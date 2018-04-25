The Timeline of Shame

by Thomas G. Clark, Another Angry Voice, April 16, 2018
In March 2018 the Saudi tyrant Mohammed bin Salman began a month-long tour of Western nations, securing new arms deals with Britain, the United States, and France.
In early March 2018, the brutal Islamist tyrant received a warm Tory welcome in London. Against a backdrop of widespread criticism of the repressive Saudi regime and their ongoing campaign of war crimes in Yemen, Theresa May agreed a new arms deal with the Saudi regime to supply them 48 Typhoon jets. This deal was signed off by the UK government despite their full knowledge that the Saudis have been using British-manufactured weapons to commit horrific war crimes.
Later that month Bin Salman rocked up in the United States to meet Donald Trump. The President of the United States demeaned his office and his nation by begging the Saudi tyrant to “share the wealth“ by buying more American-manufactured weapons. The trip concluded with a new $670 million deal to supply the repressive kingdom with anti-tank missiles and spare parts for tanks and helicopters.
And then Bin Salman appeared in Paris to meet Emmanuel Macron. The trip concluded with the French government agreeing to essentially scrap their managed arms export strategy in order to hawk weapons to the Saudi tyrants directly. Of the three leaders Macron is under the most domestic pressure to halt arms sales to the Saudis because of their appalling human rights record and their war crimes in Yemen, but he ignored public opinion in order to make French arms sales to Saudi Arabia even easier!
And then just one week later France, the United States and the United Kingdom collaborated to launch missile attacks on Syria (including targets that had been declared free of chemical weapons just weeks earlier by the OPCW).
It’s absolutely obvious that the main beneficiaries of these attacks on Syria are the Saudi-backed Islamist terrorists who have been losing the war there. We know they’re Saudi backed because the US government admitted as much in the leaked Hillary Clinton emails.
We also know that Saudi Arabia has produced the second most ISIS fighters (after Tunisia), and that the country is the single biggest source of pro-ISIS propaganda on social media.
Within five weeks of starting his arms deal tour all three of his major arms-dealer nations have decided to bypass their own parliaments in order to militarily support the Saudi destabilisation agenda in Syria.
The truly alarming thing about this scandalous situation isn’t that France, the US and the UK are selling weapons to tyrannical regimes like Saudi Arabia (they’re three of the five biggest arms dealing nations on earth), nor that they’re actively assisting the Saudis in their strategic destabilisation of their Middle East neighbours (they’ve been happy to watch Saudi Arabia spread Salafi Islamist extremism all over the globe for decades), but that the mainstream press in all three countries simply refuse to explain the Saudi role in all of this.
All three leaders cynically bypassed their parliaments to carry out these attacks. All three leaders defied public opinion to carry out these attacks. And all three leaders are sickeningly close to the vile and repressive Saudi regime whose Islamist proxies in Syria are the main beneficiaries of these attacks.
If mainstream media hacks were even remotely interested in holding the powerful to account then the scandalous involvement of democracy-hating Saudi Arabia in all of this would be a central theme of the Syria airstrikes coverage, but it simply isn’t.
What a terrible world we live in.
I am considering launching a new political party in the UK called ‘Fuck Saudi Arabia’. The maidens to would be brief. 1 Cessation of all trade links with and support for Saudi Arabia. 2 10p on the basic rate of income tax to cover the cost of this. Does anyone have any advice regarding the likely success of such a party?
Spellcheck error, for ‘maidens’ read ‘manifesto’
This is perhaps relevant, reports of sustained gunfire outside the Saudi royal palace, a failed coup attempt or was the Saudi Army shooting down a drone with overwhelming force, reports say the gunfire went on for over an hour? The reaction of the press has been interesting, normally a huge amount gunfire outside a royal or presidential palace will have journalists scrambling to get there and asking questions about who and why. So far a total news blackout, and the implausible toy drone story is the explanation.
“Nobody seems to believe Saudi Arabia’s official explanation that the extended gunfire that reportedly took place near the royal palace over the weekend was the result of a single toy drone straying over restricted airspace, with popular sentiment all over the internet being that this narrative is nothing more than a cover-up for either a terrorist attack or a failed coup attempt. In all likelihood, that’s probably the case, but it’s in Riyadh’s interests not to publicize what might have happened in order to not scare away international investors from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s (MBS) ambitious “Vision 2030” socio-economic reform program. Seeing as how the authorities succeeded in containing the speculative events – whatever they truly were – to a small area outside the prying eyes of the populace, they were able to run with this “publicly plausible” excuse no matter how ridiculous it actually sounds.”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/saudi-arabias-drone-scare-might-have-really-been-a-coup-attempt-against-crown-prince-bin-salman-mbs/5637513
The BBC is the worst criminal organisation in this regard, as they are funded not by one billionaire oligarch (who will have printed whatever he wants printed) rather by tens of millions of UK license payors (who are obliged to pay tithes/kickbacks or be banned from watching TV forever).
The BBC should answer to the license payors, not to Theresa May, Boris Johnson, any Israeli or US influences etc.
And the license payors opposed Syrian airstrikes, do not believe the Russia nonsense and voted to leave the EU.
The BBC is in breach of its moral obligations to its funders and it is a national scandal that no direct mechanism exists for payors to engage in stakeholder revolts as shareholders often engage in at plc AGMs…..
This should be submitted to the ICC. Arrest Trump and May for war crimes!
I think you should add MbS and other al Saud family members, the Al Thani cast in Qatar, Netanyahu et al in Israel too.
They are all equally guilty.
Absolutely. Them alongside May and Trump at the Hague: an apt portrait of reaction. I’d also like to see charged the journalists who lauded the “reformist” tyrant. Most journalists today are war criminals for aiding imperialism.
I don’t think it is correct to call the Sordid Arabian crime family ‘Islamists’. They are Wahhabists, a genocidal death-cult that targets all non-Wahhabists, ie non-Wahhabist Sunni, all Shia and anyone else, save, interestingly, Zionists, with whom they have long been secretly allied. The alliance is now an open fact, and the Real Axis of Evil, the USA, Israel and the Sordid family are responsible for the horror into which the Middle East and North Africa have been driven.
