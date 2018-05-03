The Disappointing Jeremy Corbyn

by David Lindsay
We all know what a disappointment Theresa May has turned out to have been. Her purported energy price cap has been scarcely worth mentioning, while there is no sign of workers’ and consumers’ representation in corporate governance, or of shareholders’ control over executive pay, or of restrictions on pay differentials within companies, or of an investment-based Industrial Strategy and infrastructure programme, or of greatly increased housebuilding, or of action against tax avoidance, or of a ban on public contracts for tax-avoiding companies, or of banning or greatly restricting foreign takeovers, or of a ban on unpaid internships, and of an inquiry into Orgreave. Instead, we have had the bombing of Syria in the Saudi-backed jihadi interest. It is immaterial whether or not that had parliamentary approval. The wars in Iraq and Libya both had parliamentary approval, but so what?
And the emphasis on that technicality, instead of on the wrongness of the bombing itself, points to the fact that, as a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn who is not a member of any political party, he, too, has given me some cause for disappointment. He has overlooked his supporters by appointing his enemies to frontbench and other positions. He permitted a free vote on Syria. He whipped an abstention on Trident. He has never brought the arming of the Saudi war in Yemen back to the floor of the House of Commons for another vote. He has failed to make the trip to Iran that would certainly secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, thereby making it highly unlikely that Abbas Edelat would have been arrested, either.
Corbyn’s housing and transport policies go nowhere near far enough. He supports the Government’s indulgence of the ludicrous theory of gender self-identification. He sides with neoliberal capitalism on the issues of drugs and prostitution. He has hinted at support for the Customs Union, which, in a crowded field, has a reasonable claim to be the worst of all the many bad things about the EU. He has accepted some of the Government’s baseless and collapsed claims about Salisbury and Douma. He has acted against the social and ethnic cleansing of Labour Haringey, but not to secure justice for the 472 Teaching Assistants in Labour Durham.
Corbyn has met the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council without having waited for the local election results in London to establish whether or not they spoke for anyone very much at all. He has failed to prevent the Labour Party from suspending or expelling distinguished Jewish activists for purported anti-Semitism. And now, under Corbyn’s Leadership, Labour has expelled Marc Wadsworth, the man who introduced Doreen and Neville Lawrence to Nelson Mandela. It has done so on the say-so of one Ruth Smeeth, who is notable for nothing apart from having made an allegation of anti-Semitism against Wadsworth, an allegation that she has since withdrawn. Yet she and some 50 other white MPs marched through the streets to demand his expulsion, in a scene reminiscent of a lynching. They all remain members of the Labour Party, as does Tony Blair of Iraq infamy, yet Wadsworth is expelled for having “brought the party into disrepute”. If Labour has not done all that well after all in the London local elections, then this will have been the reason why. Whether or not those MPs know who Wadsworth is, or why he matters, an awful lot of otherwise Labour-inclined London voters do.
Like many people, I yearn for Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. But we must reserve the right to pursue that electoral objective outside the Labour Party.
Mr Corbyn isn’t disappointing. Although not a ‘Corbyn’ supporter it strikes me he has personal integrity, one only has to look at the obvious conflict that arose when being demanded to take the oath of allegiance. At best Mr Corbyn is a sympathetic ear within a ruthless, callous system. Between the devil and the deep blue sea I’d side with Mr Corbyn.
Alan, how can you read the litany of Corbyn’s TREACHERY and sell-outs and still support the bounder? The Wadsworth lynching was, surely, the final straw. Whether he is just gutless, or a long-term mole for the ‘Masters of Mankind’ is the only question left to be resolved. I fully expect him to either push for war on Iran, or denounce the Palestinians as ‘terrorists’, or both, next.
Agreed. He (and Momentum) need to grow a spine. Appeasement was never going to work.
Momentum has been Zionised, from the top, and the bottom 99.99% are superfluous. They await their ‘re-training’ in philosemitism.
“He supports the Government’s indulgence of the ludicrous theory of gender self-identification.”
Here’s why:-
” New report suggests bullying and discrimination are harming LGBT people’s mental health and education prospects
A REPORT PUBLISHED on Thursday [1st Feb 2018] by national charity LGBT Youth Scotland reveals that 92 per cent of LGBT young people say they are or have been bullied in education on the grounds of being LGBT and 20 per cent left education as a direct result.
Nine per cent of all LGBT young people said they had left education due to homophobia, biphobia or transphobia in the learning environment, whether or not they defined this as bullying, and around two in three of those who had been bullied said their educational attainment had been negatively affected.
The survey asked 684 LGBT people aged 13-25 about their experiences in relation to education, work, health and wellbeing, hate crime, and their wider social and family life.
Trans young people – who made up a third of the responses – consistently reported negative experiences at a higher rate than their peers, with 82 per cent having been bullied in school compared with 71 per cent of the overall group.”
Being at towards the bottom of the stinking pile of discrimination and victimisation is not a “theory” bully boy David Linsay. Apologise and withdraw. Now.
https://commonspace.scot/articles/12291/malicious-misinformation-gender-recognition-impacting-trans-young-people-says-charity
Such a shame , the one shot for a left leaning government slipping away, he just hasn’t got it, a good opposition leader would have had these fascists out months ago,sadly the people are blind as well.
And who would that “good opposition leader’ be? Surely not one of the Blairite Fifth Column who have been systematically sabotaging every attempt that Corbyn, whose supporters in the PLP are greatly outnumbered, has made to winkle out the Tories.
Even yesterday, in the vote on the Windrush papers, among the abstentions on Labour’s side were the leaders of those who, doffing their black shirts for the news cameras, marched with Ruth Smeeth to demand the expulsion of the anti-racist Marc Wadsworth.
I am a regular reader of Lindsay’s Lanchester Review and often agree with his irreverent and contrarian takes on current issues. But it is no coincidence that he is offered this platform on the occasion of this rare election day essay into strikebreaking.
The chances aren’t very good but, for the first time since 1945, the Labour Party has a large, growing and youthful movement behind it. Given a thorough clean out of the sort of MPs who voted for the May Immigration Bill in 2014 and the crooked councillors who run so many local parties and municipalities in perfect harmony with their Blue Tory friends in Westminster, that movement should grown rapidly making the party by far the largest in Europe and once more putting the first victims of the capitalists’ industrial revolution in the van of a world longing for a means of dealing with its most urgent problems-many of which, incidentally, Lindsay a coal burning enthusiast from County Durham seems not to recognise.
“Ruth Smeeth, who is notable for nothing apart from having made an allegation of anti-Semitism against Wadsworth, an allegation that she has since withdrawn”.
If Ruth Smeeth has withdrawn her allegation [I have not seen this yet] then Marc Wadsworth should be immediately reinstated as a member of the Labour Party. Could it have been that Wadsworth was contemplating legal action on his patently spurious expulsion, thus her retraction?
“Like many people, I yearn for Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.” – given the long list of failings (pointed out in the OP) why on earth do you yearn for Corbyn?
This article reminds of the opening joke in ‘Annie Hall’
Shut the fuck up!
The quality of disinfo shills seems to be declining. Presumably, this signals the final collapse of the capitalist system.
Don’t worry about Mr Lindsay. I remember him being a regular contributor on the anti-monarchist site ‘ThroneOut’ back in its glory days, except he was the resident monarchist there!
He may think he has good intentions, but there is unfortunately a strong element of self-delusion, and for a self-proclaimed Socialist and Labour Party diehard it is quite extraordinary that he doesn’t realise how unwise and contrary to his cause much of his output is.
I couldn’t find this article on his website (though there was some winging about his ‘gofundme’ crowdfunding for his parliamentary candidacy being taken-down! LOL) so I assume it was penned exclusively for Off Guardian. In which case any disappointment should be firmly directed in both his and in Off Guardian’s direction for printing such a commentary today of all days: I wonder how many ‘undecideds’ might have read the above nonsense and chosen not to vote Labour in the Local Elections today? I haven’t seen such an ill-considered and divisive action since The Guardian decided to print an anti-Labour/pro-SNP piece by Irvine Welsh on its front page on the day of the 2015 General Election.
Sure, Corbyn is making some compromises, but it should not even need stating that the fact of him still being in-situ in spite of the Zionist Establishment throwing everything they could at him since the begining of his leadership campaign until the current time, whereas Mr Lindsay is seemingly not able to even get off first-base in his campaign to become a member of parliament, suggests that Mr Lindsay is in no position to give Corbyn lectures on strategy…
Without a doubt, Jeremy Corbyn has much to do.
