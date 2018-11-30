US Military Contractor Is Hiring Personnel To Support Classified ‘Contingency Operations’ In Ukraine

by SouthFront, November 29, 2018
A US contractor accidentally revealed a US military specialist deployment in the combat zones in Ukraine via an Job Advertisement on LinkedIn.
Similarly to the Atlantic Council’s report on independence of Eastern European countries, as well as the meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, the posting comes days before the escalation in the Sea of Azov.
Mission Essential is a government contractor, which primarily serves intelligence and military clients. It began as the US government’s leading provider of translation and interpretation services.
Screenshot provided in case the advert times out or is “accidentally” taken down:
The preemptive job advert was posted on November 16th and seeks “linguist candidates who speak Ukrainian to provide foreign language interpretation and translation services to support classified Contingency Operations in support of the U.S. Military in Ukraine.”
The formal place of work is Mykolayiv, Ukraine. The port city is also significant, because that is where the US “logistical” naval facility is currently under construction.
The advert also requires candidates to be able to fit in the local culture and customs, in addition to “the ability to deal inconspicuously with local populace if necessary.” Which simply means that the interpreter needs to be able to hide the fact that he is not a Ukrainian citizen, at least partly.
Unsurprisingly, the individual needs to be able to serve in a combat zone “if necessary,” in addition to being able to “live, work, and travel in harsh environments, to include living and working in temporary facilities as mission dictates.”
Considering repeated claims by the US leadership that the US is not involved in the Ukraine conflict, the vacancy posting is an operational security failure by Mission Essential. Most other vacancies posted by the company are for analysts and various linguistic and project management positions, almost predominantly in different military facilities in the US.
It is quite possible that these specialists would assist US military personnel deployed in or near the “combat zones” in Ukraine – i.e. Eastern Ukraine, and as it was expected since as early as November 16th – the Sea of Azov.
Copyright SouthFront Organization
This is another piece that reinforces the notion that the “provocation by Russia” in the Sea of Azov was somehow premeditated. However, it also appears that, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s plans appeared to, at least partially, backfire. “Partially,” because he managed to instate martial law and make another step in his attempts to postpone elections in 2019, thus “democratically” holding on to power and not allowing the Ukrainian citizens to vote and most likely elect his rival and favored presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko.
Copyright SouthFront Organization
The same cabal that killed JFK and the entire top tier of progressive leadership in the U.S. during the 1960’s, continues to run the world for the same insane purposes – total global domination. These are the global cabal of people who had no qualms killing Aldo Moro & Olaf Palme, smearing Harold Wilson out of office, fomenting the coup against Gough Whitlam in Australia, and in general killing, overthrowing or threatening and silencing anyone and everyone who opposes them. This is the “big picture” behind all the specific events of empire, from the illegal immoral wars, invasions, coups and support for “our” jihadist terrorists, to the false flag attacks like the Skripnal poisoning, or the constant “blame Assad” when our jihadists launch the latest gas attack nonsense.
This is the world we inhabit, and this cabal obviously controls the Western European governments as well as the U.S., Canada, and the rest of the “Five-Eyes” former U.K. colonies. This isn’t some “new” development. The West has ruled the world for over 500 years now. Which nation takes the lead in that violent planetary repression changes, but the game remains the same. It will take collective action such as a general strike across all Western borders that grinds the global economy to a halt to even get the attention of the psychopaths running this global con game.
Its great to see the French making some noise in the streets, but I don’t hold out much hope from the U.S. that we’ll be joining them anytime soon. The levels of narcissism and navel gazing here in the U.S. are now so off the charts that I don’t know what it would take to mobilize people. As someone who was in the streets for months before the last invasion of Iraq, I can’t even imagine such a protest taking place today. The political climate here in the U.S. is that the Democratic party is attacking the Orange One from the right, as not militaristic enough. Trump is an odious figure, but he is essentially opposed by the “resistance” because he would prefer to end the absurd confrontation with Russia. Neither U.S. party will ever stand up to the military/industrial/Wall Street complex. Ending the dollar’s reign as the global reserve currency would certainly be a huge help in opposing the cabal, as the house of cards that is the U.S. economy would collapse in a heap. But the West collectively rather quickly finds reasons to demonize and/or invade or sanction any nation that threatens to stop trading in dollars. The details change daily, but this deeper reality remains at the bottom of our very dangerous situation.
Russia and the world are being pushed closer and closer to the brink.
Bush, Obama, Trump, they are all the bloody, murderous same when it comes to foreign policy and the MIC.
Russia is being impeded and humiliated more and more. They already are sanctioned, they might as well just get on with it and assert themselves fully in reaction to these provocations in the same way that the US would do if this were happening on their doorstep, or the Israelis, they’ve nothing to lose.
If Putin does not act, he will be replaced sooner or later by a someone a lot tougher, and with greater risks to all of us. In other words, those fearing Putin or painting him as the devil, no, he’s an intelligent, respectful person, a relative pussycat, and you ain’t seen nothing yet if you don’t work with him and keep him in the job.
Starting the war to end all wars for an unnamed military contractor? No gender discrimination here: progressive to note that Mission Essential is an ultra-PC equal opportunities employer. 😉
Satanic! That is the term for what the US is doing and has been doing ever since the end of WWII. Constant wars, something like 60 or more since 1945, all planned, commenced or entered into by the US for “national security” reasons (that, by the way, is a catch all term mostly relating to making money). When the US destroyed Ukraine’s nascent democracy, we all knew that it wouldn’t end there. Now we are seeing the real goal. It isn’t going to happen, no matter how many bases the US can con Ukraine into placing on their territory. Why can’t the US learn from history? Russia defeated the largest army in the World in the 1940s. The Germans were destroyed mostly on Russian territory, opening up the way for the downfall of Berlin, which was wrested from the Germans by the Red army. Learning from history can save a nation a lot of grief, but you can’t wilfully ignore it, if you want to learn. Russia will not sit tight and let the US arm an enemy on its borders!
Is anyone sure that the ‘US citizen’ is not a ruse? I think Gavin Williamson posted this. He seems awfully keen on starting a war I do not want, for my benefit, on my behalf. Perhaps he could apply? 😀
The next bay of pigs..
Planned to coincide with G20 and Trump/Putin summit.
On a side note – Eddie Mair, ex-BBC reveals his true spots at LBC radio (same stable as Farage). This afternoon with a Ukrainian shill given massive airtime without question. Jessica Elgot of the Guardian from the G20 now.
Yesterday had ex-BBC now Bloomberg, Stephanie Flanders AND Alistair Campbell shilling the neocon/lib narrative.
Et tu Eddie!
If European Governments had any sense of responsibility or love of their countries they’d put a stop to America fermenting war on the Continent. A conflict in Ukraine will spread to Poland and if battle field nukes are used, as the Americans are dying to do to see how they work and to end what the Pentagon calls ‘prejuidice’ about nuclear bombs then parts of the area may end up as deserts. Ah well, it ain’t Florida so what the fuck?” The fact they never make a squeak suggests the truth is they daren’t because they are powerless, vassals without a vote. A sad pathetic end to European history when they allow – even encourage!- foreign powers to fight proxy nuclear wars in their own backyard!
Well, for one, the U.K. is run by Zionists and arms dealers, maybe even Zionist arms dealers, so no surprise there really.
Germany is back trying to dominate the east again
Back to? They were the first country to recognise Croatia on the collapse of Yugoslavia.
How odd that no Russian language qualifications are required since eastern Ukrainians are Russian ethnics. This simply means that no Russians will have opportunity to find work in western Ukraine, as many of them do not speak Ukrainian.
The article reinforces the hidden(not very well)agenda of the US manufacturing of the coup, the aid given to the fascist, nazi and far right elements within Western Ukraine(Poroshenko wears an SSWaffen badge on his lapel)and their intent to ensure more baiting of the Russian bear.
It may be that the fault here is one of Political Correctness-after the Bandera style: the fiction is maintained that everyone speaks “Ukrainian” whereas, in fact , in most of non Galician Ukraine, Russian is the lingua franca.
”The advert also requires candidates to be able to fit in the local culture and customs, in addition to “the ability to deal inconspicuously with local populace if necessary.” Which simply means that the interpreter needs to be able to hide the fact that he is not a Ukrainian citizen, at least partly.”
I had to laugh when I read this. The person required will need to speak Ukrainian and Russian and possibly past muster in Hungarian and Romanian as these are national minorities in western Ukraine. Oh, the applicant also needs to have perfect pronunciation, grammar and syntax as well as understanding the local vernacular and idioms. Not much to ask is it!?