Published on May 10, 2018
WATCH: former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern Brutalized By Police At Haspel Confirmation

78-yera old Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and respected commenter was detained, thrown to the ground and handcufFed for protesting the confirmation of Gina Haspel as head of the CIA yesterday. Haspel previously headed the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program which included several forms of physical and psychological torture

  1. Pecteuw says

    Wow…… failed state. This is what’s called democracy in the ‘land of the free’…

  4. arcanecorvid says

    No idea who Gina Haspel is but if Ray McGovern is on her case she must be in up to the neck.

