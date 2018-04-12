It’s All Over Now Baby Red, White and Blue

some thoughts by Phillip Farruggio
Leave your stepping stones behind there, something calls for you
Forget the dead you’ve left, they will not follow you
The vagabond who’s rapping at your door
Is standing in the clothes that you once wore
Strike another match, go start anew
And it’s all over now, Baby Blue
Those are lyrics from the great Bob Dylan song It’s All Over Now Baby Blue ( 1965). How appropriate they are now in Amerika 2018. We have finally become a damaged empire due to a mega variety of reasons. Foremost is the delusion of far too many of us that we a nation victimized by forces of terror outside of our influence. Well, anyone who takes the time to turn away from the narcotics of electronic gadgetry, 24 hour sports, sexual delights, addictive cigarettes, alcohol and other drugs of preference, along with mainstream media’s embedded- with- empire phony news, would see that ( sadly ) our nation is the role model for terrorism. As we float aimlessly into the narrow straights of both national and individual economic turmoil ( even bankruptcy ) the ‘ movers and shakers’ of this empire laugh all the way from their well secured gated communities to their banks and investment houses.
Can this all not be a dream, contrary to what most Eastern philosophies teach? After all, could George Orwell have written a better story with a Reality Television star becoming president? As with those lemmings who thought the Gordon Gecko character in Oliver Stone’s film Wall Street was sacrosanct in his belief that ‘ Greed is good’, so too those with but ‘ A pot to piss in’ followed almost religiously a billionaire so called populist demagogue who peddled the same crap. He did not ‘ drain the swamp’, rather filling it with more super rich ‘ Greed is good ‘ muck. Yet, it only shows how much our Amerkan populace can continue to take from an enema bag overloaded with…
We who love the country we grew up in, and see through this con job, signed off by the two halves of our Two Party political scam, have a civic duty to stand up and say ‘ NO MORE!’ One afternoon a few short years ago, as my 85 year old peace activist friend John and I stood outside our library holding signs to protest this Military Industrial Empire, a lady from Germany came up to us. She complimented us on our activism and made a cogent point: ” You Americans have so much to be angry with concerning this government and it’s phony wars. You have but two of you standing out here each week. If this was Germany and my country did what yours has done, there would be literally a thousand people out here with you.” Well, it seems that my fellow citizens have become too comfortable living in this feudal society. Psychologists refer to this kind of mindset as that of enabling. How many Apple Annies must there be on the street corners of our nation before we all get wise?
PA Farruggio
April 2018
As you say… In the Eastern wisdom traditions, then this world is known as a dreamworld… indigenous shamans and also the Western mystery schools declare this also..
But as in dreaming when we sleep at night, we can be confused, unconscious or overwhelmed, or we can wake up and become lucid… Once we become lucid in the dream we can relate to the content with wise, discriminative, compassionate mastery, and in doing so we will transform the most fearsome ‘demons,’ as they also, beyond all of their fearsome masks, desire harmony also…. They just haven’t been able to find the way, so they try to gain a sense of power through dominating people who appear different to them.
Unfortunately most people don’t awaken in their dreamtime. Either when they go to bed at night or in the waking state… It’s a practise worth exploring and is readily available to everybody…. It should be taught in school, along with mindfulness and conflict resolution.
The dreamtime can be a nightmare which is continuously self perpetuating and continues to intensify until we realise the gift of the nightmare, which is an invitation to embrace our shadow and wake up to a more wholesome, heart centred life…
Seems to me that that’s where we are in our collective dreaming right now and we’re being invited to wake up beyond the limiting beliefs, the guilt, shame and fear which we have been conditioned with throughout many generations, by political and orthodox religious indoctrination…. The same institutions who are now gathering for war in defence of their ignorant interpretation of reality…. If only they were to wake up and realise it was love which they truly desire…. Surely that’s our deeper calling in amidst all of this.
LikeLike
Easter message from Osip Mandelstam 1891-1938:
I shall arise and say, “The Sun”.
LikeLike
Midnight Oil were a bit more blunt.
(As some Aussies tend to be).
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s all over, indeed. I just hope we go down without taking the rest of humanity with us.
LikeLike