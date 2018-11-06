The US Midterms – discussion thread

The United States of America is going to the polls. Will it be a fair election, or will it be rigged? Who will win? Does it matter? Is Putin controlling the whole thing from his iPhone?
This and more feel free to discuss…
Does it matter? Not to me here in rural Virginia. I really don’t care which one of two competing corrupt crime organizations gets to control things until the next election. Foreign policy won’t change. War threats against half the world won’t stop. Climate change? Nothing. National debt? just getting worse. Education? circling the drain. The economy? who cares the rich have already gotten theirs – lower the lifeboat. Illegal, unconstitutional domestic surveillance of u and all our communications? Can only get worse. Neither side even bothers to pretend that they no longer give a rat’s patoot about anything otherhan the ego gratification of power. And I’m supposed to vote? Yeah, Right!
I think this is the second most important election in contemporary US history; the first being 2016. The outcome either way will have profound social and political effects that will affect us all, not just the US.
I’m not saying it will fix the underlying problems in the US political system or be the second coming (or the emergence of the antichrist) or anything like that. But the impact in social and political terms will be profound. Whether for good or ill remains to be seen. Irrespective of which wing of the political duopoly comes out on top we can expect the culture warriors on both sides to go into hyper hysteria & outrage or triumphalism.
To tell how fast Texas and the Exceptional US Empire (EUSE) are swirling around the toilet drain, one can only MARVEL that Beto O’Rourke is not TEN POINTS AHEAD of evil wicked venomous snake scumbbag “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz.
Democrat “Beto” is a polished, entitled, scrubbed, well-educated, house broken, poised, clean, well-mannered articulate Congressman of El Paso and a member in good standing of the filthy rich of Texas. Many of his relatives are actually Republicans anyway.
Beto was in a punk (NOT) band and had a driving while intoxicated issue which the wicked Cruz has taken great pains to publicize — probably mobilizing rockers and drunks all over the state to go vote for Beto in vast unprecedented numbers.
And Beto has taken a surprisingly strong stand in favor of a health care single payer option, having outlined a four-step plan to get to Medicare for All which is “evil socialism” according to Cruz. Every time Cruz sez so, zillions of millennials and un/under employed people for whom capitalism is a catastrophe and socialism a real Hopre and Change tom Believe in — to coin a slogan — streamed to early voting and today to the polls..
Yet.
Yet this worthy son of elite, wealthy, privileged special people with a slight sense of that old Noblesse Oblige is languishing this day about 5% behind in the polls. Real good for a Democrat in Texas.
But that is not the point.
Given margins of error and so on and so forth 5% could be razor thin or maybe Beto is actually slightly ahead.
But that is not the point either.
In Texas and most of the US today the well-educated, house-trained, well-spoken, TV screen friendly son of US privilege isn’t leading in ANY polls including 538; he’s trailing.
That is why even if Beto does the unimaginable and becomes the first elected statewide Democratic office since 1994, it won’t matter because the system is completely rotten — and it was designed to be that way and is in good operating order.
Beto: A guy like that oughtta be looking at a landslide victory
But then what the hell do I know?
In general, I don’t think it makes a big difference. Both Democrats and Republicans are in favor of wars of aggression (with about equally few members opposing them in both parties), both Democrats and Republicans support the extremist ideology of US exceptionalism, both Democrats and Republicans support spending more and more money on the military-industrial complex and empowering the surveillance state, and both Democrats and Republicans support the economic interests of oligarchs and depend on their donations. They are really not that different from each other. They create the impression that they are extremely different and that the political landscape is “polarized” in the US (mainly on the basis of a few relatively minor symbolic questions) in order to distract from the fact that Democrats and Republicans are very similar.
Even though I am left of center, currently I would somewhat prefer a victory of Republicans in the midterms. The main reason for this is that Republicans and Trump have currently an interest in uncovering the abuse of power by the secret services in 2016/2017 when they surveilled the Trump campaign and then created the “Russiagate” conspiracy theory. Of course, Republicans can trusted as little as Democrats in being principled about preventing abuse of power by the secret services. But in the current situation, after the politicized secret services have targeted Trump, Republicans show some interests in uncovering the abuse of power by the secret services, while among Democrats there is a record number of candidates from the CIA and other elements of the security state. Devin Nunes really seems to be interested in uncovering abuses of power by elements of the CIA and the FBI; when Schiff heads the intelligence committee, we can be almost sure that he will support a coverup of the abuse of power by the secret services.
Of course, Trump is hardly a principled opponent of neoconservatives and militarism. But clearly, he was not ideologically reliable enough for the deep state. Of course, the secret services would target a leftist candidate who does not support neoconservatives, militarism and worldwide military bases even more forcefully. Currently, Republicans are the better hope for somewhat restricting the power of secret services. That would also be in the interest of a hypothetical future left-wing president who would try to limit the power of the military-industrial complex and the secret services – that would be difficult in any case, but if the abuses in 2016/2017 are uncovered, it might be somewhat less unrealistic.
They will not matter. Perhaps arrest the acceleration to oblivion a bit if the Neocrats have a minor blue wave. Nevertheless, the owner’s are in control.
The part of the “stadium seating” in the balcony of the Texas house of reps is referred to as “The Owner’s Box” — not precisely accurate as it is filled with the LOBBYISTS of the owners — as opposed to the US Football stadium real “owner’s boxes” which are filled with, well, OWNERS. But the point is well-made.
The owners — Goldman-Sachs,Citibank, Chase, MorganStanley, the nyse and the other billionaires and multi-millionaire bourgeoise of “The City of New York” (lol NOT lol) and its Silicon Valley Deep State – are running the show.
Even a Demo sweep would NOT result in Medicare for all EVEN AS A FUCKING OPTION.
We just trundle along, tolerating the intolerable for decades on end. Voting makes no difference at all. Our government has been owned by arms dealers for a long time, and the profits are too mind-boggling for that to change.
Divine intervention appears to be ruled out for now, so it will be interesting to see what happens instead.
I fear it will just end up like the Roman Empire. It will crumble to nothing, and the mafia will rule.
Perhaps that IS the divine intervention…
Common decency really has no more to say on the matter. All alternatives to the Road to Hell have been closed, and we’re really going to have to stay awake if we hope to survive.
i used to be under the illusion that there was some difference between dems and reps. the bill clinton administration suggested that was not the case. the obama administration shattered all doubr.
Demonisation of Trump only enthuses the red necks. In truth he’s no worse than Nixon, Reagan or G Bush. Rightwing racism coupled with warmongering across the globe is par for the course in the US surely?
He’s not even worse than Hillary or Obama. Sad to say.
NOBODY could be worse than Hilary, EVER!
But I fear that you all give them far too much creedance for the policies they spout. They are simply useful tools of the Establishment. ACTORS paid to play their partd while the true puppet masters remain hidden?
Are you aware of the significance of the Three City States;
VATICAN CITY given City status by Lateran Treaty in 1929 Their role in the New Order is to Control all Religion
Illuminati and Freemasonry both under Catholic control.
The object of pure (i.e. illuminated) Freemasonry is none other than the propagation of the “enlightenment” whereby the seed of a New World will be so widely scattered that no efforts at extirpation, however violent, will avail to prevent the harvest (“Nachtr.”, pp. 44, 118; “Die neuesten Arb.”, pp. 11, 70).
WASHINGTON CITY Military control
CITY OF LONDON Financial Control Centre
Lord Mayor works for:
Rothschild/Warburg/Oppenheimer/Schiff/
November 2018
Time to bump this subject and digest it, before it’s too late. FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE is gathering speed.
Already our young people are being brainwashed and driven by ‘fashion’ into giving up their sexuality and gender. The effect of which will be a nation of sterile eunuchs, slaves for the Elite and their Ai robots..
Bread and Circuses is upon us, and the Predictive Programming in programmes like Simpsons and Family Guy is conditioning us into accepting anything Big Brother throws at us, gladly.
We use the excuse that we are ”Too Busy” to read and research for ourselves and happily swallow and regurgitate everything the MSM presstitutes feed us . Too busy doing what? It is like some people have already given up the right to a fully functioning brain.
”They” are cynically hiding in plain sight – take a look at the popular Big Brother series logo? And watch how the misfit monkeys perform in the hope of getting a few $/£’s. There is no depth they will not plumb, and feel no shame?
Full Spectrum Dominance Totalitarian Democracy in the New World Order
by F. William Engdahl
You must look deep into the rabbit hole if you are going to save your families and make a difference..
If they have no cannon fodder, they are doomed.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.’, ‘Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it ..
I predict a resounding victory for the 1%
There are so many races in which the choices are truly horrendous that I’m thinking about not even voting. Plus, it’s totally rigged. We have new machines this year. Probably have a Homeland Security backdoor. 🙄 Also, this is the level of people I’m dealing with: https://twitter.com/KARK4News/status/1059829374055313408?s=19
Happened this morning.
Oh, who am I kidding. I’ll wind up at the church, grumbling as I cast my votes. Raising minimum wage is on the ballot. But then, so was medical marijuana in 2016 and I have yet to see a dispensary. Sigh.
It gets worse! This is the last tweet from the Democrat spokesperson who got arrested for bad bad porn on Election Day. I don’t even know what’s going on. I know there’s bribing, but could there be blackmail or planted evidence? 😯 https://twitter.com/HL_MoodyAR/status/1009127667067707392?s=19