Published on Nov, 26, 2018
WATCH: Crucifying Julian Assange

In his RT “On Contact” show, Chris Hedges interviews Joe Lauria, Consortium News editor, about the efforts to force Julian Assange out of his refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London so as to prosecute him using the Espionage Act; and the media’s unconscionable participation in this endeavour.

  1. Fair dinkum says

    Assange was regarded as a mere nuisance/troublemaker by the ruling psychopaths until he announced that Wikileaks was gonna expose the malfeasance and dirty deeds of multi national corporations.
    That’s when they began salivating over his blood.

