To Make a Sailor Blush

W Stephen Gilbert
I do not believe in personal abuse of any sort. Treat people with respect, treat people as you wish to be treated yourself, listen to their views, agree or disagree but have that debate. There’s going to be no rudeness from me … I want a kinder politics, a more caring society. Don’t let them reduce you to believing in less. So I say to all activists, whether Labour or not, cut out the personal abuse, cut out the cyber bullying, and especially the misogynistic abuse online, and let’s get on with bringing real values back into politics.”
Those were the words of Jeremy Corbyn in his first conference speech as leader on September 29th 2015. He was heartily cheered.
The parliamentary Labour Party has many members who, in all seriousness, would rather lose the next election under another leader – some would say any other leader – than win it led by Corbyn. That their own survival and that of their allies as MPs might well depend on winning that election is clearly not part of the calculation, so determined are they to stop Corbyn. This faction in the party seemed to have gone quiet last summer, when it momentarily would have been hard not to be dismissed as churlish to criticise the leader for delivering a much better result in the general election than any of them had imagined possible.
Of all Corbyn’s stances they have shown themselves ready to thwart, the one about abuse, respect and a kinder politics has been the one most trampled. The rhetorical practices of individuals in politics, in public as well as in private, are on a downward slide. Seemliness and decorum have gone the way of courtesy and consideration. While some complain more and more vociferously that they are subjected to abuse and vilification, others step up the invective and the venom. In practice, many combine these stances, putting themselves forward as indomitable martyrs. We live in strange times.
In the Palace of Westminster late on a Tuesday, Margaret Hodge confronted her leader. Whether it was a chance encounter or a planned ambush goes unrecorded. What she said is not disputed. There were witnesses.
You’re a fucking anti-Semite and a racist.”
It’s perfectly impossible to imagine a comparable verbal attack by an MP on a party leader – of any party at any time in parliamentary history – taking place. Bill Cash assaulting John Major in such terms? Woodrow Wyatt saying things like that to Harold Wilson’s face? Antony Nutting bearding Eden on any terms at all? Absolutely unthinkable. It also cannot be imagined that personal abuse to the face of any other party leader would not be received with the most virulent condemnation from all sections of the party in question. There would be questions as to whether the MP was drunk. It would certainly be universally accepted that the MP would lose the whip and probably be expelled from the party and banned from the Palace of Westminster.
Yet MPs duly condemned Corbyn’s office for describing Hodge’s words as “unacceptable” and saying that “action will be taken”. If Hodge’s words are acceptable, how come much of the media reproduced them substituting “f******” for “fucking”? That implicitly announces that the word is not acceptable to readers, viewers and listeners, an awkward circle for Corbyn-hating editors to square. What about the accusations against Corbyn? If it’s acceptable to accuse someone of being an anti-Semite, is it okay to call someone a swindler or a paedophile? If Hodge’s words are acceptable, then where is the threshold? Can anyone say anything to anybody? Who can complain at being described as a fascist in the House or being called a cunt on social media?
Once upon a time, politicians were witty and resourceful and, if they wanted to insult someone they did it in a way that made everybody else and, with luck, the victim laugh. Churchill was good at this. The redoubtable Bessie Braddock, stout of heart and form, encountered the PM in the Palace of Westminster. “Winston, you are drunk,” she chided. “Bessie, you are ugly,” Churchill shot back. “But in the morning I shall be sober and you will still be ugly”. Churchill wouldn’t have heard of body-shaming. No, it’s not politically correct, but nor it a baseless slur decorated with an expletive.
Like Falstaff, Churchill was not only witty in himself but the cause that wit was in others. Margot, Lady Asquith said of him “He would kill his own mother so that he could use her skin to make a drum to beat his own praises”. I bet he enjoyed that.
In the House, there are many sins that you are not permitted to pin on a fellow member, including being drunk and being a liar. Disraeli nimbly stepped over this when anatomising Gladstone: “the right honourable member is a sophistical rhetorician inebriated by the exuberance of his own verbosity”. The House knew just what he meant but Mr Speaker was outfoxed. We like our politicians to show that they can tap-dance rather than merely stamp their feet.
Margaret Hodge has been the member for Barking since 1994. She accepted a damehood in the dissolution honours of 2015, just seventeen days before Corbyn became party leader. Nine months later, she was one of two MPs to request from the Labour Party chair that a vote of no confidence in the leader be moved.
She and Corbyn have history. It was on her watch as leader of Islington Council that allegations of child abuse in the Council’s children’s homes emerged. Hodge was obliged to reach a financial settlement with a whistle-blower whom she had attempted to discredit. Corbyn, an Islington MP throughout this period, has been accused of ‘silence’ on the issue, especially by one of his most consistent detractors, John Mann. Perhaps he was implicitly supporting Hodge. Had he condemned her, it would have carried weight.
One of the ways in which women have sought to challenge the predominance of men in many fields has been to talk like men. Is this all to the good? It used to be said that a gentleman was never unknowingly rude, a nice perception that confirmed the notion that there are rules of behaviour to be broken deliberately or not at all. I have no doubt that Dame Margaret intended to defame her leader. If she hoped to provoke him, she mistook her man. John Prescott perhaps would have socked her in the jaw. John Woodcock might have told her to go fuck herself. Corbyn said “I’m sorry you feel that”.
Cool, classy, effortlessly rising above it. Whatever else you make of this unprecedented vignette, you can certainly draw the conclusion that Margaret Hodge is no gentleman.
Is Hodge still a member fo the labour party? Why hasn’t she been scaked? What is the labour party for?
Surely Mr. Gilbert has got it wrong about “Churchill wit”. Here is the true versions of many of Churchill’s “legendary” quips:
http://billanddavescocktailhour.com/the-churchill-wit/
That is where Margaret Hodge must have found her inspiration.
Personal insult, smear or attack says more about the would be accuser than the accused. Unless of course we join in believing or needing to believe it true. Lack of substance resorts to smear and trickery – but in this and many similar cases there is the sense of the little dog barking because it stands in front of its owner. The penalties that can be attracted by refusal to conform may just as well apply to those who are willingly being used.
The other side of this particular trick is of needing to maintain ‘anti semitism’ to maintain an overriding influence of Jewish ‘elites’ over the ‘Jewish identity’. This is not a matter of whether Jews have suffered persecution, but what such ‘sacrifice’ is used for. Victimism runs the ruse by which to silence dissent or make it easy to frame dissent in terms of ‘rabid hate’ – that is then the cue for mob-lobbied vilification and attack. Nothing new here – except almost nothing but ‘victimism’ operates the manipulative replacement for a process of communication and relationship.
Personal abuse is not going away anytime soon – excepting we choose to open a higher willing. Then we have no desire to gain at another’s expense nor to use their own lack of substance to set them up as a hate figure. (And ‘do’ the very thing we hate in others under guise of self-justification. Persona conflicts do not heal by suppression any more than by assigning them to ‘pharmakoi’ to then drive out, or deny. And in large part this is where ‘identity’ is sought and maintained over and against a hate or evil – rather than standing in true substance.
Fear and hate – in terms of terror symbols – map out the limits to our ‘freedoms’. Freedom from fear is the active willingness for uncovering the true beneath deceits instead of taking the baited hooks and triggers of freedom from feared outcomes.
JC has shown discipline in seeking political solutions by means of communication. In a Corporately captured system what voice remains to give a true witness and account?
I don’t believe that coercion can engineer a kinder society no matter how cunningly it is packaged. (Bad cop good cop). Systemic hate operates a conformity to joylessness no matter how many boxes are ticked. Taking joy in hating is called self-righteousness. One does not have to understand the ruse to feel its intent.
What’s eating Hodge is that she was one of the people who urged Corbyn’s inclusion on the Leadership election ballot paper in the first place – a rather patronisingly inclusive gesture which blew up in her face big time.
Maybe she’s just not a fan of irony!
I don’t know if people have seen the Al Jazeera documentary. The Lobby.
oh my. does she kiss netanyahu’s ass with that mouth? she’s like a more masculine malcolm tucker or something.
Margaret Hodge, member for Barking, or is that barking member? What a disgusting discredit to her species.
Barking mad. As Dr.Johnson would have said in our time, accusations of “‘anti-Semitism” are the Last Resort of a desperate Anglo Zio Capitalist.
“If you resort to foul Language your cause is already Lost” — Sean Connery, virtual expert in Japanese Martial Arts.
‘Virulent’ doesn’t mean what the author thinks, so ‘virulent condemnation’ doesn’t make sense.
Good God, the point here is that Zionists have been trying to subvert free speech in this country, through the law courts too, since early 1900’s. They are terrified of Corbyn’s stance on the plight of the Palestinians and what effect that would have on the efforts of Hasbara and the israel lobby on whitewashing this slow genocide.
I despair and I despaired at the low numbers who came to protest at the visit to Downing Street of that arch victim and psychopath Netanyahoo (or however one is meant to spell his name).
Let Britain’s last industry, that of armaments and weapons systems be told “fuck you” before more Palestinian, Yemini and other non-white children are torn to pieces, their parents humiliated.
It seems an engineered bit of English vocabulary to have the word anti-Semite equated with wanting death to the Jews and the other hatespeak that comes out of Hodge’s mouth. The language needs words for intermediate views like perhaps ho-hum or take-Semites-or-leave-them.The very fact that a nauseating scumbag like Hodge uses this as the centrepiece of her anti-Corbyn views says much about the vituperative harridan. Of course it isn’t true anyway. Corbyn has courage to stand up to these fascist views.
Margaret Hodge speaks exactly like Mulga Mumblebrain!
@Antonyl. The Right Hon.Member for Barkyng’s vocabulary is the vocabulary of the gutter, and her style is the style of the gutter press. I would be surprised if you could adduce similar examples from Mulga’s Mumblings. fMumble’s Brain is over sensitive to the wickedness of the the AZC and the sufferings of their victims, but Hodge is a TB.Liar foot soldier without the Oxford polish and no multiple directorships in Rothschild companies.
“Whatever else you make of this unprecedented vignette, you can certainly draw the conclusion that Margaret Hodge is no gentleman.”
I would go further. Hodge is acting in accordance with a plot developed, among others, by the Israeli Embassy, to split the Labour Party and set up a new splinter group on Parliament which will, firstly, seek to prevent the UK’s departure from the EU, secondly, continue the destruction of the NHS and persist on the neo-liberal course first charted by Healey and Callaghan. And thirdly maintain the slavish following of US foreign policy.
Corbyn’s candidacy for the PM’s position represents the first challenge not only to unrestrained capitalism in the UK but to the unrestrained domination of white settlers bent on genocide in Palestine.
Almost every other ‘left’ party in Europe has dropped any real opposition to the fascist governing cabal in Israel.
If Labour,,which was responsible for the moral surrender which gave birth to the State, consistently opposes the current course of the government in Israel it can no more survive than Apartheid South Africa could. A moral revulsion against Israeli policies, headed by a dynamic popular government in the UK would quickly grow into an international movement of unprecedented power.
Mark Regev and his bosses know this. Which is, perhaps why their new best friend in the region, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has just employed Tony Blair at $9 million pa, to help preserve tyrants in the region.
I recently read an article in ‘Jacobin’ about ‘Corbyn under fire’. It referenced another piece by David Rosenberg which addressed the Livingstone question:
https://rebellion602.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/hero-or-villain-the-livingstone-question/
It’s a hit piece on Brenner, just the same tactics as all hit pieces.
I regularly speak to people who are confused that a Left wing politician is called ‘anti-Semitic’. Also confusion that there is an alliance of pro-Isreal Zionist opinion and Fascist sympathies.
Unfortunately there remains much writing (even in the radical Left press) which obfuscates the common ideological and historical roots of these movements. Even Craig Murray deleted all BTL comments which referenced Brenner’s work when the Livingstone story circulated.
It just seems obvious that the issue will undo Corbyn’s movement unless it is faced head on.
Kick the fascists out of Labour, end of.
That’s the thing about psychopaths.
No subtlety.
