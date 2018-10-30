CJ Hopkins
I suppose it was always just a matter of time until the global capitalist ruling classes and their mouthpieces in the corporate media combined their two main official narratives into a Ronco-type 2-in-1 kind of deal. That’s right, folks, your days of switching between the War on Terror official narrative and the Putin-Nazi official narrative are over, because now, for just $19.99, the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic® takes care of all your official narrative needs with just the press of one button!
Here’s how it works. First, you take your classic mentally-disturbed individual, someone like, say, John Hinkley, Jr., Mark David Chapman, or Travis Bickle, or a total wack job like Cesar Sayoc, and you paint whichever clearly psychotic crimes he’s committed as acts of “terrorism.” Don’t worry about the definition of “terrorism” or how it has become a virtually meaningless label the capitalist ruling classes and corporate media can slap onto anyone. Just keep saying “terrorist,” “terrorism,” and any other lexical derivatives of “terror,” over and over, like some kind of mantra … you know, like the Hare Krishnas do.
Next, you take whatever obsession your disturbed individual is maniacally obsessed with, and you paint that obsession as an “ideology,” or some kind of organized political movement, as if your wack job was actually a rational person and not just a totally paranoid geek who decided to attempt to assassinate Reagan because he couldn’t get a date with Jodie Foster, or to murder John Lennon because God had instructed him to do so in a J. D. Salinger novel.
Now, this works much better if your disturbed individual is actually obsessed with something political, like, say, if he’s a Donald Trump fanatic who has plastered the windows of the van he’s living in with all sorts of blatantly psychotic artwork deifying Donald Trump and demonizing Donald Trump’s political opponents, but you’ll have to work with what your lunatic gives you. In any event, whatever his pathology, you will need to de-pathologize your psycho, so you can misrepresent him as a “domestic terrorist,” and then associate whatever “ideology” you’ve just painted onto him with “terrorism.”
If that sounds a little complicated, don’t worry, folks, it’s really not! The ruling classes and the corporate media just provided us with a demonstration of the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic in action, which proves how easy-to-use it is. In the span of just a single week, they whipped up so much mass paranoia that, by the weekend, millions of hysterical liberals were calling for a Deep State coup, and the arrest and internment of all registered Republicans, because a right-wing loon had sent a bunch of non-exploding bomblike devices to prominent members of the neoliberal “Resistance,” or rather, to their respective mail-screening services.
These Putin-Nazi Terrorist “bomb-like devices” were “intercepted” throughout last week. Their targets were a roll call of Resistance heroes, Soros, Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, the offices of CNN, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, and, yes, even Robert De Niro! Putin-Nazi panic paralyzed the nation! The neoliberal corporate media (who, remember, are serious, respected professionals, not conspiracist nuts like Alex Jones) began pouring out pieces informing the world that Donald Trump was behind these attacks, or had encouraged, “emboldened,” or “inspired” whoever was with his violent, neo-Hitlerian rhetoric.
The Washington Post went full Shakespearean with Dana Milbank’s What Hath Trump Wrought? The New York Times explained how Trump was employing a strategy called “stochastic terrorism,” i.e., inspiring random acts of violence that are statistically predictable but individually unpredictable! “Trump’s words have consequences,” The Guardian lectured. “Words matter,” CNN concurred. John Brennan, who courageously continued to appear on television, despite the ongoing terrorist threat, affirmed that Trump’s “un-American” rhetoric had “emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands.” Even “alternative” Resistance outlets like Truthout joined the chorus of voices reporting that “Trump’s Rhetoric Emboldens Violence!”
By Thursday morning, #MAGAbomber, #MAGATerrorist, and other such hashtags were circulating widely on Twitter. Which meant it was only a matter of time until the Resistance linked these stochastically-terrorist MAGA bomber attacks to Russia. On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd did exactly that, speculating that “this could be a Russian operation!” (Washington Post propagandist Craig Timberg, author of the infamous McCarthyite smear piece on “peddlers of Russian propaganda” that got the whole “fake news” hysteria going back in December 2016, would soon follow up with this ridiculous attempt to connect the “MAGA Terrorist” to Russia … but I’m getting a little ahead of myself.)
By Friday, after anti-Terrorism specialists (or the kids that work in the mail screening room) “intercepted” more “bomb-like devices” addressed to Senator Cory Booker and ex-National Intelligence Director James Clapper, the neoliberal punditocracy were soiling themselves on national television. This was it! The long-awaited Putin-Nazi Apocalypse had finally begun! And just as Paul Krugman had prophesied it would … or, OK, not exactly like that, but still, Trump was, once again, about to suspend the Constitution, declare martial law, and appoint himself dictator! Clearly, Putin had ordered Trump to launch the destruction of Western democracy by deploying the dreaded Totally Incompetent Domestic Terrorist Mail Bomber Strategy … and just in time for the midterm elections!
And then, just like that, they caught him … Cesar “the Jackal” Sayoc, Jr., the terrorist mastermind that had nearly perpetrated another 9-11-type event, and who was sleeping in his van behind an auto parts store! As is standard procedure for terrorist sleeper agents, Sayoc, until he was “activated,” had been maintaining a totally low-profile cover as juiced-up, body-building, racist male stripper with an extensive criminal record and an obsession with Trump. Like the “Skripal assassins” and other Putin-Nazi operatives, he had made a point of getting himself photographed and noticed by witnesses in various public places, and otherwise drawing attention to himself, which is one of the first things they teach you at the Kremlin. Sayoc hasn’t yet divulged the names and ranks of his handlers in the GRU, but, presumably, Eliot Higgins and Bellingcat are hard at work googling that right this minute.
In the meantime, the liberal corporate media have been working the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic on a more or less 24/7 basis. It is crucial at a time like this, when mass hysteria is reaching peak levels, that the public not be allowed to believe that this “MAGA Terrorist” is merely one more pathetic, attention-seeking geek who decided to vent his impotent rage on those he perceived as his mortal enemies. Same goes for the Pittsburgh synagogue attacker, who struck as I was writing this piece. Never mind that this homicidal idiot did not like Trump, who he condemned as a “Jew-lover.” In order to maintain the official narrative, the ruling classes need us to believe that he was not just another anti-Semite with a gun collection and a gab.com account, but, rather, an official “domestic terrorist,” who was probably “radicalized” by Donald Trump’s rhetoric!
Look, I’m no fan of Donald Trump, or racism, or anti-Semitism, or any other type of bigotry (despite what my smear-happy former editors at CounterPunch would like you to believe). What I am is a student of the production of ideology. I lived through the deployment of the official “War on Terror” narrative after 9-11, and then watched in frustration as millions of Americans mindlessly supported a war of aggression, the abrogation of many of their civil liberties, torture, and various other atrocities, based on nothing but propaganda and media-generated mass hysteria.
We are experiencing a similarly historic ideological readjustment at the moment, which I’ve been trying to capture (satirically and more seriously) since it began in the summer of 2016. The official “War on Terror” narrative (and people’s understanding of what “terrorism” is) is being gradually redefined and expanded to encompass any and all forms of “extremism” (i.e., whatever the ruling classes decide is “extremism”). Mass murder, battery, racist graffiti, opposing the spread of global capitalism, saying nasty things about Soros, tattooing your forehead with a giant Swastika, using the words “globalism,” “sovereignty,” and so on … the distinctions are rapidly disappearing.
The media-generated mass hysteria over Islamic terrorism during the War on Terror is being replaced with media-generated mass hysteria over Nazis and Russians (unless you’re a die-hard Trump supporter, in which case, you’ve got your immigration hysteria, but my focus is on ruling class ideology, which, despite the existence of Donald Trump, remains neoliberal, supranational, and, yes, God help me, globalist in nature).
Any and all forms of opposition to global capitalist ideology, regardless of whether they come from the Left or the Right, are being stigmatized as “extremism,” and thus inextricably linked to “terrorism.” I described this, back in January, as a global capitalist “War on Dissent,” and I think events over the last ten months have largely confirmed my diagnosis.
I’d love to go on, but this essay is already way too long for people’s phones, and the midterm elections are fast approaching, so this is no time for critical thinking … and plus, news is just coming in from Guardian columnist Christina Patterson that Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party are also responsible for the Pittsburgh attack, and for “emboldening” all these “extremists” and “terrorists,” and for “normalizing” anti-Semitism and fascism, and mass murder, and who knows what other atrocities, and I don’t want to miss a chance to catch the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic in action!
Oh, the irony, the sheer unadulterated irony of it all.
Christina Pattersons, on national TV no less, claims Robert Bowers was in some way influenced by the words and deeds of Jeremy Corbyn after the Labour leader was found guilty by the corporate media of being an anti-semite racist (a meme championed by the Guardian primarily).
Now anybody with more than 2 functioning neurons worked out long ago that the media pursuit of Corbyn was in fact little more than a right wing smear campaign (involving some extremely unpleasent characters like Margaret Hodge) to;
[a] weaken any threat to Britain’s neoliberal establishment of which Hodge, Blair, Chuka, et al are members, and;
[b] to make it harder to criticise apartheid in Israel.
In other words the kind of anti-semitism Patterson alludes to doesn’t actually exist except as an invention designed to both thwart and further certain political aims – this is not to say that anti-semitism doesn’t exist, but that it presents virtually no existential threat to Jews if limited to the injudicious use of language by a few Labour MPs or activists.
So what is Patterson saying – Bowers senseless shooting of 17 Jewish worshipers (11 who died) was all because of a cynical media campaign to spread lies about Jeremy Corbyn, because if you can find me a single anti-semitic utterance made by him I have yet to hear it.
Couple of questions for us all :
Why hasn’t the Pittsburgh shootings been called a terrorist attack?
How is the gunman still alive?
How do the fearful, demented, armed ‘white’ peoples get to be so cock sure in their beliefs?
Well, it’s their media enablers weasel wordsmiths, as identified by such excellent real investigative journalism as this
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/comment-is-white-far-right-extremisms-subversion-of-the-british-media-8d25161ef5b2
Nasty nasty nasty venomous wormtongues.
The so called “fearful, demented, armed ‘white’ peoples” did not exist until the media created them.
These events are orchestrated to make people like us fight amongst ourselves.
Case in point:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMffwI6JmLE
The left, the right, liberals, conservatives, everything and everybody has been co-opted and turned into extremes to drown out legitimate voices.
Eh, love watching all that FREE (not to mention democratic) “western” (Anglo-Saxon) “news” running in circles.
Just for clarity. Has there yet been any clear and unambiguous statement from any informed source that these “pipe bombs” actually contained any explosive, and if so what that explosive was and where Sayoc got hold of it?
There was this:
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/national-international/Mail-Bombs-Biden-De-Niro-Clinton-FBI-Obama-Florida-New-York-City-Delaware-Washington-Investigation-498562021.html
and others, but they seem to have reversed those opinions, now that people are starting to question the veracity of the entire event. Even Director Wray has come out batting for the viability of *all* devices, despite the number of ex (and current) UXB operatives coming out and saying, among other things, that you generally can’t use a digital clock as a timer
A timer does not make any sense whatsoever.
How to know for when to set the “alarm”?
Actually it’s a lot simpler than CJH makes out. The fact is that the media can link anything at all with anything else by simply putting them together in the same sentence and repeating the sentence. And if they change their mind, they just repeat a different sentence. It’s like that famous scene in Orwell’s 84 where a group of folk are chanting hatred at somebody and the news-speakers change the identity of the hated one in mid-sentence and nobody notices.
I think you are on to something – repetition, endless repetition of certains ideas is the key to embedding certain narratives.
Of course, allied to repetition is an insinuating tone that leaves the reader in no doubt that the target in various MSM articles must be guilty of something.
The Guardian’s war lover, Nick Cohen is an exemplar.
Whatever Nick writes about these days, and no matter how tangenital the topic the piece invariably ends with dire warnings about Jeremy Corbyn, including gratuitous accusations of antisemitism.
It might not be so bad if it the repetition/insinuation technique was limited to derranged outliers like Cohen but they are all it.
Chritina Patterson in the wake of the Synagogue murders can’t have known anything about Robert Bowers (beyond the usual social media titbits) yet there she was on national TV proffering complex theories about Bower’s motives and how they were in some way related to a funeral Jeremy Corbyn attended in Tunis in 2014, or a meeting he had with Sami Chakrabarti in 2016.
This is what happens when they get carried away with their own self importance – they fail to grasp that once you start pontificating from a position of ideology rather than fact there is a fair chance you might end up sounding like a prize twat.
A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.
If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.
The rank and file are usually much more primitive than we imagine. Propaganda must therefore always be essentially simple and repetitious.
The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly – it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.
It would not be impossible to prove with sufficient repetition and a psychological understanding of the people concerned that a square is in fact a circle. They are mere words, and words can be molded until they clothe ideas and disguise.
The English follow the principle that when one lies, it should be a big lie, and one should stick to it.
If you tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth.
We shall go down in history as the greatest statesmen of all time, or as the greatest criminals
– Joseph Goebbels
We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.
– CIA Director William Casey
I’ll never apologize for the United States of America, ever, I don’t care what the facts are.
– George H. W. Bush
A large majority of people have watched so much TV that they have literally been made stupid. They’ll believe most things a man or woman in a suit on the BBC/CNN/MSNBC tells them.
The MSM wouldn’t be doing it’s job if it were otherwise – imagine if they had the guts to tell the public the unvarnished truth about how their lives are in effect little more than a means for wealth owners to accumulate a greater share of the pie.
The so-called ‘war on terror’ or ‘war on drugs’ are little more than a business strategy for rapacious necons, while useful idiots like Christina Patterson do their bit to distract viewers from the structural cause of these calamities with bullshit about Jeremy Corbyn.
I agree with much of what you say, but there’s surely a demonstrable link, if not a simple causal chain, between words and deeds? I am thinking of the spike in hate-crimes in the UK after the Brexit referendum. Some people, like Arron Banks, for example, tried to dismiss this as a blip.
Does anybody really believe that this Useful Idiot is anything more than a patsy?
Were the authors of the Official Narrative just sitting around, hoping against hope that some random, previously-unknown Domestic Terrorist would spontaneously leap into action at the critical moment, so as to illustrate the next chapter of the Putin-Nazi Terrorist Apocalypse?
The people with the greatest confidence in miraculously fortuitous coincidences, are almost certainly those who are in a position to orchestrate them.
The house always wins in the long run, and usually even in the short run. It’s almost like somebody planned it that way.
Either he was a patsy or he was in on it, but CJ Hopkins seems to imply that he did it all on his own, the crazy lone gunman trope from the same gallery as Mark David Chapman & Lee Harvey Oswald supposedly.
Sayoc family lawyer just commented that Savoc does not have the mental capacity to carry out any such an op., never mind that as neither the mail nor an airplane would have accepted pipe bombs.. he could not have driven around that fast. Just a patsy for planners..
CJ I’ve noticed the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic® also has a reverse action cleaning program.
Where a bona fide Nazi sympathiser or, depending on your thinking, actual Nazi can be cleaned up for the Neo-liberal Sainthood Accolade® hall of fame. John McCain, being the most recent example of this wonderful white wash rinse and spin program.
Despite pictures and videos appearing on the modern media of the internet, where even sharing photo and video ops with Nazis and known terrorists are miraculously wiped from the consciousness of the WMSM and conveniently dumped in the War on Terror Memory Hole facility.
Of course this option does not come cheap as it is only available to the outrageously wealthy and their acolytes who are of a like mind – irrespective of ideology. The most recent being MbS who seems to have, temporarily or not, run into trouble with his franchise arrangement.
An early beneficiary of this valuable option deserves mention. Step forward Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia.
The devotion to the Ku Klux Klan that led him to found a chapter of the movement in Sophia, WV, and recruit 150 members… His charmingly and pithily expressed opinion: “I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds…”
None of that proved any serious obstacle to Byrd’s meteoric rise to the highest heights of the Democratic Party. Bill Clinton was more than happy to offer him a fulsome eulogy when he died. That scourge of the KKK, his wife, was more than happy to describe him as “my great friend and mentor…”
It’s a tawdry insult to describe the Putin-Nazi-Terrorist-O-Matic® as a “piece of kit”. It is a sorcerer’s weapon of quite literally magical properties.
Consider the possibilty that the mass shootings of today are simply the successor to the (planned?) serial killer ‘phenomenon’ of yesterday, advancing the same methodology into the conditions of the far faster moving, far more chaotic, far less stable–and/or more (intentionally?) destabilized–mass sensation oriented society that now prevails,
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/7qf2qh/programmed_to_kill_book_by_david_mcgowan_my_gosh/
Then CJ, you are bound to love the upcoming cinematic Nazi Hysteria film ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ timed beautifully to coincide with the midterms, how does this square with Captain Kanye urging all black working class people to vote Trump ? You couldnt make this s..t up !
I only watched the trailer but what does that Harry Potter Illuminati fantasy nonsense have to do with Nazis?