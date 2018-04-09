The air strikes in Syria: an evolving narrative

It seems almost certain now that the attack on the Syrian airbase near Homs last night was by the Israeli airforce, though we can assume this was with the approval of the USA. While Syria has attacked that airbase before in recent months, the coincidence of timing, less than a day after the alleged “chemical attack” at Douma, obviously raises a lot of questions about what agenda was being served.
Was this a one-off attack using Israel as a shield for US action as discussed in a Brookings Institution paper from 2009? (we agree with the author of that article that this aspect doesn’t get enough discussion).
Was it a prelude to a wider involvement by the USA, France and maybe even the UK? How far is NATO intending to push the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia? How will Russia respond to the Israeli assault or to any subsequent action? Is there any kind of off-ramp or is an escalating confrontation all but inevitable?
And what on earth is Trump really doing?
With the UNSC meeting today and almost any development possible thereafter, the next few days will be interesting.
They haven’t left us with much time to somehow organise a mass anti-war protest!
LikeLike
Not much time to organise a mass wake, either.
LikeLike
NATO/EU can bluster all they want but they know there’ll be serious kickback from their own citizens if this conflict escalates into a serious battle with Russia. Added to that the west must surely know their dumbed down and tamed public will not have the stomach for an all out war despite all the rhetoric.
Personally the way the west has really focused on this hoax despite the jihadis all but beat really does add to the rumour that the Syrians/Russians are fast approaching very important and embarrassing western personnel trapped within douma. The pleas to open a humanitarian corridor is perhaps their pathetic attempt to rescue their personnel. Coupled with the fact that the jihadis have now almost surrendered suggests that they know the game is up I.e their saviours can’t save them?
LikeLike
Do you think the Israelis ASK the USAsset for permission to to anything they decide to do?
They MAY inform them before or after the event – if it suits them.
LikeLike
You have that power dynamic correct.
LikeLike
The last time the world was in a position of danger similar to this I was twelve but both Nikita Khrushchev and John Kennedy knew all too well the real meaning of war having both fought in World War 2. We now have strategists in the US who believe a nuclear war is winnable and we know too that thinkers in the west are arguing for massive depopulation. Frankly, this may be the pretext they are looking for.
The time may be coming very soon when all of us who see through this strategem will have to be prepared to march on our capital cities throughout the west in order to make it clear that the coming war will not be in our name. I’m not sure they wlll take us seriously because psychopaths don’t listen to people like us, but if we are about to be gulled into World War 3, then we should at least make an attempt, however futile, to stop it happening.
I’m sure others throughout the world will be as determined as we will be to make our feelings clear. I’m sure too that organs such as Off Guardian will wish to keep us informed of organised moves in order to stave off annihilation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The world is vastly overpopulated and population needs to be reduced by >90%. Fact. One that only the ignorant and deluded refused to acknowledge and understand.
Nobody who is truly aware of the overpopulation crisis thinks nuclear war is the way out of it.
That nuclear war will be a consequence of the overpopulation crisis is one of the biggest concerns of people worried about ovepropulation.
And while we do not know the real motivations of the people pushing for war now, it may well be that the US is getting desperate to place Russian resources under its control while it still can (another decade or so and it may be too weak to do so). The Russians have a lot of everything, including what will be some of the best farming land remaining relatively intact once global warming really hits. And it looks like they may well have to defend those resources both against the West and against a billion and a half hungry Chinese to the south of them…
LikeLike
Kevin, your marching will make NO difference, particularly in the highly unlikely event that it is led by the ‘antisemite’ Corbyn. If the hyper-belligerent war-monger Thornberry hasn’t ousted him already, of course.
LikeLike
The Saker has concluded from the evidence gathered after his call for a period of calm, that the incident was merely an opportunistic hit-and-run by the IDF.
“Bottom line: don’t mistake the Israeli (or French) clowns for the US armed forces.
As for Syria, let’s see what happens today at the UNSC meeting called by Russia.”
The Saker
LikeLike
http://thesaker.is/so-it-was-the-invincible-tsahal/
The Saker sums up this incident:
LikeLike
bevin, “Is Trump really willing to escalate towards that?” Donald Trump said at a cabinet meeting that “major decisions on Syria” will come in the next 24 to 48 hours after he figures out who was responsible for the alleged attack in Douma — Russia, or Syria, or Iran, or “all of them together.”
“This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,” Trump was quoted as saying by a White House report.
When asked by reporters about the military option in Syria, Donald Trump said that “nothing is off the table.”
https://sputniknews.com/us/201804091063372414-trump-syria-major-decisions/
Trump truly is strange or as Justine Raimondo said on Antiwar.com..A child could see through the fake “chemical attack” supposedly launched by Bashar al-Assad just as his troops defeated the jihadists and Trump said he wanted out of Syria. But our President can’t, which raises the question: is he as stupid or stupider than George W. Bush? Or is he crazy? The bad news is: possibly both.
LikeLike
The worst news is that he is surrounded by gamblers to whom the lives of others are of absolutely no interest. We know this because they have merrily presided over the killing of millions-literally millions- in the past fifteen years.
They have done so with complete impunity.
Warmongering is the lowest form of treachery in public life, because it calls for the commission of what was at Nuremberg defined as the ultimate crime-a war of aggression.
Those calling for war now, including Simon Tisdall of The Guardian, ought to be liable for punishment. We live in a society in which the definition of illegal ‘hate speech’ leads to the punishment of marginal political figures while allowing corrupt propagandists to spew forth hatred in the avowed hope that it will lead to bombing of, for example, Baghdad and Damascus.
Tisdall called for attacks on Iraq, gave full support to ‘shock and awe’, demanded attacks on Libya and has for years been calling for more killing in Syria, to add to the hundreds of thousands already killed there to his applause.
And in every case the rationale he has given for his calls for war has proved to be false, contrived and quite evidently so.
Now he is calling for war against Syria. How can this be tolerated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks increasingly as if the next phase in the war will be one in which Israel and the US openly provide air cover to their proxy militias. Underlying this escalation is an official belief, characteristic of the neo-cons, that they can tell any lies they choose- the public is either too apathetic or too stupid to care.
The Skripal case can be seen as a rehearsal for this:
Q. “But why would Assad use nerve gas in a battle that he has already won?”
A. “I know. It is hard to believe isn’t it. But it is what people like him do- look at Putin assassinating old spies that everyone else had forgotten about.
Now, about Brooklyn Bridge, the daily toll revenues alone will repay the purchase price within months…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to MoA:
“Trump and the U.S. military claim to “fight ISIS” but have completely stopped doing so. There are some 3,000 ISIS fighter in east Syria near the border with Iraq. Most of these are north of the Euphrates where U.S. troops are stationed. If Syrian government troops cross the Euphrates northwards the U.S. attacks them. But ISIS can cross the Euphrates southward and launches large attacks on Syrian government positions in east Syria:
“[I]n a surprise attack, the militants stormed Boukamal on Monday, triggering heavy fighting before Iranian-backed Shiite militias beat them out, according to a war monitoring group and Syrian opposition activists with connections to the region. Approximately 400 Islamic State fighters crossed the Euphrates River and ambushed the town, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, killed 11 pro-government fighters in clashes, and losing five of their own.
From their desert territory, the ISIS militants have harassed forces at oil stations, as well, according to Mohammad al-Ayed, director of the Palmyra News Network.
“Another group of ISIS fighters is in the south-eastern corner of Syria and under protection of U.S. forces stationed in al-Tanf, near Jordan.
“Despite large concentrations of ISIS troops, air attacks of the U.S. coalition against ISIS have practically stopped….
“Trump is playing theater to the crowd that wants the U.S. out of Syria. He claims that U.S. troops will leave soon. At the same time he is asking the Saudis to come up with $5 billion to pay for the U.S. ‘service’ of occupying a third country. Trump claims that he wants to eliminate ISIS, but the U.S. military is doing absolutely nothing to achieve such. On the contrary – it protects ISIS from Syrian government attacks.
“Russia has troops embedded with every Syrian unit. Russia had warned that it will attack U.S. launching platforms, ships and air planes, should the U.S. strike at Syrian forces and thereby endanger its own soldiers.
“Is Trump really willing to escalate towards that?”
LikeLike
Isn’t this the blueprint for the next 2 or 3 years? Islamist forces including Jihadis are safe in Turkish And American hands. A US General stopped cooperating with some Turkish backed forces on the grounds they were Jihadis. The money and arms will flow across the Turkish Border as it has done for 8 years.
LikeLike
According to the Angry Arab:
ISIS-Israeli collusion: not in the Western or Arab oil press
This won’t be reported in the Western press: but Israeli bombing of Homs seems coordinated with ISIS as its fighters-according to Al-Mayadin-began advancing in the area in the wake of the Israeli raid.
LikeLike
Apologies, I said the broadcast from Vanessa Beeley was yesterday (8/4/18), in fact it was a week ago. She was unable to obtain a link out from Douma/East Ghouta for yesterday’s live update, however she is still reporting live via Twitter @VanessaBeeley .
LikeLike
One thing is clear in Syria, the Russians have no ‘partners’ in the West, The US coalition have breached International law over and over again, and have conived with any group opposed to the legitimate Syrian Government. Plan ‘A’ regime change has failed. Plan ‘B’ the partition of Syria is a work in progress via the Kurds, this will fail because of Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish opposition and not forgetting those Arab tribes in the East who do not want to be governed by the Kurds. In order to hold all that Syrian territory they need boots on the ground [a lot more than the 2,000 they have]. So the US presence in Syria is tenuous, hence Trumps bluster. One truly discouraging note was the Turkish claim supporting the theory that Assad gassed his own people, I’m sure Putin took that on board. In my opinion Putin made two tactical mistakes when he prematurely reduced his forces before the head choppers were smashed, this has allowed the West to keep their foot in the door, this was inevitable, the US will never concede defeat until they are smashed in the teeth and lying prostrate on the ground, the ‘Masters of the Universe’ would lose too much credibility. A US defeat in Syria would mean the loss of the Middle East and leave their “Friends” the Saudis and Israelis up the creek without a paddle. This is a crucial test for Russia, if they fail to support Assad with ‘all options on the table’ he should slink back to Russia and prepare to defend Moscow because, as night follows day, he will be next.
LikeLike
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/04/the-benefits-of-conservative-mindset.html
The attached is linking to a Blog by Peter Hitchens in the Daily Mail. The Guardian would probably not publish this. Strange Times.
#DumberandDouma
LikeLike
Strange times indeed! Hitchens at least has his readership with him. Take a look at the online Mail comments Best Rated and see how the official narrative is simply disbelieved by substantial margins. Putin is something of a hero for Daily Mail readers and has been since 2014 when he got shafted in Kiev during the Winter Games.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t read much Daily Mail to be honest. I have seen their readers denigrated by commentators BTL in the Guardian. I have visited a couple of articles in the last few weeks and found the comments were mostly running against the official narrative on the Skripal Incident, the Jeremy Corbyn smear and now this false flag attack in Douma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
”This is a crucial test for Russia, if they fail to support Assad with ‘all options on the table’ he should slink back to Russia and prepare to defend Moscow because, as night follows day, he will be next.”
Agreed. The more Russia retreats the more emboldened the Anglo-zionist axis of evil will become. But there comes a time when there is nowhere left to retreat. Russia is already now facing NATO on its borders after being pushed back from Berlin. At this point Russia must make a decisive stand as the USSR did in WW2 before Moscow, before Leningrad, at Stalingrad and Kursk. Sooner or later and possibly quite soon, Russia must simply call the US-NATO bluff or, either than or sign the terms of surrender and settle for slavery.
I also think that it is imperative that other states must back the Russian stand in defence of sovereignty. If there is a nuclear exchange the northern hemisphere will no longer exist, and, moreover the ensuing nuclear winter and radiation will slowly but inexorably roll over the southern hemisphere. East Asia, the African and Latin American continents as well as Oceania will freeze and starve to death.
Why aren’t these non-aligned states making their feelings felt in the United Nations? They will perish as well as the belligerent powers. Russia is shouldering the whole burden of stopping the Anglo-Zionist death cult. It cannot do this alone.
LikeLike
China would never tolerate such a sharp collapse in the international world order and naturally back Russia. The Chinese see straight through this western belligerence and lies.
LikeLike
I don’t see it that way. The Russians choose to use terms that indicate an upfront willingness for negotiated settlements of differences in a cooperation that honours mutual self interests.
I may be fooled by fakery on this but I do not see Russia as running hate-based nationalism – but quite the contrary. It may be said their hand is forced by a certain realpolitik – but I also see certain core principles for humanity that a global unipolar corporate technocracy runs counter to and Putin either refuses to bend the knee to – or plays a longer game with insider cooperations that we are no privy to.
LikeLike
BTL Saker Vineyard: Paul Greenwood on April 09, 2018 · at 10:19 am UTC
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-behind-syria-chemical-attacks-confirmed/
“The Syrian Arab Army and with the help of Russian captured a shipment of chemical weapons destined for the Eastern Ghouta. These were British weapons produced at Porton Down in Salisbury. Russian suspects that the Skripal incident is related as by their records, Skiripal was working at Porton Down as a chemical weapons trafficker in partnership with a Ukrainian firm. Russia denies attacking Skripal but admits he was under surveillance for his activities involving support of terrorism in Syria and arms trafficking.
Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta
LikeLike
The BBC is pushing the war narrative but it seems the public isn’t buying it, well at least in the north of Ireland anyway. Their popular radio talk show had three talking heads on(amnesty international was one of them) all one way or another egging the narrative that ‘the world must do something’. Alas every caller called their comments propaganda and that the west was heavily involved in this Syrian campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I think those of us from that part of the world have heard enough of the nonsense over the years to be skeptical of everything they say.
LikeLike
Well worth a listen. Vanessa Beeley reporting yesterday direct from Damascus: ‘Ticket to Idlib’ with Vanessa Beeley & Mike Robinson Starts at 32mins into the broadcast and lasts for about an hour – good background and up-to-date information.
LikeLike
August 2013 was a great time for British democracy when the Commons voted not to attack Syria. Can we expect something similar this time or will the Labour Right wing back the Tories? It wouldn’t be a great surprise if the government engineered a vote just before the local elections; you can imagine the headlines!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, 30 August 2013 was a good day for Parliamentary democracy.
BBC : 30 August 2013 : Syria crisis: Cameron loses Commons vote on Syria action
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-23892783
Cameron’s masters were hoping for the oppostite outcome, with the vote scheduled to take place on a very important Zionic date – the 116 th anniversary of Theodor Herzl’s “Basle / Basel Declaration” on 30 August 1897, demanding Palestine as a homeland for the Jews …
https://web.archive.org/web/20150101211103/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Zionist_Congress
Two days later, Herzl wrote in his diary :
“Were I to sum up the Basel Congress in a word – which I shall guard against pronouncing publicly – it would be this : At Basel I founded the Jewish State. If I said this out loud today l would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years perhaps, and certainly in fifty years, everyone will perceive it.”
*
Unfortunately, the rationale to overturn that decision was provided by murderous dialectic, precisely 666 days later, when an “Islamic terrorist”, reportedly murdered British tourists on the beach in Sousse, Tunisia on 26 June 2015
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Sousse_attacks
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?d1=30&m1=8&y1=2013&d2=26&m2=6&y2=2015&ti=on
The predicatble synthesis of the thesis and anti-thesis then followed, with Parliament fulfilling it’s enforced, “hostage to fortune” obligation by reversing the original nays into ayes on 2 December 2015 and so began the UK’s involvement in Syria …
That is how “business” gets done and it is always thus.
MG
LikeLike
A direct western attack on Syria, now that our proxy terrorist army has been soundly defeated, would be a highly dangerous development. The pretense that we’re Not attacking Syria at all, in fact we’re ‘holding back’ and watching a mad, bad, dictator slaughtering his own people, would be impossible to maintain any longer and people would start to ask questions, like why exactly are we fighting a war against Syria?
Iraq was possible, a hard sell, but it worked. Iraq had WMDs after all. Afghanistan had helped Bin Liner and 9/11. What was Libya about? I can’t remember! But after Iraq it became harder to send our own soldiers to invade and occupy these countries, so we used rebels/terrorists/Islamists as our infantry. Bombing Syria isn’t gonna change anything at this stage of the game and I seriously doubt the public will stand for sending ‘our boys’ or ‘heroes’ to fight their way into Damascus and topple Assad and the Syrian Arab Army, which has now become a battle-hardened force tempered by years of bitter warfare.
The Russians don’t want to give the Americans any excuse to attack Syria directly, because it could escalate. I don’t believe they will do anything reckless like sinking USN ships which are sitting targets. Whatever happens the Russians must not fall into any US trap and be seen as the aggressor directly attacking US forces. It’s one thing to ‘help’ the Syrians to shoot down US planes over Damascus. That’s doable. But they will try to avoid a direct open conflict with the US until it’s no longer an option and we’re a long way away from that.
LikeLike
Concerted air strikes that destroy the Syrian Air Force won’t involve ‘our boys’. The Coalition will use the Islamists in the NW to fight their war. The Americans are already on the ground and in control of the big oil fields in the NE and Turkey will prove only too willing to back an Islamist fight back. The Gulf States give them the money and the guns and by Jingo they’ll fight to destroy the Assad government; they aren’t going to give up after 8 expensive years. Those in the West who oppose an expansion of the War should look to what they can do rather than hope Russia can sort it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just hope before we go to far down the road to Armageddon. The US/NATO has a escape plan to preserve the reputation of all parties?
Iraq and Afghanistan is it 7 or 8 years?
Or we in a game of who can piss the furthest?
LikeLike
It’s Russia that faces the biggest problem, not Israel or the West. They are outnumbered and face the enormous military resources of the US. A few downed jets won’t compensate for missile attacks on the Syrian airforce and Damascus itself and a sudden explosion of activity in Eastern Ukraine. Can Russia really afford to take on the rest of the World? They’ve been built up as the bogeyman of the World and therefore ‘all powerful’ but they’d soon lose a WW3 scenario. If the US doesn’t use nukes first Russia won’t either.
LikeLike
If Russia is attacked to any serious extent China would step in, because it knows once Russia is down China is next. There’s also Iran. That’s a formidable combined foe for a NATO that struggles to perform basic functions. In a conventional war Russia/China/Iran would have a reasonable chance, but at who knows what cost of human life. But of course there’s every likelihood it would not remain a conventional war for very long. Which is why such a confrontation needs to be avoided at all cost
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would China really ‘step in’ if for example Russia was attacked in Syria after say downing a Coalition plane? They might offer support but ‘step in’? Like Iran it might think it wiser to keep their powder dry?
LikeLike
@Paul: “y are outnumbered and face the enormous military resources of the US. ”
Loudest and most expensive army in the world. Prime milk fed beef. Enormous military resources include icecream divisions and letters-from-mom divisions. Reminds me of the Kennedy era (“go anywhere, pay any price) when I was trying to dissuade a couple of Yankee academics not to invade Vietnam because the Vietnamese would be too tough for them. They just stood there looking dumb; I’m not sure they even knew where Vietnam was.
By the way, the Vietnamese were also outnumbered and much poorer in military hardware. Only, nobody seems to have informed them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they don’t intend to ‘invade’ like Vietnam. Air power is enough these days if you’ve got paid proxies on the ground. They don’t have to hold any territory because the War aim is disruption; reduce a country to chaos and civil war, as in Libya, and you’ve won.
LikeLike
what do you mean by taking on “the rest of the world?”It’s”only”nato that is the rest of the world
LikeLike
The rest of the World is Nato, Israel, Turkey and the Gulf States? You could throw in the Kiev Regime as they are bound to take advantage of any attack on Russia.
LikeLike
”If the US doesn’t use nukes first Russia won’t either”. Big ”If”. Putin has already said that if the Russian state is in danger of being defeated in a conventional war it will use nukes. Similarly if the US starts to use tactical nukes then this will very soon escalate into a full-on nuclear exchange, particularly as NATO has the manpower advantage.
Once any conflict starts you cease controlling the battles, and they start to control you. There are so many uncontrolled variables in play as to make planning very contingent. At least that was the view of Kutuzov the Russian C-in-C in Tolstoy’s War and Peace. It was also the view of the Prussian militarist Von Moltke the elder who stated that ”No battle plan ever survives contact with the enemy.” Or as Mike Tyson said. ”Everyone has a plan to win until they get punched in the face.”
LikeLike
The general assumption in the West is that Assad and Russia used chemical weapons despite every indication it was Jihadis hoping yet again to attract US “help”. It’s worse than the assumption Russia carried out an attack in Salisbury because there is clear evidence that the Jihadis had stores of chemicals and had every reason to do this as they face defeat in Damascus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
look at that first sentence here!
typical warmongering mouthpiece. no wonder i dont watch mainstream news anymore. no context. just the subliminal assumption that assad is mad and sometimes uses chemical weapons ‘on his own people’.
LikeLike
tuned in, saw this, had to change the channel. significantly to RT. whats this world coming to when you have to rely on a foreign news source for balanced reporting?
LikeLike
The problem is that few people in the west ask the obvious questions, though the war propaganda whioch goes on is quite clear.
My colleague at work, usually a very rational person, said that “he knows the person” (Assad), so he thinks that Assad launched the attack (so it is given for granted that the attack took place).
LikeLike
Psychopathy fuelled by paranoia.
Is that how the world ends?
LikeLike
The Saker appeals for calm until the facts are clear; meanwhile his Vineyard is hosting an open thread for readers to post what they know. This morning Bundy on Syrper, who is usually knowledgeable, claimed most of the missiles came from Israel submarines; but now he posts that ‘Russia give an entirely different account of what happened, they sat 2 F15, fired 8 missiles and 5 were intercepted..
SAA has one soldier injured and no loses or damage in SAA equipment. All loses were Iranians and support and drones used to monitor ISIS.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Israel is playing a dangerous game- if there is a military response to this air raid the obvious targets are in Israel-for example the base from which the snipers are operating against Gaza.
The nature of the situation is one in which, unless Syria and its allies consent to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, they must deter attacks on their bases.
And there is no obvious deterrent available-absent the movement of quarter of a million anti imperialist troops plus air cover into Syria- on the sunny side of nuclear confrontation.
But then, of course Israel does play dangerous games, it is what fascist governments, particularly those in political difficulty do. And they are enabled in this respect by the United States and its all too willing executioners in NATO.
When civilisations run out of ideas they start seeking the simple substitutes for solutions: mass incarceration rather than reformation is one, torture, as opposed to questioning, is another.. for Israel, peace with the Palestinians is held to be impossible (that is the Jabotinsky theory to which not only they but Trump, Kushner and Bolton all subscribe. War then is not merely inevitable but desirable.
In the UK and Canada what running out of ideas means is that the governments simply follow the US and Israel. The alternatives, to assess the problems facing their countries and the world and to set out to deal with them, are simply to difficult to bother with. Much easier to lie and smear and slander and kill people in distant lands as required by the great god of the intellectually idle.
The ‘west’ have given upon peace just as they gave up on climate change-their mandate has run out, all they are good for is to order killings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on MUSO MUSINGS ON FATHERHOOD THEORY AND STUFF and commented:
Tony Carlucci is one of my Favourite contributors to Global Research he produced the same document earlier.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.se/2018/04/strikes-on-syria-failed-us-wmd-lies-and.html?spref=tw
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-us-engineered-arab-spring-the-ngo-raids-in-egypt/28433
Trump risks alienating his base.
Patrick Cawson, Wesley Clarke 5 ciountries in % Years , Peanac etc etc
Complete, unedited video of Patrick Clawson’s responses to questions regarding U.S. policy toward Iran at a Policy Forum in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2012.
oRIGINAL ‘
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6LKmhDRWFc https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_Clawson
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/04/trump-wont-be-cancelling-world-war-3.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/04/douma-syria-same-old-shit-different.html
#DumberandDouma
https://goo.gl/images/3vfr74
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would appear that Washington for once is hiding behind the coat-tails of Israel. They wish to see the reaction of Russia.
If no reaction, then Washington may ramp up its war machine.
Otherwise it is just a token strike to compensate for Trumps bellicosity and understood by Putin as such, Russia may even have been informed beforehand.
The other angle is that israel carried out this attack,hoping for a Russian/Syrian response against US assets, and a direct confrontation.
Deceit is the Zionists usual weapon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So it is true then .The bastards have once again attacked Syria .IF this was Isarel’s doing ,Syria needs to make them pay otherwise they will ratchet it up and it will never stop.Where are the S-400s.
LikeLike
the cowards attack from lebanese airspace,once they start flying over syria they will get shot down
LikeLike
It seems as if they don’t need to over fly Syria? The US has its armada not far away as does France (the carrier Charles de Gaulle). Cruise missiles and drones don’t risk US or French personnel. If you were in Putin’s shoes would you be prepared to attack the American fleet, even if Russian troops were killed or injured? Russia is being sorely provoked for a reason; the West would love Putin to take the bait and then they could go all out, on all fronts. Putin has to deal with a supremely powerful Empire that is looking for enemies to make an example of them. He has to think whether it’s in Russian interests to fire back. He’s unlikely to risk everything to please left of centre Westerners. Nobody ever gave him that job. Westerners opposing a wider war should sort their own house out, if they can. Like one of his predecessors he isn’t there to pull other peoples chestnuts out of the fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has no choice except to respond or watch his country be next on the list of “regime change” targets. The difference is he isn’t stupid and will respond appropriately without taking “the bait” as you put it. That is too obvious, the western leaders are so transparent it is embarrassing. However these are all signs of a desperate group of people watching their empires crumble around them. Dangerous times for all of us. Good luck to those doing the right thing.
LikeLike