will continue to get away with it as there are few interested in the actual truth.
LikeLike
Lie after lie after lie.
Resign you shameless warmonger!!
LikeLike
From the horses mouth as the saying goes.Saved for posterity.There can be, from now on ,no denying of the blatant accusations with no proof or evidence whatsoever .
LikeLike