P is for Phosphorus and for Projection

Hope K
On Thursday September 6th, US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned Syria and its allies Russia and Iran that the US will act if chemical weapons are used against Syrian civilians.
On Saturday September 8th, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that US jets shelled the Syrian city of Hajin with white phosphorus.
White phosphorus is a gnarly chemical weapon that can burn human flesh down to the bone. So, does that mean that the US is going to “act” on itself?
Probably not. The Pentagon denies the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim.
Somebody’s lying. Who could it be?
Well, I don’t know about you, but my mind immediately goes back to June of 2017, when the US military got caught using white phosphorus in Iraq and Syria after they said they didn’t. Then they claimed they just used it for smokescreens.
The US signed a treaty in 2009 with the promise they would never again use the chemical weapon white phosphorus, except when they need to for smokescreen purposes. That’s an interesting exception. It sounds almost like a loophole.
So what is white phosphorus?
The chemical P4 was used to make matches when, in the early 20th century, it was discovered that it gave factory workers a horrible condition called phossy jaw which caused jawbone necrosis.
White phosphorus has been used in just about every war since.
Most recently, it’s been used by the United States against Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Israel has used it on Gaza. Saudi Arabia has obtained artillery-delivered white phosphorus munitions from the US for use on Yemen.
Photographs of white phosphorus victims are horrendous. As I stated before, it’s so caustic, it can burn flesh down to the bone. The chemical burns as it comes in contact with air and makes a tremendous amount of smoke. Inhalation of that smoke can cause blistering of the throat and lungs, burning the person to death from the inside. Any kind of significant contact can cause organ damage and possible death. But it sure makes a good smokescreen!
I have a feeling the smokescreen argument is just that — a smokescreen. Other agents that are less harmful to humans can be used to make smokescreens.
White phosphorus is not supposed to be used in areas populated by civilians, but as we’ve seen, the US has done it before, even recently.
Forgive me Uncle Sam, but I don’t believe you anymore. I think you used chemical weapons on Syrian civilians, the very thing you warned Assad against last week. I think you are, to use a psychological term, projecting.
Yes, I think you’re defending your massive ego by accusing your enemies of the things you do. You want the world to see you as a hero instead of a terrorist. And the use of white phosphorus is terrorism.
What did the people of Syria or their president ever do to deserve this from you, Uncle Sam?
Shame, shame. Everybody knows your game.
Today’s Washington thinks it is “too big to fail”.
Okay, now, would the current Defense Secretary care to fill in the blank space here:
“The Rise and ___ of the Roman Empire”.
I rest my case.
Nothing is too big to fail, and it is currently failing rather spectacularly.
I’d have thought that if you wanted a smokescreen, you might use… er… smoke…?
Well written, Hope K. Woke me up to the psychological smokescreen which has kept White Phosphorus off the MSM list of Horrific Chemical Weapons. Until I read your protest I had no burning desire to protest specifically against the U$ / Israeli technique of “bake and shake” (burn them to the lungs with phosphorus then blow them up when they rush out for air). A protest as moving as Picasso’s Guernica. Hope it does some good.
“Where is an end to the endless wailing / Murmur of maternal lamentation?”.
You have written a short sharp No! to this particular abomination of “Western style” Warfare.
All I can say is:
https://imageshack.com/a/img922/3089/HmX6sK.jpg
The US is responsible for the formation of Al Qaida in Afghanistan in order to fight against the USSR army at the time.
The terrorist group has morphed into Wahhabi fighters across the Middle East , still sponsored bu Saudi Arabia, and still doing the US and allied nation’s bidding , all for that shitty little state in the Middle East that yearns for control and establishment of the Oded Yinon plan . Fake jews is what they were prophetically called a few thousand years ago.
And what pray tell is Syria or Russia going to do even if this is case(which I for one doubt)- go whining to the International Criminal Court at The Hague?
The Court of International Criminals at the Hague? No; just weep for the victims.
“Where is an end of it, the endless weeping?” — TS Eliot
@ Terry Washington.
What would you like them to do dick brain? Start WW111 by bombing the USA?
All they can do is log their complaint to the Hague and hope and pray there is someone there who has not been bought and paid for by the Israeli Cabals that will actually prosecute these cowardly barstewards….
What turns my stomach the most is the brain dead Neanderthals who sign up to go and maim and kill innocents, without a thought as to why?
I bet if their Government told them the moon was made of green cheese they would all be signing up for a trip, clutching their bag of crackers.
Dumb is too kind a word for what the majority of the American people have become.
Is that the kinda bitching and whining SpartUSA is world renowned for?
And you doubt SpartUSA did it, why, cause SpartUSA is exceptional?
Man, I got some of the best seats in the house watching SpartUSA being the latest incarnation of Empire builders and War Mongers going down the U-bend of irrelevance.
Me neither. She is an obnoxious person, so full of herself. Trump isn’t doing himself any favors by having her as his representative at the UN, that is for sure.
So typical of the US .Projection is the term used when what ones does then one accuses the other of doing.They are pros at this .Just listen to Haley , if it doesn’t turn your stomach too much .I can’t even stand to look at her .