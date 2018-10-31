Spooks and the Masked Media

Edward Curtin
“Back of the world in which we live, far in the background, lies another world. The relation between the two is not unlike the relation we sometimes see in the theater between the forestage scene in the regular acting area and a scrim scene projected behind it. Through a thin gauze we see, as it were, a world of gauze, lighter, more ethereal, qualitatively different from the actual world. Many people who appear bodily in the actual world do not belong in it but in that other.” Soren Kierkegaard, “Diary of the Seducer” in Either/Or
From the outset, the use of journalists was among the CIA’s most sensitive undertakings, with full knowledge restricted to the Director of Central Intelligence and a few of his chosen deputies.” Carl Bernstein, “The CIA and the Media,” Rolling Stone
Personality is persona, a mask…The mask is magic…Larva means mask; or ghost…it also means mad, a case of demoniacal possession.”Norma O. Brown, Love’s Body
There are innocent and guilty actors populating the American stage.
Unlike the naïve children who joyously revel in the costumes they don for Halloween, unaware as they are of the death fears they exorcise, the corporate mainstream media wear their masks year-round, while they consciously abet the United States government, its intelligence agencies, and its allies in exercising their God-given right to inflict death on people around the world, including many innocent children.
To point out the media’s sickening hypocrisy (Greek hypokrites, stage actor) is, in one way, quite easy and facile, but in another quite difficult because of the powerful hypnotic hold people’s “trusted” media have on them. To even suggest that people’s favorite mainstream media are doing the work of the secret state feels so insulting to people’s intelligence with its suggestion of gullibility that many recoil in anger at the possibility.
A common retort is that it is absurd to suggest that The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fox News, CNN, etc. are just disseminating propaganda from behind a mask of objectivity. And it is that small word “just” that reveals the falsity of the reply. For obviously these media organizations report truthfully on certain matters. For if they didn’t, their lies would not work. But when it comes to crucial matters of foreign or domestic policy – matters that involve the controlling interests of the elites – lies and deceptions are the rule.
Yes, Trump is a narcissistic mana personality who has entranced and mystified his hard core followers. But to think he is the only hypnotist on the stage is childish beyond belief. The psychoanalyst Sandor Ferenczi observed that people are so susceptible to returning to an imaginary childhood through hypnotic trances because “In our innermost soul we are still children, and we remain so throughout life.” Like the little children who go trick-or-treating dressed up as ghosts, witches, or grim reapers, adults too fear death and are easily induced to believe god-like authorities who will quell their fears and ostensibly explain to them who the good and bad guys are.
Like parents with children, the masked media magicians play the good cop/bad cop game with great success. Obama was a god; Trump, the devil. Trump is a savior; Obama, a destroyer. This charade is so obvious that it’s not. But that’s how the play is played. At the moment, all eyes are on Trump, who commands center stage. And those obsessively transfixed eyes are staring out of the heads of people of all political persuasions, those that love and those that loathe the man and all he stands for. And who has created this obsession but none other than our friends in the corporate media, the same people who gave us Obama-mania.
Meanwhile, back stage…it’s a wonderful life.
There’s Saudi Arabia and the recent news about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi war on Yemen. You may rightly wonder what that is all about.
And you might remember and be wondering about the poisoning, allegedly by Russia, of those Russian nationals Sergei Scripal and his daughter Yulia, who have been kept in total isolation by the British authorities for eight months.
Do you wonder about where the war against Syria went? Has it just gone to sleep until after November’s election? Is that what wars do, take naps?
Do you wonder obsessively about the upcoming mid-term election and all those “former” CIA folks running for office? “Crucial” elections, the media tell us. The state of the country is riding on them, right? Or is it the world?
There is so much to wonder about. The costumes are so creative, the masks mesmerizing. Something’s happening, right. There is so much to wonder about in Wonderland. Something is happening, as Dylan sings:
You raise up your head and you ask, “Is this where it is?”
And somebody points to you and says, “It’s his”
And you say, “What’s mine?” and somebody else says, “Well, what is?”
And you say, “Oh my God, am I here all alone?”
But something is happening and you don’t know what it is
Do you, Mr. Jones?
As you no doubt do know, The Washington Post, The New York Times and other corporate media are outraged by the killing of Khashoggi and now by the Saudis’ war on Yemen. Does their outrage make you wonder how outrage works?
Here from seven years ago:
The extent of America’s war in Yemen has been among the Obama administration’s most closely guarded secrets, as officials worried that news of unilateral American operations could undermine Mr. Saleh’s tenuous grip on power.
That was the NY Times’ Mark Mazzetti on June 8, 2011, two-and-a-half years into the Obama administration.
This is Mark Mazzetti for October 20, 2018, “Saudis’ Image Makers: A Troll Army and a Twitter Insider”:
In one conversation viewed by The Times, dozens of leaders [Saudi] decided to mute critics of Saudi Arabia’s military attacks on Yemen by reporting the messages to Twitter as “sensitive.
The article goes on to describe how the formerly Saudi good guys are getting bad and doing Russian-like stuff like trolling and “swarming and stifling critics on Twitter” in a propaganda and public relations campaign. Boy, isn’t it shocking and a cause for wonder? What they wouldn’t do!
And then there’s the Times’ emotional story from October 20, 2018 by Declan Walsh with photos and video from Tyler Hicks – “This is the Front Line of Saudi Arabia’s Invisible War” – that says:
The Khashoggi crisis has called attention to a largely overlooked Saudi-led war in Yemen. On a rare trip to the front line, we found Yemenis fighting and dying in a war that has gone nowhere.
“Largely overlooked” – by whom? “Gone nowhere” – and where was it supposed to go?
Now what’s happening, Mr. Reader? Has the worm turned? Do you wonder? It’s hard to remember to forget or forget to remember, isn’t it?
Would this article – U.S. stepping up weapons shipments to aid Saudi air campaign over Yemen – from April, 7, 2015 make you wonder what’s happening now?
It begins:
The United States appears to be slowly but steadily deepening its involvement in the war in Yemen.”
So many things “appear” and disappear, it makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Yes, the American stage is populated with so many spooky masked media characters, you’d think they were out to scare and trick us, rather than treat us well.
I’m afraid that’s what’s happening in Wonderland, Mr. Jones.
“Do you wonder about where the war against Syria went? Has it just gone to sleep…”
On the contrary: Syria has repulsed the invasion by NATZO & its Jihadis. Uncle $cam (head of NATZO) wasn’t even invited to an important meeting between Russia and the 3 biggest NATZO members on the Eurasian mainland (Turkey, Germany and France) at Istanbul. Uncle’s silence is understandable, a result of acute embarrassment.
Syrian Arab News Agency reports from Ankara: The final statement of the Istanbul summit, which brought together leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Turkey, _stressed commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria_, and that _there could be no substitute for a political solution_.
The statement, issued after a meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also _affirmed the need to facilitate return of displaced Syrians to their homes_.
PS I know this article says: It’s only a paper moon / Hanging up on a cardboard tree / It’s a Barnum & Bailey world / Just as phoney as it can be ….
But here really is: What France, Germany, Turkey & Russia agreed in Istanbul
https://www.rt.com/news/442449-istanbul-syria-summit-highlights/
1. Only political solution for Syria
2. Start work on constitution in Geneva
3. No to division of Syria
4. Keep ceasefire & destroy terrorists
5. Boost humanitarian aid
6. Help return of refugees
7. Internationally observed elections
[Courtesy of Abu Ali BTL SyrPer, half an hour ago]
That little pipsqueak Jeremy Hunt was blaming Yemen on Russia today. Apparently it’s all Putin’s fault.
The Empire and its various satellites seem to have decided to ditch Bin Salman, with their MSM all singing from the same hymn sheet..
Maybe they just want a more reliable and less uppity satrap as their puppet in Shady Wahabia,
MBS was getting a bit impudent, threatening Canada and trying to buy Russian S400s.
It tends not to end well for US satraps who have outlived their usefulness – Diem, Trujillo, Noriega, Saddam, to name just a few.
As for the audience demanding “a say in what’s happening on stage” – merely a resultant of infected minds by massively effective propaganda. Unless the audience recognizes that the script and stage ain’t its, and becomes habituated to ignoring it or destroying it, its better interests can never be served. Ignored and/or destroyed out of existence the question of “Then what?” does arise like a new sun, and all answers proffered to it like fractal beams of light attendant only to it – once again filling man’s hopeful heart with possibilities for his and his neighbor’s spiritual renewal – pregnant once again with his true, clear and real purpose here, flowering forth life and joy in each for the benefit of all.
Thanks Edward and Happy Halloween. In the case of Chile it is telling that, after Allende was elected President, Agustin Edwards (owner of El Mercurio, the largest newspaper) met with Nixon and Kissinger. The CIA had been active in Chile in the early 60s when it was clear that Allende’s Socialist Party was gaining influence, but after the Edwards meeting CIA dollars really started to flow, mainly to fund the trucker strike which crippled the economy. El Mercurio published many articles of fake news after the coup to keep the readers on-side.
Fortunately the CIA seems to be too busy these days to care much about Chile (especially with our own right-wing billionaire President in place) and the local spooks are too bumbling to even mount a decent enough set-up (i.e. the recent “Operation Hurricane”) to imprison Mapuche “terrorists”. But there is a potential threat that the spooks and media will join forces again as citizens become more aware of neo-liberal abuses through alternative media and because Chile often likes to ape the US. Proof: the President recently gave Trump a US flag with a 51st star representing Chile!
In modern, urban and increasingly electronic, civilization; we are all, to one extent or another, players or performers on a very large, multi-faceted, stage with designated roles within it. In earlier civilizations, which before the modern world emerged, were feudal and extremely rigid and stratified, the roles allotted to different players were clear and obvious; the king, the aristocrats, the clergy, the warrior class, the soldiers, the peasants etc. Up until recently, our form of society looked very different and we called it… ‘democracy.’
Now, interestingly, the broad consensus about the ‘play’ the ‘stage’ and our allotted ‘roles’ in it, are not just being questioned, it’s all happening quickly because essentially our giant stage, what we call ‘society’ and the economic order underpinning it, are showing signs of tremendous stress, cracks and the first signs of serious breakdown, even impending collapse, perhaps leading towards total destruction in another, final, world war.
In the political theatre, the players are arguing amongst themselves and can’t agree about their roles and the script. Increasingly there is no ‘consensus’ about the narrative arc at all, and this ‘chaos’ is spilling out over the lamplights and audience is becoming infected too and is restless about the role of the audience in all this theatre. In fact they are starting to demand a say in what’s happening on stage and fundamental re-writes of the script, which has unnerved the writers and actors no end.