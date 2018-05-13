How Soon the Suckers Forget!

by PA Farruggio
How many lies and how many innocent lives have been sent out into the ethers by men like Junior Bush and his Bush/Cheney Cabal? Too many is the answer. Yet, as with the case with the Irish singing star ( and humanitarian ) Bono, Junior Bush has been ‘ Born Again Philanthropist’. Well, good for him, but… that should not and DOES not absolve him from his war crimes. The real shame of all of this is just how short a memory do Ms. Degeneres and Mr. Bono have?
I mean, come on you two Media stars, have you both forgotten what transpired beginning in October of 2002? Does this writer need to once again review the horrific damage we, and our whatever in the hell we named this NATO led coalition did to the nations of Iraq and Afghanistan? Bono, you the humanitarian, have you seen the photos of the myriad of little children with no limbs or eyes or birth defects from our depleted uranium shells? Ellen, you who call yourself such a ‘ liberated feminist’, how many women in those two countries are either dead or widowed or parentless/childless due to those actions signed off by Junior Bush? Utterly disgusting!
Let us not forget Mr. Obama, who has his dirty hands in all of this ‘Empire on Steroids’. It was he, influenced stringently by Mrs. Clinton and the other Neo Cons surrounding him, that ‘signed off’ on the illegal and immoral carpet bombing of Libya in 2011. All that accomplished was to open up that nation to the chaos it still is engulfed in. Another Middle Eastern nation that, for all of Kaddafi’s flaws, had the greatest standard of living and a better safety net that we have here. All destroyed for the sake of empire. You see, Kaddafi was going to take Libya OFF of the petrodollar and onto a new African currency. And, he would not participate in our empire’s Africa Command or better known as Africom.
For Junior Bush and his Bush/Cheney Cabal, Saddam Hussein, for decades our gangster running Iraq, was conned by Bush Sr. in 1990-91 into our infamous Desert Storm. Years later he decided to begin selling his oil away from the petrodollar and via the Euro, so…. Bye Bye Saddam. The sad joke many of us in the Anti War community share is that if Iraq had Coconut Oil under the ground instead of Crude Oil… no more ‘ Saddam the Hitler’ and no War on Iraq 1 or 2. One surmises that Ms. Degeneres and Mr. Bono most likely don’t care about all these facts. Do you?
I don’t understand why people keep on blaming Obama for the bombing of Libya. Quite clearly, the driving forces behind that were Cameron and Sarkozy. Sure, they probably had Obama’s blessing, but he largely kept the US out. Being the president of the US comes with certain obligations. No president could simply abolish the empire. As such, Obama has to assume his part of the blame, in particular for extra-judicial drone killings; however, within the limits of his margin of maneuver, he did what he could. I blame him most for gratuitously humiliating Putin and Russia. There simply was no need for that, and it defies all diplomatic protocol. It shows his inexperience in international relations and/or his inability to see through the machinations of the anti-Russian Anglo-American deep state.
Well THAT is an easy question to answer reinertorheit …….. You see Obomber told us, “We don’t look backwards, we look forward.”
And Tubularsock figures that HE WON the Nobel Peace Prize so HE MUST be right!
Oh, did Tubularsock forget to tell you that the world as we know it is upside down.
Well, just stand on your head and it will all become clear.
Cheers.
Could someone remind me…. where were Dubya and Tony’s WMD eventually found. and displayed as evidence for the whole world to see?
What?
None? No, surely that can’t be true. If they never found any at all, then Tony Blair, and George W Bush, and Karl Rove, and Dick Cheney, and Scooter Libby, and Gordon Brown, and Claire Short, and Des Browne, and Peter Mandelson, and Paul Wolfowitz, and… and… would all be in jail now, charged with crimes against humanity.
No, really? There’s a reason they’re not? Do please tell us that reason?
GW Bush is still looking……
A slide showed Mr Bush in the Oval office, leaning to look under a piece of furniture. “Those weapons of mass destruction have got to be here somewhere,” he told the audience, drawing applause.
Another slide showed him peering into another part of the office, “Nope, no weapons over there,” he said, laughing. “Maybe under here,” he said, as a third slide was shown. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/mar/26/usa.iraq
