Jeremy Corbyn’s Nazi Death Cult

by CJ Hopkins
So it appears the British are our last best hope of stemming the blood-dimmed Putin-Nazi tide that has shaken the foundations of Western democracy since Hillary Clinton lost the election. The neoliberal Resistance in the United States, led by the intelligence agencies, the Democratic Party, and the corporate media, fights on, but it’s a losing battle. Despite their control of most of the media, most members of the US Congress, and the military industrial complex, they are just no match for the fearsome power of Vladimir Putin’s international army of Nazi-brainwashing specialists and the evil genius of Donald Trump. All is not lost by any means — there is still the chance that the CIA might stage a coup, or a heart attack — but for now it seems that the ruling classes (and the millions of Americans who identify with them) are lying low and biding their time like Camembert-slurping surrender monkeys.
Thus, once again, it’s up to the Brits to save democracy from annihilation. They’re doing a bang up job of it so far. Just look at how they’ve responded to the so-called “Labour Anti-Semitism Crisis,” which exploded just a few short weeks ago. No sooner had members of the neoliberal Blairite wing of the Labour Party dug up a six-year-old Facebook post in which Jeremy Corbyn had the gall to wonder why a mural depicting a group of bankers (some of them sporting rather large schnozzes) needed to be removed from view, did the British ruling classes spring into action. Clearly, this 2012 Facebook post was proof that the Corbyn-led Labour Party had been infiltrated by a Nazi Death Cult bent on brainwashing gullible leftists into “failing to recognize Anti-Semitism,” using unwords like “Zionist,” and inappropriately criticizing Israel. The public needed to be alerted immediately, so the media started pumping out stories repeating the words “Corbyn” and “Anti-Semitism,” over and over, in a variety of contexts. At this point, there have been literally hundreds of them.
The conservative press has been entirely predictable, running headlines like “Jeremy Corbyn’s Hate Factory,” “Once in the shadows, anti-Semitism is now entrenched at the poisoned heart of the Labour Party,” “Theresa May slams Jeremy Corbyn for letting anti-Semitism, misogyny and hatred run free in Labour,” and so on. But it’s the liberal media that are doing the heavy lifting. The Independent warned the world that “Labour’s antisemitic cancer shows the party for what it has become — a cult of keyboard warriors and raging Corbynistas.” Michael Segalov, writing in The Guardian, put potential Corbyn-apologists on notice: “If you can’t see antisemitism, it’s time to open your eyes.” Owen Jones has been conducting a virtual one-man anti-anti-Semitism crusade, reminding the public on an hourly basis that “the poison of anti-Semitism” exists, and “the left has to get its house in order,” and otherwise reinforcing the connection of Corbyn with anti-Semitism.
Which, of course, is the purpose of this manufactured “crisis,” i.e., to associate Jeremy Corbyn with anti-Semitism in the public consciousness. The content of all these impassioned articles (whether attacking or defending Corbyn) is, if not irrelevant, secondary. Their primary aim is to generate the “crisis,” and then position Corbyn in the middle of it.
Here’s a quick lesson on how that works.
Say, for example, we wanted to simulate a “Racism Crisis” in Hollywood and smear a certain producer with it. This should be easy enough to do, as there is plenty of racism in Hollywood to work with (just as there is plenty of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, and in most other major political parties). And let’s say we want to kick off this “crisis” by citing some “inappropriate response” by some well-known producer to a Facebook post about a movie featuring a Magical Negro, that loveable, mystical African American who exists to serve the white protagonist, a familiar stock character in American cinema.
OK, so we go dig up that post, in which our target “fails to recognize the racist nature” of the Magical Negro depicted in whichever movie we choose, Forrest Gump, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Shining, The Matrix, or whatever, and we demand a full confession and apology. Next, we go digging for any other comments, posts, tweets, quotes, or hearsay that we can easily construe as “glaring proof” of our target’s racism. At the same time (and this is absolutely crucial), we go digging among our target’s current and former associates, and their associates, and any random Facebook groups our target has ever carelessly joined, and tweets our target has ever carelessly “liked,” and anything else we can possibly link to him, until we can claim to have firmly established that Hollywood is experiencing a “Racism Crisis,” and that a “cancer of Racism” is running rampant through the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild West.
Then we get our associates in the corporate media to make an incredibly big stink out of it, and argue “both sides” of the “crisis” we’ve just generated. Half the media can attack our target as a racist or a racism enabler. The other half can do the Owen Jones schtick, repeatedly confessing that, yes, indeed, Hollywood has a racism problem, a corrosive, longstanding racism problem, which has suddenly grown to crisis proportions and … I think you get the general idea.
This is just an example, of course. Because, clearly, there’s no Racism Crisis in Hollywood, or, rather, the global capitalist ruling classes have no reason to generate one. They do, however, have a reason to generate an Anti-Semitism Crisis and use it to demonize Jeremy Corbyn, and anyone else they deem an enemy.
As I’ve been tracking for going on two years now, the global capitalist ruling classes are putting down a nationalist insurgency … the populist backlash against global capitalism that led to the Brexit, the election of Trump, and the rise of nationalist parties in Europe. They are conducting this counter-insurgency against an assortment of forces on both the left and the right. Ideology makes no difference to capitalism, which can accommodate pretty much any ideology as long as it doesn’t interfere with the market. Hard as it is to get our minds around, what we’ve been living through since 2016 is not a battle between left and right. It’s a battle over sovereignty. Since the end of the Cold War, global capitalism has been dissolving national sovereignty and replacing it with supra-national sovereignty … corporate supra-national sovereignty. A lot of people, on both the left and the right, are not real happy with how that is going and are resisting the only way they know how to, by reasserting their national sovereignty. The global capitalist ruling classes cannot allow this rebellion to continue, not when it leads to events like the Brexit, the election of Trump, and the destabilization of the entire Western neoliberal order.
Which brings us back to the Putin-Nazis and the War on Dissent that the global capitalist ruling classes are currently waging against any and all resistance to their brave, new global capitalist world. Because they are unable to characterize the nature of this conflict as what it is, they need a convincing “official enemy” to scare the living Bejesus out of people. This is where the Putin-Nazis come in.
For the last two years, as you’ve probably noticed, the corporate media have been not so subtly alternating between manufacturing Russia hysteria and Nazi hysteria, and sometimes whipping up both at once. Thus, I’ve dubbed the new Official Enemy of Freedom “the Putin-Nazis.” They don’t really make any sense, rationally, but let’s not get all hung up on that. Official enemies don’t have to make sense. The important thing is, they’re coming to get us, and to kill the Jews and destroy democracy … and something about Stalin, if memory serves. Putin is their leader, of course. Trump is his diabolical puppet. Julian Assange is … well, Goebbels, or something. Glenn Greenwald is also on the payroll, as are countless “useful idiots” like myself, whose job it is to sow division, discord, racism, anti-Semitism, anti-capitalism, anti-Hillaryism, collusion rejectionism, ontological skepticism, and any other horrible thing you can think of.
Where does Corbyn fit into all this? Well, obviously, he’s been quietly building his extreme-left Putin-Nazi Death Cult in the shadows of British politics for years. If the Blairites hadn’t tracked down that telltale comment in his six-year-old Facebook post, who knows what horrors he and his legions of cultists might have unleashed on Britain.
Luckily, we won’t have to find that out, because the ruling classes and the corporate media are united against the Putin-Nazi threat. They shall not flag. They shall go on to the end. They shall fight these devils in the streets and the fields, and on the hills, and on the seas and oceans. They shall defend global capitalism, whatever the cost, no matter who they have to smear as an anti-Semite or a Russian agent. They shall smear them on television and on the Internet. They shall smear them in their “respectable” papers, until, in God’s good time, the New World, with all its corporate power and might, steps forth to the liberation of the old …
Oh, gosh, here I am, over my word limit, and I got all wrapped up in that Churchill parody and completely forgot to virtuously signal my steadfast opposition to anti-Semitism … but then I’ve never been very good at responding to emotionally manipulative Pavlovian stimuli. I’ll have to work a little harder on that.
Smearing Corbyn as an anti-Semite is gonna backfire on the Tories.
The average struggling, downtrodden, working class Brit doesn’t give a damn about the Israeli hierarchy and their brutal military.
They just want a fair go in Mother England.
“No sooner had members of the neoliberal Blairite wing of the Labour Party dug up a six-year-old Facebook post in which Jeremy Corbyn had the gall to wonder why a mural depicting a group of bankers (some of them sporting rather large schnozzes) needed to be removed from view, did the British ruling classes spring into action.”
For the cause of accuracy in reporting and to alleviate all that head scratching about why the ( not quite ) “six-year-old Facebook post” was resurrected and to illustrate the Kabbalism behind the Campaign Against Antisemitism’s latest assault on British politics …
As widely published in the legacy media, here is the screen grab of Mear One’s Facebook post, showing his mural and JC’s (PBUH) and the ever so suspect Yvonne Ridley’s posts.
Note the date : 2 October 2012
The Jeremy Corbyn mural-gate media non-story was first produced on Friday 23 March 2018
So, not 6 years old at all, rather, just under 5½ years, or, to be absolutely accurate, precisely :
= 666 + 666 + 666 days
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?d1=2&m1=10&y1=2012&d2=23&m2=3&y2=2018
That is how “business” gets done.
Hope that helps alleviate the cerebral scratchiness …
MG
Mark, how is the mural ‘antisemitic’? I see no obvious Jewish paraphernalia, no Stars of David, yamulkes or menorahs. Is it the eye in the pyramid, that appears on US bank-notes? And is it not a FACT that Jews have, indeed, been massively over-represented among financier interests for centuries? I’ve seen plenty of Jewish web-sites where they openly boast of it, and the subsequent wealth and power it conveys. Of course, to describe or portray ALL Jews as greedy parasites is plainly wrong, although the ‘antisemitism’ industry does exactly the same sort of thing, claiming, by direct inference verging on assertion, that all Jews are alike, and attacking one Jew for their behaviour is an attack on them all. It really is the most impudent racket, and one where mendacity and hypocrisy and character assassination and guilt by even the most tenuous association are the preferred ways and means of doing business.
The Daily Mirror says, “World braces for war: Russia triggers 24-hour countdown over Syria military action by declaring it’s sending troops to Douma” just below an article saying “Secrets of Duchess of Cambridge’s massive childbirth team – and why they had to give up booze”.
We are definitely fucking doomed.
…yup, pretty much sums it up doesn’t it, but then if you watch the Beeb, its all gloomy faces about Syria, then straight onto some happy slappy shite about fluffy fuck all
The primary function of a failing government is to keep the sheep in fear of the wolves.
Nothing is going to happen in Syria. Hell, you can’t even trust the media to report of events that DIDN’T happen at this point.
Sit tight. The EU, the US, and most of the EU governments are going the way of the USSR – and good riddance to them all. I guess you don’t remember the insanity of the USSR just before it collapsed.
JC is the best hope this country has…just stop posting crap …the only reason this fake news is coming out is they are running scared of having someone with the interests of the country at heart, and not their greedy selves
CJ: I didn’t get where I am today without recognising a pinko-appeasing nazi loving fruit cake when I see one!
Reggie: err…no CJ…..
CJ: Reggie, I called you in to warn you I am about sack Catte…
Reggie: Sack Catte! Why on earth would you do that CJ?
CJ: This Blog Post Reggie. Read what I dictated her to write first….
Reggie: ‘On March 4th, two Russian citizens were found frothing at the mouth on a park bench by a doctor who happened to be passing by, a DC who for some reason was impersonating a bobby on the beat and an MI6 agent who nobody should ever know is an MI6 agent. On March 5th, after rigorous scientific analysis, extrajudicial torture of Russian reprobates in Eastern Europe and miraculous media stage management, we were able to deduce that these Russians were indubitably poisoned by the Russian State using a poison only available to the KGB.’
Seems fairly normal practice, CJ…..
CJ: Now read what she typed, uploaded and put her byline to:
Reggie: ‘On March 4th, a dodgy Russian double agent given sanctuary by MI6 was found frothing at the mouth with the daughter who had just travelled from Russia especially to meet him. Three actors gave nerve agent-poisoned patients mouth-to-mouth without being poisoned themselves, the whole hospital in Salisbury was exposed to potential poisoning for six hours until an A&E consultant diagnosed the poison not to be a nerve agent and broke the Omerta by telling The Times these inconvenient truths. That riled MI6 so much that they sent in the Light Brigade, mistook Crimea for Salisbury High Street and spent the next seven days telling fifty lies an hour as the only thing that mattered was that the media needed some propaganda to parrot. Having convinced precisely no-one that Putin did it, MI6 then ordered the mad headchoppers in Douma to cry wolf about chemical weapons and Assad, which induced the same snorting derision worldwide. As a result, John Bolton offered the world the choice between war in Syria or watching him mount Nikki Haley on the White House lawn. Donald Trump knew when he was beaten……’
Dear me Catte, you can’t write things like that! Disgraceful!!
‘mistook Crimea for Salisbury High Street’, that’s really very good……
CJ: I didn’t get where I am today mistaking Crimea for Sakisbury High Street!
Reggie: Quite right CJ…….
Meanwhile in the real world, real poison found transported from Porton Down to Syria by the real NATZO. No photoshop of Jeremy here, just a bright light shone on the modern Nazis – guess who:
https://www.syrianperspective.com/2018/04/trumps-disporting-with-fire-zionist-attack-on-t4-miserable-failure-the-endless-bloviations-of-trump.html
“We have contacted the enemy and he is us” — Pogo Possum
The gloves are off for the alternative media: 21stCenturyWire was taken offline last night (Sibel Edmonds can rejoice). Fort-Russ, SyriaNews.cc and others are also down. Southfront was under attack.
Oh fine, but, try as they might they won’t drive us back to the cat piss lies of the MSM.
Hopefully Wire will be back soon but this is seriously disturbing.
No-one says a word about Theresa May’s failure, in her speech in the Commons, to acknowledge antisemitism in the Conservative Party, their Nazi past, and that she has still not told us whether she has stopped handbagging her husband. At least we can’t accuse her of being antisemitic for associating with the wrong Jews. Can we?
no one says a thing about all the neo nazi parades which take place every year in the Baltic states or neo nazis in Ukraine, not one word is said, I’ve brought this up before on a number of sites, only to get my comments blocked and deleted, and myself banned, but i suppose the Baltics are our front line of defence against Russian “aggression ” and also NATO members so we can turn a blind eye to it!
Not to mention Belgium and Hollande….
i read that German nazis, I’m not going to call them ‘neo’, because they’re a simple continuation from 1945, have a big gathering in the forests in Belgium
i mean we shouldn’t really be shocked by this as most of those powerful nazis who ran German industry during the war, IG Farben for example were basically given a slap on the wrists and put back to work, plenty escaped to America, so I’d say the West love nazis, oh, and bye the way i think they encouraged all those nazi types in Ukraine throughout the Cold War, especially the Canadians, who couldn’t be bothered to sign off on some sort of anti nazi proposal in the UN a couple of years ago
the whole things so two faced and rotten with hypocrisy it makes me gag
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/11/syria-douma-patients-chemical-attack-symptoms-who
Here’s an article from the Guardian that illustrates what I mean about its terrible decline. The headline isn’t supported by the rest of the text underneath. The ‘reporter’ isn’t even there. He’s in Turkey, Istanbul. He’s relying on ‘eye-witnesses’ linked at the hip to the western backed terrorists, like the WHO themselves are. So the entire article is based on premises and information that haven’t been independently verified, except by the ‘rebels’ themselves. Typical of the New Guardian of Imperialism. That they can publish stuff like this, at a time like this, without shame, is not just a disgrace. It’s a crime.
Spare a thought for Corbyn. Much interest (& admiration) from ‘progressives’ in USA about the Labour leader. Corbyn is really important, not just for the UK but worldwide. Whether your’re left or right etc Corbyn needs support .
Stephen F. Cohen, Professor Emeritus of Russian Studies at New York University & Princeton, assesses Corbyn’s role in the Skripal saga. A good piece but for speed go straight to about 3 mins.
Corbyn has proved a coward, if not a Trojan Horse in his detestable failure to confront the vile Zionist Rightwing establishment campaign of lies and vilification against Labour and those who have fought against racism for decades. He should mobilise those Jews who know the campaign is a foul invention, and all those Labour people determined to keep the Blairite swine from returning to power, to demonstrate in Westminster and against the Zionist Right organs, always closely allied to the Tories, who are leading this vile witch-hunt. He should denounce the Fraudian, openly, and make a full statement of support for the BDS movement, and rejection of the phony definition of ‘antisemitism’ that equates it to any and all criticism of Israel and support for BDS. Anything less and the piranha will never cease attacking until he is destroyed, Labour is back under the control of the Blairites, May returned in a snap election ‘triumph’ and BDS is criminalised as ‘antisemitism’.
Why are the so-called “alt-right” and “alt-left” in the US and U.K. lumped together as compacted entirely of anti-Semitism? Simple. Both understand and criticize the role that Israel plays in the Middle East and in their own countries’ foreign policy.
If “support” for Israel becomes legitimately politicized in either the US or U.K.–rather than being a kind of assumptive and pre-partisan commitment of the political class of both governments taken as a whole–then the world changes very quickly indeed.
Why else the move to conflate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism?
There is a lot of infiltration and controlled opposition going in both the “alt-left” and “alt-right”.
Many tactics are used (disinfo, muddying the water, fearmongering) but one major one is attempting to downplay Israel’s real crimes and the influence of the Zionist lobbies in the West.
So that mural that was so “anti-semitic” and had everyone freaking out?
Turns out only 2 of the 7 men depicted playing monopoly on the backs of the people were actually Jewish.
The artist said one was Rothschild (she didn’t specify which is pretty silly) and Paul Warburg.
It seems even mentioned Warburg and his role in the creation of the Federal Reserve or the Council of Foreign Relations (USA’s Chatham House) would be considered “anti-semitic” now.
There is no antisemitism in the Labour Party, maybe a few individuals, who infest every political party or business organization, hatred of Israeli policies against Palestinians and it must be said the impotent rage at our seeming inability to help the Palestinians and our rage at successive Israeli governments acting with impunity and their uncaring ability to inflict war crimes on the occupied Palestinian people, this anger is wrongly interpreted as aimed at people of Jewish origin generally, when in truth it is aimed at the Israeli Government. Jeremy Corbyn is obviously not an antisemite he has fought all his life against racism, where I do fault him is his inability to fight back on this issue, always conceding that something has to be done, and always on the back foot suspending members for long periods without due process [Ken Livingstone has been suspended for nearly 2 years, for recounting an historical fact the 1933 Haavara agreement, this was well documented, but telling the truth is no defence in today’s witch hunting Labour Party]. George Galloway advised Jeremy “If you do not run away, they cannot chase you”. Too true.
A couple of years ago just after a Labour party Conference in Liverpool this open Democracy piece on Jackie Walker by Professor Jonathan Rosenhead appeared…..
“In response to a moral panic about Left antisemitism seemingly expanding without limit, the group Free Speech on Israel coalesced in April out of a loosely-knit band of Jewish Labour Party supporters. Some 15 of us got together at a couple of days’ notice for the inaugural gathering. We found that over our lifetimes we could muster only a handful of antisemitic experiences between us. And, crucially, although in aggregate we had hundreds of years of Labour Party membership, no single one of us had ever experienced an incident of antisemitism in the Party.”
“Some time in May the ex-Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks was interviewed on Radio 4 about the antisemitism ‘crisis’ by now gripping the nation. Helpfully his interviewer invited him to share some of his own personal experiences of antisemitism. His response, from memory ran rather like this: “Well….actually I have never experienced antisemitism myself. Which is odd, because most people know that the Chief Rabbi is Jewish”. https://www.opendemocracy.net/jonathan-rosenhead/jackie-walker-suspense-mystery
Very good post, thanks.
Excellent, thank you. The truth is that these anti-semitism smear attacks [not just on JC but multiple targets] only succeed in manufacturing a form of ‘anti-semitism’ where none existed before – how clever is that? By ‘form’ I mean a spiralling gone-viral awareness of how Israel and her agents have had multiple successive governments in their grip and not just concerning Israel / Palestine. The sheer backfiring stupidity of the smear campaign (a symptom) means that it can’t be only about Palestinians – since the majority of Europeans have long supported the Palestinian cause and Israel knows that changing their minds is impossible. Thus It can only be about a perceived loss of control over an agenda. I agree 100% with Harry Law that sovereignty is at the heart of everything – not just anti-globalist national sovereignties but our long-term lack of sovereignty in our corrupted democracies and economically through unaccountable central banks and corrupt bureaucracies, not to mention the pathetically low level lies of the Pravda style media. Ever-widening problems such as bankruptcy of the fiat money system, demotion of the petrodollar, multi-polarity etc. seems to mean that TPTB are determined to control both their own populations and perceived external threats by means of war on both fronts.
That is PRECISELY one of the ‘antisemitism’ industry’s aims-to foment real Judeophobia through their incessant bullying harassment of those who dare criticise Israel or support the Palestinians. If anybody foolish enough to believe the Zionist Right’s assertions that all Jews think alike and totally support Israel, then comes to hate or fear, all Jews, the ‘antisemitism’ industry has won. Of course, most people being too decent to fall into that trap, real Judeophobic incidents are rare and their number has fallen in the West (while Islamophobia, much financed and promoted by Rightwing Zionists, burgeons)so ‘antisemitism’ MUST be invented, and very plainly is, by straight lying, hypocritical double-standards and guilt by the most tenuous association. It is a truly despicable campaign by very nasty people indeed.
This article cheered me up on an otherwise worrying newsday – at least if Trumps tweets about committing the US to the regretable mass murder of Syrian civilians are anything to go by (because an imaginary red line has been crossed).
CJ is quite right – the treatment of Corbyn reveals the entire stinking apparatus, especially the media’s role in subverting the story of growing stability in Syria once the Jihadi’s and their western hamdlers are removed from the equation.
The Guardian reporter Simon Tisdall was calling for war a few days ago – what an absolute twat he is.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/apr/09/douma-syria-regime-bashar-al-assad-murder-civilians
YOU NEED TO UP YOUR MEDS ASK YOUR RABBI FOR SOME
