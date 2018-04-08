Douma Chemical Attack: Timeline of facts so far

A brief post, collating all the known events surrounding the build up to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria on the 7/8th of April 2018.
February-April 2018: The Syrian Arab Army has been making quick, decisive gains on the ground in recent weeks. Eastern Ghouta has all but fallen. Barring foreign intervention, the Syrian government’s victory is now all but assured.
March 13th 2018 Russian military command claims US is aiming to strike Damascus on an “invented pretext”. Advises them against it.
March 13th 2018 Syrian forces reported finding caches of chemical weapons in labs around liberated areas of Ghouta.
March 19th 2018 Russian and Syrian military figures reported they feared the rebels would stage a “false flag” chemical attack in order to drag US/NATO into action in Syria.
March 30th 2018 Donald Trump told a crowd at a speech in Ohio – and later repeated in a tweet – that the USA would be pulling out of Syria “very soon.” This is met with consternation in the capital and across the media.
April 6th 2018 UNSC meeting convened – at Russian request – to discuss the alleged attack in Salisbury, UK. Every member of the UNSC who spoke was categorical in their condemnation of any use of chemical weapons.
Night of April 7th/morning of April 8th…a chemical attack is reported by the US/UK funded “White Helmets”. The US blames Syrian govt. and holds Russia “responsible”.
With these facts as they are, we should ask a few questions:
1. Why, with the current international focus on chemical weapons, why would Assad hurt his cause by attacking a non-military target with chemical weapons?
2. With global political discussion focusing more on Saudi Arabian war on Yemen, the Skripal attack, and Israeli violence against Palestinians, why would Assad choose this moment to conduct a chemical attack and potentially distract from these issues?
3. The Syrian Arab Army is currently operating in Douma, why would Assad risk dropping chemical weapons that could hit his own troops?
4. The POTUS has publicly stated he intends to pull out of Syria “very soon”. Why would the Syrian Government endanger this development?
5. Cui bono? Who has the most to gain from this chemical attack? The SAA, who are already winning the war, or the cornered jihadist forces in desperate need of aid and air support?
Using chemical weapons in Douma is ridiculous. It’s just outside Damascus, a gush of wind could blow the gas right into the capital. Nobody would be that stupid unless they were utterly desperate, as in losing their territory and raison d’etre.
If Corbyn buys this crap then I will denounce him and his cohorts completely and it will be f**k Momentum and my Labour Party Membership. I haven’t the words to describe my utter contempt for the war hawks aiding these monstrous wars and terrorists against innocent children and other civilians.
Yesterday: excellent reporting by Vanessa Beeley http://21stcenturywire.com/2018/04/07/syria-jaish-al-islam-renew-attacks-on-damascus-from-terrorist-occupied-douma/ (inc link to graphic video)
Here are two paragraphs from the article:
What a disaster we make of people’s lives in pursuit of ‘regime change’. Dire.
While the killings of Palestinians is carried out by the IDF on a daily basis , the Israeli government needs a distraction so here we go with another false flag CW in Syria .
As ever OffGuardian’s analysis is spot on.
The Syrian American Medical Society has identified itself as a key stager of this stunt alongside the WH and both cooperating with the most extreme faction of JAI who wouldn’t accept the ceasefire agreement. This was well detailed by Vanessa B yesterday. It is impossible not to see this as linked to the hyping of Chemical Weapons as the worst crime of all, beaten up by the Skripal scam, even as this is becoming a sick joke. But none sicker than the child-snuff-porn shown in this disgusting stuff from Douma. Haven’t they learnt yet that hosing down is not effective against either Sarin or Chlorine?
How can we allow that the world goes to war on such a LIE?
I hope the S-400s are ready to shoot down all intruding aircraft and /or missiles coming from false flag intruding nation .
On a slightly different topic , I read some information this morning on Bolton the demented zio on a blog I read.
https://greencrowasthecrowflies.blogspot.ca/2018/04/john-bolton-to-former-head-of-opcw.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed:+GreencrowAsTheCrowFlies+(Greencrow+As+The+Crow+Flies)
When it became clear some weeks ago that there would be a CW false flag op to give the US the excuse to attack Syria the Russians made it very clear they would respond IF Russian forces were endangered. Last time the Americans warned them when and where and Russia quietly withdrew. It’s not hard to see that Russia simply isn’t in a position to take on the whole Sunni Coalition which includes the US, UK, France, Israel and the Gulf Arab States. They have never set themselves up as the World’s policeman but only as protector of their Syrian allies. It’s asking too much of Russia to get into a shooting war with America because let’s face it Russia would lose big time. Nobody who is sane wants WW3 least of all Russia with some brilliant heavy duty front line weapons but without the economic resources to have a chance.
So Syrians must die en masse just so the US can continue it’s slaughter of them and their army under the guise of democratization?
If Syria goes down then so does the OBOR and Russia and China will once again be fighting a war of economic existence.
If Syria goes down the Israelis will be emboldened against both Syria and Iran.
War.
What is it good for?
Makin $$$$$$$$$$$$$hiploads of money and distracting the Proles from their increasing poverty.
2001 “We’re gonna take out 7 countries in 5 years — ending with Syria and Iran”.
Sir, regret to report Syria and Iran still in — we didn’t plan for that big new guy on the left:
The terrorists had the timing wrong for this latest “false flag” chemical weapons attack.
The Skripal poisoning could also have been a UK false flag event to coincide with a US inspired false flag chemical weapons attack in East Ghouta Syria so the US had the excuse to bomb the Presidential palace in Damascus and defeat Assad. It was also to coincide with Russia being ousted from the UN Security Council and it all went horribly wrong for the UK and US resulting in the sacking of Rex Tillerson who had not told the President of this CIA plan.
Russian and Syrian special forces discovered the chemical weapons factories in Ghouta with 40 tonnes of chemical weapons and recognized the build up of US Navy vessels in attack formation aka Iraq war.
Russian steadfastness has possibly avoided WW3 which is something the US/UK/Nato appears to be aiming for.
The military industrial complex makes billions from conflict. Follow the money.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article200232.html
BBC News headlining this. Video shown has nothing but children being treated. What kind of attack was this that no adults are being treated there with them?
This is child abuse that western media are encouraging.
I saw one old man and a couple of women being hosed down on the Sky News report. But that must have been a mistake by the Syrians or Russians because, let’s face it, they only like to target children. It struck me that the crying children were more upset about being doused in the face with a hosepipe of cold water than anything else. And I liked the squirt of nebulizer into one small child’s mouth, which clearly would have no effect whatsoever. And they then of course showed the ubiquitous blurred out still picture of a whole family who had supposedly been killed during the attack (not clear how they ‘died’ but I doubt that they were blasted to pieces like the people in Damascus residential areas).
Quotes from the UK (Boris, I think) and the US were how appalling the actions of Syria/Russia were “if confirmed” and “if reports are true”…so we know where we’re going with that then: if ‘rescue workers’ on the ground have reported this information then it MUST be true.
Yes, felt the same about the kids. The guys ‘treating’ them make space for the video guy to get a good angle – because of course in medical emergencies the first thing you think about is the guy videoing it. One of them even looks round at him just to check.
Wow, just yesterday [April 7] in the mourning i saw TV report [on Russian TV] where representative of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria talked about the forthcoming chemical provocation in the Duma. It was reported that the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra are going to detonate ammunition with chlorine..
I guess most on here expected that….a sickening, insane attack on the innocent by these psycho killers. Well, just take a look at the company the UK Government keeps. Fingers crossed the SAA can surround and capture them. They will talk.
Who knows if there was an ‘attack’, even perpetrated by the terrorists. A few willing actors, a few unwilling participants (children), a couple of faked photos and ‘credible’ testimonies from ‘rescue workers’…easy, job done.
Yes – Sun, 8 Apr, 2018 – our impartial BBC is repeating ad nauseam that 70 civilians killed by latest Assad/Russian chemical attacks. No mention of source of info – just the usual headline message. Probably get more ‘info’ soon from one of ‘our’ BBC correspondents in Beirut or Istanbul confirming the message.
I wonder what the Syrian people think of the BBC?
http://www.wetube.io/video/trump-and-the-greater-israel-plan-2/ Pick any of the Narratives since the Syrian colour revolution CIA sponsored coup started and also the one in Ukraine and the same themes play out.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/04/why-trump-bombed-syria-gas-pipelines.html
Its like repeats on Dave or Channel 5 dusted down old narratives enough to fool the distracted plebs, This time it may well be different.
http://www.wetube.io/video/douma-history-rhymes-some-sort-of-false-flag-likely-givepeaceachance/
“Its like repeats on Dave or Channel 5 dusted down old narratives enough to fool the distracted plebs” – yes, the fact that they are not even worried by credibility issues anymore, probably means that the western attack on Syria is about to start.
Reblogged this on MUSO MUSINGS ON FATHERHOOD THEORY AND STUFF and commented:
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/04/some-sort-of-false-flag-is-highly.html History Rhyming?
This is the part 2 to Skripal finally manifesting.
Will Corbyn demand evidence before action?
He has both voiced support for the White Helmets and called for inquiry into funding of groups in Syria.
Does he really realise how completely fucking insane these people are?
Lets hope the US isn’t stupid enough to start a war in Syria by crossing Russia’s red line.
hope springs eternal. but they are pretty stupid.
here we go again.
I fear that US has already decided to start the war. Either now, or after another false flag attack in Syria.
