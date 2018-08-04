The Gay Community should be disturbed by the media coverage of Trump/Putin

Thomas Prentice

Homosexuals need to be disturbed by the homophobic vitriol about the Putin/Trump summit vomited up by their friends: The “liberal” Democrats, late night comedians, and elite corporate media like the New York Times.

The Gay Community need to be disturbed by how fast and how easily “Liberal” Democrats and the corporate media descended into the Hell of Homophobia over the Helsinki summit between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

While I have no regard for Trump and find him repugnant, vile, narcissistic and infantile, nevertheless peer at the repeated no-lube ease by which media celebrities and corporate news media organizations have, along with “Liberal” Democrats, slipped into TotalHomoHatred vitriol about the summit, Trump and Putin, and that the whole idea that good relations with the Russians are a good idea to try and stave off a nuclear war. (Anybody ever see the Stanley Kubrick film “Dr. Strangelove”?)

That celebrity favorite of the bourgeois liberal Democrats and elites everywhere from sea to shining sea in late night, the former Stephen Colbert, has remarkable dexterity in repeatedly coming up with ways to trash both Trump and Putin with Homophobic slurs.

To be completely fair, the former Colbert merely followed up on protest art depicting Trump and Putin as homosexual lovers of one kind or another – and in politically correct, “pro-gay” LIBERAL spaces.

But on the eve of the Helsinki Summit, the former Bill Maher even dipped deeper in the toxic waste dump of slag and slime of liberal Homophobia than even Colbert when Maher displayed a cut-and-paste image of Trump giving Putin a blow job in a boat on a lake with the merry Maher caption of “Lenin Party.”

But Lo! Also on the eve of Helsinki, the mighty New York Times – The New York Times ! — came up with a vile, repellent, poisonous and scurrilous animated cartoon — which The Times’ own tweet from its own opinion twitter feed described as:

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life.”

Really?

It is no secret that Homosexuals are Not Favored Prom Queens among the radical religious Christian right, the KKK, the old John Birch Society or Tea Partiers and probably most Trump supporters.

Indeed, it is my concern that those who prefer the 2nd Amendment to the 1st will train their AR-15s on gays – with the help of iPhone intercepts from the NSA, FBI, CIA, state police and local weaponized police forces – right after they have trained their weapons on more easily identifiable foes – like Blacks, Latinos, Muslims, Women and Deviant Artists – when the whole capitalist militarist US empire starts collapsing fast and furiously. Talk about Domino theory.

James Michael Nichols wrote in The Huffington Post on July 16, 2018 that:

these reductive depictions of Trump and Putin are all built upon an underlying and insidious foundation of homophobia ― an idea that men who love or have sex with other men are in some way weak, more effeminate and inherently contemptible than those identifying as straight.”

Well-said.

Are the French right? “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (“the more it changes, the more it’s the same thing”).

Attention Homosexuals: Neither the liberal Democrats nor the corporate mass media nor late night comedians media are your friends running buddies or tried-and-true allies. Would Anne Frank have asked a liberal Democrat, pundit or late night comedian for help as the lights were going out across Europe? Would you?

Liberal Democrats and the corporate mass media have proven as adept at quickly slipping from Gay Pride Parades back into Homophobia as they have slipped away from being anti-McCarthyites into becoming out-and-out-McCarthyites, merely changing the term “Communist” into the term “Russia.”

Worse, the same are championing the cause of the sneering, snarling, hostile and violent allegedly Transgender people — they are mostly MEN after all. Worth noting is that the Trans gang is NOT championing Chelsea Manning’s cause for some reason who, as far as I am concerned, can be whomever she wants to be.

All this at the expense of Lesbians and Heterosexual women, making women in general INVISIBLE and OFF THE RADAR OF PUBLIC POLICY DISCOURSE. Soon the Roberts Court will find a way to invalidate the 19th Amendment just as easily as it annulled the Voting Rights Act and other civil rights acts of the Kennedy/Johnson 1960s.

The point: Trans is NOT transgressive no matter how much the “progressives” might like to try it on for size as a fig leaf hiding the neocon neoliberal empire Wall Street militarist capitalist Homophobia gofers they are. “Liberal” Democrats always seem to be constantly “evolving” or “de-evolving” – or “morphing” as the case may be – “evolving” of course, being the Barack Obama term about his alleged movement in favor of equal marriage rights which I and millions of gay men and women from sea to shining sea treated as something akin to a Resurrection, Ascension and Second Coming, all wrapped up in one.

Wrong.

Note Obama’s silence (and Hillary’s silence) RE all this latest outbreak of toxic Homophobia – but this time not from fundamentalist megachurchers.

Do try to employ reason and understand that all this Homophobia about good relations between the people of the US and the people of Russia is the perhaps predictable result of the whole lame “The Russians Did It” fairy tale.

What a lame effort to exonerate Hillary Clinton from her role as the worst Wall Street Democratic nominee since 1920 (James M. Cox) and 1924 (John W. Davis) – as well as from the Hillary / Podesta / Wasserman-Schultz / Brazile criminal anti-democratic competence of running a winning campaign to steal the nomination from Bernie Sanders and then the complete INCOMPETENCE of running a losing campaign to defeat Donald Trump.

Hillary lost it, the Russians didn’t lose it for her. They may have meddled, but so what? Israel via AIPAC and Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia via all the Saudi “Bandar Bushes” and high-powered PR agencies have done far more to meddle in US elections than the Russians could ever hope to.

And of course, the US Empire is the Undisputed World Cup Champeen at not only meddling in but rigging, buying, stealing and otherwise using Mafia tactics to ensure its preferred outcome in supposedly “democratic elections” around the world since the last War the US won, which was in 1945. (And even then it was the Russians with 27 million fatalities who defeated Hitler, not the US, England or France with 500,000 fatalities each).

And of course, NONE of that includes out-and-out flagrant, blatant Regime ChangeTM the US has conducted worldwide, also since 1945, making the world safe for democracy, capitalism, empire and Humanitarian InterventionTM.

In testimony by video like to the Council of Europe on April 11, 2014 reported by the Guardian, Edward Snowden said he did not believe the NSA was engaged in “nightmare scenarios”, such as the active compilation of a list of homosexuals “to round them up and send them into camps”.

But Snowden also said that the infrastructure allowing this to happen had been built. The NSA, its allies, authoritarian governments and even private organisations could all abuse this technology, he said, adding that mass surveillance was a “global problem”. It led to “less liberal and safe societies”, he told the council.”

So Homosexuals need to be disturbed by how fast and how easily liberal Democrats and the corporate media descended into the Hell of Homophobia over the Helsinki summit between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

What sort of Kristallnacht are you waiting for?

NOTE:- The Advocate, nation newsmedium for the US LGBTQI “community” today leads with another story about poor male models seduced and abandoned – to coin a phrase – by some fashion photographer in an extraordinarily lengthy story which has the effect, of course, of distracting from creepy creeping Harvey Weinsteinist Predation Upon Women in general and upon Lesbians in particular. NOT ONE WORD about Homophobic Trump / Putin mass corporate media, comedian or new york times screeches and giggles.

Thom Prentice is a male homosexual, not-transgender, not cis-gender, who has a life teaching, writing, thinking, reading books, and calling out hypocrites and hypocrisy along with stupidity and narcissism from time to time. He thinks that, at minimum, the T, Q and I should be removed from LGBTQI because they are NOT sexual orientations and further that this fun little tea party of identity politics needs to be trashed and replaced with authentic class-based critique of neoliberal austerity capitalist empire which uses the atmosphere as an open sewer. Immediately. Or the atmosphere will cough this species out the way a cat coughs out a hairball.