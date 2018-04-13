censorship, latest, media watch, Syria
Published on April 13, 2018
WATCH: Sky News experience technical trouble that silences expert doubting pro-war Syria narrative

The bizarre UK/US “action on Syria” narrative is falling apart before our eyes. Germany, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands are bailing on any immediate involvement. The impression is strong that the UK’s Theresa May is being pressured into a statement of resolve she is by nature too cowardly to get behind. Even Mad Dog Mattis and Mike Pompeo are sounding notes of caution. Meanwhile the Russians are going all out on claiming the alleged gas attack was a hoax or a false flag, and a gutsy presser this morning from the Russian ambassador to the UK has been followed by more allegations about the UK’s direct involvement in pushing for a fake or false flag chemical attack in Douma.

The establishment’s collapsing confidence in it’s ability to sell this newest and most insane war is best exemplified by this brief clip in which Sky News experiences sudden technical trouble while interviewing a British military expert on chemical warfare who unexpectedly veers from the approved script.

  1. rtj1211 says

    Check RT for 34 page Russian State Statement.

    A very professional document and an insightful read.

  2. archie1954 says

    Sky News are a bunch of phony journalists and this particular talking head is a complete bozo! I will never trust anything that perverse corporate and government propaganda outfit has to say from now on!

  4. RJ Vela says

    Dark times in the UK. Yes there have been plenty of dark times in the past. Yet those dark times were different because there is no shame in legitimate struggle. However this Skripal case has added something to today’s struggle that should never be, and that is shame. Shame is the only word that can describe the conduct of British rule at this time when there are serious issues, scandals, and poverty, plaguing the people more than ever. Shame indeed. That is what happens when you’ve been in bed too long with the USA.

    • Brutally Remastered says

      I would add that this is what happens when one’s Imperial right to others’ natural resources has lapsed and become tediously complicated and when a very powerful tribal lobby group has one’s politicians and media by the throat.

  5. sokolnik99 says

    The trajectory of UK politics is down… straight into the bin. I wonder whatthe credibility of the government will be when the local election results come in on 05-06/05/18?

  6. David Lee says

    Her response reminded me of an AI host on Westworld starting to glitch. The response did not fit her programming and it was causing her discomfort.

    The difference being, of course, that the hosts on Westworld have developed actual consciousness and the ability to disobey their programmed commands…

  7. Alan says

    Is this 2018 or 2003, is Mr Blair the gang leader or Mrs May? How history repeats itself.

  8. Jo says

    Can Craig get a ststement from this guy?How many others such as Peter Ford out there…who could unite against the TM narrative and false information and lies?

  9. BlunderOn says

    Sky did not have a good afternoon. On top of this they failed to bully Corbyn into making a slip up. Peter Oborne said Corbyn represented the viewpoint of decent minded people and then the director of GNOSOS pointed out that they had been using year old footage of a nusra front attack on Kurds as part of reporting on Douma. Notice how Corbyn was suited but the dug put a clip of him in tracksuit for headline.

  13. Betrayed planet. says

    The facade is cracking, the Skripal case falling apart, international law flouted, diplomacy abandoned and the final personal insult to Russia, Yulia very oddly disappears, into the mists of time without contacting her fiancé, Gran and several close cousins. And the U.K. Us and France are going in to bomb Syria to save the Syrians as a result of another false flag event ( a lot of them around these days) supposedly by a leader on the brink of victory for his country , finally.
    Give me a f*cking break.

    • Betrayed planet. says

      Went of the subject of General Shaw’ s report though it is related. Of course she shut it down rapidly before the stressed, broke brainwashed people of the U.K. might start to think . Thinking cannot and must not be allowed.

  15. Anandamide says

    Goodness me… That was a ridiculous interruption and so blatantly obvious that he was touching into very uncomfortable territory that was a no go for the UK audience.

    I hope that good man of experience and integrity, has access to this playback and finds another opportunity to complete what he was explaining, once he realises he was silenced…

  16. Harry Law says

    It sounded like he was just cut off deliberately by the interviewer, shouldn’t the Metropolitan police take him to a safe house for debriefing?

