Open Thread: Trump-Putin Summit and Mounting Hysteria

Yesterday, Trump and Putin met for a summit in Helsinki. The resulting hysteria, all throughout the mainstream media and in the minds of neocon and (self-described) “liberals” alike.
Just to be clear – it is not unusual for heads of state to meet. It is not unusual for leaders with different values or interests to discuss international politics. It’s the entire point of diplomacy.
The media at large appear to have forgotten this – giving thousands of column inches to insane ramblings employing words such as “traitor”, “treason”, “puppet” and “surrender”. Words which are rapidly losing their meaning.
Politico Magazine described the alleged Russian hacking as “our Pearl Harbor”, and demanded America “respond accordingly”. The author – a retired General in the US Army – is delightfully vague about what exactly that would entail.
The Guardian has over 13 stories – including half a dozen opinion pieces. Each more absurd than the last. Richard Wolffe does nothing but abuse both men between baseless accusation and the repitition of long-debunked nonsense. Whilst Peter Daou – a former employee of Hillary Clinton’s campaign – writes that Republican who still support Trump are “following him off a cliff to treachery”.
The Independent ran with “Vladimir Putin just humiliated Donald Trump. And Trump humiliated America”, a headline which belies the content of article somewhat, by far one of the most reasonable takes on either side of the Atlantic.
NewsWeek asks: “Did Trump Commit Treason at Putin Summit?”, before concluding -sensibly enough – that no, he probably didn’t.
CNN – predictably – went full CNN. Accusing Putin and Trump of “pulling the West apart”.
It wasn’t just print and digital media whipping up this storm. Social Media likewise worked itself into a frenzy – the Liberal twitterati working their followers up into lather not seen since the final scene of Frankenstein.
John McCain called it the most “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory”. John Brennan – ex-CIA head – called it “nothing short of treasonous”. Even Bernie Sanders – the man who was cheated of the Democratic nomination by DNC election rigging – got in on the act – calling it a “good day for Putin and a bad day for democracy”. In this way, Trump and Putin have done stirling work in exposing that – deep down – America’s politcal class is entirely homogenous. Neocons and “socialists” united in fighting an eternal war against an invented enemy.
The worst tweet on this subject – or perhaps any subject – must have been from Garry Kasparov:
I'm ready to call this the darkest hour in the history of the American presidency. Let me know if you can think of any competition.
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) 16 July 2018
Nowhere in the media was coverage given to ANY facet of this meeting other than the fictional “collusion”. We don’t know if sanctions, Syria, Ukraine, Korea, Iran or Nordstream 2 were discussed – and what may have been said about each, if they were. Even the collusion was only really covered in general, rather than specific. Very few column inches given over to – even less real engagement with – Putin’s offer to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, if the US reciprocated with Russia’s investigation into Bill Browder’s business associates, and possible tax crimes.
Important questions, then:
- What else was discussed by Putin and Trump? Syria, Ukraine or Iran?
- Why has no coverage been given to that? Is there nothing to say, or is something being hidden behind a smokescreen?
- Will Mueller accept Putin’s invitation to question the indicted Russians in Russia?
- What excuse will be used when Mueller inevitably turns this offer down?
- Why is the entire media machine turning against the Helsinki summit?
- Is it just about the need to keep Russia as an enemy to justify increased NATO defence budgets?
- Where do we go from here?
Both Moon of Alabama and Craig Murray have very good analyses today. I recommend them.
I prefer the Fraudian sewer-to see Evil lying, hypocritical, psychopaths foaming at the mouth in rabid ecstasies is truly hilarious. I knew Trump would be entertaining, but I under-estimated the fury of the ‘liberals’ at the failure of their gore bespattered Gorgon failing to ascend the Throne of Blood.
OffGuardian asks proper journalistic questions about the summit while most of the mainstream media suffers a chicken-hawk / chicken-little panic attack while drinking its bathwater and drumming for a “humiliating” punitive final solution to Russia. Investors, as occurred with the 911 “attack,” are hungrily gaming what the desired effect will be on the NYSE? In other news, Russia, responding to American warmonger angst is financing an Aaron Sorkin (Charlie Wilson’s War, West Wing) musical drama mini-series (provisionally titled Getting Smarter) to explicate and exorcise the scope, scale, pathos, history and romantic delusions of the “deep state” and the characteristic absence of life and humanity in the perverse pale-faced castrati mandrinate who serve its mission. The mini-series promises to compel ordinary Americans to rise-up and destroy their elite ivy covered amoral educational institutions and topple the absurd corporate insider class with humiliating mockery sufficient to acheive their serial cascading suicide. Meanwhile, Canada in an attempt to recover its 1st degree groveling vassal status, is promising to further subsidize and reduce taxes on the western armaments industry, declare it environmentally sustainable and free it from the yoke of bureaucracy, political payola, public criticism and trade unionism. After which Harper will return in jesus boots and become the queen’s governor general with dictatorial powers. and so to bed, perchance to dream…
I spent a few hours yesterday, when it was too wet and wild to venture outside, watching Youtube videos describing China’s simply amazing progress, in every field. There is the real enemy, the not at all phantom menace that has the deranged civilizational supremacists of the Yankee Reich, its Five Eyes stooges and co-conspirators and the other Western oligarchies so deranged with fear and rage. Russia is just a way-station, a source of great loot to be pillaged again, as the country is vivisected by some New Yeltsin. The performance of the Western fakestream media hate-machine grows more frenzied and extreme every time Putin tweeks their Exceptional noses, and smirks at it. I love his smirk!!!!
As is so often the case in recent years, especially with Ukraine in 2014, the media have gone overboard with their partisanship. It’s a sign of desperation.
It will be interesting to see, by the end of the week, what the public’s opinion of the press is. Wouldn’t be surprised if the press made itself less trusted than ever.
If Trump is reelected with the popular vote as well as the electoral college in 2020, will the press continue to call Trump supporters uneducated morons?
The MSM is accelerating its own death spiral.
“I’m ready to call this the darkest hour in the history of the American presidency. Let me know if you can think of any competition.”
How about nuking 2 Japanese cities to test out a new toy knowing that it would be unnecessary in order to win WW2?
Illegally bombing large chunks of Asia in order to further its ambitions in Vietnam?
Illegally invading Iraq and turning the middle east into a lawless meat grinder of jihadist madness?
As commander in chief the US president is responsible for all this and more. The real question is where to stop.
Kasparov, like many chess champions, is deranged.
I kind of think that Trump’s supposed ‘narcissism’ is based on his fear, which is widespread among the ruling elite, that the US simply can’t go on like this anymore. It doesn’t have the money and more importantly, it doesn’t have enough support from the people for all these incredibly destructive and costly wars. A substantial majority of ordinary Americans want the system to fix America first, not the rest of the world. This is a major problem for the ruling class who see it as imperative that that the US conquers the world in order to maintain its’ position as the only remaining western empire. Only China and Germany have shown that one doesn’t need to create a vast and expensive world empire in order to flourish economically. Money and trade can succeed where brute military force fails.
The real insanity is continuing to believe that the MSM is sane, wishes to hold elite power to account, is anything but an outsourced whoring PR channel for MIC/bankster interests.
I grew up and saw Israel and Egypt hold peace talks – they were warring protagonists, not sabre-rattling oil economies. It was reported as the height of statesmanship, whatever you thought about the politicians concerned.
I saw Germany reunited and the Cold War end. Dreadful scandal, both those things.
I saw as an adult bilateral agreement in London to pursue peace talks in Northern Ireland with two sides who had been blowing each other up for two generations. The US helped to broker the talks and there has been mostly peaceful existence now for almost a generation.
Right now, by those standards, the US and Russia should be getting Turkey, Syria, Israel, KSA, the Emirati statelets and Iran around a table and the EU should be helping them to do so.
India and Russia should be getting all the Stan republics into conference to resolve the eyesore of Afghanistan and the US should be ordered out of Afghanistan. Neither Russia nor India should be taking their place.
Canada and Mexico should be brokering talks about the various messes created in the American land mass, focussing on the role of US military training in fomenting coup over many decades. The US should be in the dock, not the Chair.
An honest broker needs to be found to chair talks on Korea: that will not be China, Russia, the US nor Japan. Australia and New Zealand might be suitable.
African leadership should be brokering talks on the ongoing calamities in the Horn of Africa.
This diplomacy is what prevents all out warfare.
Why are the Western Presstitutes so opposed to it?
If the Republicans and Trump win the mid term elections big time then I would fear for Trump. He’ll wind up like Kennedy.
Which Kennedy?
The Mainstream media is losing its power to shape events and frame debates. That is why it is becoming increasingly hysterical. And the hysteria is informed by a desperate need to discredit all other forums of opinion, particularly sites like this one, as deranged, beyond the pale, dominated by anarchists and their gulls.
It is best to be patient: to point out the absurdity of the sort of views that Gary Kasparov and the Guardian promote and to appeal to the quiet common sense of the majority. Most people are aware of the fact that such talks are useful.
The same sort of hysteria was manifested over the talks with Korea: there are a large number of people who get rich and remain powerful by leeching on to organisations such as NATO and the rest of the imperial apparatus.
The trick will be for those who support peace and dialogue to insist on the delivery of the peace dividend which most people have been waiting for since 1990. Instead they have seen their wages fall and their sense of security in society decline.
That is something that the Labour Party has to stress. As to Bernie Sanders, it is easy to understand what his motives are. And they are sordid and nasty.
Sanders was in on the scam right the way through. The REAL election meddling and interference and rigging was Clinton and Washerwoman Schlitz’s efforts to steal the nomination for the gore bespattered Gorgon, and Uncle Bernie rolled right over, like a good little puppy, and sold the Bernouts down the river. And Putin made him do it!
I heard about half a minute of “reporting” on Putin/Trump from Channel 4 last night and that was enough. I couldn’t believe the frothing hysteria of it. It’s all along the lines of the “darkest moment in the entire history of the world” – and it shows how utterly desperate and hyperbolically paranoid these political/media servants have become.
Agreed, the wretched Jon Snow and his team showed an extraordinary degree of biased ignorance by interviewing half a dozen people all of whom were violently anti Trump, and not one in his favour. The most amusing part of watching these liberal neo-fascists is to see the jaw dropping incredulity on their faces when commenting on Trump as if they had never before encountered a man who had the honesty to express different ideas and values to their own died in the wool establishment CIA/MI6 entrenched warmongering hate filled views. Perhaps if Jon Snow had changed his appalling cheap nylon tie in the past five years one might give him the benefit of the doubt, but no it is still there befitting his stale mentality to a tee.
I saw part of a post-Summit Sky News report from Helsinki this a.m. The female reporter out in Helsinki said scoffingly that when Putin was asked [I think she was referring to his interview with Fox TV] about the indictment of 12 Russians and the ‘Novichok’ events “he said he wanted to see evidence”. She delivered his response with the most snide and incredulous tone as if to say why on earth does he require evidence when we all know that the accusations alone are enough to prove Russia guilty. She then went on to say, almost ‘tutting’ as she said it, “He wanted to see the evidence…They tried to hand him the indictment but he just put it on the table. Even when the evidence was presented to him, he wouldn’t take it”. So that’s it then. We are all supposed to take on board Sky’s opinion that he is a most fickle, unreasonable individual who has the audacity to demand evidence and won’t just concede and agree with what he is told. Life is so simple in the world populated by ‘Sky’ and the rest of the simpletons out there.
Our whole MSM is an absolute disgrace. We know that already, but unfortunately Joe and Jane Bloggs don’t realise it and they lap it all up.
An indictment is no more than an allegation. It is proof of nothing.
The Western ‘liberals’ are natural fascists in utero. And the TOTAL Groupthink, the complete absence of any dissenting opinion or any honest examination of the facts ends with the presstitutes competing with each other to be seen as the most hysterically politically correct.
The entire Western fakestream sewer is behaving in precisely the manner that the Murdoch cancer has been operating in Austfailure for decades. The bias is TOTAL, and the hate and fear-mongering (and rank disinformation) against a plethora of targets eg unions, environmentalists, the Indigenous, refugees, Moslems, Russia, China, Iran, the Palestinians, teachers, ‘do-gooders’, ‘the morally vain’, ‘post-modernists'(a weird obsession)has long been deranged and hateful. It has measurably helped to make our society worse-stupider, more ignorant, more greedy, more class hating, more vicious. And the cancer pursues vendettas, against leading unionists, environmentalists, Leftists etc, with utter viciousness and they continue even decades post-mortem, as in the case of the historian Manning Clark, dead since 1991.
The big problem is, that one is allowed, within the unrepresentative media bubble, to attack and ridicule the nasty Republicans and the dumb, nationalist, rednecks; only one can’t do it to the Democrats and the ‘liberals.’ That is going too far. One isn’t allowed to reject both political factions, because there is no alternative allowed. And this is despite the last election showing that a substantial groundswell of ordinary Americans were ready to do just that. Support a ‘fascist’ or a ‘socialist’ rather than the Democrats or Republicans. That’s a really significant shift and one the ghastly Guardian steadfastly refuses to address, preferring instead to blame the Russians for the ‘bad’ election result. Does a Oxbridge education really destroy one’s capacity to think independently, or does it start earlier? How can one have an effective ruling elite that no longer has the capacity to think properly? I think they’re doomed, when their ideas no longer have even a tenuous link to reality and increasingly more and more people can see this. Civil war or revolution loom on the horizon unless there’s a shift, a reckoning.
Sorry. You did read it, of course. It’s unhinged. Where does the Guardian find these people? Their hatred of Trump is… irrational and bizarre. He’s a billionaire businessman who’d rather build hotels and casinos in the Crimea than bomb Russia. Wow! what a fiend he is!
Next it’ll be argued that Trump is too dangerous, too treacherous and his supporters too deplorable and stupid, too easily manipulated by the Russians; to allow them to vote for Trump next time around, so let’s find a way to make sure he can’t stand again.
The ruling class in the US, and not just there, are simply ‘losing it’, big time. Too many people for comfort are not following them and are ready to disobey and seek other answers to their problems. The ‘liberals’ and the fake left are gonna lose again next time, probably worse than before, especially if the awful Clintons are still running the Democratic Party.
That a guy like Trump whips both the twin establishments inside the Democrats and Republicans, and the pundit church and the media priesthood too, tells one something profound about how corrupt and degenerate the US political system is. Yet, these lessons are ignored and the blame pushed onto the Russians! It’s like we’re heading for a civil war, if we don’t attack the Russians first!
Trump’s major crime, I think, and I think he’s supported by powerful figures within the Establishment and the US Military, but they cannot openly support him for obvious reasons… is that he doesn’t think that the US can successfully confront Russia and China, at the same time, pushing them closer and closer into a truly formidable economic and military alliance. China’s a bigger threat than Russia economically, so why confront Russia like this, when it’s really China one has to fear? The other factions think one can do both, fight Russia and China together. Trump and his group think this is a simply crazy strategy and completely unecessary.
Trumps problem, and that of the US, is that the long entrenched Deep State of the military industrial war profiteers including the paranoid CIA, cannot control their annoyance that their stooge Hilary Clinton lost the election and Trump who wants a peaceful outcome with Russia and Syria has upset their plans. Trump is fighting a constant battle not just with Mueller but with other CIA placements such as Pompeo who he need appease for the time being despite their animosity to him. He is a brave man since the last President to challenge the CIA and Deep State was Kennedy and now should the desperate efforts being made to bring Trump down by denigration and fake news fail their will come a point where assassination will become the last choice.
Absolutely right but they know they risk a new civil war if they do so.
The anti-Trump bias is so deeply entrenched and it is exceeding difficult to red-pill cosseted, well-off “intellectuals” on this side of the Atlantic who are sticking to the Liberal history of publications like The Guardian/C4 while refusing to find alternate sources of news.
We are entered into a binary world of political schism that seems insoluble…
Sanity.For me both Russia and IS are great countries both lost in the old cold war story.Sanders I hope will have some more creative ideas eg. saying what he would have done in Trump’s place and preparing for being president: getting beyond this negative thinking.
Sanders is nothing but a phony sheep-dog.
Why are our erstwhile defenders of western democracy silent on the $400-million bribe Hillary’s campaign received from Russian gangster-oligarchs?
Seems obvious this was a down payment on another colour revolution.
I’m from Dublin and I’m going to take this opportunity to add the our very own Irish Times to the growing number of neocon ‘liberal’ presstitutes working for the propaganda arm of NATO. Because there is no Offguardian or Media Lens in Ireland this enables them to get away with murder (or at least supporting it around the world)! Here are two of their headlines from today which I couldn’t even be arsed reading beyond because I think they alone speak sufficiently about the drivel contained in each article. Nor am I’m going to link to the articles because they don’t deserve the ad revenue.
First headline – “Trump’s humiliating performance contrasts with Putin’s control” and second headline – “A delusional Donald Trump plays to Vladimir Putin’s agenda”.
One only wonders now if Green Day will ever allow their 2003 hit ‘American Idiot’ be renamed to ‘Liberal Idiot’ – all the lyrics in the rest of the song can stay the same, just change the title!
A. Don’t forget RTE, Tv3, snivelling grovelling autocue readers, Joe ‘working class hero’ Duffy will let us know what to think I’m sure, the whole media industry here as you know stinks.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jul/17/republicans-donald-trump-russia-treachery
Just look at this stuff in the ghastly Guardian today, and… weep.
