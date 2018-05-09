DISCUSSION THREAD: what does Trump’s ditching of the Iran nuclear agreement mean?

How do we interpret Trump’s decision to junk the nuclear deal with Iran?
- Is it simply more neocon warmongering and/or an attempt to please/appease Israel/Saudi Arabia?
- Why is the EU/UK refusing to go along with it at present?
- Is there a serious chance of war between Iran and the US/Israel, given that Syria remains unconquered?
- Are the US/Israel militarily up to such a task?
- How would such a large scale commitment of manpower and money go over domestically in a US that is sufering the extremes of economic hardship in many areas?
- What would Russia’s response be to any acts of overt military aggression toward Iran?
- Are there perhaps other, more complex, agendas here that aren’t obvious or clear at this time?
My view is simple: the US is increasingly seeking to oust EU nations from trade in areas where the US has little footprint. They wish to weaken Europe and hope to grab the markets down the line. So Russia-European trade must have sanctions as US trade with Russia is peanuts. Same in Iran….
US true special relationships are now with Israel and Saudi.
European Leaders should seek to dissolve ties to US by 2030 and be honest about the nature of the USA….
Alistair Crooke has a good piece up at Strategic Culture.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/05/07/is-israel-readying-for-war.html
Trump is making an appeal to two domestic constituencies: the speculators in the FIRE sector, who are already deeply indebted to him, for his leadership in changing the Tax system in their favour. And the Israel lobby.
With regard to the first: the natural opposition that should come from industrialists deprived of export markets is mitigated by the fact that industry is dominated by the arms manufacturers. Thus, for Boeing, the loss of a $38 billion deal supplying airliners to Iran is compensated for by the increase in arms sales as the prospect of war increases.
Israel is the peculiarity. Trump is throwing the US behind a political plan- for Israel to dominate the Levant, the Arabian peninsula and north east Africa by destroying any potential opposition to its diktats. This is the modern version of Jabotinsky’s Iron Wall and a form of madness of a severity that is only attained when Bible thumping meets fascism on the common ground of racism. Israel’s Jewish population is outnumbered in the region by about 100:1. Any rational Zionist programme would recognise that for the state to survive in any form it will have to reach a modus vivendi with the locals. And yet this is the one idea that has almost disappeared in Israel during the past generation..
Why? Because there has been no balancing force to the US in the international arena. All that Israel’s governments have had to do is to assure themselves of, in the final analysis, US backing and it could do what it desired. With impunity. There would be no consequences.
Except of course in South Lebanon where, after years of Israeli sponsored bullying, the poor and unwarlike local population, (in terms of numbers no larger than Israel’s Jews) the shiah, at the very bottom of the racial/political pecking order, organised themselves into a national movement and are now one of the most powerful forces in the region.
In the United States, since the 1980s Israel has simply been an easy way of mobilising a wealthy clientele, an aging Israel Fan Club in the old Jewish communities and the idiots who constitute the Evangelical grassroots, into political support-from vote banks to funding campaigns. Nobody has troubled themselves to enquire into the effects that giving Israel ever more complete support, despite its appalling excesses, has on the country’s international position.
A pity because all is changed: the US is no longer accepted as global policeman and arbiter. It may have no rivals for a role nobody wants but it can no longer act without fear of the consequences. And it will not be long before Americans begin to realise this And when they do Netanyahu and his out riders like Naftali Bennet and Lieberman are finished.
The question then, among Zionists, will be how can we make a deal with our neighbours without giving up the plunder accumulated over the past 70 years? Without returning every inch of the Occupied Territories, without revisiting the facts on the ground following the 1948 partition, without dealing honourably with the refugee question?
One thing we do know: the United States will not help them if its interests appear threatened, it doesn’t keep agreements, it doesn’t stand by commitments, it is like any other state. And, when its interests are threatened, the interests of its ruling class, the ending of the Zionist dream , the C19th nonsense that Europeans are worth ten times their number of Levantine Arabs, will come very quickly. Because the people in Washington, regardless of their religious or cultural hobbies, care only for themselves.
As to Trump’s motives; they are very simple, he is consolidating his domestic political position: repudiating the agreement will not be opposed by the Democrats, who have long been ashamed of the apparent rationality in lowering tension and sad to have had to give up the claim, repeated by Netanyahu earlier this week, that Iran is building nuclear weapons. As the mid terms approach it will be interesting to see how very few Democrats will criticise Trump for this move.
This unilateral withdrawal from the treaty is to all intents and purposes not an action taken by the USA but by Israel. True the Saudis will be happy and benefit but it is 100% the work of the Zionist cabal that runs both the US deep state and Israel. Indeed it is hard to decide if Israel is an undeclared state of the US or if the US is a colony of Israel.
As to what Iran can do to respond? For one thing it would do well to ignore the deceitful consternation displayed by France, Germany and the UK. I have no doubt their protestations to Trump are nothing more than a veil and a mediocre effort to pretend they do not have hostility toward Iran. The recent strike on Syria by the unholy trinity should tell them all they need to know.
Russia has a closer relationship to Iran than it has had for centuries. However there is a deep rooted mutual distrust in the Kremlin and Tehran that prevents the kind of mutual cooperation required to make an attack on Iran unthinkable to psychos like Netanyahu. Equally China must unlearn it’s oldest traditition and be prepared to join a military coalition. If China, Russia and Iran stand together they could not only secure their right to develop free from the war economy of Imperial Hegemony run out of Washington but drive these warmongers out of the middle east altogether and in doing liberate a score of nations from the tyrany of empire.
Maybe the answer is hiding in plain sight!
The Art of The Deal by Donald Trump J. Trump (age 71 & 11/12th’s)
Think big:- Trump is achievement orientated. Even, if things were quiet and ok, he would want to do something. He will attempt to overcome a policy frustration by ‘thinking bigger’; if that makes it worse then he will think ‘even bigger’.
Protect the downside and the upside will take care of itself:- There will not be a nuclear or any real war or any real major negative consequence; this has already been sorted.
Maximize your options:- Have plenty of alternatives (regardless of consistency).
Know your market: The market in the American public, American & European ruling class, and Foreign leaders.
Use your leverage – Military posturing & financial bullying & badgering.
Enhance your location:- Position yourself (this overlaps with 2. & 5.
Get the word out:- Use media, make sure to say something that gets attention.
Fight back:- Don’t give in, until’ you got something.
Deliver the goods:- Always shoddy & overpriced; hey, that’s business.
Contain the costs:- Essentially, a repeat of 2.
Have fun:- It’s a game
(What is noticeably is that the upside is really not part of the upside, indicates that Trump is really risk averse and the major negative consequences already ‘been taken care of?)
What if the real target in all this is not Iran but Germany? To economically hamper Germany & prevent the EU becoming a greater Germania? To prevent Germany getting close to Russia?
There are forces in Germany that are indeed averse to US hegemony. It would not surprise me to see them emerge as the France/UK military partnership develops and to find these Germans aligned with Russia.
Israel has bit their nose to spite their face and may find themselves all alone in the middle east as trump cosys up to Russia.
Does the bigger question here need to be answered? What is Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the 5 Annexes? Does anyone know of someone who actually read the documents without depending on summaries of others…
I’m not claiming I’ve read them, but what it appears was an agreement to end sanctions to only “slow down” Iran’s goal of becoming a nuclear power. It called for reduced production of components used in making a nuclear weapon and Iran’s “promise” they will play nice… So what in reality was accomplished by it and what in reality does removal of the U.S. mean because of it…
Isn’t this now a greater risk because other countries will not be implementing sanctions as Trump did after pulling out of the agreement; that Iran could again step up production while being kept afloat by other countries?
So many questions and I am not one to claim I have the answers or full understanding of world politics… I know I will now read the Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) so I can understand it without someone “summarizing” their understanding..
Bibi wags the dog.
Check out Pepe Escobar on this
http://www.atimes.com/article/the-art-of-breaking-a-deal
“How would such a large scale commitment of manpower and money go over domestically in a US that is suffering the extremes of economic hardship in many areas?”
It is not too far-fetched to compare “the extremes of economic hardship” suffered by Germany in 1933.
Then, as now, catastrophic national overspending was considered (by the politicians) to be a price worth paying in order to have a chance at ultimate victory, economic recovery and control over other countries’ resources.
We really can’t afford to let this comparison escape anyone’s notice.
Iran is the last significant military hurdle for the US, on its way to the Heartland of Central Asia.
The agenda is to cut and control the New SILK ROAD or OneBelt One Road (OBI) between China and Europe.
This is to preserve the US dollar as the Worlds Reserve Trading currency. The dollar is the US Achilles heel.
The US has 11 carrier fleets . controlling the main sea route choke points, to enforce the dollar trade.
The overland Silk Road to Europe makes the sea routes and US Navy largely redundant.
Sir Halford Mackinder in the book Heartland Theory, stated ‘the Nation that controls Central Asia controls the world Island’.
This was plagiarised by Zbigniew Brezinszki in his Grand Chessboard book.
The European powers are aware of this and is the reason they are staying out of the conflict. It is not in their interest to be so held to ransom by the US in trade with East Asia. and welcome the USA demise.
@Salford Lad. Thanks for that. We Europeans have been trading with Persia, and via Persia to China — right across EurAsia — since time immemori’l. (Book, The Shape of Ancient Thought). Long before Alexander (Iskander) gave his name to Kandahar in Afghanistan and Ghandara in north India. And we are not going to stop for the whim of some Johnny-come-Lately 6,000 miles away from Europe across the Atlantic. Britain and Ireland are part of Europe; so is Russia; Iran is one of the bridges between us. The US of A is not.
One factor concerning Europe is the Secondary Sanctions regime that will make it impossible to do business in Iran after 180 day’s. It effects Boeing but the main losers are European companies who have spent the last 3 years investigating good business possibilities. Indeed EU-Iranian trade has rocketed. It is suspiciously like what happened in 2014 when sanctions against Russia led to bans on food imports. Across Europe agriculture was badly hit, from French peach farmers, cheese makers to the Scottish herring industry. All the European dreams of providing their skills and capital into extracting some of the World’s largest resources in Russia was cast aside while the politicians cow towed to the Empire. The same is happening now; they will see what they can do, says Macron. It’s easy to forget how business orientated the Empire is; an opportunity to stop Europe getting too pally with Russia while cutting them off from cheap energy was too good to be missed. After all Europe could buy US shale products. It’s always been America First and Europe has known it since the 1890’s. Their domination has never been stronger. Their military is being polished up in case anybody gets seriously out of line. Secondary Sanctions shows that America controls the World’s economy as well as a gun to its head.
I don’t see very much evidence the US military is being “polished up”. On the contrary it seems mired in corruption and failed productivity. It has mass and might, but when was it last seriously tested against an even slightly comparable force?
Interesting perspective here. It may represent Israeli military & perhaps US military thinking but it may also be that by the time, like Von Stauffenberg, that any of these military gents get round to putting a bomb under the table, it will be too late.
http://www.inss.org.il/publication/united-states-withdrawal-nuclear-dear-iran-lessons-simulatio/
Judging from BTL the Telegraph, opinion is split 50:50 Good:Bad.
Judging from BTL the Indie, overwhelmingly Bad; in a word: Go it, EU! Let’s tell him to stick it up his (T)rump.
