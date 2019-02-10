10 reasons the Gilets Jaunes are the real deal

David Studdert
We live in a world where democracy is a threat and freedom is a punishment, where you can’t tell a turd from a diamond, where 5G is trumpeted even as it threatens to kill us, where the prevailing ethos is buyer-beware and where anyone against warmongering and eternal war is smeared and painted as a monster.
Who do you believe? All the things you felt certain about Democracy, liberty, the right to free speech, television news, all these things are not only being undermined, in reality, they are being thrown in your face. Democracy in the Nazi-controlled Ukraine, moderate jihadi rebels, no democracy in Russia or Venezuela, despite the fingerprint tests on voters and the voting booth cameras, and this voice saying they’re fair elections and a dozen saying what about France isn’t that democracy and twenty other voices say they’re not and right-wing groups going off in the streets and chemicals in your food and forgetting to turn your wi-fi laden house on before you rush to another meeting or charge your phone, and, and…well…I got lost just writing it.
Keeping you busy, that’s what Neo-Liberalist empire does, and amidst it all, you’re meant to be an active citizen stuffed with social capital, capable of an opinion on any topic at the drop of the hat.
Ontological security, everybody needs it, but right now it’s in short supply especially in big metropolitan cities. No wonder people are confused and afraid, walking backwards into the future, stuck knee-deep in mud dreaming that somehow, through some miracle, everything will, “Please!”, return to normal.
So amidst this Tower of Babble, let’s resolve one conundrum for you.
Here are ten reasons the Gilets Jaunes (unlike US sponsored colour revolutions) are the real deal, by which I mean the direct expression of the people of France.
1. They don’t speak in Abstractions/idealisms: abstraction is the language of power, hierarchy and representation. Abstraction and its use in a political context are what unite all regimes be they communist, Nazi or neo-liberal.[1] The Gilets are not of this school. Their demands are simple, concrete: lower toll way charges, a ban on plastic bottles, a stop to compulsory withdrawals from personal bank accounts, an end to planned obsolescences in consumer goods just to name a few. What these demands enunciate is a world view grounded in people’s immediate lives. The Gilets Jaunes say things like:
I am in the mud of my life, I work 2 hours part day makes me a small salary of 240 month share with a supplement CAF!
And Macron says:
I have always assumed the dimension of verticality, of transcendence, but at the same time it must be anchored in full immanence, materiality.”
Macron 18/1/2019
2. The mainstream media blackout: It is only necessary to go onto Gilets websites to witness the violence being metered out to the yellow vests. Does any of this appear in the mainstream media? Rumour has it a D notice has been issued in Britain forbidding any positive mention of the Yellow Vests. In France, it’s the same. Huge crowds in almost every main city are barely reported, grievances are never discussed. Many colour revolutions are staged by the MSM especially for audiences in Western Europe and the ‘first world’, as the current case of Venezuela illustrates. Instead of this colour revolution simulacrum, what confronts the Gilets Jaunes is a black-out. Draw your own conclusion.
3. The Red Scarfs: in themselves they are of little import, their numbers were exaggerated and being entirely a rent a crowd they lack stamina. On a deeper level however, the appearance of the Red Scarfs represents a very dangerous game by Macron. French society has long been susceptible to right-wing movements of violence: The 6th February 1934 crisis[2] , the bloody war of the anti-Nazi resistance with Vichy militias, a conflict which many French view as a civil war[3] and finally, the OAS in the early 1960s are all examples of such maneuverers. Traces of these historical moments are present currently in the rogue cops, the ‘Spéciale Castaner’ the militia recruited by Macron to dispense their special violence towards protestors. These ‘Des flic hors-la-loi’ (rogue cops) have appeared at every recent demonstration. Again, draw your own conclusions. Their presence shows the state’s desperation, the authenticity of the Gilets and their growing social power.
4. The lack of celebrities or leaders. Even after 12 demonstrations and 3 months of agitation, there are still no spokesmen or leaders or celebrities, ‘speaking’ for the people. This by itself tells you it’s a genuine grassroots movement.
5. The manner in which the globalisers have no response but violence. What is occurring in France currently is a conflict between two world views that have nothing to say to each other. Something illustrated by the side-lining of both Maria La Pen and the official parliamentary opposition. Unlike colour revolutions, there is no clear officially endorsed alternative. No one in Washington nominated a Gilets for the presidency and if they had, no one would take any notice. Thus the ritualised nature of contemporary parliamentary politics has been starkly revealed; all the French deputies whatever their allegiance, are fully paid up globalising neo-liberals.
It is clear that Macron has no way of speaking to the Gilets. His recent declaration that he too wanted a raise in salary (note the word salary) and that made him a Gilets too, is verging, in its relation to reality, on the clinically insane. Neo-liberalism is the world view of the elite and the powerful; as some have noted it’s a class war against the poor. All they can offer the Gilets Jaunes is the same old, same old. The elite’s incomprehension and isolation from the French people are clear in every word they utter. The Power is trapped in its own symbolic universe rendering them incapable of grasping the demands of lived experience expressed by the Gilets Jaunes. In this, the Macron Government resemble the Syrian Jihadists whose demands were incomprehensible to the vast majority of the Syrian people and as such could only be implemented by violence.
6. The confusion among intellectuals. The western intellectual tradition, particularly the social disciplines, has no idea how to address the economic, political and cultural stagnation currently affecting western countries. The continued prestige of the academy is more down to habit, careerism and State support than any lived engagement. Intellectuals such as Henri-Levy have been co-opted repeatedly to provide a veil of respectability for murderous foreign adventures in Syria, Venezuela and Libya.
Simultaneously, academic opponents of these activities are being quietly silenced by purges and smears in universities in France, Australia and Britain.[4] Moreover the concentration of French ‘intellectuals’, particularly social commentators, in the Paris, mirrors exactly the centralisation of political power, indeed they are so entwined one struggles to tell them apart. This is why, like the politicians, French intellectuals are resorting to scatter-gun accusations, chosen as if from some play-book; racism, populism, fascism, anti-Semitism, Russian interference and so on. Anything in truth they can muster at short notice for a two-minute sound bite. Needless to say, the Gilets Jaunes aren’t listening.
There’s an old Sioux Lakota saying: a bird needs two wings to fly.[5] So in globalised 20th-century politics the right-wing argues for economics, the Left speak of morality and in the end we have simultaneously a compassionate-bloodthirsty-anti-racist-anti-sexist-neo-liberal-green- modern and dynamic, latest operational whatever. Articles on the Gilets from a Leftist perspective are invariably varied in prescription and analysis and equally, invariably miss the point. Something always likely when moribund ideologues and their high priest caste are confronted with lived experience.
7. The disappearance of right-wing groups from the street: it is my contention, utterly unsupported by any concrete evidence I might add, that UKIP, Tommy Robinson, the EDF in Britain as well as One Nation in Australia and even Macon himself, are all creations of, and funded by, deep-state elements among the elite. There are also question marks of this sort over Antifa. The ex-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott admitted publicly that during his time as a Howard government minister he was literally the bag-man ferrying money back and forth to One Nation. Some of these groups listed above are violent; some are created with the intention of splitting the Labour vote. In any case, previously highly publicised right-wing groups have all but disappeared from weekly demonstrations, perhaps overwhelmed by the unfunded popular will.
8. The presence of many poor baby boomers and retirees: these sorts of people don’t usually attend demonstrations partially because they’re too busy, too old, don’t care or are driven away by the orchestrated police violence created expressly for that purpose. Yet they constitute the majority of people at the roundabouts, particularly outside Paris. Their presence tells you everything about the veracity of this movement.
9. The nightly MSM news is not crossing live to Washington for expert analysis. This is standard operational practice for colour revolutions in faraway places, mostly because the leaders of such coups often reside in DC on subsidies from the National Endowment for Democracy.[6]
10. There are neither left nor right. This is often commented on adversely as if it was a failing. Nothing answers this better than this Facebook post on a Gilets site:
Look at Jupiter’s face! He doesn’t know what to do. He tried racism, immigration, bludgeoning, thugs, injuries, police violence, prison, smoking, repression, lie and we’re still out there!!!!! So we drop nothing and keep going All together without leaving anyone on the side. It’s not easy. We’re all different with different ideas, but we have a common goal, We’re a lot then in a big family we fight but we meet every week, Saturday, Sunday, night, all when we can and forget our differences.”[7]
Diversity is one of neo-Liberalism’s keywords, yet in thinking about such terms we should also recall Nietzsche’s axiom that things are only spoken about when they are disappearing.[8] Here, however, in the Gilets, we have an example of true diversity, different in every way from the standard Neo-Liberal usage bombarding us every day.[9]
The fundamental reason the Gilets Jaunes differs from any colour revolution or indeed any major revolution of the 20th century is precisely the manner in which this alternative diversity functions. The Gilets are making their own meanings within their own spaces of appearance: ‘where they are seen by others as others are seen by them’ (Arendt 1958). And they are making it through discussion.
Furthermore, these meanings are under their control and are held in common by the Gilets whatever their other differences. As the writer says “We’re all different with different ideas, but we have a common goal, We’re a lot then in a big family we fight but we meet every week”. This sociality creates meanings as an outcome of communal being-ness in common[10] and these meanings remain under the control of the Gilets who made them. Differences, for instance over seeking election to the EU parliament, are simply tolerated.
Diversity of response and opinion is seen as a strength, not a weakness. There is no ideological template applicable to every context.[11] Instead, as an anonymous ex-French Intel guy said last week on Le Media, one roundabout is full of young people, another full of black bloc, another full of older people and they are all talking with each other. Through this sociality and commonality, meaning is produced and then held communally because participants inside varied and infinite contexts (spaces of appearance) and repeated actions of sociality act these meanings in common. Focus is centred on their common interest i.e. the impossibility of existing in today’s France. Everything else is fluff.
Every week these participant meanings are sustained, built upon and maintained through more actions of sociality, more discussion and more actions. Communal meanings held and actioned in this way produce social power; because actioned meaning in common is precisely what social power is!
Furthermore, this unity in diversity utterly splinters all the demonizing and pathologizing names invented by the media and globalisers over the last thirty years as a means of divide and rule. These devised names applied to groups in society: work-shy; dole-bludgers; terrorists; anti-Semite; Russian Bot; racist; sexist and any of the plethora of names applied by the state and the MSM towards elements threatening the façade of Neo-Liberalism, are simply bypassed. As in many other things the Gilets simply refuse to recognise them.
I don’t know what the future holds but I do know that all these reasons taken together prove the Gilets Jaunes are the real deal for genuine change; not only in France but also in how the rest of the world conceives and practices politics itself.
The Gilets Jaunes is anarchical.
The ruling class fear anarchy (rules WITHOUT rulers) more than anything else.
Anarchy is Truth. It is contagious and it is unstoppable.
There will be no pictures of flics hors-la-roi
Shooting out the eyes of Brothers
[and Sisters] in the instant replay
The revolution will not be televised
WILL not be televised, WILL NOT BE TELEVISED
The revolution will be no re-run brothers
The revolution will be live
{Apologies to Gil Scott-Heron}
Whether we like it or not, Macron was elected as the winner in a democratic election a couple of years ago.
Before that, on the left, Hollande was a self-serving waste of space and more interested in serving his mistresses than serving the French people and lost popularity massively. Melechon simply did not appeal to enough people.
On the right, Le Pen’s constant association with her ultra-right father and his supporters did not get her past the finish line, despite her changing her public image along the way. Fillon was probably the guy that was going to win it, but was trashed by the media.
We heard all the time how “the people” were fed up of the existing politicians, so enter stage left, the French Blair / Trudeau / Guaido. We know that he / they are neoliberal puppets, but the fact is that they were democratically elected.
What is broken is not democracy in France and elsewhere, rather the ownership and influence of the media, that’s the key. They are not the “free press”, they are bought and corrupted by unaccountable oligarchs, trusts and corporations.
Until this changes, nothing will change, the people’s heads will be filled with their propaganda and they will keep on “democratically” voting for what they are being directed to vote for. The Gillets Jaunes are right to highlight the press as being dishonest, however, trashing Paris and elsewhere is not the answer, it will only lead to far worse, and alienate the rest of the electorate whom they are trying to bring / keep on-side.
Frankly Speaking
Rhetorical question: are you really young or just wet behind the ears? This has been coming for years. BTW: My friends and relatives in France all say the same thing: they’ve never met anyone who has met anyone that voted for Macron. He got a 60% majority from Paris? Neoliberalism slowly strangles the people of autonomy – depoliticising them …transferring their autonomy to the corporate/finance/bureaucratic nexus. It views the populace as a host. Keep voting for them: it will be all right? I guess the people just had enough?
it has been coming for years….noticed soon after 2001 when France ditched the franc for the euro….”softly softly catchee monkey”….the squeeze was on – rural France was left to dangle as the city swingers prospered…..sucking the country dry to feed the Euro banking cartel and Brussels globalist agenda….and now, – the bread tastes no better than cardboard and coffee as bitter as the people feel.
The ‘illegitimate’ corrupt neoliberal globalist French Regime increases the fascistic terror, bloody violence + oppression against the ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters AKA the common people every day, like the French Regime did 1962 in Paris as they gunned down and murdered 3,000 unarmed Protester against the war in Algeria. I fear a new 1962 in the making. The tactics of shooting rubber bullets, gas+shock grenades ect. deliberately at the heads+faces of protesters, the French Regime had adopted from the IDF they are the worlds ‘experts’ in murdering and crippeling unarmed protesters even if they are children, medics, journalist or any other witnesses of their daily terror+atrocities.
They are not illegitimate, whether we like it or not, Macoron was voted in with a majority 2 years ago.
It depends on your notion of legitimacy. If a politician is elected on a particular platform and then implements policies that are the opposite, do they remain “legitimate”? Yes in some strictly formal sense you are correct but how can we hold politicians accountable for failing to do what they promise if we just sit on our hands and wait till the next election when another faux populist, with the support of the MSM, promises us the earth and fails to deliver. How many times does this have to happen before we realise that the so-called “democratic process” is failing us and we look for an alternative?
Manny “Rothschild” Macron was a creation of vested corporate interests. He is no more legitimate than the neocon puppet Gweedo.
1). I remember posting a translation of the Gilets Jaunes demands very early on and whilst they were very specific, they were also quite contradictory. It is a strength in one way but a weakness when viewed from above.
2). The media blackout may be merely down to the fact that most of the MSM are pro-EU and there is a tangible anti-EU feeling about the Gilets Jaunes. I don’t think that the protests could be covered in any way which suits the pro-EU agenda.
5). The violence is shocking. I have been involved in a lot of bad tempered (for want of a better description) demonstrations over the years and I have seen people with ver bad cuts and bruises requiring hospital treetment but nothing like what we are seeing in France. There is a an extensive record somewhere of the casualties which beggars belief. One might think that after one protester has their hand blown off, there might be a review of the police tactics but clearly not. Some of the images of the police remind me of Don McCullin’s photos of Northern Ireland.
7). This leans heavily on the everybody I disagree with is a Nazi/far right/alt-right mentality. These spectres do not actually exist and so saying that they have disappeared is like saying that the tiger repellent in your Bristol garden is working.
8). There were baby-boomers and retirees in their many thousands at the recent Brexit Betrayal March (organised by Tommy Robinson, incidentally) who were labelled as fascists and Nazis by the likes of Owen Jones whose paltry oppositional gathering found themselves in violent clashes with the police.
10). There have been many commenters who have said that the Gilets Jaunes transcend the left/right paradigm and I would say that there is a lot of truth to this but I would argue that it is a synthesis of left and right rather than a dissolution of them. I think that the way that both left and right tried to seize ownership of the Yellow Vest in the UK shows that there is not the same energy here. The left have largely given up their claim, as far as I can see and those who want to use it as a vehicle to oppose the EU (and are therefore, rightly or wrongly, deemed as being right wing) have the ball.
@okulo
I think the issue of the Gilets Jaunes either transcending the left/right opposition or synthesizing left and right is easier to make sense of if we consider two different aspects of both left and right. Left: the working left (social axis) vs the middle-class lefty eager to enforce gay marriage, surrogacy and minority rights in general (societal axis). Right: the right of globalized financial markets (social axis) vs the right of traditional values (societal axis). Macron embodies the societal left and the financial right, while the Gilets Jaunes embody the exact opposite, that is to say the left of working people and the right of traditional values. The political movement that is closest to the Gilets Jaunes according to this analysis has been demonized and repressed for years. It’s called Egalité et Réconcialition, its slogan is “Gauche du travail et droite des valeurs” and its leader is Alain Soral, author of “Comprendre l’Empire”.
Robinson, or whatever he currently calls himself, is a Zionist creation. Certainly up till recently he was getting £10,000 of Zionist money a month. The EDL was created by Zionist activists in London with Zionist money, in order to serve Israel’s interests by stirring up trouble with moslems.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter are controlled opposition, bankrolled by Soros money.
Very good post. Yes, the Gilets Jaunes are the real deal and it wasn’t difficult to see why, from the very beginning, despite what the MSM presstitutes tell us. Micron (not a typo) is the least of Gillets Jaunes’ worries. The Empire of Chaos will do everything in their power not to allow a prime vassal state like France to be taken over by proper grass root democratic movement which cannot be controlled and send a “wrong” message to other vassal countries around the world. In that respect, Gilete Jaune’s fight for freedom and proper democracy is universal and should be supported (and replicated) throughout the world. I hope I’ll live to see that day. Chapeau Gilets Jaunes!!
La Revolutione — Gilbert Becaud
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PImRz_h_OFc
Elle mélange la musique et le son du canon
Les discours prophétiques et les chansons
En octobre à Moscou, hier à Varsovie
Elle aime par-dessus tout l’air de Paris
Macron demission! (tr. Rothschild must go!)
Excellent post. Thank you. It reminds me of why my wife and I miss living in rural France before the Yellow Vest movement began (we’re now back in the U.S.) In our experience the fabric of French village and rural society always resonated with a sense of basic human dignity, decency and connection. We always marveled that simply walking into the waiting room at the dentist or doctor’s office was met with eye contact and “bonjour” from everyone present in the room. Something quite unthinkable here in the U.S.
Here in southern California when I encounter neighbors walking near our apartment I always say hello, and over half the time the person says nothing, does not make eye contact, and simply walks by as if I am invisible. This is not a highly urban area like New York City where saying “hello” to strangers has been considered non-normative for decades now. This feels more “recent” as the American psyche and heart “harden” to each other. To me this is as an example of why I find it very difficult to imagine that we in America will, or can, replicate the Yellow Vests. We seem to have become so individualized and so frightened, and so propagandized against anything resembling “socialism” that the very notion of feeling actual “solidarity” with each other is almost unimaginable for most people.
The homeless population here continues to grow in the shadow of the unequal wealth apparent in Los Angeles and San Diego, visibly reminding all of us with our own basic shelter of the structural inhumanity of our capitalist “system” and the fragility of our own place within it. More and more people every month and year quietly simply “fall through the cracks” – cracks which have now become gaping chasms in the basic fabric of America’s almost invisible social “safety nets.” Many American’s go without food, without shelter, without healthcare, without jobs, without education or job training, and many without hope for anything better. But perhaps I’m wrong about our lack of an ability to feel “solidarity,” perhaps with enough of this shared suffering, perhaps with the growing sense for many that there is “nothing left to lose,” and perhaps with the proper “spark” – we could also ignite? In the meantime the Yellow Vests continually renew my sense that resistance and solidarity is possible and absolutely necessary to our collective survival! To our brothers and sisters in France I wish – bon courage!