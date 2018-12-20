WATCH: “The WW1 Conspiracy – Part 3”

The third part in James Corbett’s documentary series analysing the roots, and myths, of World War I.
A week of rain, wind and heavy fog along the Western Front finally breaks, and for a moment there is silence in the hills north of Verdun. That silence is broken at 7:15 AM when the Germans launch an artillery barrage heralding the start of the largest battle the world had ever seen.
Good documentary very instructive.
Meet the new model of thought control same as the old one…
The WWI conspiracy morphed into the 20th Century conspiracy in all its myriad forms.
Then into the 21st Century conspiracy with info-containment and the endless parasitic bleeding of the masses. The return of mass want and ignorance.
The Neo-liberal project to break the peoples conciousness is moving on apace with their new flagship journal the Guardian now a haunting ghost spreading its own dark brand of journalistic fascism. Aimed yet again at Russia and China and anyone else who opposes the Neo-liberal order which bestrides the so called western globalist capital model.
Excellent documentary but try tell people to watch this and the 100 plus years of propaganda is truly deeply conditioned in these people, they absolutely refuse to accept reality