P is for Phosphorus and for Projection

On Thursday September 6th, US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned Syria and its allies Russia and Iran that the US will act if chemical weapons are used against Syrian civilians.

On Saturday September 8th, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that US jets shelled the Syrian city of Hajin with white phosphorus.

White phosphorus is a gnarly chemical weapon that can burn human flesh down to the bone. So, does that mean that the US is going to “act” on itself?

Probably not. The Pentagon denies the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim.

Somebody’s lying. Who could it be?

Well, I don’t know about you, but my mind immediately goes back to June of 2017, when the US military got caught using white phosphorus in Iraq and Syria after they said they didn’t. Then they claimed they just used it for smokescreens.

The US signed a treaty in 2009 with the promise they would never again use the chemical weapon white phosphorus, except when they need to for smokescreen purposes. That’s an interesting exception. It sounds almost like a loophole.

So what is white phosphorus?

The chemical P4 was used to make matches when, in the early 20th century, it was discovered that it gave factory workers a horrible condition called phossy jaw which caused jawbone necrosis.

White phosphorus has been used in just about every war since.

Most recently, it’s been used by the United States against Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Israel has used it on Gaza. Saudi Arabia has obtained artillery-delivered white phosphorus munitions from the US for use on Yemen.

Photographs of white phosphorus victims are horrendous. As I stated before, it’s so caustic, it can burn flesh down to the bone. The chemical burns as it comes in contact with air and makes a tremendous amount of smoke. Inhalation of that smoke can cause blistering of the throat and lungs, burning the person to death from the inside. Any kind of significant contact can cause organ damage and possible death. But it sure makes a good smokescreen!

I have a feeling the smokescreen argument is just that — a smokescreen. Other agents that are less harmful to humans can be used to make smokescreens.

White phosphorus is not supposed to be used in areas populated by civilians, but as we’ve seen, the US has done it before, even recently.

Forgive me Uncle Sam, but I don’t believe you anymore. I think you used chemical weapons on Syrian civilians, the very thing you warned Assad against last week. I think you are, to use a psychological term, projecting.

Yes, I think you’re defending your massive ego by accusing your enemies of the things you do. You want the world to see you as a hero instead of a terrorist. And the use of white phosphorus is terrorism.

What did the people of Syria or their president ever do to deserve this from you, Uncle Sam?

Shame, shame. Everybody knows your game.