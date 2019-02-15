The US Must Be Stopped in Venezuela

Andre Vltchek
Enough is enough! There have been plenty of empty talk and peace conferences, more than enough of begging: “Please, West, stop murdering people, stop your genocides, stop robbing all continents of their resources, stop enslaving billions!”
Look where it has ended up! Nowhere. Absolutely nowhere. The more people begged, the more they protested, the harder the West hit.
Rulers in Washington, London and Paris have no mercy. They have no sense of justice. They only know greed and power.
On February 13, 2019, RT reported [emphasis added]:
The US staked a claim on half the world, as Senate Armed Services Committee chair Jim Inhofe said Washington might have to intervene in Venezuela if Russia dares set up a military base not just there, but “in our hemisphere.””
“Our hemisphere”
Finally, it is all out in the open. The good old ‘Monroe Doctrine’. In the Western Hemisphere (which is obviously owned by the US), there is not one single ‘Latin’ country where the West has not overthrown the government, where it has not raped the will of the people, where it did not stop socialism. From the Dominican Republic to Chile!
Do you know why we have fascism in Brazil, Colombia and elsewhere? Because our left wing leaders have either been murdered, or imprisoned.
The record of human rights violations is monstrous. The cynicism of what has been going on is equally repulsive.
And now, Washington basically warns Russia and others: Do not dare to come close and help your friends and allies in the region! Just stay back and watch from a safe distance, how we rape one country after another. And if you dare to intervene, we will hit even harder at the victims. We will not only violate Venezuela: we will kick her with our military boots, we will put bullets through her arms and legs, chain her as we did the African slaves who built our country! We can do it, because Europeans, those colonialists whose blood circulates in our veins, and those South American elites, who are of the same stock as we are, would again sit in their cafes and on their couches, enjoying the show, applauding us from distance!
This should be the last drop. No, no more words, please. Action! This banditry, this terrorism has to be stopped.
Mr Trump, Mr Inhofe, damn you! People are not cattle and they are not slaves. You wish they were, but they are not! You treated them like animals, you fooled them, robbed them of everything; you and your kind, for decades and centuries. But even you yourself must be aware of this, or at least suspect: all this atrocity has to end; one day, very soon!
RT commented:
Inhofe said that a flow of Russian troops or weapons into the Western hemisphere “would be a threat to the United States of America.” The United States, meanwhile, reads from a different rulebook.
The US maintains nearly 800 military bases in over 70 countries worldwide, with a foothold on every continent. And, while Inhofe wants to keep an entire hemisphere free from Russian influence, the US is currently in talks to establish a permanent military base in Poland, right on Russia’s doorstep. Given the long history of animosity between Poland and Russia, the Polish government has offered to cough up $2 billion towards setting up the base.
Further afield, no hemisphere is beyond the reach of the United States. The US military divides the globe up into six Combatant Command ‘Areas of Responsibility,’ which it maintains in times of peace and war. Russia, meanwhile, divides its territory into four military districts, all within its own borders.
Who agreed on this sick double standard? Who gave green light for this terror? France, Germany, U.K. and few other Western countries/beneficiaries? Is this what China wants, India accepts?
Venezuela is our sister. It is the sister of Russia and Cuba, of Iran, Bolivia and even China.
This is truly a decisive moment.
Compromises and weakness of the past broke the neck of the anti-imperialist struggle; compromises during the Gorbachev and Yeltsin eras led to the destruction of Afghanistan, of Yugoslavia, Iraq and several other countries. History should never repeat itself!
Reason is not what can be expected from the West. It controlled the entire world through colonialism, and it now tries to do the same by imperialist thuggery.
If it is not stopped, it will again subjugate our entire planet.
Russia, Cuba, China, Iran and others have to defend Venezuela! If necessary, they should fight for it! Decent people and decent countries should not negotiate with brutal and merciless bandits. They should not be told by brigands what to do and how to behave; what actions to take!
There should be no double standards, anymore, if we want our humanity to survive.
For years and centuries, the West has been pushing; it is trying to see, how far it can go and what it can get away with. If it is not stopped, it will take it all. If non-Western countries do not fight for their rights in unison, protecting each other, they will go back to where they used to be – to slavery. It is not a fantasy – just look at the world map of the very beginning of the 20th century! We have already had this situation on our Earth, before.
In Venezuela, if we have to fight, we will be fighting for Johannesburg and Moscow, Beijing and Havana, for Teheran, Damascus and Mexico City. We will be fighting against oppression, slavery and colonialism.
Thank you for your honesty, Mr. Inhofe! Your words sound very familiar: we heard them before, in London, Paris, Berlin and Pretoria.
And this is our reply to you: you are not a global policeman, you are simply a thug who has to be stopped! And sooner than later, humanity will curse you, and your bloody imperialist degeneracy will be put to an end!
“For years and centuries, the West has been pushing; it is trying to see, how far it can go and what it can get away with. If it is not stopped, it will take it all. ”
Fortunately it has been stopped. It took a while. From the failure in Korea, to the failure in Vietnam to the failure in Syria.
I’m a glass half full kinda guy. I believe the high water mark of the march of anglo imperialism has been reached!
The panicked full spectrum propaganda war to keep the ‘centre’ intact is evidence enough. But as we demonstrate daily on sites such as this, their efforts are in vain. The real grass roots from localities across the ‘old world’ are relentlessly thinking and organising themselves.
The empire needs to be stopped not by external resistance but from the its own vital body. We are the only real cure of our own ill-willed aristocractic entitlement.
By using the democratic machinary effectively from bottom- up and removing the age old top down order.
I’m posting below a rather interesting article by a young American woman who talks about her awakening from the dream world of our “American exceptionalism” through her travels. Keep in mind only 12% of Americans even have a passport. She is truly one in a million in her journey to some enlightenment, but she makes some very perceptive observations about the American system of indoctrination and what it took to free her from it. She also has some wonderful quotes from the great African American writer James Baldwin. It’s from, of all places, the Guardian, I know, I know:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/08/unlearning-the-myth-of-american-innocence
James Baldwin talking about America and the white American mind:
“White children, in the main, and whether they are rich or poor, grow up with a grasp of reality so feeble that they can very accurately be described as deluded.”
“White Americans are probably the sickest and certainly the most dangerous people, of any colour, to be found in the world today.”
I would guess these quotes from Baldwin came from American civil rights era of the 1960’s, but I dare say they resonate as still quite true today in my mind.
To put this article into perspective we have to recognise that the US position in the world today is-though on a global scale- what Germany’s in eurasia was in May 1940.
And once again the temptation, irresistible to those with much to lose in the material sense, is to appease the aggressor.
The world is already on notice, it would seem, from China and Russia, that US aggression in Asia will not be tolerated. It is a matter of enormous regret that Vlad Putin was not President in 2011 when Medvedev made the fatal error of allowing the US to push its phony ‘no fly zone’ resolution, unvetoed, through the UNSC. Had it been vetoed and European leaders of the Cameron and Sarkozy sort, (political bric a brac on the lookout for a moment of glory, hyenas posing by big game, come upon by chance), made to back down from threats that they had neither the power nor the stamina to carry out, Libya would be a better place and Africa less open to re-colonisation.
Venezuela is in a bad position. At any moment the United States could initiate hostilities in which, in the best case, hundreds of thousands will die in war. But the Venezuelans at least have their fate under their control. The real losers in any US takeover of Venezuela will be Europeans.
For Europe is the key, here, it is already in the position of being within political millimetres of becoming an open American Protectorate, with the United States reserving the right to make the final decision on any European Country’s political choices. All Europeans, and this includes Canadians and Antipodeans too, have to do is to open their eyes. There, see it, the US tells your ‘government’ what it can do.
Does anyone, watching what is happening to Maduro, really believe that the UK will be allowed to elect a socialist government and undertake the radical reforms necessary to protect its people from the famines and blizzards that the marketplace has in store?
Does anyone in France, where Marie Antoinette would blanche at the deliberate violent provocations undertaken by the state to tempt people into revolutionary action, doubt that behind Macron stands the US deep state in all its ugly, know nothing, glory?
Few people in Germany, at least, are unaware that their ‘sovereignty’ has been limited and on sufferance since 1945 and that Merkel et al are effectively dual citizens, beholden to Washington to a degree that, in comparison, the gormless Guiado is his own man.
As to Poland, the Baltic lands, and, with the possible exception of Hungary, the rest of eastern Europe, its leadership would shiver with fear at the prospect of being left to get on with life without constant instructions from the prompting box across the Atlantic.
The denunciation of the INF Treaty is, as Putin has said, notice to the Europeans that they have been enrolled again into the job of soaking up nuclear responses to attacks on Russia and China and providing handy bases for masses of US short range missiles aimed at Russian cities.
It is an indication of the utter vacuity of European claims of sovereignty that the US has come very close to persuading its ‘governments’ to turn down the cheap and dependable gas supplies Nord stream etc offers them, in favour of LNG from, still to be built, liquification facilities at twice the price and guaranteed to keep on coming for months rather than years.
Clearly the subtext to such ‘offers’ is that the US has assured Europe that it will soon be controlling Russia’s oil and gas industry. If necessary by invading a country that spends less on its armed forces than the US does on its municipal police.
Which is why this generation of political nullities in the EU exists: none of its members has any conviction that the country they ‘lead’ is in any sense sovereign. They all do as they are told. Their political skill consists simply, though there is nothing simple about it, in understanding whose orders take priority. Those of the EU Commission or the Central Bank? Those of Parliament or the US Embassy? Those of the public-expressed in overwhelming poll numbers- or those of US Healthcare Industry lobbyists? The UN Charter and international law or the ‘gut feeling’ expressed in the US President’s National Security Advisor’s personal emissary’s text message?
If the public in Europe and the ‘west’ do not express their opposition to US aggression in Venezuela-aggression aimed at their important, strategically crucial countries far more than at Venezuela itself, which is just more co-lateral damage in the campaign to conquer the world- then they had better prepare themselves to become Puerto Ricans in political terms.
So far the signs are not good: while the crude and cynical nature of the US campaign is open to all to see, the voices of opposition are muted and cowed. Leaving aside the US Congress from which honest people are barred by bi-partisan agreement, what has been heard from the European Left? Not much. And,largely because, it is controlled by Washington’s agents to the extent that even socialists know that they risk short term disaster by giving their fifth columns the cue to sing America The Beautiful.
The attacks on Panama and Grenada, Iraq and even Libya were all much more controversial than an attack on Venezuela which is almost indistinguishable from an old fashioned mixed economy, social democracy.
And just one more point: those who think that this is all about oil are, inadvertently no doubt, saying what Washington wants us to believe. It is all about everything. But mostly it is about the US ruling class maintaining its ‘full spectrum’ domination over the people. The 1% ensuring that the 99% don’t get in their way.
It has been like this since 1776 when, alarmed at Lord Mansfield’s Sommerset judgement suggesting that slavery might come under challenge, and frustrated by the Royal Proclamation banning settlers from acquiring land west of the Allegheny mountains, the 1%, clothing themselves in the rhetoric of Whiggism, rose up and drove out the Crown. The freedom to steal land, under colour of confected law, and reduce humanity to chattel slavery is at the heart of the US ruling class’s view of the world. It was then. It is now. It applies to Venezuela. And it applies to the rest of the world.
Except in those places prepared to resist it.
Wondering for whom the bell is tolling? The bell tolls for us. Not just for Maduro, and the people of the barrios but for all who would be free everywhere.
But behind the USA is Israel and their Sayanim.
bevin – I just had 20 minutes of writing disappear with a message that I was “posting too fast.” Damn! So I’ll make this brief. Thank you for your excellent post. From the belly of the beast I thank you. The only hope I see on the horizon is if at least some of the European nations peal away from their subservience to the U.S. empire and join Russia, China, and others in openly opposing our insane immoral military interventions, coups, color revolutions, and regime change by jihadist proxy adventures. Our U.S. economy is a house of cards and would never survive a sanctions regime by Europe. Even threats to boycott U.S. weapons systems would get serious attention of Washington. We don’t actually “make” anything else these days.
I quite agree with your analysis. The planners in the U.S. halls of power have no concern whatsoever for how many European lives might be lost in even a limited nuclear exchange triggered between the U.S., NATO and Russia as a result of the U.S. and U.K. doing all we can to revive the cold war. Full spectrum dominance is the ONLY thing U.S. planner have in their sights, all the rest is rhetoric. That so much of Europe has openly supported the Orange One in what is so obviously an illegal immoral U.S. regime change operation in Venezuela truly surprised me. I thought Trump to be a very poor “face” for U.S. to rally Europe behind any more insane imperial actions, but that apparently didn’t seem to matter at all. Amazing.
Bevin
Excellent comment. But it leaves me scratching my head. As clearly as you see the EU: which is politically aligning with Guaido and regime change via the International Contact Group – how does this square with urging everyone to join the Labour Party? A Labour Party that is clearly aligned with the EU – with a leader who is set to have his own talks with Verhofstadt? Supporting the Labour Party which is voluntarily subservient to the EU, which is subservient to regime change? Did I miss something about sovereignty? So how will this set us free?
https://www.voltairenet.org/article205180.html
BigB
Currently, and for the first time in its existence, the Labour Party is organised denocratically. that means that it is possible for people to join their local party, put forward resolutions and persuade people to vote for them.
To put forward a resolution calling on the party and the local MP/ppc to work to facilitate the return of sovereignty and withdrawal from the EU is as easy as writing pieces here. What the Labour Party needs is people who can think for themselves to join in the battle to win power for the people. It needs news media and opinion mongers, it needs articulate voices on the doorstep and in its counsels and it needs people to drive out the Fifth Columnists and, in particular, the corrupt local councillors and MPs who disgrace the cause and make people cynical and apathetic.
Waiting for Thornberry to speak truth to tel aviv won’t work: but censuring her in the local party will.
Mind you, its easy for me to say- I live thousands of miles to the west and all I do is read.
Peace be with you.
So is the answer to attack the US?
‘Resist the US’
We are all Venezuela now: the fate of the Bolivarian Revolution is in our hands. Syria and Venezuela can be the inflection point in a re-orientation to a universal humanism and resocialisation. So I am in total agreement with Andre: no pasaran! But I am left wondering: by what mechanism? What is the praxis by which the Bolivarian socialist revolution shall become the internationalle of a humanist eco-communalisation?
We are all the victims of the dynamics of the system we were born into. There is no blame attached: and let me assume that everyone who might read this is anti the systemic self-maximising violence and greed. But we are still like insects trapped in liquid amber – there is no escaping the vicious inputs, outputs, and inherent self-organised dynamics of the hyper-violence system. Perhaps a better and more apposite image is of mammals caught in an ancient tar pit: ineluctably drawn in and paleo-fossilised …despite all our escape intentionality and remonstrations.
Hands off Venezuela. No one wants the oppression. No one wants a war. No one wakes up in the morning with the intent to oppress: but everything everyone does has an oil element to it. Nearly every micro-action in the industrialised world is a micro-contributary act – toward the inevitability of a Venezuela. That is not a metaphysical truth claim: more a simple statement of fact. So long as oil is the global master resource: countries like Venezuela will be a target of Wall St vultures; Capitalism’s Invisible Army – and its more visible cousin …the US Imperium war machine. [Potentially including the EU military Frankenstein?]
Of course they do it for themselves, for their own self-maximisation. There isn’t a single drop of benevolence or altruism. But every developed economy runs on the very dynamic that they have leveraged for their own benefit. They own the system: we are the unwilling and unconscious prisoners of the systemic process. There is no escaping that the system is fundamentally a biophysical process of burning oil. The military is a hyper-carbonisation machine.
Oil imperialism is indeed too one dimensional: but it is a major, if not decisive factor. To a system addicted to oil: the fact that even in strict economic terms – Venezuelan ‘oil’ should be considered an ‘unburnable carbon’ and negative stranded asset. But it won’t be. So I am left wondering: who really wants a solution?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gaining a lot of airtime. She wants a ‘Green New Deal’. Leaving aside that there is less than zero chance of getting such a proposal through the “dark money” Congress: I read the proposal. As fine as it is: it is based on two major predicates – the reversibility of time and the Laws of Physics (2nd Law); and the preservation of lifestyle effortlessly transitioned to renewable resources. Jobs, labour unions, productivity …all well and good. But entropy is higher now, the fossil fuels have been burnt, the resources are in landfill (emitting methane). Time and entropy have moved on: irreversibly.
Our champagne socialists want to hitch us to the EU wagon: for much the same reasons. So, decarbonisation: who really wants it? It would seem that it is a pseudo-demand: not truly embraced. It seems that there is a desire for the lifestyle, without the guilt of the energy and resource imperialism. But the two are co-fused in the dynamics of the systemic process. What if the true and only real solution to the oppression of Venezuela – and all tomorrows Venezuelas – is a massive drop in living standards …even supposing that could be done egalitarianly? I wonder: who really wants it?
Because when enough people truly want post-carbon peace: then the praxis will emerge …though perhaps not until. When humanity can face the enormity of the challenge – for which the privileged industrialised middle classes are perhaps the only available catalyst – that should be enough impetus for the compassion they pay lip service to …to truly actualise. But I am not really sure that anyone actually wants it, that’s all.
AOC’s “Green New Deal” has nothing to do with FDR’s New Deal, and certainly nothing to do with socialism. On socialism, think: Liberals spent the past quarter-century calling on us to protect the advantages of the better-off, the middle/working class, within our capitalist system. Americans are hard-wired to believe that people are deserving only of what they, personally, can afford to purchase, and this includes the most basic human rights (food and shelter). Because this ideology dominates, there is no chance of the US leaning toward socialism.
WHERE IS THE PEACE-MOVEMENT?
A hundred years ago people where much farther: Read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bertha_von_Suttner .
On German wikipedia (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bertha_von_Suttner) you can even read that in 1904 they had “peace-education in American schools” (“Friedensunterricht an amerikanischen Schulen”)!
This article in the other guardian is not bad:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/feb/14/el-salvador-massacre-el-mozote
Sorry that was meant to be a reply-by way of amplification-to Gary Weglarz.
Another surface scratched 😉
in the backyard ,
of greener grazing ,
patterns of behaviour ,
disposable human resources ,
intent on resources ,
brutal chain gang ,
Connect the dots ,
^^^ Venezuelan Vortex Guaido ^^^
Weaponised Geopolitical Engineering
Geo-engineering weather whiplash ,
Floating climate change ,
Out of control ,
Intent on controlling ,
any collateral damage ,
Get big picture ?
Not the Guardian !
Excellent, so true.
The most important step would be if Europeans stop their governments of being supportive vassals of the US Empire!
“Europe: There Will be no Peace and no Social Progress Without a Revolution Against US Dominance!”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2018/04/26/europe-there-will-be-no-peace-and-no-social-progress-without-a-revolution-against-us-dominace-deutschland-europa-es-wird-keinen-frieden-und-keinen-sozialen-fortschritt-ohne-eine-revolution-gegen/
Thank you Mr. Vltchek. And who does the empire bring in to oversee it’s criminal intervention program in Venezuela? Elliot freaking Abrams – the spawn of satan. Few beings are walking the planet today that can claim more blood, more torture, more terrorizing of innocent people and more mass murder than Abrams.
Abrams was the architect of the “death squad democracies” of Central America in the 1980’s. The death-squad slaughter of tens of thousands in El Salvador and Guatemala in order to insure the continued rule of the small local pro-U.S. oligarchy has become known as the “Salvador Option” among those who deal in such mayhem for a living. Murder labor leaders, rape and murder nuns, murder priests, teachers, social workers, even the archbishop, anyone who stood with the poor. But of course torture them first. Leave the body by the roadside for all to see. Cut off a head and throw it through the family’s window as a message. All done through U.S. “counter-insurgency training” and military support. This is the legacy of Elliot “death-squad” Abrams. It is exceptionally well documented.
Many, as I did, participated in the Central American solidarity movement and saw first hand the torture scars, the PTSD, the photos of the dead family members, and the most recently murdered bodies executed by the death squads, all up close and first hand when we traveled to those nations. On multiple visits to U.S. embassies we were invariably told by the smiling CIA jackals there that “we didn’t see what we saw,” “there are no death squads,” “the human rights situation is improving,” “the army doesn’t torture,” and other endless shameless lies.
Mr. Abram’s career work has been simply put the mass torture, murder and terrorizing of the poor of Latin America. Now he hopes to continue his “legacy” in Venezuela. We cannot allow that to happen.
Stopping a US military invasion is paramount to avoiding another Iraq, etc. This means stopping the neo-con axis of evil (Bolton-Pompeo-Abrams) from triggering the military option.
Trump is the wild card. Apparently he got interested in Venezuela when the wife of political prisoner Leopoldo Lopez visited the White House and decided to help. I can see him telling Bolton to deal with it as he headed for the first tee. Thrilled, Bolton probably hatched an overkill (no pun intended) strategy. As head of the National Security apparatus (CIA) etc. it is his job to ensure world hegemony for the US and protect the interests of the arms industry.
Believe it or not, Trump is our only hope (IMO)! He tells Bolton to pull the troops out of Syria, for example, although later Bolton gets him to switch to drones. The humanitarian aid event at the Colombia border on Feb. 23rd will be a test of wills and the intended recipients may end up being the victims (as always – cf. Vietnam).
Congratulations on your solidarity movement work, Gary. I spent 3 months in Guatemala during grad school helping get an urban planning programme up and running at San Carlos University. I saw the grizzly results of the “Mano Blanco (White Hand)” death squad. We all need to do our bit to stop this military invasion madness.
Leopoldo Lopez isn’t a political prisoner. He’s an old fashioned “in jail for committing crimes” prisoner. Sure, he committed the crimes for political reasons, but it wasn’t the politics he got put in jail for, it was the incitement to violence and conspiring terrorism. You can tell because there’s all those other people with the same politics doing and saying things that would totally get them jailed in the UK or Canada, let alone the US, walking around free getting interviewed on Venezuelan national TV.
@Purple Library Guy (great name btw). Thanks for the reply. I used the term “political” prisoner rather than “common criminal” prisoner because at the time (2014) Lopez was involved in a peaceful protest march, a political act, and was the leading presidential candidate for the opposition. The violence and resulting deaths were mainly caused by armed motorized “collectives”. This was a group struggle, not an individual act and was a challenge to the existing power structure.