CJ Hopkins
If there is one thing that still unites Americans across the ever more intellectually suffocating and bitterly polarized political spectrum our imaginations have been crammed into like rush hour commuters on the Tokyo Metro, it’s our undying love of identity politics.
Who doesn’t love identity politics? Liberals love identity politics. Conservatives love identity politics. Political parties love identity politics. Corporations love identity politics. Advertisers, anarchists, white supremacists, Wall Street bankers, Hollywood producers, Twitter celebrities, the media, academia … everybody loves identity politics.
Why do we love identity politics? We love them for many different reasons.
The ruling classes love identity politics because they keep the working classes focused on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and so on, and not on the fact that they (i.e., the working classes) are, essentially, glorified indentured servants, who will spend the majority of their sentient existences laboring to benefit a ruling elite that would gladly butcher their entire families and sell their livers to hepatitic Saudi princes if they could get away with it. Dividing the working classes up into sub-groups according to race, ethnicity, and so on, and then pitting these sub-groups against each other, is extremely important to the ruling classes, who are, let’s remember, a tiny minority of intelligent but physically vulnerable parasites controlling the lives of the vast majority of human beings on the planet Earth, primarily by keeping them ignorant and confused.
The political parties love identity politics because they allow them to conceal the fact that they are bought and paid for by these ruling classes, which, in our day and age, means corporations and a handful of obscenely wealthy oligarchs who would gut you and your kids like trout and sell your organs to the highest bidder if they thought they could possibly get away with it. The political parties employ identity politics to maintain the simulation of democracy that prevents Americans (many of whom are armed) from coming together, forming a mob, dismantling this simulation of democracy, and then attempting to establish an actual democracy, of, by, and for the people, which is, basically, the ruling classes’ worst nightmare. The best way to avoid this scenario is to keep the working classes ignorant and confused, and at each other’s throats over things like pronouns, white privilege, gender appropriate bathrooms, and the complexion and genitalia of the virtually interchangeable puppets the ruling classes allow them to vote for.
The corporate media, academia, Hollywood, and the other components of the culture industry are similarly invested in keeping the vast majority of people ignorant and confused. The folks who populate this culture industry, in addition to predicating their sense of self-worth on their superiority to the unwashed masses, enjoy spending time with the ruling classes, and reaping the many benefits of serving them … and, while most of them wouldn’t personally disembowel your kids and sell their organs to some dope-addled Saudi trillionaire scion, they would look the other way while the ruling classes did, and then invent some sort of convoluted rationalization of why it was necessary, in order to preserve democracy and freedom (or was some sort of innocent but unfortunate “blunder,” which will never, ever, happen again).
The fake Left loves identity politics because they allow them to pretend to be “revolutionary” and spout all manner of “militant” gibberish while posing absolutely zero threat to the ruling classes they claim to be fighting. Publishing fake Left “samizdats” (your donations to which are tax-deductible), sanctimoniously denouncing racism on Twitter, milking whatever identity politics scandal is making headlines that day, and otherwise sounding like a slightly edgier version of National Public Radio, are all popular elements of the fake Left repertoire.
Marching along permitted parade routes, assembling in designated “free speech areas,” and listening to speeches by fake Left celebrities and assorted Democratic Party luminaries, are also well-loved fake Left activities. For those who feel the need to be even more militant, pressuring universities to cancel events where potentially “violent” and “oppressive” speech acts (or physical gestures) might occur, toppling offensive historical monuments, ratting out people to social media censors, or masking up and beating the crap out of “street Nazis” are among the available options. All of these activities, by herding potential troublemakers into fake Left ghettos and wasting their time, both on- and off-line, help to ensure that the ruling classes, their political puppets, the corporate media, Hollywood, and the rest of the culture industry can keep most people ignorant and confused.
Oh, and racists, hardcore white supremacists, anti-Semites, and other far-Right wing nuts … my God, do they love identity politics! Identity politics are their entire worldview (or Weltanschauung, for you Nazi fetishists). Virtually every social, political, economic, and ontological phenomenon can be explained by reducing it to race, ethnicity, religion, or some other simplistic criterion, according to these “alt-Right” geniuses. And to render everything even more simplistic, each and every one of their simplistic theories can be subsumed into a meta-simplistic theory, which amounts to (did you guess it?) a conspiracy of Jews.
According to this meta-theory, this conspiracy of Jews (which is headquartered in Israel, but maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York, from which it controls the corporate media, Hollywood, and the entire financial sector) is responsible for … well, anything they can think of. September 11 attacks? Conspiracy of Jews. Financial crisis? Jews, naturally. Black on Black crime? Jews again! Immigration? Globalization? Gun control laws? Abortion? Drugs? Media bias? Who else could be behind it all but Jews?!
See, the thing is, there is no essential difference between your identity politics-brainwashed liberal and your Swastika-tattooed white supremacist. Both are looking at the world through the lens of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or some other type of “identity.” They are looking through this “identity” lens (whichever one it happens to be) because either they have been conditioned to do so (most likely from the time they were children) or they have made a conscious choice to do so (after recognizing, and affirming or rejecting, whatever conditioning they received as children).
Quantum physicists, Sufi fakirs, and certain other esoterics understand what most of us don’t, namely, that there is no such thing as “the Truth,” or “Reality,” apart from our perception of it. The world, or “reality,” or whatever you want to call it, is more than happy to transform itself into any imaginable shape and form, based on the lens you are looking at it through. It’s like a trickster in that regard. Look at “reality” through a racist lens, and everything will make sense according to that logic. Look at it through a social justice lens, or a Judeo-Christian lens, or a Muslim lens, or a scientific or a Scientologist lens, or a historical materialist or capitalist lens (it really makes no difference at all) … and abracadabra! A new world is born!
Sadly, most of us never reach the stage in our personal (spiritual?) development where we are able to make a conscious choice about which lens we want to view the world through. Mostly, we stick with the lens we were originally issued by our families and societies. Then we spend the rest of our fleeting lives desperately insisting that our perspective is “the Truth,” and that other perspectives are either “lies” or “errors.” The fact that we do this is unsurprising, as the ruling classes (of whatever society we happened to be born and socialized into) are intensely invested in issuing everyone a “Weltanschauung lens” that corresponds to whatever narrative they are telling themselves about why they deserve to be the ruling classes and we deserve to exist to serve them, fight their wars, pay interest on their loans, not to mention rent to live on the Earth, which they have claimed as their own and divided up amongst themselves to exploit and ruin, which they justify with “laws” they invented, which they enforce with armies, police, and prisons, which they teach us as children to believe is “just the way life is” … but I digress.
So, who doesn’t love identity politics? Well, I don’t love identity politics. But then I tend to view political events in the context of enormous, complex systems operating beyond the level of the individuals and other entities such systems comprise. Thus I’ve kind of been keeping an eye on the restructuring of the planet by global capitalism that started in the early 1990s, following the collapse of the U.S.S.R., when global capitalism (not the U.S.A.) became the first globally hegemonic system in the history of aspiring hegemonic systems.
Now, this system (i.e., capitalism, not the U.S.A), being globally hegemonic, has no external enemies, so what it’s been doing since it became hegemonic is aggressively destabilizing and restructuring the planet according to its systemic needs (most notably in the Middle East, but also throughout the rest of the world), both militarily and ideologically. Along the way, it has encountered some internal resistance, first, from the Islamic “terrorists,” more recently, from the so-called “nationalists” and “populists,” none of whom seem terribly thrilled about being destabilized, restructured, privatized, and debt-enslaved by global capitalism, not to mention relinquishing what remains of their national sovereignty, and their cultures, and so on.
I’ve been writing about this for over two years, so I am not going to rehash it all in detail here (this essay is already rather long). The short version is, what we are currently experiencing (i.e., Brexit, Trump, Italy, Hungary, et cetera, the whole “populist” or “nationalist” phenomenon) is resistance (an insurgency, if you will) to hegemonic global capitalism, which is, essentially, a values-decoding machine, which eliminates “traditional” (i.e., despotic) values (e.g., religious, cultural, familial, societal, aesthetic, and other such non-market values) and replaces them with a single value, exchange value, rendering everything a commodity.
The fact that I happen to be opposed to some of those “traditional” values (i.e., racism, anti-Semitism, oppression of women, homosexuals, and so on) does not change my perception of the historical moment, or the sociopolitical, sociocultural, and economic forces shaping that moment. God help me, I believe it might be more useful to attempt to understand those forces than to go around pointing and shrieking at anyone who doesn’t conform to my personal views like the pod people in Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
But that’s the lens I choose to look through. Maybe I’ve got it all assbackwards. Maybe what is really going on is that Russia “influenced” everyone into voting for Brexit and Donald Trump, and hypnotized them all with those Facebook ads into hating women, people of color, transsexuals, and the Jews, of course, and all that other “populist” stuff, because the Russians hate us for our freedom, and are hell-bent on destroying democracy and establishing some kind of neo-fascist, misogynist, pseudo-Atwoodian dystopia. Or, I don’t know, maybe the other side is right, and it really is all a conspiracy of Jews … transsexual, immigrant Jews of color, who want to force us all to have late-term abortions and circumcise our kids, or something.
I wish I could help you sort all that out, but I’m just a lowly political satirist, and not an expert on identity politics or anything. I’m afraid you’ll have to pick a lens through which to interpret “reality” yourself. But then, you already have, haven’t you … or are you still looking through the one that was issued to you?
The term ‘holographic paradigm’ comes to mind.
We’re all connected, whether we like it or not.
Problem is, ignorance and tunnel vision block our perception of those connections.
And the result is chaos.
How easily you are all impressed by Hopkins’ take on the realities of existence on this planet in the 21st Century. Viewing all this through Hopkins’ Lens will present him as a genius as you sink further into the pit of despair that comes of neither finding any real answer to the problems of existence or discovering a great philosophy of life that will sustain you through this epoch of confusion and turmoil. However, take heart in knowing that there is a ‘lens’ through which you will be able to view everything with clarity and that will inform you of how to proceed from here – the truth is, however, that you have yet to find it. . . . .
Everything CJ Hopkins writes is brilliant.
Identity politics kept the Kavanaugh hearing focused on what happened or didn’t happen at a party decades ago and not on his role in drafting the Patriot Act.
So job done.
It does not take much to shine in those circles. Look at David Frum, for example at the Atlantic. He coins the absurd term ‘axis of evil’ or was that asskiss of evil? And he reaches virtual neocon sainthood, with endless fartcatching dinners and obsessive self-abuse in neocon think tanks. His only contribution since has been to spend time and others’ money trying to smear the Chinese with the claim they are ‘invaders’ because they fought with internal Uighur tribesmen. I fear K is a smarter and more successful Frum with similar sincerity..
There is much here that is perceptive (and entertaining). Too bad it is marred by a
philosophical idealism concerning the nature of reality which, ironically, fits in with
Nazi ideology, that there is no objective truth, hence the technique of the Big Lie, etc.
joe kaye – wow, that’s quite a leap Joe. CJ acknowledging a rather basic aspect of our human condition, that we each interpret the world and thus “reality” through the “lens” we have either unwittingly inherited, or more consciously chosen somehow in your mind – (“fits in with Nazi ideology” to use your words?
When a U.S. drone kills someone in Yemen the only knowable aspect of the “objective reality” of that event often ends with the event itself (did it or did it not happen?) – with all future explanations, denials, rationals, excuses, amounting to various forms of spin on the matter, official and non-official. I am quite aware of the “lens” through which I tend to interpret such a report, as it is hard won over decades of reading, research and 4 trips into war zones and much introspection. I will first assume it is the reports from the victims of U.S. illegal immoral military violence that are telling the truth and not the representatives of the U.S. government. My “lens” is shaped by decades of experience in attempting to understand and get to the “truth of” immoral American global violence, having waded through countless official lies in doing so, while also talking face to face with victims.
However, the “America can do no wrong” crowd will see the report through a very different “lens” that allows them to filter out such routine U.S. barbarism as something unthinkable to our asserted “humanitarian” intentions and christian morality, and in so doing assume that is the victims who are lying. I really don’t think CJ is suggesting we can’t “know” whether the drone strike in my example “happened,” rather that how each of us “interpret” the information available to us will be based less upon that acknowledged physical “fact” and more upon the “lens” through which we tend to interpret the world. Just my take on CJ’s position.
From the article:
‘According to this meta-theory, this conspiracy of Jews (which is headquartered in Israel, but maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York, from which it controls the corporate media, Hollywood, and the entire financial sector) is responsible for … well, anything they can think of. September 11 attacks? Conspiracy of Jews. Financial crisis? Jews, naturally. Black on Black crime? Jews again! Immigration? Globalization? Gun control laws? Abortion? Drugs? Media bias? Who else could be behind it all but Jews?!’
I wonder if Hopkins has read Atzmon’s work or would care to respond to it, as the case is made that identitiy politics itself emerged from, and was promoted by a primarily Jewish intellectual movement. (?) ‘Jewish’ politics is the quintessence of identitarianism, according to Atzmon.
Or is he just caught in a ‘meta-theory’ making unfounded ‘simplifications’?
Relatedly, there is Griffin’s masterly dissection of Sunstein’s essay, ‘Cognitive Infiltration’ currently available to read free on Unz:
http://www.unz.com/book/david_ray_griffin__cognitive-infiltration/
I wonder if/how Griffin’s points of analysis support or discredit the ‘meta-theory’ satirised by Hopkins, and whether instead of ‘headquarters’,’offices’, and top down ‘control’, there might be a degree of straight forward ‘in-group’ identity interests (i.e. tribalism) at play ?
There are likely deep biological roots to self-identification. It is glaringly obvious in the animal world, and of distinct survival advantage. Intraspecies shunning can be seen to derive from minor visible differences. But humans with their cleverness try very hard to game identifiers and successfully so. Tapping in to innate xenophobia, or what is left after much effort to snuff it out, must work politically or it would not be done.
Nowadays it is oh so subtle, but the often unspoken tendencies are still there and exploitable.Following how ambitious pols play the game parallels following the money by the forensic investigator. Willie Sutton had impeccable logic, and I am sure he would find politics entertaining if there were money in it – and there is.
So Corbyn is an anti-Semite because he has human empathy for the Palestinians and it might thwart his ambitions if the fecal flinging can be made to stick in the minds of the voter, who can be counted on to be misled. The MSM makes much of Trump’s Germanic ancestry because there might be capital in it etc.
How many admit to immediately calculating the origin of a surname before knowing anything else about a prospective acquaintance, employee, or professional?
As long as the best predictor of future performance is past performance, in its broadest sense, identity politics will continue with vigour, no matter how much cognitive dissonance there is between what people are taught and are supposed to do, and what their instincts might be.
Swiftian.