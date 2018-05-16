Trump – Israel Collusion on Syria

by Renee Parsons
Considering the sequence of recent events in the Middle East, it is obvious that the circumstances regarding the US withdrawal from the nuclear accord with Iran were carefully thought out in advance, as a pre-arranged strategy to pave the way for escalating Israel’s conflict with Iran and the war in Syria.
In presenting their own self-serving narrative of lies and distortions that Iran is conducting a ‘secret’ nuclear weapons program, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump remain oblivious to the stunning hypocrisy of their own duplicity and stupidity; as if the rest of the world does not see through their pathological deceits. In their most recent public presentations, both pathetically flawed individuals, trapped in a Matrix of their own, continue to confuse war with peace and have no clue how to distinguish the difference.
Publicly projecting one’s own evil agenda onto an ill-fated population is an old political trick to deflect attention from one’s own sins while pointing the finger elsewhere and it would come as no surprise to discover that National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has dual citizenship with Israel, has been the key choreographer.
Immediately after Trump’s April 3rd “time to get out of Syria” and ‘bring our troops home” statement, an alleged gas attack occurred on April 7th that was allegedly ordered by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. That attack was followed by Netanyahu’s April 30th dog and pony show as a warm up for Trump’s much anticipated announcement withdrawing from the nuclear accord with Iran (JCPOA) on May 8th. By May 9th, Netanyahu was in Moscow viewing the Russian Victory Day parade along side Russian President Vladimir Putin.
We can only speculate on the details of the Putin-Netanyahu conversation but it is an unlikely coincidence that Russia’s previous plan to provide its sophisticated S300 surface to air missile system to Syria has been put on the backburner and it appears the Russians took no active role to counter the Israeli offensive.
As reported in Haaretz, Netanyahu used the old cliché with Putin that “Israeli has the right to defend itself in the face of Iranian aggression” and as Putin should be aware, that is smokescreen lingo for Israel will pursue its policy of death and destruction throughout the Middle East with no apologies to anyone and international law be damned.
All this of course comes after the US, Israel, Saudis and their proxies suffered a humiliating defeat in Syria thanks to the Russians in the air and Iranians on the ground, both of which provided military assistance at the request of Assad.
Netanyahu’s promise to provide a ‘new and conclusive proof of a secret nuclear weapons program that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive’ proved to be nothing more than a rehash of outdated, useless talking points.
It was not an oversight that Netanyahu failed to provide his own data about Israel’s super secret nuclear weapon arsenal which has been kept top-secret since the 1960’s. Estimated at 200 nuclear warheads in a 2016 email by former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Jimmy Carter revised his estimate upwards in 2014 to 300 Israeli nuclear warheads while in 1996 the authoritative Jane’s magazine put the number at 400 Israel nuclear warheads. If American intelligence was correct in 1986 that Israel had 200 nuclear warheads, with a production schedule of ten each year since the mid 1970’s, a more accurate current estimate could be as high as 600 Israeli nuclear warheads.
It might have been worth the price of admission to hear Netanyahu’s response to Iran’s Hassan Rouhani’s first UN visit as President in 2013 when he called for a ‘nuclear free zone’ in the Middle East? Or let’s hear Netanyahu or Trump explain how Iran signed the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty in 1968 with its Parliament ratifying the Treaty in 1970 while Israel has consistently refused to sign and refused to allow IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspections of its nuclear facilities? The NNPT has now been signed by 191 nations, not including Israel.
It is astonishing that after his ‘fake news’ testimony before a subservient Congress in 2002, Netanyahu continues to perpetuate the Iran lie practically word for word as he perpetuated the Iraq wmd lie in 2002:
…there is no question whatsoever, that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing towards the development nuclear weapons, no question whatsoever – and there is no question that once he acquires it, history shifts immediately…”
While Trump’s long anticipated declaration relied heavily on scare tactics, bombast and a barrage of belligerent, unverified accusations citing ‘new evidence’ presented at Netanyahu’s flim-flam event, Trump failed to provide one iota of evidence that Iran had not been in compliance with the Agreement. Trump failed to explain how attempts to improve the Agreement had failed and totally missed the irony when he dutifully parroted that Iran’s ‘regime has funded a long reign of chaos and terror by plundering the wealth of its own people’ as if America’s history of spreading global chaos and terror remains a Deep State secret.
Within hours of Trump’s green light, Israel initiated a massive bombing attack on Iranian positions in Syria, according to Haaretz, firing from Israeli positons in the disputed Golan Heights in southwest Syria. The GH, which is within missile range of Damascus, has been occupied by Israel since the Six Day War in 1967 and remains internationally recognized as Syrian territory.
The IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) reported that its Iron Dome missile defense system was deployed and intercepted some twenty incoming projectiles in what may have been an unprecedented return volley from Syria which Israel labelled as an ‘act of aggression’. The Iron Dome system was built for Israel by the American weapons manufacturer Raytheon and with Congress funding the system, courtesy of $705 Million from the American taxpayer.
As Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said referring to an increased US budget allotment for Israel, “I thank our great friend the United States, which has invested $6.5 billion to defend the skies of the State of Israel.”
The speed and ease with which Israel stepped in and took control has been stunning, requiring the capitulation of Trump and Putin as Israel assumed all the authority to initiate attacks with no fear of reprimand or being held accountable to anyone. With the same confident assurance since the confiscation of Arab lands for Israeli settlements began in 1947, Israel has never been a nation that respected diplomatic protocol or honored international law.
Meanwhile, Members of the US Congress continue to “sit in their places with bright, shiny faces.”
Avoiding war is certainly virtuous… however allowing evil to spread and crush the world is cowardice…
The US/Israel are eager to start the war against Iran before Iran can accumulate many more of those precision missiles they have aimed at Tel Aviv, also, it is estimated that Hezbollah have over 100,000 missiles which Nasrallah claims can reach every part of Israel including Ben Gurion airport and the Dimona nuclear plant. Many say the S300 system is a game changer with the range to target Israeli jets taking off from Israeli territory which may, or may not be in the hands of the Syrians. Iran claim to have an up rated version of the S300, the Bavar 373 which is in production now and most likely will be supplied to Hezbollah soon.
“Iran began to design the Bavar-373 system after Russia suspended delivery in 2010 of at least five S-300s under a 2007 contract. The first images of the system were released by the Iranian presidency in August 2016.
The system uses up to three different missiles to hit targets at various altitudes. Iran’s defense minister Hossein Dehghan said in 2016 that it is designed to intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones. “We did not intend to make an Iranian version of the S-300 – we wanted to build an Iranian system, and we built it,” Dehghan said.
According to Janes, Bavar-373 is “clearly a unique Iranian system that appears to reflect extensive investment in its ability to develop phased array radars”.” https://thedefensepost.com/2018/01/06/iran-bavar-373-missile-defense-system-passes-tests/ Technology is not the sole preserve of the US/Israel, the days of Israeli threats and bullying will be over when their victims have the means to defend themselves.
I’m interested to know when those in the de-dollarisation camp think the invasion of the EU will happen …now they have said they will stop using dollars to pay for oil from Iran? 😉
https://sputniknews.com/world/201805161064498620-eu-dollar-iran/
There are rather a lot of US troops already stationed in Europe. Invasion is the wrong word. Insurgency is more realistic…..
Or occupation: certainly of the Baltic and Balkan states?
The very aggressive US-Israeli- Sunni Coalition is clearly eager for war and is doing its best to provoke the enemy into taking action that will call on the full force of the Coalition of Evil including, if it comes to it, those Israeli nuclear bombs. Putin is not going to give them the opportunity and so far is doing well keeping World opinion on his side but you can hardly complain if he hesitates to call on WW3 which Russia would lose. The Bully Boys want a fight and sometimes the wisest thing to do is very little.
There is no scenario in which ‘Russia would lose’ WW3 without the rest of the world also losing WW3.
Exactly. Thank goodness there is a sensible cautious man like Putin there.
“but it is an unlikely coincidence that Russia’s previous plan to provide its sophisticated S300 surface to air missile system to Syria has been put on the backburner and it appears the Russians took no active role to counter the Israeli offensive.”
Oh dear.
i) When asked about S-300s to Syria, the Putin aide responsible for military supplies to foreign countries said “there are no current negotiations about the supply of new modern air defense systems to Syria. Syria already has what it needs.” It does doesn’t a a genius to work out the meaning of that carefully phrased response which did not even mention S-300s. A hint – S-300s are not ‘new modern air defense’ systems. The ‘new modern’ systems are the S-500 and the S-400. The S-300 is on its way out in Russian terminology, and that refers to the higher perfformance native version, let alone the export version.
ii) In response to one of the Israel missile strikes, the Syrians launched a MLRS barrage into the occupied Golan. Their targets were sites associated with the secretive IDF Unit 9900. The coordinates of these sites were provided by an unnamed third party (no guesses who). The strikes severely degraded to intelligance capabilities of this unit in the Occupied Golan.
“.. it is an unlikely coincidence that Russia’s previous plan to provide its sophisticated S300 surface to air missile system to Syria has been put on the backburner..”
I recall no evidence that such a ‘previous plan’ existed. Nor, if it did exist, that it has been ‘put on a backburner.’
What we know is that Syria does not have S300s. And that Russians have talked of possibly supplying them.
It may be difficult for Renee, after analysing the transparently dishonest statements of Netanyahu and Trump, the Abbott and Costello of diplomacy, to examine the statements and strategies of diplomats like Lavrov and Putin both of whom tend to do what the promise to do and neither of whom is likely to be swayed by a last moment appeal from Netanyahu.
Her heart is in the right place but her head is a little Woolley — like young Bernard in Yes, Minister. Comes from
spending too much time in Washington. Syria’s Golan Height are not “disputed”; some of their lower slopes are simply occupied by Israel. Nor did Israel fire on Iranian positions; this time they fired on Syrian positions and claimed those were Iranian. Another IDF claim — that Syria retaliated with only 20 rockets, and all 20 were stopped by Israel’s fabulous Iron Dome — is uncritically accepted. (See thread on Who’s Lying for a more critical assessment). But her polemic is undoutedly aimed at The Enemy.
“When the Yanks fired everyone ducked, friend and foe alike.” — WW2 saying.
