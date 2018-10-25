Green Zone Amerika – The Phony Electoral Scam

Phillip Farruggio

After our nation illegally/immorally invaded and destroyed much of Iraq, we set up a mega city for our new embassy. The Bush gang named it ‘The Green Zone’, a fortified city in itself. The invaders/occupiers were able to keep most of the angry insurgents away from it, as our corporate predators made a meal out of the reconstruction of a once vibrant and economically solvent sovereign nation. Forget about the fact that we got rid of Saddam Hussein, as he was just another one in the long line of gangster thugs that our empire placed in power years earlier.

Well, this Two Party/One Party empire has succeeded in their plans for my beloved country. They created, over the span of decades, a Feudal Green Zone for their plunder and pillage. Yes, Lincoln may have freed the slaves, but he or no other leader we have had was willing or able to free the serfs. Our embedded politicians from both parties, with the aid of the embedded mainstream media, have made sure of that. We have a class of super rich that have even outshined those of the infamous Gilded Age (1870- 90) when the serfs had to scramble to stay afloat.

Right to work laws and restrictions on collective bargaining, among other actions, have destroyed the union movement so much that only less than 15% of private sector workers belong to a union. Our military spending has risen since the (so called) end of the Cold War, to over 50% of our federal tax revenue. Translated:

When Will American Labor ‘Connect the Dots’? No decent money for viable National Health Care devoid of the predatory private insurance industry; No decent money for real infrastructure upgrades;

No decent money for a better ‘safety net’ for all of us (Look how many mentally ill Americans are no longer in safe facilities and on our streets as homeless beggars);

No decent spending increases for our public education system: No viable and complete public spending on electoral politics, to get ALL private money OUT;

No decent money spent for public banking and community owned and operated residential and commercial ‘Non Profit’ rental property (to compete with and break the corporate predatory rental industry)… need I go on?

Instead, we have my fellow Americans fighting over this phony electoral scam… each and every election cycle. Yes, this writer knows that the Far Right Wing AKA Republicans are the ‘evil of two lessers’ and more obvious in their wrath. Yet, look at my ideals in the paragraph above this one, and ask yourself: ‘Will the Democrats support them?’

The sad answer is that they, the Right Wing party, will not! So, each election cycle will bring out the anger and frustration of my fellow serfs… and the empire will keep churning along. Yes, because this new ‘Trump led’ Far Right Wing is completely ‘off the reservation’ so much, that, with the cards we have been dealt, many of us may have no choice but to vote for the lesser evil to stop the momentum… but the bleeding will still continue until more serfs say ‘No More’ ! Just one man’s honest analysis.

Philip A Farruggio is a son and grandson of Brooklyn, NYC longshoremen. He has been a free lance columnist since 2001, with over 400 of his work posted on sites like Global Research, Greanville Post, Off Guardian, Consortium News, Information Clearing House, Nation of Change, World News Trust, Op Ed News, Dissident Voice, Activist Post, Sleuth Journal, Truthout and many others. His blog can be read in full on World News Trust, whereupon he writes a great deal on the need to cut military spending drastically and send the savings back to save our cities. Philip has a internet interview show, ‘It’s the Empire… Stupid’ with producer Chuck Gregory, and can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net