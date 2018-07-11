Joining Some Dots on the Skripal Case: Part 6 – Tying up the Loose Ends

Rob Slane, the Blogmire
Over the last five pieces (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5) I have, slowly but surely, advanced a theory of what happened in the Skripal case. I must confess to having done so with a fair amount of unease. I don’t want to believe that my Government has been stating a case that is false. I don’t want to believe that the public have been lied to. I don’t want to have to think that there has been a lot of effort made to present an explanation that hides the truth.
And yet, given the fact that the Government story contains self-evident fallacies, and cannot be made to add up, I don’t think that there’s much alternative than to be hugely sceptical about their claims. I stated the two main fallacies in Part 1, which are the claims that three people were poisoned by the nerve agent A-234, which is 5-8 times more toxic than VX, and that because A-234 was developed in the Soviet Union, the Russian State is responsible for what happened. The first claim cannot be true, because the three people are alive and well and have suffered no irreparable damage. The second claim is palpably untrue, because A-234 has been synthesised in a number of countries.
Yet this is only the tip of the iceberg of the absurdities and anomalies. I don’t intend to go through all of them, but would simply point anyone who does believe the official story to concentrate on three words: The Door Handle. This was apparently where the poison was poured, so allow me to pose five questions about this claim to those who believe it to be true:
- During the “clean-up” operation, there were lots of military chaps wearing HazMat suits, which are designed to protect against exposure to toxic chemicals. How, then, did the assassin apparently manage to pour this same lethal, military grade nerve agent on a door handle, without wearing a HazMat suit?
- On the other hand, if he or she was wearing a HazMat suit when performing the operation, wouldn’t someone in Christie Miller Road have noticed and found it – shall we say – a bit odd?
- If the poison was administered to the door handle, how exactly did both Sergei and Yulia Skripal manage to touch it (people don’t normally both touch the door handle if they go in the house together), and how did they manage to get exactly the right quantities on their skin so that they collapsed at exactly the same time, some four hours later?
- The door handle theory only reared its head some three weeks after the poisoning, at which point the substance was said to have been still present in a “highly pure” form. During this three weeks, many people went in and out of Mr Skripal’s house using the front door. How did they manage to do so without using the door handle, or if they did, how did they manage not to succumb to poisoning?
- Part of the Government’s alleged evidence pointing at the high likelihood of Russian involvement in the case, is an FSB instruction manual showing – amongst other things – how to assassinate someone by pouring Novichok on a door handle. Suspending our disbelief on this claim for a moment (and admittedly that is hard), did the Government have the manual when they made their accusations against the Russian Government on 12th and 14th March, and if so, why did the door handle theory not surface for more than a week after this?
Of course, a few moments consideration about the door handle theory will show that – like the rest of the official story – it is simply wrong. And because it is so plainly wrong, that is why we can safely say that the real explanation lies elsewhere.
Nevertheless, I am aware that in advancing another explanation, there are likely to be many holes in it too. Whilst much of what I have said throughout this series has been based on facts and eyewitness statements, the theory I have advanced from those facts and witness statements remains unproven. And so I would ask that where I have got things wrong, you would forgive me, and where things don’t make sense, you would point them out.
Having said that, what I want to do in this final piece it to tie up a few loose ends and – most particularly – attempt to demonstrate how the theory I have advanced explains some of the other anomalies in the case in a far more cogent and rational way than does the official story. So here goes.
The Deafening Silence of Sergei Skripal
One of the least talked about points in the official story, yet one that really is very important, is that if it were a true account, Mr Skripal would almost certainly have no more clue about who poisoned him than the average person in the street. If it were true that an unknown assassin, appointed by the Russian Government, poured military-grade nerve agent onto his front door on 4th March, before fleeing back to the Motherland, Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, would be as much in the dark as to who did it than you or I.
Now, if that were the case, two things would naturally follow. The first is that Mr Skripal would almost certainly be inclined to believe the version of events given to him by the Metropolitan Police. Think about it. He wakes up one morning in a strange hospital bed, and has absolutely no clue why he is there or what happened to him. Then a kindly policeman comes and explains that he was the target of an assassination attempt using a lethal nerve agent, and that the British Government believes that it was ordered by the Russian Government. What is he going to believe? Fairly obvious I would think. At least he would have no reason to disbelieve them.
The second thing that would naturally follow is that, as soon as he was able, he would want to release a statement, either on paper, or in an interview, where he not only pledges his support for the Metropolitan Police and their ongoing investigation, and no doubt hints at involvement of the Russian State, but also – and this is crucial – where he also gives the public some information about what actually happened to him on 4th March: where he went, when he first started to feel ill, and what he last remembers.
Again, think about it. If you were in his shoes, wouldn’t you want to catch the people who did it? And wouldn’t you assume that the more information you could give to the public, perhaps even clearing up some of the anomalies (such as the reason for the agitation in Zizzis), the more chance there would be that someone’s memory might be jogged and vital information given to the police?
Of course you would. And yet so far, Mr Skripal has released no such statement. Why?
It isn’t that he is physically or mentally incapacitated. We know from Yulia Skripal’s brief call to her cousin on April 5th (which almost certainly wasn’t “meant” to happen), that Sergei was by that time fine. In response to Viktoria’s question about her father, she said this:
“Everything is ok. He is resting now, having a nap. Everyone’s health is fine, there are no irreparable things. I will be discharged soon. Everything is ok.”
That was nearly three months ago, and yet the Sergei Skripal who was fine on 5th April, having suffered no irreparable damage from apparently being poisoned by the world’s most deadly nerve agent, and who was discharged on 18th May, still has not spoken.
I put it that the theory I have advanced (see Part 5 in particular), suggests an obvious reason for his silence. Were he in the dark about the identity of those who poisoned him, as the official story implies, his silence would be inexplicable. Don’t you want to catch the perpetrators of this crime upon you and your daughter, Sergei?
Yet, if we assume that actually he knows exactly who poisoned him and why they poisoned him – as would be the case according to the theory I have advanced – then his silence is very easily explained. He cannot be allowed to be interviewed about what happened, because he would blow the whole wretched business clean out of the water. He cannot be allowed to make an open statement, with the press there to ask free questions, because it would come out that he had been meeting someone at the bench in The Maltings, and that this someone whom he met was the person who poisoned him.
In addition, his (highly likely) authorship of the Trump Dossier would be revealed. And if this were to happen, not only would it be seen that the foundation upon which the whole Trump/Russia collusion hoax was based was made of straw, but it would become clear that the interference in the 2016 US Presidential election was never really about Russian interference to get Trump elected; but rather about British interference to stop Trump getting elected.
The deafening silence of Mr Skripal is therefore strong evidence of a number of things:
- That the Government story, in which he was the unsuspecting victim of a Kremlin plot, is without foundation.
- That he well knows who his poisoners were and why they poisoned him.
- That he cannot be allowed to speak freely because if he was, a scandal of monumental proportions would be revealed.
The Deafening Silence of Yulia Skripal
Deafening silence of Yulia? What am I talking about? She has released a number of statements through the Metropolitan Police, and in the statement (not interview) she made to Reuters. So what do I mean?
Many have pointed out a number of remarkable things about her Reuters statement. For one, she looked remarkably well. For another, the language of the statement she read was highly suggestive that it was first written in English – not by her – and then translated into Russian (statements like “I do not wish to avail myself of their services” don’t normally trip off the tongue of native English speakers, let alone those who speak it as a second language).
But for me the most remarkable thing about all of her statements are not what they do say, but rather what they don’t say. As with Sergei’s silence, Yulia has nothing whatsoever to say about the day of the poisoning. Isn’t that odd? She notes that she and her father survived an “attempted assassination”. She notes that a nerve agent was used to do it. But she says nothing about her and her father’s movements that day. Nothing about what they did and where they went. Nothing about when they first succumbed to the effects of the poisoning. Nothing to suggest that her father’s agitation in Zizzis may have been caused by poisoning.
In short, she says nothing whatsoever about the poisoning itself. Zero. Diddly squat. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. Why?
As with Sergei’s non-statements, this doesn’t compute. If you happened to wake up in a hospital to be told that you had been the victim of a nerve agent poisoning, you would almost certainly want to tell people as much as possible about your movements up to the point of the poisoning. Wouldn’t you? Of course. Especially if not only you had been poisoned, but also your dad. You’d at least want to sound a bit more interested in actually catching the perpetrators than Yulia, who didn’t so much as mention it, and instead sounded like she just wanted to move on and forget it ever happened.
Once again, this total silence on something so crucial just doesn’t fit at all with the official story. That narrative suggests that Sergei and Yulia were innocent victims of a Kremlin-hired assassin. That narrative suggests they don’t know who that Kremlin-hired assassin was. But it also suggests that they of all people have a huge interest in giving details of what happened to them that day. And yet there is silence.
Does it fit better with the theory I have proposed? You bet it does. If what I have suggested is anywhere close to the truth, just like Sergei, Yulia cannot be allowed the freedom to give a proper interview where any question is allowed. She cannot be given consular access by the Russian Embassy. Why not? Because she knows what her dad was up to; she knows why he was meeting people at a park bench on Sunday 4th March; and she knows that the two of them were poisoned by the people who they were meeting.
Why did she agree to an interview? No doubt she realises what a difficult and vulnerable position she is in. Despite claims to the contrary, she clearly has no contact with her family back in Russia, or indeed any contact with the outside world. She was almost certainly pressured into making a statement, and yet — as Tony Kevin convincingly argues here — it has many signs of being a compromise statement. And so she agreed to making a fairly nebulous statement — one which is almost inconceivable from the point of view of the official narrative, but which fits perfectly with the narrative I have advanced.
The Deafening Silence of Nick Bailey
One final deafening silence that doesn’t exactly do wonders for the official narrative, is the silence of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey. He has always been a big puzzle in this case, for a number of reasons. It was first said that he was poisoned at The Maltings. However, the problem with this explanation is that there was absolutely no reason for him to have been there. The case was treated by Salisbury District Hospital as a case of Fentanyl poisoning. Why would a member of the Criminal Intelligence Department (CID) be called to a bench to an apparent opioid overdose?
It was then said by none other than Lord Ian Blair that DS Bailey was actually poisoned at Mr Skripal’s house. But again, the same question arises. Why would a member of CID be sent to the home of a person in a what looked like a case of opioid poisoning?
The story then swung backwards and forwards a number of times between a poisoning at the Maltings and a poisoning at Mr Skripal’s house. These anomalies are very important, but even more important is that they could have been put straight by DS Bailey himself. If the official story was correct, not only would it have been super easy to have verified where DS Bailey was poisoned, but he himself could have testified to it. And yet like the Skripals, there has been nothing!
Given the absurd changes to this particular part of the story – and it is perhaps the easiest of all parts to verify – my assumption is that he was poisoned at neither The Maltings or Mr Skripal’s house. Instead, just as I wrote in Part 5 that I believe it likely the Skripals were poisoned by an incapacitating nerve agent in the red bag that was then seen next to the bench, I think it highly likely that DS Bailey was poisoned from the same source.
But where? The red bag was removed from the scene by a police officer and placed in an evidence bag. Why would this have been done? Because the pair on the bench were suspected of overdosing on an opioid, and the bag would naturally be removed by police so that its contents could be examined. And whereas I think it unlikely that someone from CID would be called to the scene of a drug overdose, it seems quite likely that they might receive and handle evidence taken from such a scene. Therefore my guess – and I stress that it is only a guess – is that DS Bailey was the man who received the bag, and whilst looking inside to see its contents, was poisoned by the same incapacitating agent as the Skripals (possibly something like 3-Quinuclidinyl Benzilate (BZ), but definitely not A-234).
Again, if the official story were true, what would prevent DS Bailey from giving a brief statement or interview, confirming exactly what happened to him? But if the red bag theory is close to the mark, then it becomes plainly obvious why this hasn’t yet happened.
Smokes and Mirrors
Which actually brings me on to the penultimate point I want to make in this piece, and indeed in this 6-part series. Everything in the official story, no matter how absurd, seems designed to point our attention away from the most probable source, place and type of poisoning: The red bag, at the bench, and an incapacitating nerve agent. And it does so because if our attention is focused on them, then a very different story begins to emerge. Which cannot be allowed to happen.
As stated above, claims about A-234 being used just don’t add up. Neither the time delay, nor the symptoms, nor the recovery of the Skripals with no irreparable damage match up to what this deadly, military grade, high purity, lethal nerve agent that is so much more toxic than VX, is meant to do. What the claim does, however, is points our attention away from what is far more likely – an incapacitating agent administered to the Skripals between 3:45 and 4:00pm on 4th March.
As stated above, claims about the door handle just don’t add up. Neither the fact that both Sergei and Yulia were poisoned, nor the fact that others went in and out of the house before the door handle theory was put forward and didn’t succumb, nor the fact that the substance on it apparently remained of “high purity” weeks later – none of these things make any sense. What the claim does, however, is directs our thoughts away from what is far more likely – that the substance used to poison the Skripals was administered at the bench, and probably via the red bag.
The apparent motive put forward in the official narrative doesn’t add up either. There is a general agreement among countries that you do not target spies who have been part of a swap. Why? Because if you do, you can kiss goodbye to ever getting any other spies swapped in the future. It’s called shooting yourself in the foot big time! But what this frankly risible explanation for the apparent motive behind the poisoning does, however, is to point our attention away from what Mr Skripal was really up to. And as I set out in Part 4, this was very likely something to do with authoring the Trump Dossier.
Nothing about the official story makes sense. None of it adds up. It is riddled with holes. But I would submit that the only thing that does make sense about it, is that the parts that go to make up the sum are all desperate attempts to divert attention. They are smokes and mirrors, designed to stop us from considering some of the more obvious aspects of the case, and some of the more startling aspects of the case – Mr Skripal’s involvement with MI6; his likely involvement in or authorship of the Trump Dossier; the likelihood that he was due to meet people at the bench in The Maltings; the probability that this is why he was agitated and in a hurry in Zizzis; the likelihood that he knows who poisoned him and why.
And of course the reason that these things are not supposed to be considered is that if – and I acknowledge it is a big if – the alternative explanation I have advanced is true, and if it became generally known, then it would cause just about the biggest political crisis in British political history.
And Finally…
Having said that, I have to say that I don’t believe it at all likely that the British Government knew about any of this before it occurred. I get the impression that the intelligence agencies on both sides of the Atlantic are a law unto themselves, and I think it likely that some of their number wanted to send Mr Skripal a message, one which would look like an opioid overdose, one which he would recover from reasonably quickly, and one which would be forgotten very soon.
However, I don’t think that the poisoning of DS Bailey was meant to happen, but when it did, it set off a series of events that quickly got out of control. I don’t think the identity of Sergei Skripal as a Russian involved in a spy swap was ever meant to make it into the press, but it did and very soon what looked like some kind of opioid poisoning quickly became an international spy saga.
The British Government’s reckless and extraordinarily quick reaction to the case was, apart from being a travesty of the rule of law, one of the biggest clues that the official narrative was not true. If it were true, they could have took their time, acted calmly, and let the investigation run its course. Instead, what we got was a lawless, irrational and absurd response. It all smacked of a panicked reaction, and whilst it made no sense in terms of the story they sold us, it makes perfect sense if the truth was that they were desperate to prevent news getting out about who Skripal really was, what he had been up to, and how the poisoning might well be connected with that work. And indeed the D-notices they slapped on the reporting of that stuff, and of Mr Skripal’s connections to Christopher Steele and Pablo Miller, are further evidence that it is so.
And so they very quickly decided to turn attention away from the big clues of the case, by invoking the scary sounding “Novichok” and pinning the blame – without any evidence – on the Russian State. To this date, they have given us no evidence to back up their claim, much less a suspect, but have unwittingly given us a bunch of absurdities that can be blown out of the water through the use of simple reason and logic.
They should have remembered this:
“Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap” (Galatians 6:7)
But I have a feeling they don’t believe it applies to them. I have a feeling that it does.
And so there’s my case. As I say, there are bound to be a good many holes and no doubt many errors and inconsistencies in it. Please do forgive me for those. As for the rest of it — Make of it what you will.
Brad Pitte II,
This is a comment from you further down the thread. Can you tell me why ‘Ruth EH’ is written in the middle of your comment; it stands alone and is out of context.
I ask this because ‘RuthEH’ is my unique user name for commenting on articles in the Independent.
July 11, 2018
What is scary for me is that all of this fear mongering and lies is not for our good but in order to give NATO a license to murder millions of non Western people to prevent their resources getting into the hands of the Chinese or Russians. We destroy countries to benefit bankers and arms manufacturers. I note Trump is ordering EU countries to spend more money on weapons and to stop buying gas and oil from the Russians.
The taxpayers like you and me pay for these weapons and pay higher energy prices because we are forced to use expensive US/NATO sponsored energy.
whatever the theories about why,how,when,it’s obvious to me that the russian government has nothing to with the whole thing
Except that they haven’t come out and called it a false flag hoax. Why the hell don’t they? The UK Russian ambassador said sardonically, “They should call in Poirot” but why not just come out and call it a false flag hoax? No state EVER calls out another for committing a false flag which only means that at some level they’re all in it together.
There’s a diplomatic language of courtesy that Russia respects probably more than most other cultures, but within that, they have heavily implied the idea it’s a hoax. Considering the objectives behind such crazy russophobic stunts it seems very improbable they’re all in it together.
Brad Pitte II
In the middle of your comment beginning ‘On 22 May 2007, the MPS/Crown Prosecution Service…’ you have written ‘Ruth EH’
Why have you done this?
As for Brad Pitte remember Distract and Disrupt are keynotes for trolls of his ilk. Best ignored
Here’s the sketch of an alternative theory. I’m not saying it’s true, but it explains as much as yours and it seems simpler and so it’s the one to beat. It’s based on two assumptions: (1) Putin is a gangster, with a gangster’s thought patterns, morality, and methods, and he’s a man who loves to fuck with your mind; and (2) the British are somewhere between incompetent and stupid, obsessed with secrecy, and completely contemptuous of democratic accountability, but they’re not the kind who would – let alone could – run an assassination like this. (Seriously? That shower?)
The Russians did it. Skripal had helped with the Steele dossier, and probably the dossier is broadly accurate, and that’s why Putin wanted him taught a lesson. Like all mafiosi, Putin has a taste for bizarre executions and regards audacity as the defining virtue of a strong man. You say that there’s a convention that exchanged spies have a clean slate. If that’s true, it simply means Putin has changed the convention. Next time it comes to an exchange, are the British going to say no? Anyway, any loss is more than made up by Putin proving yet again that the rules do not apply to him. Mafiosi’s only source of authority is their reputation for ruthlessness and unpredictability.
Probably it was done with novichok. Why do I think so? Porton Down say it is, and they certainly have a sample and no obvious reason to lie. Of course, the government has to pretend – or thinks they have to pretend – that PD doesn’t have a sample, which is one reason they’ve tied themselves in these knots. If it had been me, I’d just have come clean and said “of course we have novichok”, and weathered the storm; but, as I say, the current government aren’t all that bright.
The novichok was administered where the victims collapsed, not on the door handle. It acted instantly, as it was designed to. Why did Ian Blair say otherwise? Well, he’s retired, and so what he says is deniable. Probably someone realised the case against Russia looked weak, and wanted to boost it – the equivalent of planting evidence. The idea was that the British could then produce the ancient assassin manual that mentioned poison on door handles, and the case would be closed, at least in the MSM. Why would elements within the British secret service do anything so dumb? Well, because the British copper has always planted evidence, and because Blair’s words were deniable, and because they thought nobody would ask any further questions, so it was worth a punt. They didn’t allow for sites like this endlessly chewing over their transparent absurdities!
Skripal’s agitation in the restaurant – come on, could have been anything. Perhaps he and Yulia had had an argument, perhaps about returning to Russia. Heaven forgive me, but when I’ve been in a restaurant just after a row with my partner, I’ve been known to be bad-tempered to waiters and complain about delays. Where’s your evidence it was anything more? If he was late for such an important meeting, they would have just left.
Their ongoing silence: Yulia might actually want to return to Russia. Her family, boyfriend, and life is there. In those circumstances, I’d be careful what I said as well. In fact, given that Russia has apparently proven itself able to kill anyone it wants, anywhere and anywhen, and by any bizarre method, she probably wants to vanish completely.
DS Bailey: here I’m speculating. I think maybe he was their minder or bodyguard. He might have been connected with Steele. He might have been contaminated when he confronted the attackers. Yet again, the government thinks none of this must be known, so they slap D notices on and lie to pretend otherwise. And that’s why Bailey himself can’t make a statement. But once more, just because the British are idiots, doesn’t mean they did it.
Toxicity of Novichok. Well, Britain isn’t yet a fascist state. Although we have novichok, we probably haven’t tested it on real people, at least not in a laboratory. Even the experts will be speculating about its properties.
Hazmat suits, etc. Novichok is binary, so no need for protection before activation. I suggest it was activated at the moment of contact with the Skripals.
I suggest the reason Britain doesn’t want the Skripal/ Steele connection known is that it would instantly grant the dossier credibility in the MSM, and that would upset Trump. May needs Trump to like her – it’s just about all she’s got. Sorry, it’s not about the Off-Guardian: probably, the security services don’t even know you exist.
The odd English of Yulia’s statement. Yes, it was drafted by an English bureaucrat. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t approve the message. Remember she may be planning to return to Russia, and so naturally asked British help in drafting the most non-committal message. Since than, she’s kept quite – as would I.
There’s lots more, but I don’t think anything that would seriously challenge a modified MSM view that says the British are not in the hands of some rogue deep state, that everything is more or less all right, except that the current government are pathological liars and obsessive about secrecy, even to the extend of contradicting themselves and hoping no one will notice. I find that worrying, but not frightening; Putin, however, is the other way round.
Government troll
Definitely
Have you been playing ‘cowboys and indians’ today,George?
This is such a childish theory that it can only be interpreted as an insult to the public intelligence. Though it is confirmation that ” the British are somewhere between incompetent and stupid, obsessed with secrecy, and completely contemptuous of democratic accountability,.”
To which we can add “and incapable of seeing that theories based upon the character of a man in Putin’s position ,which is to say surrounded by intelligent and sensible patriots with the power to prevent dangerous stupidities from being carried, are incredible”
Does George seriously believe that Lavrov, for example, signed off on this?
The fact that this nonsense appears to reflect the thinking of the government and its media is extremely depressing.
‘ the British are somewhere between incompetent and stupid, obsessed with secrecy, and completely contemptuous of democratic accountability, but they’re not the kind who would – let alone could – run an assassination like this.’
Rubbish – the cry of incompetency is the hallmark of government agencies taking part in illegal activities i.e. the loss of almost 2 billion of taxpayers’ funds in the London City Bond scam directed by Customs as an ‘incompetent’ sting but in actual fact was a massive fraud to covertly remove taxpayers’ money from the UK just as VAT carousel frauds were set up and directed by government agencies.
Putin is FSB as well as the president of Russia, and he said traitors will choke on their ill gotten gains.
You might care to explain what he actually said in the context in which it was said, unlike the BBC. He gave his statements in a lecture ( to students as I recall seeing so he may have used some terminology which young people could relate to) in which he said that ” ‘traitors’ often return to Russia where they are rejected by family and friends because of their unpatriotic actions. This often leads to them turning to drink and/or drugs, and as a result they end up on the streets where they die homeless and penniless. And whatever they were paid it wasn’t worth the outcome.” He was presenting a moral tale as to why treachery and disloyalty don’t pay in the long term. Doesn’t fit as well with the West’s depiction of him, does it? I have seen others using the same reference source quoting him as saying that he would arrange for traitors to be killed on the streets. All garbage.
17
0
It was in 2010- just after the spy swap.
He didn’t say all that you say he did.
He made it patently clear he would be pleased for them to choke on their ill gotten gains.
Two months ago, he said he has no quarrel with Skripal.
Why the change?
A prosecution lawyer would be all over this.
Most countries have the death penalty for treason including the US. So what’s special about what Putin said?
And Theresa May is in charge of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) so your point is…?
Putin is not “FSB”. Super dumb assertion
I think this comment section has been manipulated so that the government troll’s comment stays at the top. If this is so, then the government is running scared of the truthh
14
0
Truth is, the more that they insist that they know anything about Putin, the less they actually do know, as a general rule.
“(1) Putin is a gangster, with a gangster’s thought patterns, morality, and methods, and he’s a man who loves to fuck with your mind….”
What do you do with your other hand while you formulate your geopolitical theories? Finger your anus?
The assumption behind George Blot’s theory that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a gangster with a gangster’s mindset (without anything to support it) is so far-fetched that one has to wonder what Kool-Aid GB drank when he sent the comment. Maybe it was flavoured with BZ?
The notion that the dossier is “broadly accurate” is odd when various commentators who have seen the contents of the dossier (published by Buzzfeed) have stated that it is either a forgery or a fake. Even before the poisoning incident the dossier’s credibility had already been trashed and Christopher Steele already facing a lawsuits for libel.
See for example these links:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/01/13/the-trump-dossier-is-false-news-and-heres-why/#588ba4d36867
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2017/01/hitler-diaries-mark-ii-hope-changed-mattress/
Even supposing that the dossier was accurate, why would Moscow want Skripal dead or incapacitated at this time and not before when he was originally exposed as a double agent?
…..well thats one comment that didn’t go down well!
No one was affected by a ‘nerve agent poison’?
‘ . . . he began his letter to the Times . . . with; “may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury” ‘
“ The Times published a letter from Stephen Davies (Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust) on the 16th March. ‘Sir, further to your report (‘Poison Exposure Leaves Nearly 40 needing Treatment’), may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning. Several people have attended the emergency department concerned that they may have been exposed. None has had symptoms of poisoning and none has needed treatment. Any blood tests performed have shown no abnormality. No member of the public has been contaminated by the agent involved.’ ”
Do watch it on YouTube so that you can read the lengthy and informative video description:
40
0
Published on 10 Jul 2018
Three miles from Amesbury, six miles from Salisbury. ‘Porton Down is the elephant in the room’: former British ambassador who visited Nukus plant where Novichok was tested, Craig Murray dismantles Amesbury poisoning story on BCFMradio,
Porton Down: What is the experimental government facility in Wiltshire at the centre of recent poisonings?
The secretive laboratory has unintentionally become key in political developments and international relations
The major incident in Amesbury saw two people poisoned by the same nerve agent that almost killed the Skripals, government scientists have confirmed. The attack turns attention once more to Porton Down, the mysterious laboratory that has unintentionally become central to the response to the attacks.
The secretive government facility at Porton Down has been used for experiments involving deadly and often undisclosed weapons, and in the wake of the Salisbury attack has become indelibly associated with the nerve agent used in the attack. The Met – whose counter-terror police are now leading the investigation – confirmed that samples had been tested at the facility and that they showed “show the two people have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok”.
Porton Down is often talked about in the singular, but is actually a site located near Porton village that is host to a whole group of different organisations. The two key ones are the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, which is run by the Ministry of Defence and usually referred to as Dstl, as well as Public Health England – both bodies have been involved in the response to the recent poisonings, though it is the former laboratory whose activity is most mysterious.
Bullingdon Boris resigns, feigns matters of principle, limbers up for the top job he was promised at Eton. As 1922 committee cheers for Theresa May ring out to the rafters, British government prepares for controlled demolition.
Published on 10 Jul 2018
Three miles from Amesbury, six miles from Salisbury. ‘Porton Down is the elephant in the room’: former British ambassador who visited #Nukus plant where #novichok was tested, Craig Murray dismantles #Amesbury poisoning story https://youtu.be/LbbxNkPDNrQ on @BCFMradio
Porton Down: What is the experimental government facility in Wiltshire at the centre of recent poisonings?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/porton-down-what-is-explained-experiments-salisbury-wiltshire-novichok-latest-a8431951.html
The secretive laboratory has unintentionally become key in political developments and international relations
The major incident in Amesbury saw two people poisoned by the same nerve agent that almost killed the Skripals, government scientists have confirmed. The attack turns attention once more to Porton Down, the mysterious laboratory that has unintentionally become central to the response to the attacks.
The secretive government facility at Porton Down has been used for experiments involving deadly and often undisclosed weapons, and in the wake of the Salisbury attack has become indelibly associated with the nerve agent used in the attack. The Met – whose counter-terror police are now leading the investigation – confirmed that samples had been tested at the facility and that they showed “show the two people have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok”.
Porton Down is often talked about in the singular, but is actually a site located near Porton village that is host to a whole group of different organisations. The two key ones are the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, which is run by the Ministry of Defence and usually referred to as Dstl, as well as Public Health England – both bodies have been involved in the response to the recent poisonings, though it is the former laboratory whose activity is most mysterious.
Bullingdon Boris resigns, feigns matters of principle, limbers up for the top job he was promised at Eton. As 1922 committee cheers for Theresa May ring out to the rafters, British government prepares for controlled demolition.
There’s another source of “deadly silence”.
A doctor was reported (by the BBC on 8th May) to have given CPR to Julia for 30 minutes without being contaminated by the “novichok”. Indeed, the doctor reported to the BBC that she ‘felt fine’ afterwards.
No-one has seen nor heard from this doctor since, yet a doctor should be easy enough to trace.
46
0
Considering the mendacity of the media on this and other matters has anyone considered the possibility that no poisoning of any kind took place in March? The whole story has been a giant load of road apples from day one. What we are expected to swallow by the powers that be cannot possibly be so, perhaps the Skripals never sat on that bench in the first place.
36
0
And Yulia’s TV statement was an actor, or she was forced to do it?
Weird lot on here.
0
68
And the OPCW samples?
I think MUGGLEton road is a give away, (you’re a Muggle if you believe this story) as well as the police officer saying it’s a “surreal experience”. Hoax from the start to coincide with a Syrians poisoning to scare people. Syria failed due to a pincher attack, capturing some UK special forces. Classic deception onto of deception.
The police officer means it was “an act of war” so emergency powers means the media has to be monitored by MI5. Hence any interview is quickly cut off if they talk about the Syria or Skripal hoax.
I certainly have. My favourite part of the fairy tale is the cat and two guinea pigs.
I hate that part of the story. Disrespect for animals is the pits. That the police couldn’t detect a cat in the house and look after it is just horrible.
New expression of disparagement for the sterling Old Bill right there: “Detectives? They couldn’t detect a meouwing cat and a couple of treadmilling hamsters in a small suburban kitchen.”
We are shown a random photo of a cat and two guinea pigs. Why do you assume it has anything at all to do with the Skripals and that the animals are dead? The power elite have it over us so easily because we have emotional reactions when it comes to death and suffering of humans and animals. They ruthlessly exploit our reactions. You’ve got to get wise to them. This is why they can stage events with impunity and have people believe that people have died. Once it’s said that people have died we cannot undie them. It is an act of sacrilege – but that’s what they exploit. Anything told us by the media needs to be treated with the utmost circumspection no matter what its subject or – even especially – anything that tends to provoke an emotional reaction.
In an earlier part of this series, you said the red bag was unusual – that’s why you thought the bag on the CCTV was the same as the one at the crime scene. “Unusual” is another word for “conspicuous”. Why would trained assassins carry deadly poison in a conspicuous bag?
What an odd website this place is. Why would anyone downvote a question?
George, in answer to your question, it all depends on the role played by the red bag in the saga, and none of us know that. Irrespective of whether it was used to carry any poisonous agent, it might have been a way of conveying identity or a signal to someone. There are very few indisputable facts in this case as to what actually happened on the day and who was involved in doing what so it could be that the bag was something for someone to look out for, precisely because it would stand out to them.
Duuuuhhh … could the red bag have contained bundles of cash, some of which might have had toxin (either intentionally or accidentally) placed on them?
You obviously have nothing better to do… Gibraltar and Belgrano show UK has no inhibition to use force illegally.
Oh, and the Zinoviev letter…
The ‘door handle’ theory only arose as a means of explaining how the policeman was contaminated. He was allegedly present soon after the Skripals were found, and became contaminated, while others, including a doctor who closely examined the Skripals, did not. Occam’s Razor suggests that the Skripals and the policeman were affected at the same time before other witnesses were present. This implies that the policeman was a witness to the attack.
The policeman was likely reciebed secondary or even tiertary contamination.
We don’t know. Yet. The investigation is ongoing…
Nobody knows anything yet, Detective Sir Modern Media Plod. Like nothing. Like sweet Fanny Adams. The inventors and testers of the Foliant program, convicted for disclosing state secrets even, contradict each other – big time – about its longevity; Iran synthesizes several variants and the OPCW adds their data to its database but then somehow at some time lost or deleted it and until very recently forgot it had ever heard of it; a military funded researcher in Maryland also published relevant data and then next year unpublished it; several NATO labs got samples and figured it all out but suddenly only Russia can help Porton Down do the same thing – except they’re not permitted to and shouted down when they try; Demented Hillary – biggest clue of all – demands her diplomats hush up any mention of it at chemical defence conferences, probably because an agent with mindset just like yours advised her, definitively, that Gaddafi had accidentally sat on it when it appeared in one of his tents but when he stood up it had gone irretrievably missing, presumably up one of his folds (though that particular morsel of “intelligence” could be as apocryphal as your inside scoops – maybe it was Saddam, not Muammar); and so on and on and on and on. Secondary or tertiary contamination? What, the Ghost of Gaddafi al-Hussein showed up and sat on Rowley’s door handle? Give us a break, there’s only so much credibility we can handle in the real official like answers thoughtfully provided as the solutions to any given “mystery”.
Thank you Rob Slane for this study of the Skripal case.As an outsider from another country I am grateful for your work .Your assumptions are far more likely than what we have heard from the government officials .As ugly as the truth of the matter might be , it would be better if they found a way to fess up .At this point it does not look good for the UK credibility .
I’m intrigued by why the White House or the Administrstion hasn’t asked why an ex-Senior spy, Steele, was given permission by the British Secret Service to write his dossier at all, based as it was purportedly on his time as Head of the Russia Desk at MI6, let alone pass it over to the Democrats while carefully leaking it to the media all with Steele’s stated opinion that he’d do anything to stop Trump getting elected. It’s clear why the US Intelligence Services are unconcerned, they also deplored Trump’s election but why is there nothing about British interference in the election from Trump himself? Is it a row he’s saving up or does it does show that Trump v the Dark State is rubbish, they are all in it together?
40
0
‘And in the darkness bind them’. There is no outrage at Saudi or Israeli influence/interference on the election either.
One is directed as to who, when and where to vent outrage by a network of factors that generally ‘work’ because they operate the structure of identity in self-protective reaction. There are those who ‘engineer society’, working ‘mind-capture’ in a post truth system of manipulated (farmed) human-bots. But there are also structural limits to the freedom to operate within a structure that ‘self-protects itself’ from exposures that open a deeper threat to a systemic sense of control that identifies as all that stands between Chaos and such ‘order’ as we sacrifice to, or appease and align in conformity under. Too “Big” to fail – or in translation – if you try to pull out the tares you ruin the whole crop.
The old mythological archetypes have outlived their usefulness. To get perspective we have to zoom out to a larger embrace, not zoom in to ever specialized rejections.
No one can ‘fight’ a deep state of ignorance and arrogance running as justified protections of Notional Security, but we can wake from a deep state of our own participation and complicity in the ‘human-bot’.
Interesting. The up and down markers after each comment are being manipulated. Someone is a little bit worried.
Number 16 your time is up!
More than one side can play the same game.
Here’s my opinion for what it’s worth…
You’ll be surprised…
********Why shouldn’t Putin want to punish traitors to Russia?*******
That’s basically it. It’s a bit controversial. So here’s the rest…
All of you ‘defending’ Putin and Russia, saying he didn’t do it, are effectively insulting Russia. You are saying it’s ok to sell state secrets, to give up your citizenship and pledge oath to another country. That’s wrong, isn’t it?
It’s just a shame that it was so bungled, and that there are innocent victims, Yulia, the policeman and two two others, one fatality. And that it was abroad. That’s not on, you know…
Putin should be punishing the messy and messy assassins, and maybe he already has…
Just like Lugovoi and Kovtun, they have exposed Russia.
No kidding. I just gave you a whole bunch of ups.
The poisonings were most probably organised by the state within the state. This speech although almost twenty years old gives some idea of the powers of the deep state and how the government relates to them
http://zersetzen.wikispaces.com/file/view/Gerald+Reaveley+James.pdf
The uk has no motive to harm Skripal.
Russia has classic motive, as Sergei sold state secrets and betrayed more.
Who knows whether the British had a motive to incapacitate Sergei and then keep him in custody so it’s hard to see how it can be said so categorically. If Sergei was serious about returning to Russia to see his mother before she died (a not unnatural sentiment especially for such a sentimental man) then there may have been very pressing reasons to keep him here, notably what he would say in his inevitable ‘de-briefing’ by ex-colleagues. It isn’t denied that he continued to work with MI6 and may have had a hand in the Steele dossier. Julia’s arrival seems to have moved the game forward and ‘action’ became imperative. The story itself has the hall marks of Eton and Trinity, a good ‘wheeze’. Hastily put together it would have unraveled immediately without the D Notice. Now they have to decide whether they can dare let either of them have their freedom; Julia has a long life ahead; is she to be held incommunicado for decades?
0
0
Thanks for that link!
“You are posting comments too quickly, slow down” was the response I got from wordpress
The red bag containing the poison makes a lot of sense.
I don’t know if it has been asked before, but: why poison Yulia Skripal anyway? If this was some sort of professional hit, it was very badly timed, given that Yulia was only visiting her father.
I personally do not believe that any of these 5 people had been poisoned by a nerve agent. And by that I mean an organophosphate compound. BZ is not that class of compound. (I have a degree in chemistry).
Those compounds are exceedingly toxic. If their use (or rather non-use) is military then they must kill enemy troops quickly and with minimal amount. Speed is crucial. Semi conscious enemy soldiers are dangerous.
What I find frustrating is that – because we are being so cynically lied to by our government – we have been seriously misled about the toxicity of these chemicals. You really don’t stand any sort of chance if you are poisoned by them.
The target was almost certainly Sergei. Yulia was accidentally contaminated.
In which case why wait until Yulia had come to Salisbury before making the ‘attack’ on Sergei? Couldn’t you ask around?
104
0
Why not? It’s irrelevant, anyway.
Maybe there had been other unsuccessful attacks, like with Litvinenko.
“almost certainly” is as certain as we can be given the dearth of facts available
“I personally do not believe that any of these 5 people had been poisoned by a nerve agent. And by that I mean an organophosphate compound. BZ is not that class of compound. (I have a degree in chemistry).”.
The Skripals were poisoned by a Novichok type nerve agent.
This has been 100% confirmed by the OPCW.
You have absolutely zero reason to doubt this and your opinion is just that. Your subjective opinion.
If they were poisoned by a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent they would be dead.
Who ‘identified’ the supposed Novichok? Porton Down.
Who provided the sample for the OPCW? Porton Down.
Who has stocks of all known nerve agents? Porton Down.
Can the OPCW be trusted? No.
Can Brad Pitte II be trusted? No.
The OPCW have confirmed a Novichok.
I certainly hope no one is infringing on the US patent
Thats like saying that if they were shot by a Kalashnikov, they’d be dead. That’s certainly what mr. Kalashnikov would say.
It’s simply not true, and obviously not if you give it some thought.
And again…
The only ever recorded case of a Novichok nerve agent killing (before the Amesbury case, and that’s not confirmed yet) took a WHOLE FIVE YEARS to kill.
That was in a laboratory, an accident, in Soviet Russia.
Your assertion that Novichoks always kill instantaneously, regardless of state, method or environment is FALSE, and clearly absurd.
“What I find frustrating is that – because we are being so cynically lied to by our government – “.
How do you know this?
Julia’s boyfriend is apparently in the Russian Secret Service and his mother is a senior figure in Russian Intelligence. She may have been passing on Putin’s reply to Sergei’s request to return home to visit his seriously ill elderly mother? He was irritable because he’d realised he’d have to decide, UK or Russia. And if it was to be Russia then he knew he’d have to spill the beans on Steele; tough decision! I agree it would be odd to target her if she was ‘just’ his daughter on a brief visit. Julia may have been as much a target as her father?
Rubbish.
Yulia was the daughter of a traitor to Russia, rather different to being a traitor to Russia.
The boyfriend link is interesting and certainly there may be connections to the attempted assassination, particularly, as he disappeared after it had happened.
Did Sergei want to go home? Is his mother ill and unable to travel? Does he still want to see her before she dies? Will he be allowed? Is Julia’s boyfriend’s mother senior in Russian intelligence? (I ask as you probably know the answers it seems!).
Yulia received secondary contamination.
The application was weakened by rain
One imagines the Novichok would have been in a ‘safe’ container and the handler(s) would have worn gloves. The person applying it would have the advantage of knowing where it was.
Again, it’s a pretty good assumption that the two more recent cases (inc. the lady who has died) would have been poisoned for the same batch, as it’s a very rare substance. If it was the discarded container, then it would be open and maybe with contamination on its outside edges. The details of both cases are still being investigated.
All this conspiracy stuff is daft.
“The Western forces conspired to do it” = “conspiracy stuff”.
“The Russian forces conspired to do it” = “not conspiracy stuff”.
When is a conspiracy not a conspiracy?
Skripal was a traitor to Russia, and after the spy swop in 2010, Putin is on record as saying that traitors would choke on their gains.
Skripal was hated in Russia, after conviction, but they don’t tell you that, now, do they? Even the family were spilt.
And no one is yet saying Russia definitely did it.
Most likely, but there will likely be more coming…
Point is russia had
Motive
Means
Precedent
Whether “Russia” had a motive is moot. But there is no evidence that “Russia” had any particular means than any other potential culprit, such as MI6.
As to’precedent’ the number of assassinations carried out abroad by Russian intelligence pales in comparison with those carried out by Military Intelligence in the UK, the CIA and Mossad.
You are reduced to citing the very unlikely ‘precedent’ of Litivenko which every effort of The Establishment has failed to produce anything more than a meaningless finding by a tame High Court judge. No legal proceedings have discovered any connection between the death and the Russian state.
On the other hand ‘western’ intelligence agencies are notoriously engaged in assassinations and have been on an industrial scale for seventy years. Cf The Committee chaired by Senator Church.
Actually so did MI6 CIA have M M P and opportunity
well,there you go,it def.looks like that the 2 people with the red handbag who were cought on cctv were wearing white gloves
thermite
Let’s see. An MI6 spy, known to be still actively working on MI6 deception, is involved in an incident in which a claim is made that he’s been poisoned with a deadly nerve agent by the Russians, which is disputed by hospital staff and Porton Down people behind the scenes, and can’t be checked out by investigative journalists in the mainstream media, because there aren’t any investigative journalists in the mainstream media, and immediately the Government knows that Russia did it. Doesn’t that suggest to you that Mr Skripal may have been part of the set-up right from the start?
As for his daughter, is that the same Yulia Skripal in the pictures after the event as the one in the restaurant before the event?
“deadly nerve agent by the Russians, which is disputed by hospital staff and Porton Down people behind the scenes”.
No hospital staff or Porton Down staff have disputed anything.
NOT TRUE.
One doctor wrote a letter stating ‘no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning’. Beyond that no one has been interviewed as the govt have a press ban on it. Why is that?
The claims about Novichok by ex-Russian scientists do not match up with the scenario here. How broadly is this ‘novichok’ title being applied?
The UK govt straight out lied with claims it was Russian made. They have no evidence of this and we now know it can be made worldwide. I believe US even have patents on it.
He was a locus doctor in casualty.
He clearly states no cases, except the policeman and the Skripals.
Russia is strongly suspected because they have precedent, particularly the Litvinenko case, with strong forensic evidence against two Russians, one ex. KBG/ FSB.
Circumstances unknown and withheld from public knowledge oblige people in ‘power’ or positions of influence under such power to act in ways that make no sense to anyone with sense.
News for mass consumption is a sideshow but also a conditioning to remain inside the framing of a narrative identity. The ‘Western intelligence’ could not do a better job of damaging their credibility by the WAY they operate as well as the what of it.
However “No one understood better than Stalin that the true object of propaganda is neither to convince nor even to persuade, but to produce a uniform pattern of public utterance in which the first trace of unorthodox thought immediately reveals itself as a jarring dissonance.” (Alan Bullock, in Hitler and Stalin: Parallel Lives).
While the what of it can be tested to some degree for congruency with itself and with all the factors involved, the WAY of it speaks of either desperation of from a conviction that intellectual criticism is powerless in a post truth coup.
My sense is of either the leadership class being captive to powers they do not feel able to challenge or are cornered in some way by their circumstance so as not to have any other recourse than – in this case – stirring up hatred in incitement to violence with Russia. This could all be a brinkmanship of geopolitical ‘poker’ or it could be that the only ‘escape’ from such a mess as we inherit and persist in is war.
My sense is that when we cannot or will not embrace change somewhat ‘gracefully’ or in some willingness – then we give power to whatever external ‘crisis’ ripens to force it – and seek to ‘survive’ at the expense of those we abandoned or indeed conscripted or made into targets for WMD.
Dictating terms to a world of ‘united states’ under broad spectrum dominance of a tyrannous rule is not justified by ‘symbols and stories’ of freedom.
National and International security rests on honest communication, backed by supporting deeds so as to grow trust in place of treachery. No one has a clean past, but if we persist in re-enacting it, we will forsake the presence of mind by which to choose not to.
The nature of politics has had all its goalposts moved to a rigged system of finance and law that pre-empt any movement of cultural development apart from corporate capture – and allow that corporations have only the power given them by such a systemic ‘development’. No one HAS power but for an agenda larger than their own usefulness.
Worldly power has always operated a narrative control at some level – but technology has ‘outsourced’ our own will and consciousness to systems and machinery of our own attempt and intent to replace Life with our own making. I see a larger ‘script’ than power struggle – or rather I see an awakening ‘script’ running beneath the narrative identity conflict.
Whether we have a fated outcome or make our own (under a fatal condition), the framing of the physicalised sense of self is the ‘life in the world’. But this framing is not itself physical so much as conditioned association and reflex that is hidden from sight while we engage within its framing as a sense of personal struggle under and driven by ‘necessity’ of survival in the terms we set or are forcefully and fearfully identified in.
Deceit is simply a weapon in a world of war – including the claiming of a moral high ground whenever it suits an invalidating of the ‘other’. Loss of communication, trust and therefore integrity is the state of a lack of substance. However, ‘claiming the moral high ground’ as a personal right to power is the same old story. The complexities of deceits and entanglements increase with the persistence of identities and investments in them – which of course run as ‘self-evident reality’ by reactions that embody the beliefs.
Brad Pitte II is strongly suspected of being a paid U.K, or other ‘western’ government disinformation dwarf because he has precedent and because of the improbably large number of “likes” his ridiculous posts acquire so quickly.
Not to mention the highly suspect number of dislikes for very good comments that just challenge his views.
Many likes or dislikes? Faulty software here. You can thumb up or down as many times as you like. Just ask Mulga Mumblebrain who found this out long ago.
No. I’m not.
I reckon BP II is a Ukronazi sitting in a basement in Lvov, currently self-abusing in a frenzy of delight that his Ustasha blood-brothers have reached the World Cup final.
A retired senior member of the French secret service has made a statement that Litvenenko was not poisoned by the Russian Government. He named the person who carried out the killing but I have forgotten his name.I will search my files to find the article.
There is no evidence that it was done by the Russian Government.
The uk has produced massive forensic evidence that Lugovoi and Kovtun put Po210 into the teapot at the Millenium Bar on1.11.2006.
Only Lugovoi, Kovtun and Litvinenko himself were there.
K and L did it. We just don’t know on whose behalf (!!).
The teapot had massive quantities of very rare Po210 and Litvinenko drank from it before he died.
Read the report. All of it. Properly.
They also tried to poison him by the same method two weeks before.
Again, extensive forensics.
FACTS.
Whoever you are, Mr Pitte, you read this barrister’s analysis of the Litvinenko case:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/17/litvinenko-and-the-demise-of-british-justice/
That analysis is flawed.
The report makes clear that Litvinenko was poisoned on at least two separate occasions, which explains how he contaminated areas before Nov. 2006.
All,of his points are covered in the report from the public enquiry.
Read it. You won’t.
The teapot that Litvinenko drank out of has Po210 all over it. Only Lugovoi and Kovtun were with Litvinenko.
That report you mention says why was the poisoning not visible on cctv? That’s no proof it didn’t happen. It’s circumstantial.
There is sufficient to take L and K to trial and very likely convict in a uk criminal court.
It’s amazing how people don’t know how strong the case is.
Note that it happened on uk soil. Uk law applies and proof is required only ‘beyond reasonable doubt’.
There is plenty to convict L and K.
Read the full report.
A problem with this scenario is that the taxi-cab that took Alexander Litvinenko TO his meeting with Andrey Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun on that day also tested positive for traces of polonium.
How many times
Litvinenko had already been contaminated at least once before (but not fatally) by L and K.
There is proof that L and K out Po210 into the teapot on 1.11.2006.
This is ‘massive evidence’ as we see in the ‘deadly’ A-234 case(s)?
Unless you were there when they tested the teapot, you’re the mug for believing anything coming out of the UK services/Govt. You blindly believe your masters…
Please don’t bother.
It was proabaly Goldfarb. But L and K poisoned him. It’s proven.
Paul Barril named Mario Scaramella as Litvinenko’s killer: and I’d put more faith in France’s former top cop than our residential troll!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aLI-gXJ7T5E
The public enquiry has forensic evidence.
Russia won’t extradite the accused for trail.
There is an international arrest warrant out for their arrest.
Very interesting.
But
There is very strong evidence that L and K put Po210 into the teapot on 1.11.2006. The teapot has been tested and the results thoroughly recorded. Only L, K and Litvinenko were present. L and K poisoned him with Po210. On whose behalf we don’t know.
There is similar evidence that they did the same about 2 weeks earlier. Litvinenko was then weakly infected and infected some of those he met at some of the venues he attended.
All of the information about Scaramella is irrelevant, and covered in the report.
I remind you.
The crime was committed in uk soil. Uk law applies.
There is an international warrant for L and K’s arrest and France are party to that warrant.
The UK legal system is utterly corrupt when it comes to cases involving state crime
Brad Pitte II
In the middle of your comment above you have written ‘Ruth EH’ Why have you done this?
Do you remember the Hutton Inquiry? Second to none in what sense?
Of course, Christopher Steele was also involved in the Litvinenko case:
“Steele’s already dim view of the Kremlin darkened in November, 2006, when Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian K.G.B. officer and a Putin critic who had been recruited by M.I.6, suffered an agonizing death in a London hospital, after drinking a cup of tea poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. Moscow had evidently sanctioned a brazen murder in his own country. Steele was put in charge of M.I.6’s investigation. Authorities initially planned to indict one suspect in the murder, but Steele’s investigative work persuaded them to indict a second suspect as well.”
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2018/03/12/christopher-steele-the-man-behind-the-trump-dossier
The Government apparently issued D Notices which ban the Press from commenting on matters that the government wants to keep secret.
No- D notices are to press
It is bad enough that we are often told ,if not lies then at least dis-information from government authorities ,now they forbid the press from commenting on them .This is a first for me anyway .Scary Orwellian world indeed.
http://www.theblogmire.com/ Read the whole case and today’s update
“As for his daughter, is that the same Yulia Skripal in the pictures after the event as the one in the restaurant before the event?”.
Yes.
