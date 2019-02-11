Trump buys Lithuania, EU cannot stop it

Adomas Abromaitis
The US President Donald Trump is no doubt a successful businessman who rules his country as if it is a huge enterprise. And this kind of management, to his mind, should lead to success. And very often it really works. As a wise leader he uses different tools to reach his goals. Thus, the most cunning one, which the US exploits in Europe – is indirect influence on the EU countries to gain the desired aim. The EU just becomes a tool in “capable hands” of the US.
Let us give the simple example. Last week the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania announced that the Lithuanian Air Force Base in Šiauliai would get de-icing equipment for the aircraft. It would be acquired according to an agreement signed by the Ministry of National Defence and the AF Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate (AFSACD) on behalf of the Government of the United States of America.
It is known that the new equipment is capable of removing ice from aircraft at the necessary height which allows the Šiauliai Air Base to support bigger aircraft of the Alliance, such as C-17 – one of the largest transport aircraft capable of moving a large number of soldiers and large amounts of cargo.
It is said that “the procurement for the Lithuanian Air Force Base will fill a critical capability gap and allow the Base personnel to carry out cold weather operations, as well as support the NATO Air Policing Mission. The equipment will also be used for providing servicing for the aircraft of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group-contributing countries and other NATO allies at the Air Base.”
But according to data from Flight Global, only three C-17s belongs to NATO. The US, in its turn, has 222 C-17s in service as of Jan. 2018. Among EU member states the only country that has C-17A ERs is the United Kingdom with 8 C-17A ERs in use. But The United Kingdom is in the process of leaving the organization. So, it is logical to assume that the most interested country in deploying C-17 in Lithuania is the US, not the EU or even NATO. And of course Lithuania cannot even dream of having such planes.
The second issue which is even more important is the fact that the agreement of approximate value of USD 1.03 million is financed from the European Security Assistance Fund (ESAF). Lithuania is not able to share the burden.
So, nothing depends on Lithuania in this issue. It only gives permission.
In the recent years Lithuania’s procurement from the US has grown significantly. The ministry of National Defence is currently in negotiations with the US department of Defence for procuring JLTV all-terrain vehicles.
Unfortunately, being a member of the EU, Lithuania so hardly depends on the US in military and security spheres that it often mixes up its real needs, responsibilities to the EU with the US interests in the region. Such approach could seriously complicate the relations with neighbouring Russia and Belarus which Lithuania borders. These two countries are interested in Lithuania as an economic partner. But if Lithuania will pose military threat to them, deploying US military equipment, these states could terminate any economic cooperation.
Is it a cooperation or manipulation and who will benefit?
Why put Trump in this title about Lithuania? Bill Clinton was Deep state’s front man in 1998 when the “Charter of Partnership with Baltic States was created, where defense was prominent. https://clintonwhitehouse4.archives.gov/WH/New/html/19980120-1169.html
Imagine Russia acting similar with Cuba and Canada!
Trump says he wants a much more isolationist US.
Sad to see Lithuania turning itself into one giant military base for the US. What’s going to happen if and when the US economy finally collapses and the money spigot stops running?
Lithuania is just a shitty little Nazi country like the rest of the Baltics. The population has fallen since independence from 3.7 to 2.7 million. Everyone who can has left. The country is run by rabid US dual nationals parachuted in by the State Department. If it just had normal relations with Russia, it could earn a fortune as a transit hub and gas pipeline route. But it has forfeited this as a US satellite. It is just too unreliable. In a few years time there won’t be anybody left. The economy was destroyed by financialisation and speculative bubbles.
” shitty little Nazi country” is a really unnecessary insult.
That said, Lithuania, or rather its corrupt leaders, signed on to the EU / NATO – which are the “gloves” of Washington – and the country pays the price. It’s gambling that war will never come….or: as long as its misleaders have offshore accounts and hideaways, they don’t care. It hates Russia reflexively and its leaders didn’t have the wisdom or patriotism to be cautious with the uni-power. Thus it allows itself to be transformed into a forward base for US aggression.
Most of Europe is sorry for these decision, because the Baltic countries plus Poland endanger us all….unlike Finland.