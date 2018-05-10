WATCH: former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern Brutalized By Police At Haspel Confirmation

78-yera old Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and respected commenter was detained, thrown to the ground and handcufFed for protesting the confirmation of Gina Haspel as head of the CIA yesterday. Haspel previously headed the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program which included several forms of physical and psychological torture
Wow…… failed state. This is what’s called democracy in the ‘land of the free’…
Cunts! Cunts! American CUNTS!
What has the US become ? Sad……..
No idea who Gina Haspel is but if Ray McGovern is on her case she must be in up to the neck.
How is he? Was he released? I’ve been digging, but so far found nothing.
