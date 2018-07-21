Donald Trump – Despised by Europe, Despises Europe

Andre Vltchek
Why is Europe full of hate for Donald Trump?
Is it, perhaps, because millions could soon die in yet another of the senseless and horrible wars unleashed by the Western empire? Or is it because Europeans suddenly ‘saw the light’ and realized that they mistreated billions of innocent people throughout history; that actually all people on Earth are equal and should be left alone and be allowed to live their lives as they please?
Far from that; unfortunately, very far!
Most of the Europeans simply hate Trump because he had enough of the status quo, of what could be objectively described as sneaky and sleazy games.
Mr. Trump sees collaboration with Europe as an extremely bad business.
Not that President Trump is a saint himself. Of course, he isn’t. He is a businessman – a very ruthless one, and in the past very daring and very successful. He has already managed to break the backs of hundreds of people, and now he would not hesitate to run hundreds of countries to the ground, if they’d dare to stand in his way. When he sees that someone is trying to take advantage of him (or of the company he was allowed to manage – the United States of America), he knows perfectly well from where the stench comes, as he has been spoiling the air himself, all throughout his colorful career.
The main reason why Europeans are so disgusted with Donald Trump, is because, in their eyes, he is impolite, simply rude. He does not show any respect for the Western civilization; he simply doesn’t care. He snaps at everyone – Europe, Japan, China, Mexico. It is even hard to call him a racist – he seems to hate everybody, sometimes at different times, or simultaneously.
The “Old continent” likes it dandy and smooth. It adores well-mannered people who behave, no matter what their color of the skin is, precisely like Europeans.
You see, if Mr. Trump was acting as an ordinary U.S. president from the upper class, perhaps like Mr. Obama or Bill Clinton were acting just very recently, there would be absolutely no outrage and no protests in London or Berlin. Some 10 million corpses in the Democratic Republic of Congo did not outrage European masses, as long as they got plenty of coltan for their mobile phones, and enough uranium for the NATO nukes.
Millions of corpses in Iraq, Libya and Syria – it mattered very little to bon vivants in Italy, France, or Greece. As long as the gentleman in charge of the world order was polite, as long as he knew how to respect the cradle of Western ‘civilization’ – Europe – there was no reason to worry.
Europe used to murder tens, even hundreds of millions of people, on all continents and throughout the centuries. No matter how hard Washington tried (and it has been trying very hard), it was never able to compete with the gruesomeness of extermination campaigns that had originated in Paris, Brussels, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid or Lisbon.
These things are, of course, never pronounced. Both Europe and the U.S. are supposed to be synonymous with ‘freedom’, ‘democracy’ and liberal values, not with the genocides. But of course, Western rulers know perfectly well of what stuff history is made.
To guarantee the stability of Western dogmas and propaganda, almost all U.S. presidents were accustomed to demonstrating great respect for Europe, at least publicly.
After all, Europe is where the American culture comes from, isn’t it? It is from where Christianity arrived. It is where people who slaughtered the great majority of the native Americans came from. It is where the slave owners and plantation owners came from. Europeans were people who were supplying slaves to the “New World”, hunting them down like animals in Africa, raping them, then chaining them inside the monstrously overcrowded vessels. What a legacy; what a civilization!
North America is nothing else than that wild, violent dream of the Europeans come true; a dream of open spaces and almost unopposed plunder: Kill all the natives, rob all that you can, then enslave people from other continents, and bring them to work for free on your plantations and construction sites – chained, humiliated and broken. When you digest your loot, then begin expanding again, as your ancestors – Europeans – were doing for centuries. But this time expand from your new base, from North America (new base but the same culture and the same aggressive hordes); expand towards Latin America and the Philippines, and eventually, towards the entire world.
Let us be very honest: The United States of America is just a huge extension of Europe, with several minorities living on its territory: descendants of slaves, broken native people, and the most aggressive immigrants from all parts of the planet. But it is Europe, in some places ‘diluted’, but Europe nevertheless.
When the Europeans are criticizing, even ridiculing the U.S. (without ridiculing themselves in the same breath), it is truly grotesque. Europe and North America have absolutely the same destiny, same goals and interests. For the last few decades, the U.S.A. has been doing an extremely dirty job, manipulating and plundering the world, on behalf of the entire West. It was rolling itself in filth, while Europe was stuffing itself on refined food, prostituting pristine parts of all continents with its mass tourism, and dictating to everyone how to live and even how to think.
Whatever you think of Donald Trump, it is obvious that he is very well aware of all this. He understands the correlation between Europe and the United States. And he is sick of what he sees.
The entire West is looting, plundering and raping the rest of the world; it does it in unison. Most of the world has by now been converted into a high security prison. The entire West is preventing people of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East from thinking, and from living their lives as it suits them the best. The entire West is spreading propaganda, dark nihilism (read my latest book “Revolutionary Optimism, Western Nihilism”), and it is discrediting, even overthrowing, all socially-oriented movements and governments.
But it is the United States of America that is paying for all this, while letting its workers, the elderly and minorities literally rot in deplorable conditions. It robs and gets robbed, or at least its people are.
Look at the European so-called unemployed, enjoying their sexual escapades in Southeast Asia or East Africa, all at the expense of the people living or rotting alive in countless poor nations. Look at those long vacations, short working hours, free medical care and education, while people both in the poor nations and in the United States, can hardly make ends meet.
Is Europe really ‘colonized’ by the United States? Don’t make me laugh! It appears that it is Europe, which is still colonizing the world, making it work for its lethargy and extravagance. The U.S. has been, increasingly, like an idiot, working and killing on behalf of Europe.
Donald Trump suspects that this is what is happening. I am not sure he can formulate it, but at least he knows, intuitively, that something unsavory is going on.
Donald Trump thinks that this relationship with Europe is a damn bad deal for his country.
One can almost hear him shouting: “If we all steal, if we all have been screwing the world, let us all enjoy the booty. Pay your share, dudes, and let my people thrive, too!”
It is undeniable, that using gangster logic, he is totally right! And the West is, by now, patently, an out of control mafia which is brutalizing the entire planet!
Some people in the West, even in the United States, are hoping that the present U.S. administration will manage to disgust Europe so much that ‘the Old Continent’ would crack-off, leave the alliance with the U.S. They think that it would have a very positive impact on our planet.
This scenario could actually happen, but it would be even worse for the rest of the world than the present, already horrible, status quo setup.
It is because the foundations of the present global evil are not in the U.S., but in Europe itself.
“Independent”, rearmed Europe would mean even more suffering for Africa (just look what France has been doing recently in its former colonies), Asia (U.K. in Afghanistan), the Middle East (EU supporting Saudi Arabia in its terror drive against both Yemen and Syria) and elsewhere.
It is clear that Mr. Trump is concerned about his country. He is trying to put the interests of the U.S. first, not the interests of the West in general. Is he doing it elegantly? Definitely not. Is he a genius? Hardly.
But who knows, he may think that his people could be better off if he tries to move closer to Russia and Asia Pacific. That could be quite correct. After all, cooperating with Europe never brought many benefits to anyone. Europe is too tricky, too selfish, and too brutal. It only takes, never gives.
The entire U.S. liberal establishment is in disarray. It is totally Euro-centric. It seems to be more pro-European than Europe itself. It actually is Europe. Could the United States under Donald Trump become cosmopolitan? I am not sure. We will soon find out.
Both Europe and the former ‘U.S. pro-European regime’ are notoriously, fundamentally anti-Russian and anti-Chinese.
Donald Trump is definitely not pro-Russian or pro-Chinese, but it appears that he dislikes Europe as much as he dislikes the others. Such a neo-egalitarian approach may actually bring some fruits and relief to our planet.
Some very interesting observations, Andre.
But isn’t there a danger Trump has become something of a political version of Kate Moss – an essentially blank canvas upon which others project a variety of fantasies?
I tend to see him as a latter day Brian – not the messiah but a very naughty boy.
Anyway, no matter how we characterise US/European relations they long predate Trump and are intertwined in such a way as to suggest they will persist long after he’s gone (armageddon permitting).
Not a danger so much as a design.
What is projected onto Trump is to a large degree predictable and manipulatable.
Power by deceit is not just the ‘end of the world’ but also its ‘beginning’ in terms of taking power unto ourself apart and alone – and thus necessarily in struggle with others and with our world and of course with the truth of our own existence. How does a lie struggle with the truth?
It does not and can not – and so it struggles with a version of image and symbol substitution of feared or hated ‘truth’. War with self is the cost of our ‘salvation’ in separateness from feared and hated ‘truth’ – that of course operates as an inversion or reversal of true.
If I reached for something perhaps more tangible to the world of deceits that seems to engulf us, it is to be vigilant to psyops at any and every level of our spectrum of conscious experience – and to USE that experience as an educational tool. If the ket to a phishing or false flag is to elicit capture by reaction, then our reactions need be paused from triggering a chain reaction, whilst opening the willingness and desire for truth instead of conditioned reflex of what we think is happening.
By Europe? By Europeans? By the ‘leadership class’ of Europeans? By the European spokes-media for investment-captured elites?
Trump is largely ‘despised’ because he openly and flagrantly speaks and behaves without courtesy or consistency. But more perhaps because he is set up as a hate figure by the corporate spoke-media that is also the arbiter of the guilt-driven ‘correctness’ that he does not uphold or conform to. This gives him credibility with many who are hateful of either the guilting agenda or of being suppressed by coercive correctness.
I see that any movement of ‘moral superiority’ contains within it the hate that it presumes to hate in the ‘other’. In some sense the ‘other’ was elected or selected to US Presidency – which is purported to be the seat of world power.
Underestimating one’s opponent is often repaid with defeat. US Presidents since the tv era have run like branded shows to selected target audiences.
Those who wield influence – which includes those who set laws and protectors of such laws – use whatever mask for its advantages and limit or ignore its liabilities.
What are the advantages of a persona that is openly ridiculed and despised and thus free from being called to true account because he has been set up to be ‘out of communication’ with the establishment that supports his office. And sets up a new world order based on unpredictability, chutzpah and belligerence. This is not a new way of ‘politicking deals’.
Intelligence masked in such forms can be used to confound rivals and unsettle them. As such it is more of a psyop than a psychopath in the While House.
The last Trump sounds and the nature of the power that seeks to ‘lord it’ over this world will come forth from the Deep State… to be undone?
I hold that what we resist, persists, and that what we most hate in others is what we most hate in ourself.
This knowledge can be used to induce others to hate under a false sense of self-righteous security relative to their own exposure. The exposure of the ‘Beast’ I expect to be in each and all of us – as is the true awakening. The realm of persona mapping magic is a deep state of dissociation – but you – and each of us – is the casting manager of our own script. Or to put it another way, we each make a version of Trump – (and of everyone else in our life) and relate or react to it as if it were self-existing (apart from us) and therefore a way to get rid of what we don’t want – as if to keep what we do want. This operates a reversal of the Golden Rule. What you give is what you get to keep and what you seek to keep for yourself alone will cost you even the little that you have.
Another way to look at the human ‘world’ is as a Script operating to awaken true responsibility – not least through the recognition and release of the false attempt to take on power, role or function that is not ours, nor within our true ability, and which operates destructively to our true function by persisting under the spell of our own mis-taken self definitions.
What you put out is what you get back. Or if you prefer… Trump MADE you think and behave this way.
“What are the advantages of a persona that is openly ridiculed and despised” –
“Intelligence masked in such forms can be used to confound rivals and unsettle them. As such it is more of a psyop than a psychopath in the While House.”
binra – an insightful analysis I think. One should never trust that the surface level – “reality” – being presented to we mere peasants is a reflection of anything more than whatever smoke and mirrors are considered of most utility to control us and render us as always – dazed and confused.
Yes, and beneath our own script – might we have a payoff in engaging in such a drama?
I don’t mean this in any sense of blame, witch hunt of navel gazing – but simply bringing more noticing to the way our own thoughts emotion and reaction works. This is of course also the vigilance against deceit from any vector, including of course our own thinking – whether targeted by manipulators or not.
Narrative control operates in us as it does in the ‘world we see out there’. I seek to bring it to a conscious evaluation rather than run its protection racket at what I now see is to greater cost.
A nice propaganda article!!!! Applause!!!!
Oh! the poor America who s been a victim of Europe, by sanctioning, Europe if they make deals with countries that they (America) want to colonise….
“the West is, by now, patently, an out of control mafia which is brutalizing the entire planet!” – the author
500+ years of this brutal murderous Western insanity and the best those running the show can give us at this point is “the Skripnals” and “Russiagate” as diversions from the reality that this house of cards may be finally coming to a rather inglorious end, and much sooner than most of us would like to believe. Vltchek as usual doesn’t pull any punches and is right on the money in his analysis.
