I Propose Americans Wear Gas Pumps on Veteran’s Day

Hope K
In the Commonwealth of Nations, the people get to wear poppies on Remembrance Day. I’m jealous. Poppies are beautiful.
In the United States, we get military glorification and propaganda. I don’t know how many marches and war stories we’ve endured over the years. This is not fair.
I think Americans need their own symbolic lapel pin for Veteran’s Day. I propose it be a gas pump.
The poppy pin idea came from a truly great poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae. The story goes that he wrote it in a moment of inspiration while looking at poppies on a World War I battlefield. He crumpled it up and threw it in the trash, I believe in my heart because he probably thought people would understand that it’s subversive (if so, he overestimated people). Anyway, his fellow soldiers rescued it from the trash. It became a hit, and people bought poppies with proceeds going to help veterans and their families.
I have nothing against veterans. It’s not usually their fault they wound up in the military. We have recruiters in our high schools, lying to the kids. I used to be a schoolteacher. I know how this works.
The veterans helped the government fight their oil wars, and the government should take good care of them. That’s that.
The problem is the government isn’t doing that. So I think we should sell gas pump pins to help support them.
I got the gas pump idea from the poppy pins. I snicker a bit when I see them pass through my Twitter feed on November 11. Do they even realize what they’re wearing? I mean, opiates are made from poppies.
McCrae knew that because he was a doctor. On the battlefield, opiates are mercy.
Except when the battlefield is your bathroom, where your niece is shooting up to get through the Thanksgiving stress of dealing with horrifically judgmental people who are supposed to love her.
If you don’t know by now that your government is bringing in the drugs that are killing people, you need to learn your history. I don’t blame you — like I said, I was a schoolteacher and I know how this works. Your history books are full of truth omissions and outright lies.
Right now we’re having an “opioid crisis” in the US. This is the result of a convergence of happenings, like the “crack epidemic” of the 1980s. First, in the 1990s, the pharmaceutical companies started using their pushers, I mean pharma salespeople, to peddle long-lasting opiate drugs to clinics for the relief of chronic pain. In the early 2000s, a “hillbilly heroin” epidemic was recognized. Surprise, surprise.
Then we got hit with wave upon wave of poppyganda. The result was that, fed also by almost everyone’s experiences either firsthand or secondhand with addiction, the people of the United States demanded the prohibition of painkillers, and the government acquiesced. How thoughtful of them. It makes post-surgery a whole lot of fun. Thanks, guys!
While people with legitimate chronic pain from diseases I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy are being denied relief, which is a humanitarian crime according to the UN, overdoses are skyrocketing.
Now, why would that be happening?
Why, it’s simple economics, dear reader. Supply and demand.
Opium has been used as a weapon of warfare for a long time. McCrae would have known it, and that’s why I think the poem is subversive.
Wars are about money, not defeating the bad guys. I think McCrae knew this, too. Also subversive.
So while Commonwealth Nations wear their ironic lapel pins, I think we should, too. They’ve got the drug trade covered, so we need to do our part and take on the oil trade. It’s only fair.
How many countries have we destroyed for oil? Lives ruined or lost here and abroad? I don’t know, but they should be remembered.
I’ve made a handy-dandy template for your pins:
Simply print them, cut them out, stick pins through them, and maybe add yellow ribbons if you’re feeling creative. Go to your local Veteran’s Day parade and set up a booth with a sign that says, “Buy a pin. All proceeds go to veterans!”
Then go down to your nearby VFW and pass out the money, like a good patriot.
Hope K – great post. Thank you for pointing out the absolute hypocrisy of we the American public.
The mindless celebration of the U.S. military is everywhere in America. From commercials for beer and very big pickup trucks to football halftimes and holiday parades my U.S. is one big freaking armed madhouse in love with the military. “Support our troops” is the mindless slogan that Americans repeat endlessly so as to evade thinking about what “our troops” might actually be up to on their latest invasion or occupation. Even so called “progressive Americans” if such a species can be said to really exist, bow before the military god and his foot soldiers in media and pulpits across the land. No one seems to think to ask what possible “honor” could exist in being paid to travel to foreign lands where one will then slaughter people of color who have never harmed you. Perhaps the question is never asked because the answer is all to obvious.
I think it only right to “honor all people of integrity.” Killing the poor in faraway lands as a mindless servant of blood soaked capitalism is hardly an “honorable” undertaking – nor one that possesses anything resembling moral or ethical “integrity.” Simply thinking or god forbid having the temerity to point out this rather basic moral equation is heresy here in the U.S. – where our “exceptionalism” as mass murderers is so deeply and almost subconsciously ingrained in the collective American psyche.
The pro-military propaganda is everywhere. The U.S. Army recruiting slogan is: “be all you can be – join the Army” – the unspoken backstory of course is that you will of course become a war criminal in the process of “being all you can be.” Another favorite slogan of the military machine is “freedom isn’t free” the subliminal message being that “freedom” comes from killing poor people in far away places who pose no threat to you whatsoever. We LOVE mindless slogans like this in America. So much easier to feel arrogant, superior, exceptional and feel compelled to resort to ruthless violence than to ever actually engage in trying to understand the world and our history.
Regarding your “gas pump” pin idea (I love it) – some time ago in response to the inane “yellow ribbon magnets” that were everywhere during the first Gulf War and before America’s second invasion of Iraq, I had designed and printed (just before the second invasion) magnets shaped similarly to the “yellow ribbon” magnets, but mine depicted black oil wells gushing red blood into the air with the phrase “no blood for oil” printed underneath. As you might imagine even those few fellow Americans who saw them and agreed with the anti-war sentiments expressed were often afraid to put them on their cars for fear of retaliation from the largely war-mad population – this ironically while living here in the land of “free speech” and the “home of the brave.”
John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” a great poem? You’ve got to be kidding. I hated it in the 50’s when we had to memorize it in elementary school and hate it more now (especially for the vile 3rd stanza.) Couldn’t you have chosen something by Wilfrid Owen or Siegfried Sassoon that would have been more appropriate
A gas pump?
Perhaps a Geiger counter would/will be more expedient Hope.
The future beckons with a bloody hand.