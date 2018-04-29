The League of Assad-Loving Conspiracy Theorists

by C J Hopkins
So the global capitalist ruling classes’ War on Dissent is now in full swing. With their new and improved official narrative, “Democracy versus the Putin-Nazis,” successfully implanted in the public consciousness, the corporatocracy have been focusing their efforts on delegitimizing any and all forms of deviation from their utterly absurd and increasingly paranoid version of reality.
The Democratic Party is suing Russia, the Trump campaign, and Wikileaks (seriously … they’ve filed an actual lawsuit in an actual court of law an everything) for launching “an all-out assault on democracy” by publishing the DNC’s emails, “an act of unprecedented treachery,” according to Party Chairman Tom Perez. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, having already spent the last six years in a room in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid being arrested by the British authorities, extradited to the United States, and imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life, has been cut off from the outside world in order to prevent him from further “interfering” with democracy by expressing his opinions.
In Syria, where the “international community” has been battling the “global terrorist threat” by supporting moderate jihadist militias intent on overthrowing the government and establishing a fundamentalist theocracy, the corporate media have been hard at work sanctifying the official story of the “chemical weapons attack” in Douma. According to this story, Bashar al-Assad, an uncooperative brutal dictator whom the corporatocracy has been trying to replace with a more cooperative brutal dictator, dropped a lot of chlorine gas bombs (and possibly sarin, the deadly nerve agent), onto a house full of innocent babies. He did this on the eve of victory over those moderate jihadist militias the “international community” has been supporting in their eight-year attempt to take over his country, slaughter him and his entire family, mount their severed heads on spikes, implement nationwide Sharia law, and then go out hunting homosexuals and heretics to gruesomely behead on YouTube. The evacuation of these freedom fighters was already being negotiated, but Assad didn’t want to miss his last chance to sadistically gas a lot of women and children and have the Western corporate media broadcast his war crimes throughout the world, or something more or less along those lines.
This gratuitous baby-gassing massacre could not be allowed to go unpunished, so Emmanuel Macron and other senior members of the “international community” hauled Trump in off a golf course somewhere (or wrestled him away from the Gorilla Channel) and ordered him to order a completely pointless one hundred fifty million dollar series of “retaliatory” missile strikes on assorted uninhabited buildings containing zero chemical weapons and of absolutely no strategic value. The corporate media and their paid menagerie of military experts and other talking heads took to the airwaves to celebrate this demonstration of international “resolve,” as did investors in Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics.
The celebrations were short-lived, however, as the corporate media needed to immediately turn their attention to aggressively countering the malicious disinformation campaign being waged by the infamous International Putin-Nazi Propaganda Network (i.e., anyone capable of critical thinking). Reports by journalists actually in Syria, like Robert Fisk of The Independent, casting doubt on the official story needed to be strenuously ignored, ridiculed, and delegitimized. Fisk, a respected, award-winning journalist who has covered the Middle East for over four decades, had clearly been duped by his Putin-Nazi minders into publishing pro-Assad propaganda. Just as clearly, any actual Syrians contradicting the official story (which the corporate media had scrupulously fact-checked with the US military and intelligence agencies) had been intimidated into doing so by Putin-Nazi-Assadist death squads.
But Fisk and the Syrians are small potatoes compared to the discord-sowing threat posed by the International League of Assad-Loving Twitter Conspiracy Theorists, a decentralized network of “anti-Western,” “pro-Assad,” extremist traitors led by people like Sarah Abdallah, a shadowy figure whose current whereabouts the BBC is still trying to pinpoint (and presumably report to MI6), and Vanessa Beeley, an independent journalist who writes about Syria for an “extreme right” website, speaks to “fringe groups,” and has appeared on RT, which the BBC is at pains to remind us is a “state-owned” media organization.
This nefarious network of dissension-sowers is also responsible for the “4000 percent increase” in Putin-Nazi propaganda in the wake of the Poisoned Porridge Attack that “Russia” carried out in Salisbury in March, in which operatives allegedly smeared the doorknob of a former Russian intelligence officer and his daughter with oatmeal laced with Novichok, “the deadliest nerve agent ever devised,” instead of, well, you know, just shooting the guy, or throwing him out of an upper-floor window. Despite the potency of this lethal nerve agent, which, for some reason, “can only be made in Russia,” both victims are expected to completely recover. Tragically, their cat and guinea pigs, having also managed to survive the attack, were slowly starved to death by the police, presumably out of an abundance of caution.
In any event, according to the diligent, authoritative investigative journalists at The Guardian, following this brazen porridge attack, “automated bots” “based in Russia,” like @Partisangirl and @Ian56789, spread Putin-Nazi disinformation to millions of unknowing Twitter users in an attempt to “undermine the international system” (whatever that’s supposed to mean). As it turns out, @Partisangirl is just a human being and not a robot at all, and @Ian56789 is just a feisty British pensioner who is tired of being routinely lied to by the government and the corporate media … unless, of course, he’s a sleeper agent just posing as a feisty pensioner, which he hasn’t been able to conclusively disprove to the satisfaction of the corporate media. (Watch Ian being interrogated by a Sky News Russian Bot-Hunting Team and judge his loyalties for yourself!)
These are just a few examples of how the global capitalist ruling classes and their mouthpieces in the corporate media have been generating an atmosphere of mindless hysteria and paranoia in the service of drawing “a line in the sand” between neoliberalism (i.e., global capitalism) and any and all forms of dissent therefrom. They’ve been at this, relentlessly, for almost two years now, since they recognized they were being confronted with a bona fide widespread “populist” insurgency against the hegemony of global capitalism, not just in the Greater Middle East, but right in the heart of the Western empire.
I’ve been writing about this since 2016, so I’m not going to try to rehash all that here. The short version is, Western societies are being divided into two opposing camps … two extremely broad ideological camps, both of which encompass the traditional political division into left and right. Let’s call camp number one “the Normals” (i.e., those who support and conform to the values and ideology of global capitalism, regardless of whether they identify as conservatives, liberals, neoliberals, neoconservatives, or anything else). Let’s call camp number two “the Extremists” (i.e., those opposing global capitalism, or not conforming to its ideology, regardless of whether they identify as socialists, communists, anarchists, fascists, anti-fascists, jihadists, or whatever).
While, of course, real political conflict still takes place within each of these two broad camps, the global capitalist ruling classes are less concerned with the “left/right” equation than they are with “Normal/Extremist” equation. This is the battle they are fighting currently. Short some sort of miraculous event, it is a battle they are going to win. They are going to win it by demonizing anyone opposing global capitalism as one or another form of “extremist” … an Islamic terrorist, an Antifa terrorist, a white supremacist, a Black identity extremist, an anti-Semite, a conspiracy theorist, an Assad apologist, a Russian bot, a Putin-Nazi propagandist … or whatever. It doesn’t really matter which labels they use. The point is, anyone not conforming to the global capitalist version of reality is an enemy of all that is normal and good.
In an atmosphere of mass hysteria and paranoia (like the one we’re living in at the moment), the authorities’ narratives do not have to make sense, or stand up to any type of real scrutiny. Their primary purpose is not to deceive, but rather, to demarcate an ideological territory of acceptable belief, expression, and emotion to which “normal” people are expected to conform. Beyond the boundaries of that territory lies the outer darkness of “abnormality” and “extremism,” which no “normal” person wants anything to do with. To avoid being cast into this outer darkness, people will conform to the most absurd and paranoid nonsense you can possibly imagine. The global capitalist ruling classes know this, which is why they don’t care if you disprove their narratives on Twitter or some “disreputable” website they’ve rendered virtually invisible anyway. They are not debating the facts or the truth … they are marking the boundaries of that “normal” territory, and herding frightened people into it.
This article in Haaretz by Alexander Reid Ross, a lecturer at Portland State University who has been publishing (or attempting to publish) a series of rather paranoid pieces smearing people he disagrees with as neo-Strasserist sleeper agents, provides an extreme but clear example of what Western governments and the corporate media have been doing, albeit on a much subtler level. Read the piece through if you can possibly stand it. You will be told how people like Michael Savage, Rania Khalek, Alex Jones, Breitbart’s entire UK office, Cenk Ugyur, Max Blumenthal, Caitlin Johnstone, Glenn Greenwald, The Nation’s Stephen F. Cohen, Tucker Carlson, Vanessa Beeley (again), various British fascists, Jeremy Corbyn, and that modern-day Rasputin, Lyndon LaRouche, are all parts of the insidious Putin-Nazi plot to … well, I’m not sure, exactly, but I’m pretty sure it has something to do with killing Jews and gassing babies.
Would you like to be associated with people like that … Assad-loving, Putin-supporting Nazis? No? Then stop and think very carefully before sharing, “liking,” or commenting on this essay.
Excellent piece, like Mark Steel on steroids and a brain expansion.
LikeLike
The name calling has been so over used, it is rapidly losing its effectiveness. They called people who wanted to leave the European Union ignorant racists, and they voted leave anyway. They called people who supported Trump deplorable racists, homophobes, xenophobes and Islamophobes and the elected Trump anyway. This is why (paradoxically) the corporate media elite have stepped up the hysteria. They are afraid their loyal tests (aka, official narratives) are no longer working.
LikeLike
So what can all of the dissenting minds do? As one I am isolated to the point where even raising a pertinent question amongst peers leads to hostility of a level unseen in my experience. Even those who agree do not want to discuss it and there is this overwhelming air of futility. The problem, from a UK perspective, is there is no leadership to which we can rally.
I think there are millions out there that are deeply dissatisfied with the status quo, with their life long debt slavery, being charged ever more for ever less and seeing the vital infrastucture of society crumble around them. And the £billions of their hard earned taxes being diverted to slaughter some of the poorest people in the world and creating the influx of refugees into an already overstretched social care system boils their piss. Yet too often there is a cognative disconnect and blame is wrongly apportioned to the unfortunate driven from their homelands by our peace bombs.
Corbin may have good principles on certain issues but he is either incapable of or frightened of actually engaging in revolutionary policies and lacks the essential charismatic qualities required for revolutionary change. Yet the mechanism and precedent does exist for him to do something radical that is populist enough to attract the great majority. By explaining the big lie of fractional reserve lending, introducing the Bradbury Pound and abolishing all mortgage interest his support across the country would be near total. I know he personaly knows this option is open to him.
Combine this with a witch hunt on those who actively engaged in and facilitated the multiple war crimes of the past quarter century, depriving them of both liberty and assets for their crimes, the UK could actually champion a new chapter in history. This new Nurenberg is essential in my opinion and should encompass all who can be demonstrated to have aided and profited from our war crimes in the fields of politics, banking, manufacturing and not least their shills in the 4th estate. Without severe sentencing and total asset stripping no lesson will be learned.
I believe that such policies while facing strident opposition from the Western Globalists would serve as catalysis for other populist uprising in western nations and be broadley welcomed across the rest of the world. The Bradbury Pound is key to a successful revolution that abolishes the lie of debt which enables the rest of the evil charade.
LikeLike
As you know, Corbyn and McDonnell signed an EDM for the ‘Bradbury’ (sovereign debt free currency) …then seemed to forget about it. Sovereign funding of their new National Development Bank (NDB) for infrastructure, SME and entrepreneurial innovation bypasses the ‘deficit trap’ (finance capital outflows exceeding tax collection inflows) that will severely hinder national development. But rather than funding by a small progressive tax rate increase; the greatest progressive move Labour could make is to close the corporate tax loopholes that result in (global) untaxed revenues being ‘offshored’ and disappearing into the ‘secrecy jurisdictions’ of our former UK territory tax havens …facilitated by the City of London. This, and making our financial elite (corporate and individual) actually pay their taxes, instead of ‘negotiating’ favourable deals. And if this means the financial institutions threaten to ‘relocate’: bon voyage. Yes, it would be brutal, but no less brutal than obsequiously kowtowing to the ‘wealth creators’. Letting the global superclass have ‘non-dom’ status and tax-free and illicit funding that is happening but not happening in the UK (technically London based ‘eurodollar’ transactions are non-regulatory and occur ‘elsewhere’*) is destroying the world economy. If they relocate to Delaware or Wall St so be it. Maybe we could make Britain great: not ‘again’ …but for the first time in their wake? Aligning with these ‘pro-business’ financial concerns will not, and cannot, rejuvenate the productive British economy. Just the opposite: while the investment and finance capital is being offshored and recycled (laundered) into asset bubbles.
[* See Tax Justice Network, UK Uncut, and Transparency International: or read Treasure Islands by Nick Shaxson; or watch “The Spider’s Web” for more detail.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an absurd world.Whom can you trust? I don’t know anymore.
LikeLike
Human beings are referred to as sentient beings. Quite how and who decided this was the case obviously did not live in the last 50 years and certanly could not have imagined the flock and herd instincts currently being displayed, totally detached from reality and truth, they are wandering, like sleep walking zombies, with the unfortunate capacity to voice their stupidity despite and in the face of all rational observation and thinking. Faced with this degree of mindless acceptance of deceptions and misinformation, it really is a struggle to converse in any depth of critical thinking with the walking dead on a daily basis and if truth be told, I just don’t have the constitution to try anymore.
Listening to the bigotry, the prejudice, the unevidenced blame aportioning and repetition of the Imprialistic, war mongering establishment is like being witness to pus from a lanced boil, time and time again. My appetite for this sickening spectacle is gone. Like rtj 1211, I really believe the west and all the Imperialist are sowing the seeds of their own demise – if the ultimate war doesn’t see an end to the human race, their rapacious greed will see Mother Nature rid this planet of everything superfluous to it’s needs, another 95% E.L.E and all those with their eyes wide open will perish, either because their voices will not be heard or they just don’t number enough. Any who are already struggling under the yoke of greed and events beyond their ability to change will also pay the price for this Imperialist war loving entity who blight all existence. The meek will only inherit the dust and ashes, not the earth itself. So meek, is not the way to go……..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just want to scream and scream and scream. Someone dropped me in Looking Glass Land, and there seems to be no way out. The Times latest poison drip of ‘claims’ that Russian bots ‘tried to influence’ Labour voters!!! No evidence. But now it will become a ‘truth’. And all because people suddenly found a leader they wanted to vote for…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on Worldtruth.
LikeLike
I worked in a bookshop in 1990 which turned me irrevocably into an Assad-loving Putin-appeasing nazi. It was called Friends Book Centre, run by those raving nutcase warmongering fanatics, the Religious Society of Friends.
Sadly, since then, the global brand of peaceniks has been horribly diluted by all kinds of warmongering denizens of the White House sending their children to be educated by this appalling bunch of negotiating, bridge-building, pacifist namby pamby multiculturalists who allow such dreadful concepts as letting Anglicans, Buddhists and all other dreadful religious nutcases to also be Quakers.
I read far too many of the books I was supposed to be selling, by disgusting nazis like Thomas Merton; Hildegard of Bingen; that Permaculture nutcase, Bill Mollison; all kinds of religious firebrands who considered established religious deep state officers as dangerous heretics and ended up in prison for their troubles; and any number of treatises promoting peace not war.
It was a dreadful mistake as behaving like that in Thatcher’s Britain guaranteed me pariahdom and the choice between becoming a UK version of Osama bin Laden or a hermit unable to tolerate his own family’s never ending hypocrisy. Of course before that I was pissing into the wind inside the tent…..
Please come and turn me into a genocidal warmonger Mr Assad, otherwise Mr Pompeo will do it instead…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Time Comes When Silence Is Betrayal, In Syria, That Time Has Come For Us.
This is to emphasize that the famous quote of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has not lost an iota of relevance. The opposite is true and one can only wonder, what Dr. King would say about Syria, the West’s valued War of terror and the incessant Nazi-propaganda against Eastern civilizations.
No, nothing has actually changed in the last three hundred years. Every once in a while, someone appears on the stage of humanity to point to the obvious – the 600 pound Silverback in the West’s living room. Should that someone possess the ability to wake up more than a fringe minority of citizens and even be influential enough to make like minded voters fill the streets – that person will be assassinated by any of the valuable Western Nazi terror agencies.
One can see it as a miracle that George Carlin was not exterminated for the concise truth he spoke to power. He must have cut a deal of some sorts. After all, he declared in his many shows that he never believes anything the government tells him.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Absent some divine intervention, humanity will end up getting either exterminated, or subdued to the machine without recourse. Whoever has a problem with the official lie, will end up in a force labor/re-education/concentration camp.
However, the way the indiscriminate spraying of toxic aerosols/nano-particles and coal dust into our atmosphere increases, it won’t matter how many dissenters there are. They will all follow the bees and insects – together with the water carriers, boot-lickers, henchmen and presstitutes for the psychopathic capitalists.
Remember Bill Hicks:
“It’s Just A Ride!“
LikeLiked by 3 people
“When truth is replaced by silence the silence is a lie.” So said the Soviet dissident Yevgeny Yevtushenko
LikeLike
Reblogged this on circusbuoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person