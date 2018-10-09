Further down the rabbit hole with Eliot, Boshirov, Petrov, his grandma and all

Catte
Bellingcat today released the second part of their “investigation” into the alleged real identities of Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov, the two Russians accused of attempting to murder Sergey Skripal. We offer some preliminary thoughts and open the subject up for discussion
What is going on with the Skripal poisoning narrative?
Anyone who thinks they have a definitive answer at this point had better pause and reflect. Very little of anything is clear and nothing makes much sense.
The “official” UK story (except not really official since the government has been careful to keep its distance and its wiggle room on the details) was initially, and remains, contradictory, factually implausible and bereft of corroboration on most important details.
Almost all of the initial questions and areas of puzzlement remain unanswered and unresolved at this time. We still have no explanation for any of the following:
- Why Russia would want to murder Skripal at all let alone by use of something as exotic and untested as this still poorly defined substance known as “Novichok”. And why they apparently would do so at a time that dovetailed perfectly with UK/US plans in Syria, including a possible false flag chemical attack in Douma as a justification for a full-scale NATO attack on Damascus
- How the UK authorities were able to be so certain so quickly of Russian state involvement or of the source of the alleged “Novichok” used.
- What form the alleged nerve agent was in; was it gel (on the door knob) powder/gas (in Skripal’s car a/c system) or liquid (in a perfume bottle)?
- How, when or where the poison was allegedly administered.
- How the allegedly super-deadly nerve agent (supposedly many times more deadly than VX) did not kill either of the primary targets, or any of the secondary targets, save for the woman who allegedly literally sprayed it on her own skin.
- Where the two Skripals and DS Bailey are and why they either can’t or won’t speak to the press or appear in public. While fear (either of their “protectors” or of Russian reprisals) may be a possible reason in the case of the Skripals, it’s hard to see why this would apply to Bailey.
- Why the timing of the alleged poisoning does not fit with the itinerary of the two alleged suspects in the case, who did not arrive in Salisbury until several hours after the nerve agent was allegedly applied to the door handle (if indeed this is the one of many versions we are supposed to assume is true).
- Why there is no released CCTV footage placing the two suspects closer than 500 yards from Skripal’s house. No footage of them even in a road adjoining or leading directly to said house.
- Why two alleged GRU agents would behave in any of the ways Boshirov and Petrov behaved, including leaving a visible trail of their visit and browsing Salisbury high street for vintage coins.
To date these questions remain outstanding. But late last month we were treated to the added bizarreness of Bellingcat’s entry into the fray, culminating in the second part of their “report” released today (we discuss part one HERE), replete with a presser outside parliament by the man himself – Eliot Higgins.
Bellingcat/Higgins, as we know, is a patsy; a NED-funded front for UK intel agencies, through which they siphon the information – or more often disinformation – they don’t want to be associated with directly, either because it’s too weak, corrupt or absurd, or because they want to give the info a gloss of “grassroots honesty” by putting it in the hands of a (bungling) amateur.
What Bellingcat tells us, true or false, is what the UK/NATO security forces want us to hear. And what Bellingcat is currently saying is that it has “proved” Boshirov and Petrov, the two apparently hapless Russian tourists snapped wandering around Salisbury last March, are actually Chepiga and Mishkin, elite military intelligence officers.
We can wonder about Higgins’ claims of how he acquired this information. It looks pretty clear his story of “discovering” their identities is completely bogus. It involves too many lucky guesses and fortuitous bits of serendipity to be taken seriously. Eliot’s clumsy MO of Googling and reverse-image searching simply wouldn’t be up to the task anyhow.
What looks glaringly obvious is that he has been handed the driver’s licences and other alleged documentation by his “anonymous sources” (whoever they are) and worked back from there to try and sell what is essentially a data-dump as a piece of investigative journalism.
But all that’s moot anyhow. A bigger question is – is the story true?
The background narrative supplied by Bellingcat and its Russian allies for these alternative IDs is contradictory. Some people in Chepiga’s home town swear Boshirov is the man. Others say no, Chepiga was bald and had a different face. The same cloudiness is true of Mishkin/Petrov. Only one anonymous alumnus of “Mishkin’s” alleged school was prepared to say that such a person with such a name had even attended there. All the other ex-students approached by Bellingcat claimed to have no memory of him at all. There are altogether too many anonymous informants here. Too many “my friend told me his grandma had a pic of him with Putin…” type memes for anything to be solid. What it amounts to is a collection of anecdote fed by alleged documentation, some of which of looks pretty real on cursory analysis:
Some a bit more questionable:
Are these two gormless-seeming bozos really elite military intel officers sent by Putin to off an ageing spy for reasons that seem to defy analysis?
Is the entire thing a collection of clumsy and not so clumsy western fakery?
Or is this, as Craig Murray’s contacts seem to suggest, all some weird shadow play by both sides? An extended game of pretend, bluff and counter bluff for reasons we can’t fathom?
Well, right now, your guess is as good as mine. We’re almost certain to be coming back to this ATL in the next days or weeks. Meantime, feel free to discuss below.
Following temporary employment reviewing orders at a Leicester UK women’s underwear manufacturer, the unemployed Higgins then “dispensed with looking for another job so that he could devote himself to blogging full-time” and has now pogressed to being a senior fellow in the “Digital Forensic Research Laboratory” and the “Future Europe Initiative”, projects run by the Washington, D.C based “think tank” the “Atlantic Council”.
A “kept man”? His wife must bring home the bacon then.
Well, probably not bacon: she is a Turk.
The then 32-year-old Higgins started blogging about the civil war in Syria from his home as Brown Moses: “He had no formal intelligence training or security clearance that gave him access to classified documents. He could not speak or read Arabic. He had never set foot in the Middle East, unless you count the time he changed planes in Dubai en route to Manila, or his trip to visit his in-laws in Turkey”.
As far as I am aware, he still has no credentials for his chosen field, albeit he is now a “fellow” of this and that. He has also since bursting into the bloggosphere considerably put on weight:
Higgins belongs to an obsessive coterie of self-appointed military intelligence experts who use social media to piece together critical details of faraway conflicts, often well ahead of seasoned professionals. Frequently self-taught and operating far outside the military-industrial complex, these amateur analysts have honed a novel set of sleuthing skills that fuse old-fashioned detective work with new sources of intelligence generated by cell phone cameras and spread by social networks. Syria’s war, widely considered the most documented conflict in history, has turned social media into a weapon of mass detection — critical both for fighters on the ground and for faraway observers trying to make sense of the conflict.
The mind boggles: he and his fellow “amateur analysts” are … often well ahead of seasoned professionals. Frequently self-taught and operating far outside the military-industrial complex!!!
See: Inside The One-Man Intelligence Unit That Exposed The Secrets And Atrocities Of Syria’s War, by Bianca Boscar.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/11/18/eliot-higgins-syria_n_4269417.html
Bianca Bosker is the Executive Tech Editor of the Huffington Post.
Well who’d a-thowt!
Have you not seen this below:
Здравствуй, фейк! «Расследователи» дела Скрипаля подделали права «Чепиги – Боширова»</ a>
Greetings, fake! Skripal case “investigators” have presented a “Chepiga-Boshirov” licence
Amongst the latest gleefully presented Bellingtwat evidence, this alleged Chepiga driving licence:
https://ic.pics.livejournal.com/oleglurie_new/45868151/1379507/1379507_original.jpg
provided by this person:
https://ic.pics.livejournal.com/oleglurie_new/45868151/1379654/1379654_original.jpg
A certain Ruslan Leviev, an erstwhile Navalny rubberduckian.
The photograph on the “Chepiga” licence above has the usual circular stamp, but which also has a strange, white semi-circlular area next to it, which suggests that in this case the original stamp has been removed so as to insert Khabarovsk Region stamp.
https://ic.pics.livejournal.com/oleglurie_new/45868151/1380295/1380295_original.jpg
https://ic.pics.livejournal.com/oleglurie_new/45868151/1380462/1380462_original.jpg
And note that the black lines on all four sides of the photograph. Normally, there are only such lines at the sides, not at the top and bottom of the photos — see genuine licences below:
https://ic.pics.livejournal.com/oleglurie_new/45868151/1381036/1381036_original.jpg
Now compare the perimeter of the alleged Chepiga licence stamp with genuine licence stamps:
And finally, In the upper right corner is a bright area, which could be initially taken as a glare of light on the lamination, but for some reason the rest of the “Chepiga licence” does not glare and has a smooth tone without any reflections of light. Even the background of the photo is perfectly white.
Oh, and by the way, glossy photos are not allowed in Russian official documents — don’t I just know that!
I once had to make a 120 km round trip because I had not presented matt photos, namely the distance from central Moscow to the “Multifunctional Migration Centre, Moscow”, situated 60 kms south west of the capital.
Note how Bellingcat states that it has “conclusively” established the real identity of Petrov on evidence gleaned from “multiple open sources” and “testimony from people familiar with the person” in question.
How does Bellingcat this?
First to the post again and well ahead of all the Western intelligence agencies, which are obviously understaffed with incompetents and not in possession of state-of-the-art means of gathering intelligence such as …. errrr, Facebook?
The whole Skripal soap opera is a psy-op designed to spread a meme that, through repetition, firmly connects together in our minds the two notions “deadly’ and “Russian”. These two notions are psychologically cemented with a mythical chemical that stirs our imagination by its weaponised nature, its exotic name functioning like a magic formula: “Hocus pocus, Novichok focus!.” Whether we actually believe the psy-soap-op or not is irrelevant, as long as we debate it, we partake in the ritual, thus spreading the meme. Job done.
The United States of America and the United Kingdom have never got over the fact that Russia virtually defeated Nazi Germany on it’s own in WWII – You don’t find Russian police officers hiding in their police cars and living to tell an Inquest their pathetic story.
The UK intelligence agencies are keeping everyone dancing and for as long as they keep doing this ,I wonder what it is that they are doing behind the curtain as this whole charade is just that a charade that does not hold up to any scrutiny .What a joke these people are .For all we know ,bellincat is an intelligence agent working for MI-5-6 and just p[laying the music .
Russia must be amused at the incompetence of theses clowns.
Bellingcat is beyond question a controlled outlet for UK and US intelligence. Catte says this in the article.
Where are the Skripals? They have been surrounded by the Metropolitan Police and other UK intellegence agents for over 8 months, and been refused Russian consular visits in breach of both International law and an agreement between the USSR and UK. 8 months of being propagandized by her minders [who only have her interests at heart, no honestly. Sarc]. Yulia has tremendous problems, not only with her affairs back home in Russia but her problems in interacting with UK security and how it impinges on her own rights. In such circumstances it is imperative she be afforded her right and the opportunity of being provided with independent legal advice and representation so that she can take properly informed decisions concerning her own welfare. Has she asked for this fundamental human right, or has she been refused by her minders. This is a disgraceful state of affairs, for which the UK government should be ashamed, the Russian Federation should also be doing more.
Well the driving licence has been faked.
Russia uses credit card size licenses similar to the the British ones to look at. I know because my wife has one.
If you look at the presented document it has been tampered with.
Look at the authorising signature and stamp at the bottom of the document, you see how the date 06.05.2019 and signature are very clear very bold. Where as the stamp is not – there are lots of inconsistencies with the stamp not being complete. It’s clear on the photo but in relief on the document.
The usual procedure for this type of document if authentic is the stamp and authorising signature is the last thing applied to verify authenticity.
Equally at the top the Family name and the other names on line 3 and 4 are not bold as the other data inserted. They appear in relief as the text of the proforma.
Just to be clear.
permis de condure french for drivers license.
Wikipedia states: “the current licence style, introduced in 1999, is a laminated plastic card similar to the European driving licence card in dimensions and outward appearance, with the bearer’s photo and name (in Latin and Cyrillic scripts) to the left, place/date of issue, allowed categories and signature to the right.”
No Latin… as well as the Cyrillic script for the names.
A dead cat bounce on this one for the sofa surfing couch potato.
I too have a Russian driving license issued to me in 1998 in Primorski Krai. It is credit card sized. It beggars belief that Khabarovski krai 700km to the north wasn’t using the same credit card sized licenses 10 years later. It’s total bullshit that “document”.
This article touches on something I think could help unravel a few things, or at least point research onto an easier path rather than trying to determine Russian identities. It’s where is DS Nick Bailey (and family)? There is literally nothing on him since about the end of March other than I think the Wiltshire police website mentions he popped into their office first part of June but that’s it.
Questions:
– Where is Bailey today?
– Where is the Bailey family
– What were Bailey’s injuries?
– What is his health status now?
– Has he retired from active service or will he return?
– Why was he, as a Detective Sergeant, the first police officer on the scene?
– How was he injured (indications were he provided CPR)?
– What happened to the other injured, unidentified officer?
– What happened to the ’21 injured people’ treated at the hospital and released?
– Did Bailey also go to the Skripal home as part of the investigation?
– Why did the government due a hazardous clean up at his home one week after the Skripal attack?
– Why did the government take both Bailey owned vehicles away?
– Why did the government buy the Bailey home?
– Why have no media done any follow up stories on Bailey?
– Why have no media done stories about Bailey and his ‘hero’ status. The British press are normally pretty relentless.
It strikes me that delving into this aspect of the story could reap some pretty good dividends.
If anyone knows these answers I would be very thankful.
I understand that Det. Bailey was from Special Branch – so, yes, a police officer but working the security services. I’ve always thought his role in this affair highly suspect. He’s (if in fact, Det. Bailey is his real ID) the obvious candidate for the application of the chemical agent, whatever it was, to the Skripals. It’s very unlikely that contact with a ‘deadly’ nerve agent would have taken three to four hours to cause a reaction. It’s much more likely to have been administered at the park bench?
Using Bellingcat’s methods, I have identified the true murderer of the Skripals:
https://imageshack.com/a/img924/4169/536avp.jpg
Well, there it is. The final proof that Russian spies were indeed in Salisbury!
https://imageshack.com/a/img922/8752/26LDdr.jpg
The whole story is bizarre, but the identifications of the Russian “tourists” as named GRU officers
seems almost surely correct. If the identifications are false, all the Russians have to do is put Beshirov and Chepiga on TV at the same time. Wouldn’t that make the UK story look silly!
They can’t do that if ‘Chepiga’ doen’t exist. Evidence for his existence is sketchy to say the least.
One of my uncles used to do this kind of thing; really several of them. Before WW1 and WW3 they too were just tourists. What they were actually doing was spotting, not exactly spying, but looking at the landscape around military and other important strategic centres in Germany and France, that in the event of war, would become targets. Everyone was doing it. It’s one thing to look at a map or something, but actually being on the ground has advantages.
Luke Harding seems to think there’s only one kind of snow and because one is Russian and Russia is famous for its winters, the very idea that any Russian could find British snow… nasty, is ridiculous; therefore the rest of their story is false too. What a fool he is. If one is used to ‘proper’ winters and ‘proper’ crisp, hard, even, ice and snow that’s dry and refreshing, British slush does seem damp, cold and very nasty compared to what one is used to. So, even on this small detail Harding is hopelessly wrong and ignorant, which just about sums up his ghastly attempts as journalism. What happened to Britain, that pricks like this managed to secure such positions of power and influence in our media?
What happened ?
The United Kingdom finally gave up the last scrap of sovereignty that it had: the ludicrous Skripal business is directly out of the old UnAmerican Activities Committee playbook. The UK is now engaged, under the direction of its Big Brother in Washington in an entirely alien McCarthyite exercise designed to shut down all dissent while the Empire takes its last gamble.
All is to play for:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/10/09/in-trade-foreign-policy-america-goes-for-broke.html
Smoke and mirrors as Craig says: He has good experience and can fathom their world view (to some extent at least) imo
An Israeli expert on international terrorism, writer Alexander Brass: “Let’s talk about the cameras. The UK on this some kind of fad. In no country in the world there is such a number of surveillance cameras per capita.
If I’m not mistaken, about one camera for 15 people. Literally every meter is looked through. MI5, the British counterintelligence service, is considered one of the best in the world. And if Britain took care of Skripal, he was very well guarded. At least his house was hung with all the cameras, which are only possible.
If, according to MI5, these agents visited Salisbury, they came to the house of Skripal and coated the door handle with this substance – so show the records from the cameras! How can it be that it was at this point that the cameras suddenly turned off?”
https://en.news-front.info/2018/09/28/skripal-case-israeli-expert-on-the-work-of-the-special-agents/#.W6_5A1FrmuQ.facebook