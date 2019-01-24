Open Thread: US Backs anti-Maduro Coup in Venezuela

In a move that many of us saw coming, the US has backed efforts to force Nicolas Maduro from the Presidency of Venezuela. Earlier today Donald Trump officially recognised Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s defunct National Assembly as “interim President”.
The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. https://t.co/WItWPiG9jK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019
This move was backed by Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile and Peru. The EU were also quick to back regime change, although leaders of specific EU states are yet to make their positions know. It is doubtful any of us will be surprised when they do.
The noteworthy – and predictable – rebels on American continent were the leftist governments of Mexico and Bolivia.
This move has been on the cards for a while, with John Bolton – Trump’s National Security Advisor – tweeting this just last week:
The National Assembly is the only legitimate, democratically elected government entity in Venezuela, and the U.S. supports its important decisions yesterday. We urge all Venezuelan leaders, including the military, to uphold the rule of law and constitutional order.
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 16, 2019
This is very clearly a call for open revolution – note the language: “including the military”.
Obviously any coup needs the military backing it to be successful. Though there are reports of large protests on the streets of Caracas – both for and against the President – the military have not got involved on the ground so far. Howver, they did release a statement disavowing Guaido and the “dark interests” supporting him. They went on to declare that they stand by President Maduro in support of Venezuela’s national sovereignty.
Lacking, for now, the support of Venezuela’s own military the only way the coup can succeed is with military help from a foreign power, the obvious candidates being the US, NATO and Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro – a cross between Pinochet and a used car salesman. He has previously said he would back a military invasion of Venezuela.
What the US/NATO/whoever need is a pretext to invade – enter The Guardian et al.
In their story covering the on-going crisis (Venezuela: what happens now after two men have claimed to be president?) The Guardian quotes Eric Farnsworth, a former US diplomat and vice-president of the Council of the Americas, who says:
[Maduro might] turn sharpshooters on crowds and try to scare everybody back home”
Guardian reporter Tom Philips then says this:
If that happened, the US and the international community would be forced to react.
Which is their way of saying if anyone gets shot, or even injured, in these protests then the US (and allies?) will move to intervene militarily. They would be “forced” to, apparently.
Expect this angle to replayed, a lot, all throughout the mainstream media in the coming days. Op-eds will remind us of the “cost of inaction” in Syria. Some people will write that though Trump is a monster, he is at least elected and we should stand with him in defense of democracy. Stuff like that.
The bottom line will be – we NEED to act in Venezuela because Maduro is “massacring” his own people to hold onto power.
They’ve tipped their hand with a reference to “sharpshooters” killing civilians.
This is, of course, the exact scenario we saw play out in Ukraine in 2014. “Sharpshooters” were “turned loose” on the crowd, killing several dozen people (police and protestors alike). This violence was used to declare Victor Yanukovych’s government “illegitimate”, and replace him with a leader more to the US’s liking. Evidence has since emerged showing the shots were likely fired by non-government marksmen in a bid to escalate the violence.
The same fate awaits Venezuela and Maduro – except Venezuela doesn’t have a super-power on its borders, so the US won’t have to keep the gloves on this time. Venezuela could feel the full force of America’s “humanitarian” armed forces. There are people on the streets – all it needs is one tiny spark, one slight act of violence, and the whole situation will explode.
The US Deep State has shown before that they are more than able to create a spark when they need one.
Important questions:
- Will the Venezuelan military continue to stand by Maduro?
- Will there be violence on the streets?
- If so, how long before there are calls for “humanitarian intervention”?
- What will the position of the European leaders be?
- Will the US try to get a UN mandate to act in Venezuela? Would they be successful if they did?
- Will “The Resistance” criticise Trump for interfering in Venezuela’s democracy?
Hasn’t a fellow in the United States by the name of Robert Mueller been involved for over (2) years in an “investigation” into so-called Russian “sowing of discord” and “interference in U.S. democracy”? Hasn’t the Trump administration placed sanctions in unprecedented historic fashion on those countries it arrogantly deems “undemocratic” and exhibiting “malign influence”?
Hypocrisy by the Trump administration has surpassed by far all previous records… These warmongers are insanely dangerous and must be stopped…
Could the two decades of the US trying to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela have anything to do with oil? Of course it does. Rex Tillerson and ExxonMobil are still sore about their compensation for the nationalization of Venezuela’s own oil.
There are also other financial motives, incentives and investment opportunities for the corporations and Billionaire oligarchs that are behind US foreign policy. The international banking cartels can hardly wait to get into Venezuela and take over their national and central banks. Venezuela is seen as the biggest bonanza for neoliberals since Chile in 1973.
Geopolitically, the US is also trying to stamp out socialism and liberal governments where ever they exist. As we have seen over the past decade wealth keeps going to the top. The masses on the bottom are getting poorer by the year. What in the West is called “capitalism” has a natural hatred of socialism. The corporate and oligarchs fear that socialists will take their wealth and redistribute it; which of course is what socialism does.
Those that will suffer the most are the poor. As soon as the IMF and politicians get together, Venezuela will take out plenty of crooked loans that will go into neoliberal projects that puts the money in the pockets of the wealthy class. But it will be the poor that have to repay those loans with cuts in social services.
We are in a real era of fascism all over the world. The US is resuming its “Big Stick” policies that Theodore Roosevelt had in the early 20th century. Of course TR did not invent the big stick policy, nor did it end with him. Even during FDR’s “Good Neighbor” policy of non-intervention, the US just could not help itself.
The US sees itself as the exceptional power whose “Manifest Destiny” is to rule the world. As the most powerful military power in history, it is quite easy for the US to bully little countries one-by-one until it has eaten the whole pie. The name of the game is divide and conquer. Crush little countries with the Big Stick.
It all boils down to corporate and oligarch greed. In the final analysis US foreign policy objectives are driven by corporations. It really has nothing to do with what is good for the average US American. To the contrary, it is the US American public that pays the price of the military that protects corporations. US foreign policy is another corporate welfare racket.
From Venezuela’s totalitarian neighbour:
“The National Assembly is the only legitimate, democratically elected government entity in Venezuela, and the U.S. supports its important decisions yesterday.”
Thus spoke Bolton the unelected spokesperson of the US oligarchic elites. Such is democracy in the US…
I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the usual “mysterious snipers on rooftops” routine from the NED Regime Change Playbook.
At Deraa in southern Syria in 2011, Assad did everything he could to de escalate the situation, promising reforms, replacing officials with local people, and generally trying to be conciliatory as possible. He sent unarmed police equipped only with batons to control unrest. Mysterious snipers appeared on rooftops and deliberately targeted people like children and pregnant women to inflame the crowds. The same snipers killed about 70 unarmed police in the first couple of days. Government buildings were attacked and torched.
The same thing happened at Maidan in 2014. Mysterious black clad snipers since described as Georgian or Yugoslavian mercenaries, appeared shooting from rebel controlled buildings, killing large numbers of both demonstrators and Ukrainian police.
There was similar orchestrated mayhem from the outset in Libya in 2014.
The US orchestrated Venezuelan has routinely committed similar violence, up till now on a smaller scale. Venezuelan police and government supporters have been murdered, including by being burnt to death.
Interestingly, May and the Tories are trying to use Venezuela as a stick to beat Corbyn with when they get tired of the “anti Semitism” routine. Why isn’t he condemning the evil, repressive Venezuelan dictatorship etc etc
There are two important questions, the first is whether the people of Venezuela will defend themselves against the return of the old comprador regime. If they can the army will fall behind them and any attempt at invasion will imperil the the invaders’ hold on power in their own countries.
The second is what attitude Russia and China will take. We know what the rest of the Security Council will do, which is what the US tells them. What we don’t know is whether Russia and China are ready to trade one sphere of influence for another. It seems unlikely that they will because the US is too invested in its siege of Russia and its aggression towards China.
The obvious move is for Russia/China to guarantee Venezuela’s sovereignty. Of course if the US then suggests withdrawing from Poland Estonia, Ukraine etc Moscow would have to listen. But it won’t as a matter of fact the US is currently dabbling in subversion of Russia’s position in Belarus or White Russia in English..
Left on its own and absent an attack from the air or the insinuation of contra militias over Venezuela’s borders there is nothing that can be done by the US except to create another Iran on the Caribbean.
No need to go further and talk about the chorus that we are about to hear from America’s puppets. Except that those in Latin America who back the US are the tiny unrepresentative elite who have been devouring the Continent,ts indigenous people and the tens of millions of descendants of slaves- their stance is predictable and, as a classic example of ruling class solidarity understandable.
The same cannot be said for the sordid and undignified attitudes of the UK, Canada and the several European governments- only a few decades ago they all refused to accede to the more idiotic extremes of US policy, they traded with Cuba and they steered clear of being caught, byu their own populations, doing America’s dirty work for it. \
Those days are gone: the Empire may be failing but Canada and the UK insist on their right to be on board when it sinks.
Bevin: bang spot on Bevin. Sordid is almost an understatement.
Bevin: “the UK insist on their right to be on board when it [U$$ Titanic] sinks”.
The UK regime at Westminster does not represent the British people. It is left to Britain’s very own Vanessa Beeley to redeem the honour of her country by revealing the truth about St.Theresa’s nefarious White Helmets.
Vanessa Beeley reports White Helmets accused of organ trafficking by UN panel. Many witness statements presented:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/white-helmets-be-24172042
The absolute amorality of not only the U.S. (to be absolutely expected) but of the entire Western world – appears to be on full display at this moment. Where are the vaunted Western human rights organizations reminding us of the rule of “international law?” Where is Amnesty International, where is Human Rights Watch, where is the UN, where is the EU (besides Tusk)? Please, quick, someone tell us all another nice comforting fairy tale about “the noble values” of the West, and our “support for Democracy,” and our “respect for the rule of law,” and . . . . whatever else nonsense the talking heads will be babbling about as we in the U.S. illegally and immorally destroy yet another sovereign State. We won’t even need our jihadist buddies in the Middle East for the job, since we’ve got our Colombian death squads right next door ready to go to work.
We all know what’s coming next. It’s false-flag time followed by “humanitarian intervention” time, followed by another U.S. backed torture regime in Latin America that meets the needs of U.S. corporate interests and the local oligarchs while terrorizing the entire population of Venezuela. If the rest of the Western world looks on silently while this unfolds, or if it openly supports the U.S. (Canada? Really?) in this completely illegal immoral undertaking every human being of conscience in the West needs to join forces to don our “yellow vests” in whatever form that might be and to take to the streets and shut this cancerous neoliberal imperialist war machine down before it destroys us all as it is openly planning to do to our brothers and sisters in Venezuela.
The sad reality is that MSM here in the U.S. will be falling all over themselves in their support of the Orange One should he sanctify the completion of this coup. He might even get a break from the Russiagate nonsense for a bit. As with his inane bombing of Syria in the past, launching bombs and wars will earn him the media “compliment” that he is acting “presidential.”
U.S. presidents are never so “presidential” as when they are killing people in countries far away. MSM’s theatre of the absurd posing will pose seamlessly as “reality.”
I’ve seen all of this up close in the course of four human rights delegations to Latin American U.S. counter-insurgency war zones. The torture scars on the living, the photos of the family members tortured and murdered by our death squads, the tears, the depression, the PTSD, the fresh corpses, the grieving widows, and of course the smiling jackals that inhabit the U.S. embassies in Latin America (most of them amoral CIA psychopaths quite likely), the clear memory of those jackals in Colombia and El Salvador telling my human rights delegations that “we hadn’t really seen what we had seen,” “that the stories of victim’s family’s were not true,” that “the death squads aren’t protected by the military,” that really “there are no death squads,” that “the government’s ‘human rights record’ is improving” even as the death squads left fresh bodies daily. I have seen all of this up close and I am struggling with tears of rage as I write these words.
Often feel I’m in some surreal, bizarre nightmare, and everyone in my dreams are faceless automatons, and I just want to scream…. WAKE UP….. WAKE UP…. Already the totally trustworthy stenographers at ABC News are right on the ball, breathlessly reporting the incredibly moral West’s defence of democracy and human rights in Venezuela. And a lot of people buy it hook line and sinker. I don’t recall seeing the word Oil used? A truly Orwellian f****d up World. Its called Imperialism… Its called installing a puppet regime. And just the total arrogance of slime psychos like Bolton, Pompeo, et al.
I noticed the deep state cultmarx Progressives silence turning against Maduro. Yet they’ll whine 24/7/365 about Impeaching Trump. Socialists can’t handle their own tossed into the dustbins of history.
Trump’s all over this. I mean Trump, the Deep State’s worse nightmare, right?
“Hey Bill. What’s that smell?”
“Mmm. Smells like oil to me Chuck”
“Yeah, I think you’re right. Let’s go get it !”
Was it ever about anything else other than resources for the US/deep state multinational corporations .
They tried before with no success .See
for a video produced and documented by John Pilger ,an excellent rapportage to be sure of US interference in Central and South America.
Will they succeed this time ? If they do it would be a severe blow to real and actual democracy , not the democracy according to US and vassals .
SummitFlyer, thanks for that Link to John Pilger’s video: “People Power in Latin America; fighting to protect not only their Human Rights but our Human Rights in a War against All of Us”. A war waged by the Anglo Zio Capitalists through their Paid Private Armies and their paid Public Politicians.